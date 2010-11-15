China wins team sprint final
Jiang adds another medal for home country in women's pursuit
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chaomei Wu (People's Republic of China)
|0:03:44.123
|OVL
|I Fang Ju (Chinese Taipei)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|0:03:39.768
|OVL
|Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ahreum Na (Korea)
|0:03:45.346
|OVL
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fan Jiang (People's Republic of China)
|0:03:37.105
|OVL
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fan Jiang (People's Republic of China)
|0:03:38.768
|2
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|0:03:40.330
|3
|Chaomei Wu (People's Republic of China)
|0:03:46.281
|4
|Ahreum Na (Korea)
|0:03:48.658
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alireza Haghi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:04:35.477
|2
|Amir Zargari (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:04:42.899
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wei Li (People's Republic of China)
|0:04:32.505
|2
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)
|0:04:38.352
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:04:30.931
|OVL
|Mingwei Wang (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sunjae Jang (Korea)
|0:04:26.089
|OVL
|Inhyeok Hwang (Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sunjae Jang (Korea)
|0:04:30.298
|2
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:04:37.543
|3
|Wei Li (People's Republic of China)
|0:04:37.458
|4
|Alireza Haghi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:04:40.041
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:00:44.429
|Lei Zhang
|Miao Zhang
|Changsong Cheng
|2
|Japan
|0:00:44.633
|Kazunari Watanabe
|Yudai Nitta
|Kazuya Narita
|3
|Iran
|0:00:44.815
|Fars.. Farsinejadian
|Mahmoud Parash
|Hassanal.. Varposhti
|4
|Malaysia
|0:00:45.175
|Mohd Rizal Tisin
|Edrus Md Yunos M.
|Josiah Ng
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:10.140
|2
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
|0:00:10.297
|3
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.361
|4
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|0:00:10.363
|5
|Yong Feng (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:10.366
|6
|Hassanal.. Varposhti (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:10.474
|7
|Edrus Md Yunos M. (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.514
|8
|Lae Seon Choi (Korea)
|0:00:10.546
|9
|Fars.. Farsinejadian (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:10.779
|10
|Gyeongsu Son (Korea)
|0:00:10.814
|11
|Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
|0:00:11.118
|12
|Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:11.194
|13
|Okram Bikram Singh (India)
|0:00:11.496
|14
|Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India)
|0:00:11.634
|15
|Raja Audi (Lebanon)
|0:00:11.727
|16
|Ayman Alhabrati (Saudi Arabia)
|0:00:12.042
|17
|Khalid Elbardiny (Qatar)
|0:00:12.107
|18
|Ahmed El Bourdainy (Qatar)
|0:00:12.201
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:10.958
|2
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:11.100
|3
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:11.418
|4
|Eunji Lee (Korea)
|0:00:11.588
|5
|Wongyeong Kim (Korea)
|0:00:11.600
|6
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:11.672
|7
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:11.711
|8
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:11.730
|9
|Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
|0:00:11.872
|10
|Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
|0:00:11.881
|11
|Kayono Maeda (Japan)
|0:00:11.954
|12
|Chanakan Sricha-Um (Thailand)
|0:00:12.424
|13
|Apryl Eppinger (Philippines)
|0:00:12.624
|14
|Sakiko Numabe (Japan)
|0:00:12.744
|15
|Rameswor.. Devi C.H. (India)
|0:00:12.918
|16
|Reja.. Vijaya Kumari (India)
|0:00:13.607
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|DNS
|Ahmed El Bourdainy (Qatar)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
|DNS
|Khalid Elbardiny (Qatar)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|0:00:11.846
|2
|Ayman Alhabrati (Saudi Arabia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|0:00:12.266
|2
|Raja Audi (Lebanon)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yong Feng (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:12.096
|2
|Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hassanal.. Varposhti (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:11.571
|2
|Okram Bikram Singh (India)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edrus Md Yunos M. (Malaysia)
|0:00:12.286
|2
|Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lae Seon Choi (Korea)
|0:00:11.558
|2
|Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fars.. Farsinejadian (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:10.990
|2
|Gyeongsu Son (Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gyeongsu Son (Korea)
|0:00:11.112
|2
|Okram Bikram Singh (India)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:11.807
|2
|Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
|0:00:11.735
|2
|Ayman Alhabrati (Saudi Arabia)
|3
|Raja Audi (Lebanon)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:12.107
|2
|Chanakan Sricha-Um (Thailand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:11.920
|2
|Kayono Maeda (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:12.301
|2
|Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
|0:00:12.122
|2
|(Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wongyeong Kim (Korea)
|0:00:12.352
|2
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:12.795
|2
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:10.812
|2
|Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
|0:00:11.255
|2
|Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|0:00:11.115
|2
|Gyeongsu Son (Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|0:00:11.182
|2
|Fars.. Farsinejadian (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lae Seon Choi (Korea)
|0:00:10.999
|2
|Yong Feng (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hassanal.. Varposhti (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:11.088
|2
|Edrus Md Yunos M. (Malaysia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eunji Lee (Korea)
|0:00:12.533
|2
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|3
|Chanakan Sricha-Um (Thailand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:12.417
|2
|Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
|REL
|Kayono Maeda (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fars.. Farsinejadian (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:11.094
|2
|Edrus Md Yunos M. (Malaysia)
|3
|Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yong Feng (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:11.133
|2
|Gyeongsu Son (Korea)
|3
|Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy