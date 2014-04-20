Gilbert wins 2014 Amstel Gold Race
Third time for Gilbert, Vanendert, Gerrans on podium
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) won the Amstel Gold Race for a third time in his career on Sunday after making a signature winning move during the last ascent of the Cauberg. The former world champion and Ardennes Classics triple crown winner crossed the finish line with a victory salute ahead of chasers Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) in second and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in third.
Related Articles
"This was a particularly emotional win for me," Gilbert said. "My wife and my kids were here for the first time in two years. So to have won will be something they will never forget. I have been dreaming of this."
The Belgian made his timely attack near the base of the Cauberg during the fourth and last of the smaller finishing circuits. A series of riders, including Vanendert and Gerrans, jumped out of the dwindled main field in response to the attack but were unable to close the gap before the finish line in Valkenburg.
Gilbert’s move came after the field caught breakaway riders Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen), Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC). His teammate Samuel Sanchez set him up perfectly with an attack at the base of the Cauberg that forced Orica-GreenEdge to chase. The move drew out Gerrans and Valverde, but Gilbert launched on the left side of the road with devastating force and soloed the final 3km to victory.
"My teammates really did a great job before the final ascension of the Cauberg," Gilbert said. "They all did a very good job to place me in the best position. During the briefing, it was planned for Samuel to do an attack at the foot of the Cauberg. It was not a surprise for me, but I think it was one for my adversaries. I only had to wait for the best moment to attack. And I did that when it was most difficult and hurting for everyone."
How it unfolded
The 250km classic started in Maastricht and ended with four smaller circuits on the Cauberg, with the finish line about 1.8km past the top of the climb. The race is notorious for its twisty and narrow roads, short and steep climbs, and a strong collection of fans. There were some 34 climbs on a parcours and not many flat sections, making this race a of attrition. It is the first of three Ardennes Classics, followed by La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
Under pleasantly dry and sunny conditions, Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) took the start line as the defending champion alongside a series of other previous winners including former Ardennes Classics triple crown champions Gilbert and Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat).
Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol) kicked of the day’s breakaway right off the start line and was joined by seven other riders to establish a four-minute lead during the first kilometres of the race. The eight-man move also included Van Hecke, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale), Manuel Belletti (Androni Venezuela), Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling), James Van Landschoot (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF).
Riblon and Rory Sutherland (Tinkoff-Saxo) bridged across to the move and they gained nearly 14 minutes ahead of a seemingly content main peloton over the day’s fourth climb, the Bergeseweg.
With a tough 200km still ahead, the breakaway worked in unison to reach the first ascent over the Cauberg, where they picked up another minute in their quest to stay ahead of the field.
BMC led much of the initial chase from the peloton, keeping the breakaway in check for Gilbert, who proved to be in top form after winning De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne last Wednesday. “[Winning De Brabantse Pijl] was important because I am a winner and I’m always racing to win,” Gilbert said. “It was important for me to gain the trust of my team. It is also a very beautiful race and it was important on the calendar so I wanted to win it, but yes, it was also important for today.”
Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Katusha eventually sent some of their riders to aide in BMC’s efforts to bring the gap down to a more manageable distance as the race approached the half-way point. Movistar also joined in the chase and the gap came down to eight minutes over the Vrakelberg and toward the Eyserbosweg.
For the second consecutive year, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was sidelined after an unfortunate accident with 150 km to go. The crash also involved Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), who later abandoned the race as well.
The gap continued to fall when Omega Pharma-QuickStep joined the chase over the Cauberg for the second time with roughly 80km to go. Some of the breakaway riders struggled to stay on pace after such a long effort.
With 35km to go, Boem, Van Hecke and Riblon continued on ahead in hopes of holding a small gap into the final circuits. Boem, who previously tried to make a move on his own, ended up losing contact with his two companions.
A few kilometres back, over the top of the Kruisberg, Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) made an attack to try and bridge across to the pair of leaders. He was joined by Fuglsang, Van Avermaet, Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol), but the main field followed just 20 seconds back.
Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) attacked from the bunch in a bid to bridge to Voeckler’s group. Paul Martens (Belkin) and Bjorn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) also made it across.
Van Hecke and Riblon muscled over the Cauberg for the second to last time with just under two minutes ahead of Voeckler’s group and another 20 seconds ahead of the main field. But a series of attacks were beginning to start from the main bunch including a strong but short-lived move from Garmin-Sharp’s Nathan Haas.
Up the road, Weening tried to take a flyer out of Voeckler’s chase group but Fuglsang countered and eventually Van Avermaet, Leukemans, Kolobnev and Martens caught back up to the pair on the descent.
The leading duo, Van Hecke and Riblon, tried desperately to hang on to a small lead with less than 15km to go but the gap had dropped to just 30 seconds. Van Avermaet and Fuglsang were the last to remain from the chase group while the rest were reabsorbed back into the peloton.
Van Hecke, Riblon, Fuglsang and Van Avermaet united as the race headed over the Bemelerberg, however, Garmin-Sharp and Omega Pharma-QuickStep led the main field just 10 seconds behind. Ultimately, the field came back together with seven kilometres to the finish line.
Orica-GreenEdge buried themselves at the front of the field to put their favourites Gerrans and Michael Matthews in top position heading into the final climb over the Cauberg.
Gilbert launched an attack at the base of the ascent with three kilometres to go and opened an instant gap. Gerrans, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) tried to respond but it was too late, and with only a few hundred metres to go, Gilbert was on his way to winning his third Amstel Gold Race.
For more videos, subscribe to the Cyclingnews Youtube Channel.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6:25:57
|2
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:05
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:06
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:10
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:12
|11
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|13
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|17
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|20
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|22
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:23
|25
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:36
|26
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|32
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|33
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|35
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|36
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|37
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|40
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|42
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|47
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|48
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|50
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|51
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:32
|54
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|57
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|59
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|61
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|63
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:54
|64
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|65
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:07
|68
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:23
|69
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:32
|70
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:36
|71
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|72
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|73
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|75
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|76
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|77
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:45
|78
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:00
|79
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|80
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|83
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|86
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|90
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|94
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|96
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|97
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|100
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|104
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|106
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|107
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|108
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|110
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:15
|111
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|113
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|114
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|116
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|117
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|118
|WoutPoels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|119
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|121
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|122
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:13
|123
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|DNF
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|DNF
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|DNF
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|DNF
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|DNF
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy