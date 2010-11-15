Trending

China wins team sprint final

Jiang adds another medal for home country in women's pursuit

Image 1 of 11

Men's team sprint podium (l-r): Japan, 2nd; People's Republic of China, 1st; Iran, 3rd.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 11

King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China) won the silver medal in the men's individual pursuit.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 11

Sunjae Jang (Korea) en route to victory in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 11

Sunjae Jang (Korea) about to start his gold medal winning ride in the individual pursuit finals.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 11

Sunjae Jang (Korea) celebrates his victory in the 4,000m individual pursuit.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 11

Fan Jiang (People's Republic of China) won the women's 3,000m individual pursuit.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 11

Women's individual pursuit podium (l-r): Min Hye Lee (Korea), 2nd; Fan Jiang (People's Republic of China), 1st; Chaomei Wu (People's Republic of China), 3rd

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 11

Men's individual pursuit podium (l-r): King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China), 2nd; Sunjae Jang (Korea), 1st; Wei Li (People's Republic of China), 3rd.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 11

Japan earned the silver medal in the men's team sprint.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 11

People's Republic of China en route to victory in the men's team sprint.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 11

Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China) qualified fastest in the men's sprint.

(Image credit: AFP)

Full Results

Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Round 1 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chaomei Wu (People's Republic of China)0:03:44.123
OVLI Fang Ju (Chinese Taipei)

Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Round 1 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Min Hye Lee (Korea)0:03:39.768
OVLWan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)

Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Round 1 Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ahreum Na (Korea)0:03:45.346
OVLHsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)

Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Round 1 Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fan Jiang (People's Republic of China)0:03:37.105
OVLChanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)

Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fan Jiang (People's Republic of China)0:03:38.768
2Min Hye Lee (Korea)0:03:40.330
3Chaomei Wu (People's Republic of China)0:03:46.281
4Ahreum Na (Korea)0:03:48.658

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Round 1 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alireza Haghi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:04:35.477
2Amir Zargari (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:04:42.899

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Round 1 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wei Li (People's Republic of China)0:04:32.505
2Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)0:04:38.352

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Round 1 Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)0:04:30.931
OVLMingwei Wang (People's Republic of China)

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Round 1 Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sunjae Jang (Korea)0:04:26.089
OVLInhyeok Hwang (Korea)

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sunjae Jang (Korea)0:04:30.298
2King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)0:04:37.543
3Wei Li (People's Republic of China)0:04:37.458
4Alireza Haghi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:04:40.041

Men's Team Sprint Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China0:00:44.429
Lei Zhang
Miao Zhang
Changsong Cheng
2Japan0:00:44.633
Kazunari Watanabe
Yudai Nitta
Kazuya Narita
3Iran0:00:44.815
Fars.. Farsinejadian
Mahmoud Parash
Hassanal.. Varposhti
4Malaysia0:00:45.175
Mohd Rizal Tisin
Edrus Md Yunos M.
Josiah Ng

Men's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)0:00:10.140
2Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)0:00:10.297
3Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)0:00:10.361
4Yudai Nitta (Japan)0:00:10.363
5Yong Feng (People's Republic of China)0:00:10.366
6Hassanal.. Varposhti (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:10.474
7Edrus Md Yunos M. (Malaysia)0:00:10.514
8Lae Seon Choi (Korea)0:00:10.546
9Fars.. Farsinejadian (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:10.779
10Gyeongsu Son (Korea)0:00:10.814
11Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)0:00:11.118
12Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:00:11.194
13Okram Bikram Singh (India)0:00:11.496
14Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India)0:00:11.634
15Raja Audi (Lebanon)0:00:11.727
16Ayman Alhabrati (Saudi Arabia)0:00:12.042
17Khalid Elbardiny (Qatar)0:00:12.107
18Ahmed El Bourdainy (Qatar)0:00:12.201

Women's Sprint qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:10.958
2Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.100
3Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:11.418
4Eunji Lee (Korea)0:00:11.588
5Wongyeong Kim (Korea)0:00:11.600
6Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)0:00:11.672
7Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:00:11.711
8Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)0:00:11.730
9Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)0:00:11.872
10Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)0:00:11.881
11Kayono Maeda (Japan)0:00:11.954
12Chanakan Sricha-Um (Thailand)0:00:12.424
13Apryl Eppinger (Philippines)0:00:12.624
14Sakiko Numabe (Japan)0:00:12.744
15Rameswor.. Devi C.H. (India)0:00:12.918
16Reja.. Vijaya Kumari (India)0:00:13.607

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
DNSAhmed El Bourdainy (Qatar)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
DNSKhalid Elbardiny (Qatar)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)0:00:11.846
2Ayman Alhabrati (Saudi Arabia)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Japan)0:00:12.266
2Raja Audi (Lebanon)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yong Feng (People's Republic of China)0:00:12.096
2Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hassanal.. Varposhti (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:11.571
2Okram Bikram Singh (India)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edrus Md Yunos M. (Malaysia)0:00:12.286
2Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lae Seon Choi (Korea)0:00:11.558
2Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fars.. Farsinejadian (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:10.990
2Gyeongsu Son (Korea)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Repechage Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gyeongsu Son (Korea)0:00:11.112
2Okram Bikram Singh (India)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Repechage Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:00:11.807
2Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Repechage Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)0:00:11.735
2Ayman Alhabrati (Saudi Arabia)
3Raja Audi (Lebanon)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:12.107
2Chanakan Sricha-Um (Thailand)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.920
2Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:12.301
2Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)0:00:12.122
2(Korea)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wongyeong Kim (Korea)0:00:12.352
2Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)0:00:12.795
2Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)0:00:10.812
2Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)0:00:11.255
2Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)0:00:11.115
2Gyeongsu Son (Korea)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Japan)0:00:11.182
2Fars.. Farsinejadian (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lae Seon Choi (Korea)0:00:10.999
2Yong Feng (People's Republic of China)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hassanal.. Varposhti (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:11.088
2Edrus Md Yunos M. (Malaysia)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Repechage Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eunji Lee (Korea)0:00:12.533
2Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
3Chanakan Sricha-Um (Thailand)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Repechage Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)0:00:12.417
2Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
RELKayono Maeda (Japan)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Repechage Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fars.. Farsinejadian (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:11.094
2Edrus Md Yunos M. (Malaysia)
3Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Repechage Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yong Feng (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.133
2Gyeongsu Son (Korea)
3Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)

