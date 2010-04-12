Hu Son takes it to Hagiwara
Chapookham gets final podium place
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eun Ju Son (Korea)
|0:39:48
|2
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan)
|0:00:09
|3
|Monrudee Chapookham (Thailand)
|0:00:29
|4
|Fan Jiang (People's Republic of China)
|0:01:11
|5
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|0:01:45
|6
|Siew Kheng Dinah Chan (Singapore)
|0:02:14
|7
|Nataliya Yelisseyeva (Kazakhstan)
|0:02:22
|8
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)
|0:02:29
|9
|Mariana Mohammad (Malaysia)
|0:03:30
|10
|Roghayeh Sharifi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:03:59
|11
|Pana Choudhary (India)
|0:06:14
|12
|Seba Alraai (Syrian Arab Republic)
|0:06:21
|13
|Lasanthi Gunathilaka (Sri Lanka)
|0:06:45
|14
|Hanade Alazazmeh (Jordan)
|0:12:11
