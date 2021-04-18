Amstel Gold Race elite men - Live coverage

Refresh

Situation Break: Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Stan Dewulf (AG2R-Citroën), Sébastien Grignard (Lotto Soudal), Maurits Lammertink (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Loïc Vliegen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Chad Haga (DSM), Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates), Kenny Molly (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) and Anders Skaarseth (Uno-X). Peloton at 5:05

-185km Precise and speedy information on the time gap is often intermittent before live television pictures begin, but it appears that the pace in the peloton dropped considerably on the second lap of the course. The ten leaders now have an advantage of 5 minutes.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) had to settle for second place at Brabantse Pijl in midweek but he remains the favourite for victory today in what is the final race of his Classics campaign. On the cobbles, Van Aert was - Nathan Van Hooydonck's fine cameo at Gent-Wevelgem notwithstanding - often isolated at key moments, but he can count on a supporting cast of considerable depth this afternoon. "We also have Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard. That is pleasant and that is also a completely different approach to the previous classics," Van Aert told Sporza. "I hope we can play that out. It is now a bit easier for me to race defensively. We have multiple options and I want to take advantage of that." (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

-190km The escapees are over the Cauberg for the second time as they approach the end of the second lap, still with a buffer of 1:30 on the peloton.

Maurits Lammertink and Chad Haga in action in the early break at Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: Getty)

-196km Break: Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Stan Dewulf (AG2R-Citroën), Sébastien Grignard (Lotto Soudal), Maurits Lammertink (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Loïc Vliegen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Chad Haga (DSM), Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates), Kenny Molly (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) and Anders Skaarseth (Uno-X). Peloton at 1:30

The pace relents in the peloton early in the second lap, and the break's lead expands accordingly. 1:30 the gap.

With one lap completed, this looks very much like the morning break, but the gap is still hovering around the half-minute mark for the time being. It remains to be seen whether the teams that missed the move are now minded to bring it back.

-205km Break: Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Stan Dewulf (AG2R-Citroën), Sébastien Grignard (Lotto Soudal), Maurits Lammertink (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Loïc Vliegen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Chad Haga (DSM), Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates), Kenny Molly (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) and Anders Skaarseth (Uno-X) Peloton at 0:33

-207km The escapees are over the Cauberg for the first time with a lead of 30 seconds on the peloton.

-210km A group of ten riders has established a lead over the peloton on this opening lap: Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Stan Dewulf (AG2R-Citroën), Sébastien Grignard (Lotto Soudal), Maurits Lammertink (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Loïc Vliegen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Chad Haga (DSM), Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates), Kenny Molly (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) and Anders Skaarseth (Uno-X).

There is an early crash to report in the peloton, though it does not appear that any riders have been forced out of the race as a consequence. Out in front, a small group is attempting to forge clear.

The race is not entirely without spectators. Some local residents are out on the course, while Tom Dumoulin, who lives nearby, has also been spotted at the start. The Dutchman has placed his career on hiatus and has yet to indicate whether he will return to professional peloton or not. On Friday, Primoz Roglič said his Jumbo-Visma teammate was wise to take as much time out as he needed. "We had a little contact. He just wrote to me that he’s still not sure. And I just wrote him back that there’s no pressure,” Roglič said. “It’s his decision what he does. I think he can do whatever he thinks is the best and we will all accept it.” Wie herkent m? pic.twitter.com/8MGowuMVSbApril 18, 2021 See more

-217km The peloton has passed kilometre zero and the 2021 edition of Amstel Gold Race is formally underway. The first ascent on the circuit is the Geulhemmerberg, followed by the Bemelerberg and the Cauberg, which will be strangely silent this afternoon in the absence of the usual masses on the roadside.

Hirschi's former Sunweb/DSM teammate Tiesj Benoot appears to be roughly in agreement with that analysis. "It's a bit easier to control things when it's laps of a circuit and I think it's a shame that we don't race 260 kilometres," Benoot told Sporza before the start. "But 220 kilometres is also enough for a nice race."

The peloton is soft-pedalling through the neutralised zone ahead of the start proper. There is a distinct feel of World Championships to this course - Valkenburg has hosted the event three times, after all - and it's hard to shake off the feeling that the action will be condensed into the final couple of laps, as Marc Hirschi suggested yesterday. "I think it will be a little bit like the Canada races [the GP Montréal and Québec], where things stay together until three laps to go, and then when everybody’s a little bit tired, the race will actually start,” Hirschi said. Alasdair Fotheringham has more here. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The women's race concluded a short while ago, with Marianne Vos emerging victorious. Read more here. The men's peloton rolls out at 12.05 local time and is slated to hit kilometre zero at 12.11. They will tackle 12 laps of 16.9km circuit that takes in the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg, and then they will take in one, slightly different lap over the Geulhemmerberg and Bemelerberg before the finish in Berg en Terblijt.