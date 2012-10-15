Yamamoto and Katayama win Asian cross country championships
Maeda and Nga earn junior titles
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)
|1:37:43
|2
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Japan)
|0:02:31
|3
|Artyom Golovaschenko (Kazakhstan)
|0:03:31
|4
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan)
|0:06:24
|5
|Jianhua Ji (People's Republic of China)
|0:07:04
|6
|Xinyang Liu (People's Republic of China)
|0:07:21
|7
|Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China)
|0:08:35
|8
|Nino Surban (Philippines)
|0:08:51
|9
|Zhiqiang Duan (People's Republic of China)
|0:09:14
|10
|Keerati Sukprasart (Thailand)
|0:10:32
|11
|Parviz Mardani (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:11:25
|12
|Faraz Shokri (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:12:25
|13
|Mohsen Ramezani Alavi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:13:42
|14
|Nikolay Zaitsev (Kazakhstan)
|0:15:06
|15
|Yousef Seyfzadeh (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:17:42
|16
|Natawat Supachiwakun (Thailand)
|0:20:41
|17
|Salah Rabah (Lebanon)
|18
|Zaher El Hage (Lebanon)
|19
|Nguyen Van Quang (Vietnam)
|20
|Eid Rafic (Lebanon)
|21
|Chung-Chin Chang Chien (Chinese Taipei)
|22
|Mohamad Al Ali (Lebanon)
|23
|Chin-Lung Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rie Katayama (Japan)
|1:33:53
|2
|Yue Bai (People's Republic of China)
|0:02:48
|3
|Dinh Thi Nu Quynh (Vietnam)
|0:13:59
|4
|Ho Hsiung Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|0:15:09
|5
|Le Cao Thi Cam (Vietnam)
|0:16:16
|6
|Hunsa Niyomthai (Thailand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kohei Maeda (Japan)
|1:05:28
|2
|Artur Fedosseyev (Kazakhstan)
|0:00:59
|3
|Sheng Shan Chiang (Chinese Taipei)
|0:01:34
|4
|Galym Akhmetov (Kazakhstan)
|0:05:39
|5
|Sooksan Chinnapat (Thailand)
|0:06:31
|6
|Teerayut Saisamorn (Thailand)
|0:06:51
|7
|Mohd Zulhafiz Saipuddin (Malaysia)
|0:10:10
|8
|Tanios Karam (Lebanon)
|0:13:04
|9
|Serge Karam (Lebanon)
|0:20:27
|10
|Abdallah El Err (Lebanon)
|0:22:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ha Thi Nga (Vietnam)
|1:04:01
|2
|Dang Thi Ngoc Huyen (Vietnam)
|0:03:08
|3
|Joelle Daou (Lebanon)
|0:07:03
