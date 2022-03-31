Amstel Gold Race 2022 map
By Cyclingnews published
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Amstel Gold Race past winnersChampions 1966-2021
-
Specialized's Allez: The bike that said no to carbonCyclingnews visited Specialized’s new UK headquarters to talk over the past, present, and future of the Allez
-
Can a sprinter win on the 2022 Road Worlds course?Renshaw thinks its difficult but possible, while Lappartient is eyeing a potential third Alaphilippe victory
-
Best folding bikes: Space-saving bikes and e-bikes for your urban riding needsThe best folding bikes are perfect for zipping around town without needing to worry about locking your bike up when you get to your destination