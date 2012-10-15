Trending

Yamamoto and Katayama win Asian cross country championships

Maeda and Nga earn junior titles

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)1:37:43
2Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Japan)0:02:31
3Artyom Golovaschenko (Kazakhstan)0:03:31
4Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan)0:06:24
5Jianhua Ji (People's Republic of China)0:07:04
6Xinyang Liu (People's Republic of China)0:07:21
7Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China)0:08:35
8Nino Surban (Philippines)0:08:51
9Zhiqiang Duan (People's Republic of China)0:09:14
10Keerati Sukprasart (Thailand)0:10:32
11Parviz Mardani (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:11:25
12Faraz Shokri (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:12:25
13Mohsen Ramezani Alavi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:13:42
14Nikolay Zaitsev (Kazakhstan)0:15:06
15Yousef Seyfzadeh (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:17:42
16Natawat Supachiwakun (Thailand)0:20:41
17Salah Rabah (Lebanon)
18Zaher El Hage (Lebanon)
19Nguyen Van Quang (Vietnam)
20Eid Rafic (Lebanon)
21Chung-Chin Chang Chien (Chinese Taipei)
22Mohamad Al Ali (Lebanon)
23Chin-Lung Huang (Chinese Taipei)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rie Katayama (Japan)1:33:53
2Yue Bai (People's Republic of China)0:02:48
3Dinh Thi Nu Quynh (Vietnam)0:13:59
4Ho Hsiung Huang (Chinese Taipei)0:15:09
5Le Cao Thi Cam (Vietnam)0:16:16
6Hunsa Niyomthai (Thailand)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kohei Maeda (Japan)1:05:28
2Artur Fedosseyev (Kazakhstan)0:00:59
3Sheng Shan Chiang (Chinese Taipei)0:01:34
4Galym Akhmetov (Kazakhstan)0:05:39
5Sooksan Chinnapat (Thailand)0:06:31
6Teerayut Saisamorn (Thailand)0:06:51
7Mohd Zulhafiz Saipuddin (Malaysia)0:10:10
8Tanios Karam (Lebanon)0:13:04
9Serge Karam (Lebanon)0:20:27
10Abdallah El Err (Lebanon)0:22:51

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ha Thi Nga (Vietnam)1:04:01
2Dang Thi Ngoc Huyen (Vietnam)0:03:08
3Joelle Daou (Lebanon)0:07:03

