Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eun Ju Son (Korea)0:39:48
2Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan)0:00:09
3Monrudee Chapookham (Thailand)0:00:29
4Fan Jiang (People's Republic of China)0:01:11
5Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Hong Kong, China)0:01:45
6Siew Kheng Dinah Chan (Singapore)0:02:14
7Nataliya Yelisseyeva (Kazakhstan)0:02:22
8Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)0:02:29
9Mariana Mohammad (Malaysia)0:03:30
10Roghayeh Sharifi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:03:59
11Pana Choudhary (India)0:06:14
12Seba Alraai (Syrian Arab Republic)0:06:21
13Lasanthi Gunathilaka (Sri Lanka)0:06:45
14Hanade Alazazmeh (Jordan)0:12:11

