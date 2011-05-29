Image 1 of 2 Bagdonas wins the An Post Ras, the Lithuanian took the lead on stage three and never looked back. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 Irishman David McCann wins the final stage after a day long effort finished with the rider getting away alone. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

David McCann followed in the footsteps of his Asia Giant Kenda teammate Martyn Irvine by becoming the second Irish winner of this year’s An Post Rás. The 38-year old rider from Belfast broke away with Tobyn Horton (British Motorpoint) after just 40 kilometres and they pulled away from the bunch, building up a lead of almost three minutes with over half the stage completed.

Just before the pair reached Skerries, on their first circuit of the town, Horton blew up badly and dropped back, leaving McCann to battle on alone. Horton was quickly caught by the peloton, which remained one minute behind with 7 kilometres to go. With 2 kilometres left the gap had been halved, but McCann held on to win the race with fourteen seconds to spare.

He was followed home by New Zealander Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team), who was the bridesmaid once again, as he took his third second placing in this year’s race. Third home was Dean Windsor (Rapha Condor Sharp). It was a sweet victory for McCann and as he crossed the line he raised his hands to acknowledge the loud cheers and applause. He is no stranger to the Rás, as a multiple stage winner he also won the overall classification in 2004.

The man that took home the yellow jersey home this time round was Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly). Another strong performance from his teammates including Irish trio, Sam Bennett, Ronan McLaughlin and Mark Cassidy, ensured the Lithuanian’s 32 second lead was not to be relinquished. Bagdonas and the team certainly did things the hard way, defending the jersey from day three.

He finished in the main bunch with his fist raised in a mixture of both relief and joy, as he celebrated his biggest career win to date. Speaking at the podium presentations Bagdonas paid tribute to his An Post Sean Kelly teammates.

"It’s been so hard this week. I’ve been the leader for six days and I could not have done this without my team. I have to thank them; they all worked so hard for me on each of those days. I am so happy now, this is my biggest win and it’s great that it is in Ireland."

His team manager Kurt Bogaerts also praised his five man team, claiming that he had little to do with the tactics, as they all took it upon themselves to defend the yellow jersey throughout.

"This is one of our best victories because every member of the team was really strong. This week there was something that I have never seen before in the group, and it didn’t come from me. There was not much tactics from me either and they took it upon themselves to fight for the jersey. They have probably all have made a big step in their career this week."

A proud Bogaerts also admitted that he almost didn’t pick Bagdonas for the Rás, but the young rider’s form in the week leading up to the race prompted him to make a last minute change to the line up.

"I had a look at the route and I had a feeling that he was the man for the race."



Full Results 1 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 2:58:57 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:14 3 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 4 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 5 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 6 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 7 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 8 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 9 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 10 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 11 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 12 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 13 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 14 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 15 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 16 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 17 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 18 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 19 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 20 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 21 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 22 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 23 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 24 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 25 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 26 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 27 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 28 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 29 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 30 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 31 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 32 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 33 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 34 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 35 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 36 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 37 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 38 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 39 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 40 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 41 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 42 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 43 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 44 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 45 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 46 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 47 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 48 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 49 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 50 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 51 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 52 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 53 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 54 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 55 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 56 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 57 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 58 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 59 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 60 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 61 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:00:42 62 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:00:14 63 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:01:05 64 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 65 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 66 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 67 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 68 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 69 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:01:52 70 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:02:00 71 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:02:34 72 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 73 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:02:36 74 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:02:45 75 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 76 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:03:12 77 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 78 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 79 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:03:41 80 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 81 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 82 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 83 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 84 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 85 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 86 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 87 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 88 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 89 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 90 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 91 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 92 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 93 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:03:49 94 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 95 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 96 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:03:53 97 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 98 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 0:06:25 99 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:06:30 100 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 101 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 102 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 103 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 104 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 105 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 106 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 107 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 108 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 109 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 110 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 111 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 112 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 113 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 0:06:46 114 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:06:51 115 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:12:01 116 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 117 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 118 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:15:05 119 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 120 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 0:16:03 121 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 0:44:04 122 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 123 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 124 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 125 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 126 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 127 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 128 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 129 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 130 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 131 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 132 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 133 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 134 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 135 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 136 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 137 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 138 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 139 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 140 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 141 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 142 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 143 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 144 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 145 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 146 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 147 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ DNF Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie

Mountain 1 - Hill of Allen (Cat. 3) 7.2km 1 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 5 pts 2 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 4 3 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 4 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 2

Mountain 2 - Pluckhimin (Cat. 3) 77.7km 1 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 5 pts 2 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 4 3 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 4 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 2

Mountain 3 - Cross of the Cage (Cat. 3) 97km 1 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 5 pts 2 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 4 3 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 4 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 2

Mountain 4 - Blackhills #1 (Cat. 3) 110.2km 1 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 5 pts 2 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 4 3 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 4 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 2

Mountain 5 - Blackhills #2 (Cat. 3) 124km 1 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 5 pts 2 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 4 3 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 3 4 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 2

County riders 1 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 2:59:11 2 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 3 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 4 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 5 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 6 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 7 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 8 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 9 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 10 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 11 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 12 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 13 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 14 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 15 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:00:51 16 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 17 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:02:20 18 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 19 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:02:22 20 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:02:31 21 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 22 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:02:58 23 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 24 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 25 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:03:27 26 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 27 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 28 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 29 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 30 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 31 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 32 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 33 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 34 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 35 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 0:06:11 36 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:06:16 37 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 38 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 39 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 40 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 41 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 42 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 43 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 44 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 0:06:32 45 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:06:37 46 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:14:51 47 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 48 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 0:15:49 49 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 0:43:50 50 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 51 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 52 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 53 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 54 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 55 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 56 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 57 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 58 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 59 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 60 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 61 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 62 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 63 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 64 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 65 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 66 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 67 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 68 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 69 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 70 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 71 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 72 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 73 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 74 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/

International teams 1 Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 8:57:19 2 France AVC Aix en Provence 0:00:14 3 Ireland Team Skoda 4 Britain Motorpoint 5 Britain Sigma Specialized 6 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 7 New Zealand National Team 8 Australia Drapac Cycling 9 Greece KTM Murcia 10 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:01:05 11 Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci 0:02:00 12 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:03:53 13 Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:04:32 14 Isle of Man Microgaming 0:05:19 15 Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:12:01 16 Britain Forme Impsport 0:16:13

County teams 1 Meath Dectek 8:58:24 2 Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:01:29 3 Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:02:07 4 Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:03:27 5 Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:04:11 6 Meath 53 Degrees North 0:08:18 7 Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:09:30 8 Waterford Comeragh 0:11:41 9 Donegal LK Bikes 0:12:11 10 Dublin Eurocycles 0:42:59 11 Dublin Barnardos 0:45:21 12 Dublin UCD 0:46:26 13 Galway Black Rose 0:52:42 14 Kildare Newbridge 15 Cork County 1:05:20 16 Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:30:16 17 Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:33:05 18 Cork Kanturk 2:10:39

Final general classification 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 30:39:48 2 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:00:32 3 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:01:13 4 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:01:16 5 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:01:24 6 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:31 7 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 8 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 9 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:02:16 10 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:02:21 11 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:03:14 12 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:03:47 13 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:03:55 14 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:08:49 15 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:09:49 16 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:10:59 17 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:11:28 18 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:11:30 19 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:11:47 20 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:12:57 21 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:13:22 22 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:16:22 23 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:19:24 24 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:19:28 25 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:21:05 26 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:23:14 27 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:23:33 28 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:23:52 29 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:24:42 30 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:27:26 31 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:29:02 32 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:33:10 33 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:33:11 34 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:33:37 35 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:33:39 36 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:33:43 37 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:36:15 38 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:36:39 39 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:37:03 40 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:39:07 41 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:40:00 42 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:40:32 43 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:41:37 44 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:42:02 45 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:42:19 46 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:46:51 47 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 0:46:53 48 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:47:01 49 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:47:36 50 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:47:45 51 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:47:56 52 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:49:42 53 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:50:43 54 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:51:36 55 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:58:28 56 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:59:36 57 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 1:02:22 58 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:02:34 59 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1:03:07 60 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1:04:06 61 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:05:45 62 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 1:07:52 63 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1:09:00 64 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 1:10:25 65 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 1:10:42 66 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 1:11:04 67 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1:11:48 68 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 1:12:50 69 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 1:14:12 70 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 1:14:32 71 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:14:38 72 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1:17:15 73 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:17:33 74 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 1:17:34 75 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:21:18 76 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 1:21:43 77 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 1:22:06 78 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:23:08 79 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:23:47 80 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 1:27:12 81 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1:28:06 82 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 1:28:26 83 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:28:30 84 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:28:48 85 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:29:51 86 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:30:18 87 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:33:00 88 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:34:25 89 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1:35:49 90 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 1:36:50 91 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:37:10 92 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:37:52 93 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:38:22 94 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 1:47:20 95 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:51:56 96 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 1:55:48 97 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 2:01:23 98 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 2:02:22 99 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 2:08:11 100 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 2:10:27 101 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 2:12:08 102 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 2:12:21 103 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 2:15:11 104 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 2:19:06 105 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 2:20:41 106 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 2:27:21 107 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:30:33 108 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 2:31:20 109 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 2:32:35 110 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 2:32:58 111 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 2:37:47 112 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 2:40:12 113 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 2:58:18 114 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 3:01:30 115 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 3:02:57 116 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 3:07:35 117 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 3:08:35 118 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 3:10:02 119 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 3:13:12 120 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 3:14:09 121 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 3:22:40 122 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 3:24:34 123 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 3:28:01 124 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 3:33:36 125 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 3:33:56 126 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 3:35:15 127 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 3:44:59 128 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 3:45:15 129 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 3:47:38 130 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 3:51:38 131 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 3:51:48 132 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 133 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 3:52:39 134 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 3:54:54 135 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 3:55:15 136 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 3:59:45 137 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 3:59:49 138 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 4:04:26 139 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 4:06:18 140 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 4:16:51 141 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 4:18:47 142 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 4:22:01 143 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 4:24:45 144 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 4:31:54 145 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 4:37:21 146 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 4:44:50 147 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 4:55:57

Points classification 1 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 70 pts 2 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 53 3 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 48 4 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 43 5 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 40

Mountains classification 1 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 50 pts 2 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 37 3 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 35 4 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 34 5 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 30 6 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 30

U23 rider classification 1 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 30:41:19 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:50 3 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:01:43 4 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:09:59 5 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:11:26 6 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:19:34 7 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:27:31 8 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:32:08 9 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:35:08 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:40:31 11 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:40:48 12 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:45:20 13 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:50:05 14 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1:02:35 15 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 1:08:54 16 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:13:07 17 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 1:20:12 18 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 1:20:35 19 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 1:25:41 20 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:28:47 21 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 3:32:05 22 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 3:46:07

County riders classification 1 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 30:56:10 2 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:03:02 3 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:03:06 4 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:06:52 5 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:08:20 6 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:17:21 7 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:31:23 8 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:35:14 9 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:42:06 10 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:46:12 11 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:46:45 12 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:49:23 13 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:52:38 14 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 0:55:26 15 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:57:50 16 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:58:10 17 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:04:56 18 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:06:46 19 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:07:25 20 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1:11:44 21 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:12:08 22 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:12:26 23 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:16:38 24 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:18:03 25 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1:19:27 26 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 1:20:28 27 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:20:48 28 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:21:30 29 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:35:34 30 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:45:01 31 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:54:05 32 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 1:55:46 33 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:55:59 34 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:58:49 35 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 2:02:44 36 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 2:10:59 37 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:14:11 38 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 2:14:58 39 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 2:16:13 40 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 2:16:36 41 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 2:21:25 42 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 2:45:08 43 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:46:35 44 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:51:13 45 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 2:52:13 46 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 2:53:40 47 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:56:50 48 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 2:57:47 49 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 3:06:18 50 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 3:08:12 51 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 3:11:39 52 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 3:17:14 53 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 3:17:34 54 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 3:18:53 55 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 3:28:37 56 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 3:28:53 57 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 3:31:16 58 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 3:35:16 59 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 3:35:26 60 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 61 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 3:36:17 62 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 3:38:32 63 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 3:43:23 64 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 3:43:27 65 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 3:48:04 66 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 3:49:56 67 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 4:00:29 68 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 4:02:25 69 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 4:05:39 70 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 4:08:23 71 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 4:15:32 72 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 4:20:59 73 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 4:28:28 74 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 4:39:35

CI Category 2 classification 1 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 31:27:33 2 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:26:47 3 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:50:07 4 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:04:11 5 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:27:26 6 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 1:39:36 7 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:15:12 8 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:19:50 9 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:25:27 10 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 2:26:24 11 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 2:34:55 12 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 2:36:49 13 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:45:51 14 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 2:46:11 15 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:47:30 16 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:57:30 17 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 3:04:03 18 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 19 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 3:04:54 20 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 3:07:09 21 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 3:12:00 22 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 3:16:41 23 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 3:18:33 24 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 3:29:06 25 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 3:31:02 26 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 3:34:16 27 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 3:37:00 28 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 3:44:09 29 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 3:57:05

International teams classification 1 Britain Motorpoint 92:04:07 2 Australia Drapac Cycling 0:11:34 3 France AVC Aix en Provence 0:12:53 4 New Zealand National Team 0:18:19 5 Britain Sigma Specialized 0:32:15 6 Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:33:16 7 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:38:50 8 Greece KTM Murcia 0:46:43 9 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 1:01:24 10 Ireland Team Skoda 1:37:07 11 Germany Thuringer Energie 1:46:46 12 Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 1:47:00 13 Britain Scienceinsport.com 1:58:37 14 Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci 2:36:14 15 Isle of Man Microgaming 4:26:36 16 Britain Forme Impsport 5:11:23