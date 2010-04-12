Trending

Kazakhstan take top spots

Jeong Jeong lands third in tight race

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan)0:20:44
2Valentina Ylbrikht (Kazakhstan)0:00:07
3Soo-Jeong Jeong (Korea)0:00:09
4Doan Thi Thu (Vietnam)0:00:49
5Bo Yee Leung (Hong Kong, China)0:01:11
6Nurazimah Aba Rashio (Malaysia)0:01:17
7Nuananong Niansiri (Thailand)0:02:01
8Maha Alhasan (Syrian Arab Republic)0:02:45
9Samah Khaled (Jordan)0:03:37

