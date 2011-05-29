Trending

Bagdonas wins An Post Ras

McCann claims final stage in Skerries

Bagdonas wins the An Post Ras, the Lithuanian took the lead on stage three and never looked back.

Bagdonas wins the An Post Ras, the Lithuanian took the lead on stage three and never looked back.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Irishman David McCann wins the final stage after a day long effort finished with the rider getting away alone.

Irishman David McCann wins the final stage after a day long effort finished with the rider getting away alone.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

David McCann followed in the footsteps of his Asia Giant Kenda teammate Martyn Irvine by becoming the second Irish winner of this year’s An Post Rás. The 38-year old rider from Belfast broke away with Tobyn Horton (British Motorpoint) after just 40 kilometres and they pulled away from the bunch, building up a lead of almost three minutes with over half the stage completed.

Just before the pair reached Skerries, on their first circuit of the town, Horton blew up badly and dropped back, leaving McCann to battle on alone. Horton was quickly caught by the peloton, which remained one minute behind with 7 kilometres to go. With 2 kilometres left the gap had been halved, but McCann held on to win the race with fourteen seconds to spare.

He was followed home by New Zealander Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team), who was the bridesmaid once again, as he took his third second placing in this year’s race. Third home was Dean Windsor (Rapha Condor Sharp). It was a sweet victory for McCann and as he crossed the line he raised his hands to acknowledge the loud cheers and applause. He is no stranger to the Rás, as a multiple stage winner he also won the overall classification in 2004.

The man that took home the yellow jersey home this time round was Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly). Another strong performance from his teammates including Irish trio, Sam Bennett, Ronan McLaughlin and Mark Cassidy, ensured the Lithuanian’s 32 second lead was not to be relinquished. Bagdonas and the team certainly did things the hard way, defending the jersey from day three.

He finished in the main bunch with his fist raised in a mixture of both relief and joy, as he celebrated his biggest career win to date. Speaking at the podium presentations Bagdonas paid tribute to his An Post Sean Kelly teammates.

"It’s been so hard this week. I’ve been the leader for six days and I could not have done this without my team. I have to thank them; they all worked so hard for me on each of those days. I am so happy now, this is my biggest win and it’s great that it is in Ireland."

His team manager Kurt Bogaerts also praised his five man team, claiming that he had little to do with the tactics, as they all took it upon themselves to defend the yellow jersey throughout.

"This is one of our best victories because every member of the team was really strong. This week there was something that I have never seen before in the group, and it didn’t come from me. There was not much tactics from me either and they took it upon themselves to fight for the jersey. They have probably all have made a big step in their career this week."

A proud Bogaerts also admitted that he almost didn’t pick Bagdonas for the Rás, but the young rider’s form in the week leading up to the race prompted him to make a last minute change to the line up.

"I had a look at the route and I had a feeling that he was the man for the race."
 

Full Results
1David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling2:58:57
2Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:14
3Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
4James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
5Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
6Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
7Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
8Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
9Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
10Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
11Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
12Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
13Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
14Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
15Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
16Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
17Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
18Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
19Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
20Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
21Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
22Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
23William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
24Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
25Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
26Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
27James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
28Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
29Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
30Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
31Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
32Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
33Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
34Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
35Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
36Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
37Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
38Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
39David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
40Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
41Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
42Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
43Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
44Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
45Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
46Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
47Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
48Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
49Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
50Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
51Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
52Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
53Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
54Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
55Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
56Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
57Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
58Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
59Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
60Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
61Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:00:42
62Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:00:14
63Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:01:05
64Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
65James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
66Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
67Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
68Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
69Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:01:52
70Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:02:00
71Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek0:02:34
72Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
73Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:02:36
74Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:02:45
75Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
76Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:03:12
77John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
78Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
79Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:03:41
80Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
81Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
82Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
83Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
84Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
85Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
86Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
87Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
88Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
89Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
90Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
91Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
92Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
93Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:03:49
94Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
95Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
96Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:03:53
97James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
98Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North0:06:25
99John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:06:30
100Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
101Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
102Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
103Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
104Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
105Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
106Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
107Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
108Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
109David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
110Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
111Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
112Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
113David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County0:06:46
114Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:06:51
115Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:12:01
116Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
117Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
118John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:15:05
119Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
120Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County0:16:03
121Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical0:44:04
122Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
123Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
124Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
125Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
126Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
127David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
128Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
129Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
130Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
131Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
132Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
133John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
134Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
135Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
136Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
137Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
138Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
139Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
140Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
141Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
142Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
143Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
144Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
145Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
146Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
147Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
DNFBastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie

Mountain 1 - Hill of Allen (Cat. 3) 7.2km
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre5pts
2Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre4
3Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp3
4Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming2

Mountain 2 - Pluckhimin (Cat. 3) 77.7km
1David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling5pts
2Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint4
3Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp3
4Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre2

Mountain 3 - Cross of the Cage (Cat. 3) 97km
1David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling5pts
2Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint4
3Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp3
4Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly2

Mountain 4 - Blackhills #1 (Cat. 3) 110.2km
1David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling5pts
2Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint4
3Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp3
4Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly2

Mountain 5 - Blackhills #2 (Cat. 3) 124km
1David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling5pts
2Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia4
3Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence3
4Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre2

County riders
1Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical2:59:11
2Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
3Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
4Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
5Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
6Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
7David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
8Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
9Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
10Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
11Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
12Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
13Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
14Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
15James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:00:51
16Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
17Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek0:02:20
18Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
19Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:02:22
20Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:02:31
21Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
22Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:02:58
23John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
24Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
25Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:03:27
26Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
27Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
28Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
29Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
30Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
31Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
32Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
33Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
34Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
35Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North0:06:11
36John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:06:16
37Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
38Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
39Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
40Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
41Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
42David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
43Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
44David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County0:06:32
45Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:06:37
46John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:14:51
47Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
48Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County0:15:49
49Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical0:43:50
50Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
51Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
52Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
53Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
54Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
55David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
56Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
57Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
58Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
59Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
60John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
61Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
62Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
63Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
64Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
65Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
66Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
67Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
68Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
69Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
70Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
71Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
72Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
73Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
74Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/

International teams
1Asia Giant Kenda Cycling8:57:19
2France AVC Aix en Provence0:00:14
3Ireland Team Skoda
4Britain Motorpoint
5Britain Sigma Specialized
6Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
7New Zealand National Team
8Australia Drapac Cycling
9Greece KTM Murcia
10Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:01:05
11Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci0:02:00
12Germany Thuringer Energie0:03:53
13Britain Scienceinsport.com0:04:32
14Isle of Man Microgaming0:05:19
15Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:12:01
16Britain Forme Impsport0:16:13

County teams
1Meath Dectek8:58:24
2Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:01:29
3Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:02:07
4Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:03:27
5Mayo Western Edge Medical0:04:11
6Meath 53 Degrees North0:08:18
7Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:09:30
8Waterford Comeragh0:11:41
9Donegal LK Bikes0:12:11
10Dublin Eurocycles0:42:59
11Dublin Barnardos0:45:21
12Dublin UCD0:46:26
13Galway Black Rose0:52:42
14Kildare Newbridge
15Cork County1:05:20
16Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:30:16
17Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:33:05
18Cork Kanturk2:10:39

Final general classification
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly30:39:48
2Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:00:32
3Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:01:13
4Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence0:01:16
5Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:01:24
6Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:31
7Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
8Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
9Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized0:02:16
10Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:21
11Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:03:14
12Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:03:47
13James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:03:55
14David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:08:49
15William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:09:49
16Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:10:59
17Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:11:28
18Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:11:30
19Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:11:47
20Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:12:57
21Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:13:22
22Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:16:22
23Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD0:19:24
24Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:19:28
25Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:21:05
26Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:23:14
27Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:23:33
28Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:23:52
29Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:24:42
30Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:27:26
31Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:29:02
32Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:33:10
33Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:33:11
34Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:33:37
35Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:33:39
36Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek0:33:43
37Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:36:15
38Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:36:39
39Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:37:03
40Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:39:07
41Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:40:00
42Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:40:32
43Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:41:37
44Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:42:02
45Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:42:19
46Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:46:51
47Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint0:46:53
48Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:47:01
49Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:47:36
50Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:47:45
51Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:47:56
52Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:49:42
53Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:50:43
54Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:51:36
55Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:58:28
56Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:59:36
57Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia1:02:22
58David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:02:34
59Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1:03:07
60Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1:04:06
61Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:05:45
62James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp1:07:52
63Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1:09:00
64Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre1:10:25
65Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence1:10:42
66Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com1:11:04
67Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1:11:48
68Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci1:12:50
69Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek1:14:12
70John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes1:14:32
71Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:14:38
72Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1:17:15
73Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:17:33
74James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized1:17:34
75Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:21:18
76Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport1:21:43
77Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com1:22:06
78David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:23:08
79Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD1:23:47
80Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre1:27:12
81Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1:28:06
82Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia1:28:26
83Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:28:30
84Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:28:48
85Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:29:51
86Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:30:18
87Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:33:00
88Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:34:25
89Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1:35:49
90Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos1:36:50
91Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:37:10
92Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:37:52
93Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming1:38:22
94Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling1:47:20
95Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:51:56
96Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport1:55:48
97Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose2:01:23
98Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport2:02:22
99Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming2:08:11
100John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:10:27
101Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek2:12:08
102Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical2:12:21
103Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose2:15:11
104Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/2:19:06
105Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming2:20:41
106Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes2:27:21
107James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:30:33
108Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose2:31:20
109Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge2:32:35
110David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County2:32:58
111Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek2:37:47
112Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling2:40:12
113Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk2:58:18
114Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek3:01:30
115Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh3:02:57
116John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly3:07:35
117Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/3:08:35
118Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes3:10:02
119Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh3:13:12
120Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North3:14:09
121Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom3:22:40
122Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County3:24:34
123Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County3:28:01
124Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk3:33:36
125Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes3:33:56
126Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly3:35:15
127Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North3:44:59
128Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh3:45:15
129Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk3:47:38
130Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose3:51:38
131Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk3:51:48
132Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
133Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge3:52:39
134Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County3:54:54
135Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:55:15
136Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North3:59:45
137Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles3:59:49
138David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical4:04:26
139Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical4:06:18
140Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex4:16:51
141Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD4:18:47
142Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh4:22:01
143Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose4:24:45
144Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD4:31:54
145John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex4:37:21
146Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical4:44:50
147Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex4:55:57

Points classification
1Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team70pts
2Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly53
3Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence48
4Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint43
5Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie40

Mountains classification
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre50pts
2Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp37
3Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia35
4David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling34
5Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia30
6Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming30

U23 rider classification
1Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team30:41:19
2Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:50
3Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:01:43
4Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:09:59
5Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:11:26
6Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:19:34
7Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:27:31
8Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:32:08
9Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:35:08
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:40:31
11Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:40:48
12Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:45:20
13Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:50:05
14Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1:02:35
15Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre1:08:54
16Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:13:07
17Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport1:20:12
18Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com1:20:35
19Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre1:25:41
20Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:28:47
21Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk3:32:05
22Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk3:46:07

County riders classification
1Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles30:56:10
2Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD0:03:02
3Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:03:06
4Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:06:52
5Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:08:20
6Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek0:17:21
7Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:31:23
8Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:35:14
9Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:42:06
10David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:46:12
11Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:46:45
12Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:49:23
13Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:52:38
14Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North0:55:26
15Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek0:57:50
16John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:58:10
17Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:04:56
18David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:06:46
19Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD1:07:25
20Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1:11:44
21Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:12:08
22Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:12:26
23Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:16:38
24Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:18:03
25Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1:19:27
26Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos1:20:28
27Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:20:48
28Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:21:30
29Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:35:34
30Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:45:01
31John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:54:05
32Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek1:55:46
33Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:55:59
34Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:58:49
35Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/2:02:44
36Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes2:10:59
37James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:14:11
38Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose2:14:58
39Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge2:16:13
40David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County2:16:36
41Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek2:21:25
42Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek2:45:08
43Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:46:35
44John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:51:13
45Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/2:52:13
46Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes2:53:40
47Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:56:50
48Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North2:57:47
49Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom3:06:18
50Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County3:08:12
51Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County3:11:39
52Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk3:17:14
53Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes3:17:34
54Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly3:18:53
55Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North3:28:37
56Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh3:28:53
57Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk3:31:16
58Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose3:35:16
59Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk3:35:26
60Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
61Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge3:36:17
62Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County3:38:32
63Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North3:43:23
64Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles3:43:27
65David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical3:48:04
66Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical3:49:56
67Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex4:00:29
68Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD4:02:25
69Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh4:05:39
70Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose4:08:23
71Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD4:15:32
72John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex4:20:59
73Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical4:28:28
74Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex4:39:35

CI Category 2 classification
1Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical31:27:33
2John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:26:47
3Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:50:07
4Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:04:11
5Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:27:26
6Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes1:39:36
7Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:15:12
8John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:19:50
9Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:25:27
10Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North2:26:24
11Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom2:34:55
12Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County2:36:49
13Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:45:51
14Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes2:46:11
15Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:47:30
16Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:57:30
17Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk3:04:03
18Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
19Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge3:04:54
20Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County3:07:09
21Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North3:12:00
22David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical3:16:41
23Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical3:18:33
24Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:29:06
25Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD3:31:02
26Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh3:34:16
27Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose3:37:00
28Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD3:44:09
29Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical3:57:05

International teams classification
1Britain Motorpoint92:04:07
2Australia Drapac Cycling0:11:34
3France AVC Aix en Provence0:12:53
4New Zealand National Team0:18:19
5Britain Sigma Specialized0:32:15
6Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:33:16
7Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:38:50
8Greece KTM Murcia0:46:43
9Britain Rapha Condor Sharp1:01:24
10Ireland Team Skoda1:37:07
11Germany Thuringer Energie1:46:46
12Asia Giant Kenda Cycling1:47:00
13Britain Scienceinsport.com1:58:37
14Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci2:36:14
15Isle of Man Microgaming4:26:36
16Britain Forme Impsport5:11:23

County teams classification
1Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld93:39:29
2Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:35:59
3Mayo Western Edge Medical1:40:43
4Dublin Eurocycles1:42:20
5Meath Dectek2:13:32
6Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:31:45
7Dublin UCD3:21:58
8Meath 53 Degrees North4:06:27
9Donegal LK Bikes4:18:52
10Dublin South Dublin Zilcom4:27:02
11Dublin Barnardos4:39:32
12Waterford Comeragh4:51:57
13Galway Black Rose5:06:56
14Kildare Newbridge5:09:32
15Cork County7:38:44
16Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex8:42:26
17Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical9:10:02
18Cork Kanturk9:17:42

 

