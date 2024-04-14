Amstel Gold Race men LIVE - Can anyone stop Mathieu van der Poel?

Refresh

240KM TO GO Attacks are coming thick and fast but so far none have stuck, and the peloton remains all together.

Unlike Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders from the previous two weekends, there’s no initial early phase of the race without any obstacles. The first climb, the Maasberg, comes just 12km into the race, and the next less than 20km, and after that they keep arriving with increasing intensity throughout the day.

Van der Poel on stage with his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammates before the start of the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

253.6KM TO GO And they're off!

The riders are in the neutralised zone as we speak, at the start in Maastricht. Not long now until the race begins and attacks start firing out of the bunch. It’ll be a long day for whoever gets into the break, but a prestigious one.

Only about a quarter of an hour until things get going. It's to be a long, taxing day, with 253.6km and 33 climbs to complete, and one that recent history of the race suggests will be an exciting one.

Today, Van der Poel has the chance to become the first man in history to win the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and Amstel Gold in the same season. In fact, only four men have ever won Flanders and Amstel Gold the same season (Pogačar, Gilbert, Raas and Merckx), and a mere three Amstel Gold and Paris-Roubaix (Raas, Hinault and Merckx). If Van der Poel can indeed pull this one off, it will be one of the all-time great spring campaigns.

That said, it’s the same man who dominated the cobbled classics season who is again the hot favourite today. Mathieu van der Poel’s supremacy extends beyond just the cobbles of Northern Europe, and in the absence of injured rival Wout van Aert and defending champion Tadej Pogačar, will be looked at as the rider expected to animate and control the race.

You join us today for the start of Ardennes Week - albeit not actually in the region of the Ardennes. Amstel Gold may not be geographically located in the Ardennes Forest as La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but it shares the same kind of abundance of short, tarmacked hills that characterises those races, thus beginning the part of the spring where puncheurs rule supreme.