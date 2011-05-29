Bagdonas wins An Post Ras
McCann claims final stage in Skerries
David McCann followed in the footsteps of his Asia Giant Kenda teammate Martyn Irvine by becoming the second Irish winner of this year’s An Post Rás. The 38-year old rider from Belfast broke away with Tobyn Horton (British Motorpoint) after just 40 kilometres and they pulled away from the bunch, building up a lead of almost three minutes with over half the stage completed.
Just before the pair reached Skerries, on their first circuit of the town, Horton blew up badly and dropped back, leaving McCann to battle on alone. Horton was quickly caught by the peloton, which remained one minute behind with 7 kilometres to go. With 2 kilometres left the gap had been halved, but McCann held on to win the race with fourteen seconds to spare.
He was followed home by New Zealander Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team), who was the bridesmaid once again, as he took his third second placing in this year’s race. Third home was Dean Windsor (Rapha Condor Sharp). It was a sweet victory for McCann and as he crossed the line he raised his hands to acknowledge the loud cheers and applause. He is no stranger to the Rás, as a multiple stage winner he also won the overall classification in 2004.
The man that took home the yellow jersey home this time round was Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly). Another strong performance from his teammates including Irish trio, Sam Bennett, Ronan McLaughlin and Mark Cassidy, ensured the Lithuanian’s 32 second lead was not to be relinquished. Bagdonas and the team certainly did things the hard way, defending the jersey from day three.
He finished in the main bunch with his fist raised in a mixture of both relief and joy, as he celebrated his biggest career win to date. Speaking at the podium presentations Bagdonas paid tribute to his An Post Sean Kelly teammates.
"It’s been so hard this week. I’ve been the leader for six days and I could not have done this without my team. I have to thank them; they all worked so hard for me on each of those days. I am so happy now, this is my biggest win and it’s great that it is in Ireland."
His team manager Kurt Bogaerts also praised his five man team, claiming that he had little to do with the tactics, as they all took it upon themselves to defend the yellow jersey throughout.
"This is one of our best victories because every member of the team was really strong. This week there was something that I have never seen before in the group, and it didn’t come from me. There was not much tactics from me either and they took it upon themselves to fight for the jersey. They have probably all have made a big step in their career this week."
A proud Bogaerts also admitted that he almost didn’t pick Bagdonas for the Rás, but the young rider’s form in the week leading up to the race prompted him to make a last minute change to the line up.
"I had a look at the route and I had a feeling that he was the man for the race."
|1
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|2:58:57
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|4
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|5
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|6
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|7
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|8
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|9
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|10
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|11
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|12
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|13
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|14
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|15
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|16
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|17
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|18
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|19
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|20
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|21
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|22
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|23
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|24
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|25
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|26
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|27
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|28
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|29
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|30
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|31
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|32
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|33
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|34
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|35
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|36
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|37
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|38
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|39
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|40
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|41
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|42
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|43
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|44
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|45
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|46
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|47
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|48
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|49
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|50
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|51
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|52
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|53
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|54
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|55
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|56
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|57
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|58
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|59
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|60
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|61
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:00:42
|62
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:00:14
|63
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:01:05
|64
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|65
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|66
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|67
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|68
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|69
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:01:52
|70
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:02:00
|71
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:02:34
|72
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|73
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:02:36
|74
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:02:45
|75
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|76
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:03:12
|77
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|78
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|79
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:03:41
|80
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|81
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|82
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|83
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|84
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|85
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|86
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|87
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|88
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|89
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|90
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|91
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|92
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|93
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:03:49
|94
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|95
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|96
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:03:53
|97
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|98
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:06:25
|99
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:06:30
|100
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|101
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|102
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|103
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|104
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|105
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|106
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|107
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|108
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|109
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|110
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|111
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|112
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|113
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|0:06:46
|114
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:06:51
|115
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:12:01
|116
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|117
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|118
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:15:05
|119
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|120
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|0:16:03
|121
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|0:44:04
|122
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|123
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|124
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|125
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|126
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|127
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|128
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|129
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|130
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|131
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|132
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|133
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|134
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|135
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|136
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|137
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|138
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|139
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|140
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|141
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|142
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|143
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|144
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|145
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|146
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|147
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|DNF
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|5
|pts
|2
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|4
|3
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3
|4
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|2
|1
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|4
|3
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3
|4
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|2
|1
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|4
|3
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|2
|1
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|4
|3
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3
|4
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|2
|1
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|4
|3
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|3
|4
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|2
|1
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|2:59:11
|2
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|3
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|4
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|5
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|6
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|7
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|8
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|9
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|10
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|11
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|12
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|13
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|14
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|15
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:00:51
|16
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|17
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:02:20
|18
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|19
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:02:22
|20
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:02:31
|21
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|22
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:02:58
|23
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|24
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|25
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:03:27
|26
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|27
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|28
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|29
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|30
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|31
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|32
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|33
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|34
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|35
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:06:11
|36
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:06:16
|37
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|38
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|39
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|40
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|41
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|42
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|43
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|44
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|0:06:32
|45
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:06:37
|46
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:14:51
|47
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|48
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|0:15:49
|49
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|0:43:50
|50
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|51
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|52
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|53
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|54
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|55
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|56
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|57
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|58
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|59
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|60
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|61
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|62
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|63
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|64
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|65
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|66
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|67
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|68
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|69
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|70
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|71
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|72
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|73
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|74
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1
|Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|8:57:19
|2
|France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:00:14
|3
|Ireland Team Skoda
|4
|Britain Motorpoint
|5
|Britain Sigma Specialized
|6
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|7
|New Zealand National Team
|8
|Australia Drapac Cycling
|9
|Greece KTM Murcia
|10
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:01:05
|11
|Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci
|0:02:00
|12
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:03:53
|13
|Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:04:32
|14
|Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:05:19
|15
|Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:12:01
|16
|Britain Forme Impsport
|0:16:13
|1
|Meath Dectek
|8:58:24
|2
|Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:01:29
|3
|Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:02:07
|4
|Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:03:27
|5
|Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:04:11
|6
|Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:08:18
|7
|Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:09:30
|8
|Waterford Comeragh
|0:11:41
|9
|Donegal LK Bikes
|0:12:11
|10
|Dublin Eurocycles
|0:42:59
|11
|Dublin Barnardos
|0:45:21
|12
|Dublin UCD
|0:46:26
|13
|Galway Black Rose
|0:52:42
|14
|Kildare Newbridge
|15
|Cork County
|1:05:20
|16
|Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:30:16
|17
|Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:33:05
|18
|Cork Kanturk
|2:10:39
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|30:39:48
|2
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:00:32
|3
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:01:13
|4
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:01:16
|5
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:01:24
|6
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:31
|7
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|8
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|9
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:02:16
|10
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:21
|11
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:03:14
|12
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:03:47
|13
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:03:55
|14
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:08:49
|15
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:09:49
|16
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:10:59
|17
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:11:28
|18
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:11:30
|19
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:11:47
|20
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:12:57
|21
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:13:22
|22
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:16:22
|23
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:19:24
|24
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:19:28
|25
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:21:05
|26
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:23:14
|27
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:23:33
|28
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:23:52
|29
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:24:42
|30
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:27:26
|31
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:29:02
|32
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:33:10
|33
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:33:11
|34
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:33:37
|35
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:33:39
|36
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:33:43
|37
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:36:15
|38
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:36:39
|39
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:37:03
|40
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:39:07
|41
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:40:00
|42
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:40:32
|43
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:41:37
|44
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:42:02
|45
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:42:19
|46
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:46:51
|47
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|0:46:53
|48
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:47:01
|49
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:47:36
|50
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:47:45
|51
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:47:56
|52
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:49:42
|53
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:50:43
|54
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:51:36
|55
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:58:28
|56
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:59:36
|57
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|1:02:22
|58
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:02:34
|59
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1:03:07
|60
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:04:06
|61
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:05:45
|62
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|1:07:52
|63
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1:09:00
|64
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|1:10:25
|65
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|1:10:42
|66
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:11:04
|67
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:11:48
|68
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|1:12:50
|69
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1:14:12
|70
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|1:14:32
|71
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:14:38
|72
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:17:15
|73
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:17:33
|74
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|1:17:34
|75
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:21:18
|76
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|1:21:43
|77
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:22:06
|78
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:23:08
|79
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:23:47
|80
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|1:27:12
|81
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1:28:06
|82
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|1:28:26
|83
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:28:30
|84
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:28:48
|85
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:29:51
|86
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:30:18
|87
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:33:00
|88
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:34:25
|89
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:35:49
|90
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|1:36:50
|91
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:37:10
|92
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:37:52
|93
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:38:22
|94
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1:47:20
|95
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:51:56
|96
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|1:55:48
|97
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|2:01:23
|98
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|2:02:22
|99
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|2:08:11
|100
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:10:27
|101
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|2:12:08
|102
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|2:12:21
|103
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|2:15:11
|104
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|2:19:06
|105
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|2:20:41
|106
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|2:27:21
|107
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:30:33
|108
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|2:31:20
|109
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|2:32:35
|110
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|2:32:58
|111
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|2:37:47
|112
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|2:40:12
|113
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|2:58:18
|114
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|3:01:30
|115
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|3:02:57
|116
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|3:07:35
|117
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|3:08:35
|118
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|3:10:02
|119
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|3:13:12
|120
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|3:14:09
|121
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|3:22:40
|122
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|3:24:34
|123
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|3:28:01
|124
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|3:33:36
|125
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|3:33:56
|126
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|3:35:15
|127
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|3:44:59
|128
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|3:45:15
|129
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|3:47:38
|130
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|3:51:38
|131
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|3:51:48
|132
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|133
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|3:52:39
|134
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|3:54:54
|135
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:55:15
|136
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|3:59:45
|137
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|3:59:49
|138
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|4:04:26
|139
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|4:06:18
|140
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|4:16:51
|141
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|4:18:47
|142
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|4:22:01
|143
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|4:24:45
|144
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|4:31:54
|145
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|4:37:21
|146
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|4:44:50
|147
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|4:55:57
|1
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|70
|pts
|2
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|53
|3
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|48
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|43
|5
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|40
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|50
|pts
|2
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|37
|3
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|35
|4
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|34
|5
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|30
|6
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|30
|1
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|30:41:19
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:50
|3
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:01:43
|4
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:09:59
|5
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:11:26
|6
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:19:34
|7
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:27:31
|8
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:32:08
|9
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:35:08
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:40:31
|11
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:40:48
|12
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:45:20
|13
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:50:05
|14
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:02:35
|15
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|1:08:54
|16
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:13:07
|17
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|1:20:12
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:20:35
|19
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|1:25:41
|20
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:28:47
|21
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|3:32:05
|22
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|3:46:07
|1
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|30:56:10
|2
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:03:02
|3
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:03:06
|4
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:06:52
|5
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:08:20
|6
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:17:21
|7
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:31:23
|8
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:35:14
|9
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:42:06
|10
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:46:12
|11
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:46:45
|12
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:49:23
|13
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:52:38
|14
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:55:26
|15
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:57:50
|16
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:58:10
|17
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:04:56
|18
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:06:46
|19
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:07:25
|20
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1:11:44
|21
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:12:08
|22
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:12:26
|23
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:16:38
|24
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:18:03
|25
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:19:27
|26
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|1:20:28
|27
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:20:48
|28
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:21:30
|29
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:35:34
|30
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:45:01
|31
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:54:05
|32
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1:55:46
|33
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:55:59
|34
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:58:49
|35
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|2:02:44
|36
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|2:10:59
|37
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:14:11
|38
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|2:14:58
|39
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|2:16:13
|40
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|2:16:36
|41
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|2:21:25
|42
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|2:45:08
|43
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:46:35
|44
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:51:13
|45
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|2:52:13
|46
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|2:53:40
|47
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:56:50
|48
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|2:57:47
|49
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|3:06:18
|50
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|3:08:12
|51
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|3:11:39
|52
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|3:17:14
|53
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|3:17:34
|54
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|3:18:53
|55
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|3:28:37
|56
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|3:28:53
|57
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|3:31:16
|58
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|3:35:16
|59
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|3:35:26
|60
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|61
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|3:36:17
|62
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|3:38:32
|63
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|3:43:23
|64
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|3:43:27
|65
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|3:48:04
|66
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|3:49:56
|67
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|4:00:29
|68
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|4:02:25
|69
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|4:05:39
|70
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|4:08:23
|71
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|4:15:32
|72
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|4:20:59
|73
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|4:28:28
|74
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|4:39:35
|1
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|31:27:33
|2
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:26:47
|3
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:50:07
|4
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:04:11
|5
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:27:26
|6
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|1:39:36
|7
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:15:12
|8
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:19:50
|9
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:25:27
|10
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|2:26:24
|11
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|2:34:55
|12
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|2:36:49
|13
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:45:51
|14
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|2:46:11
|15
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:47:30
|16
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:57:30
|17
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|3:04:03
|18
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|19
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|3:04:54
|20
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|3:07:09
|21
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|3:12:00
|22
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|3:16:41
|23
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|3:18:33
|24
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:29:06
|25
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|3:31:02
|26
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|3:34:16
|27
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|3:37:00
|28
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|3:44:09
|29
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|3:57:05
|1
|Britain Motorpoint
|92:04:07
|2
|Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:11:34
|3
|France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:12:53
|4
|New Zealand National Team
|0:18:19
|5
|Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:32:15
|6
|Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:33:16
|7
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:38:50
|8
|Greece KTM Murcia
|0:46:43
|9
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|1:01:24
|10
|Ireland Team Skoda
|1:37:07
|11
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:46:46
|12
|Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1:47:00
|13
|Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:58:37
|14
|Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci
|2:36:14
|15
|Isle of Man Microgaming
|4:26:36
|16
|Britain Forme Impsport
|5:11:23
|1
|Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|93:39:29
|2
|Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:35:59
|3
|Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:40:43
|4
|Dublin Eurocycles
|1:42:20
|5
|Meath Dectek
|2:13:32
|6
|Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:31:45
|7
|Dublin UCD
|3:21:58
|8
|Meath 53 Degrees North
|4:06:27
|9
|Donegal LK Bikes
|4:18:52
|10
|Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|4:27:02
|11
|Dublin Barnardos
|4:39:32
|12
|Waterford Comeragh
|4:51:57
|13
|Galway Black Rose
|5:06:56
|14
|Kildare Newbridge
|5:09:32
|15
|Cork County
|7:38:44
|16
|Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|8:42:26
|17
|Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|9:10:02
|18
|Cork Kanturk
|9:17:42
