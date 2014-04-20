Trending

Gilbert wins 2014 Amstel Gold Race

Third time for Gilbert, Vanendert, Gerrans on podium

Image 1 of 107

The 2014 Amstel Gold podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 107

Thomas Dekker (Garmin Sharp)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 107

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) pulled out of the race with a sore knee

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 107

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin Sharp) crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 107

Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) attacks the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 107

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 107

Former winner Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) celebrates Amstel Gold Race win number three

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 107

Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 107

Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 107

Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) had his day ended by a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 107

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 107

Arnaud Courteille (FDJ) was one of many riders to go down durin Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 107

Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 107

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 107

A Garmin Sharp rider cornering during Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 107

Eddy Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 107

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) lit up the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 107

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 107

Benat Intxausti (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 107

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 107

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 107

The peloton during Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 107

Race director Leo Van Vliet

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 107

Gilbert's son joined in the celebrations

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 107

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 107

Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 107

James Van Landschoot receiving some help after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 107

Geraint Thomas (Sky) post-crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 107

Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) giving it his all on the Cauberg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 107

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 107

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) gets back on his bike

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 107

How many Lotto Belisol riders does it take to change a wheel?

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 107

Australian national champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 107

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 107

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 107

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) pushes the pace at the Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 107

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 107

The 2014 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 107

The 2014 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 107

The 2014 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 107

The 2014 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) enjoying the Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 107

The 2014 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) brings back his form of 2011 to win the Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) counts up his Amstel Gold Race wins

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 107

Amstel Gold win number three for Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) live and on TV

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 107

Philippe Gilbert was extra pleased to win in the presence of his family

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 107

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) in the finale of the Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 107

Björn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) at the head of the Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 107

Christophe Riblon (AG2R) away with Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 107

The hostesses for the Amstel Gold Race wear beer coasters for skirts, of course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 107

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) was the top Dutch rider in 7th

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 107

Giant-Shimano's Simon Geschke gets over Mollema for 6th

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 107

Tony Martin took a tumble during the Amstel Gold Race and had to extract his bike from a hedge

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 107

Joaquim Rodriguez in obvious pain after crashing during the Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 107

Two Belgians forced to drink Amstel bier... the horrors

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 107

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) is second for the second time in three years of Amstel Gold Races

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 107

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) went on the attack with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 107

Nicola Boem (Bardiani) launched an attack that split up the day's breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 107

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) leads the day's breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 107

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) muscles up the Caubert

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 107

The front of the peloton might as well be in another country...

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 107

Nicola Boem (Bardiani) on the attack in the Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 107

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) launches an attack to trick others into chasing

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 107

Gilbert countered Sanchez' attack with devastating fury

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 107

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) was forced to chase, but had Valverde and Kwiatkowski on his wheel

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 107

Gerrans tries to go after Gilbert, but it's too late

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 107

Michal Kwiatkowski goes after Sanchez

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 107

The Amstel Gold Race podium: Jelle Vanendert, Philippe Gilbert and Simon Gerrans.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 107

Dani Moreno (Katusha) seems dejected with 9th

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 107

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) would up in 13th place in the Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) makes his winning attack over the Cauberg at the 2014 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 107

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) at 2014 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 107

Dutch road champion Johnny Hoogerland waves to the crowd at the Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 107

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) talks to the press at the start of the 2014 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 107

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) gets ready for the start of the 2014 Amstel Gold

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 107

Matej Mohoric (Cannondale) at 2014 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 107

The peloton heads under the banner ahead of the Cauberg

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 85 of 107

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) was joined by Jakob Fuglsang

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 86 of 107

Michal Kwiatkowski stayed in the bunch with his OPQS teammates

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 87 of 107

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) joined in the chasing group

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 88 of 107

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) goes across to the breakaway with a group

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 107

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) puts in an attack

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 90 of 107

An attack by Katusha's Alexander Kolobnev

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 91 of 107

2014 Amstel Gold Race podium: Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) salutes to three Amstel Gold Race victories

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) crosses the line to take his third Amstel Gold Race win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is on his way to winning the 2014 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 107

Windmills. It must be Holland

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 96 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) brought his son onto the podium to celebrate his Amstel Gold Race win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 97 of 107

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) was second

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 98 of 107

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) rides to third in Amstel Gold

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 99 of 107

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) rides away to second place

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 100 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) victorious for the fourth time on the Cauberg

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 101 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the 2014 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 102 of 107

The peloton heads up the Cauberg

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 103 of 107

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) soloes away on the Cauberg to win the 2014 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 104 of 107

Polish champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the bunch during the Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 105 of 107

The Katusha team checks out the injuries of Joaquim Rodriguez

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 106 of 107

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crashed during the Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 107 of 107

The 2014 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) won the Amstel Gold Race for a third time in his career on Sunday after making a signature winning move during the last ascent of the Cauberg. The former world champion and Ardennes Classics triple crown winner crossed the finish line with a victory salute ahead of chasers Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) in second and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in third.

"This was a particularly emotional win for me," Gilbert said. "My wife and my kids were here for the first time in two years. So to have won will be something they will never forget. I have been dreaming of this."

The Belgian made his timely attack near the base of the Cauberg during the fourth and last of the smaller finishing circuits. A series of riders, including Vanendert and Gerrans, jumped out of the dwindled main field in response to the attack but were unable to close the gap before the finish line in Valkenburg.

Gilbert’s move came after the field caught breakaway riders Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen), Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC). His teammate Samuel Sanchez set him up perfectly with an attack at the base of the Cauberg that forced Orica-GreenEdge to chase. The move drew out Gerrans and Valverde, but Gilbert launched on the left side of the road with devastating force and soloed the final 3km to victory.

"My teammates really did a great job before the final ascension of the Cauberg," Gilbert said. "They all did a very good job to place me in the best position. During the briefing, it was planned for Samuel to do an attack at the foot of the Cauberg. It was not a surprise for me, but I think it was one for my adversaries. I only had to wait for the best moment to attack. And I did that when it was most difficult and hurting for everyone."

How it unfolded

The 250km classic started in Maastricht and ended with four smaller circuits on the Cauberg, with the finish line about 1.8km past the top of the climb. The race is notorious for its twisty and narrow roads, short and steep climbs, and a strong collection of fans. There were some 34 climbs on a parcours and not many flat sections, making this race a of attrition. It is the first of three Ardennes Classics, followed by La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Under pleasantly dry and sunny conditions, Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) took the start line as the defending champion alongside a series of other previous winners including former Ardennes Classics triple crown champions Gilbert and Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat).

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol) kicked of the day’s breakaway right off the start line and was joined by seven other riders to establish a four-minute lead during the first kilometres of the race. The eight-man move also included Van Hecke, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale), Manuel Belletti (Androni Venezuela), Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling), James Van Landschoot (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF).

Riblon and Rory Sutherland (Tinkoff-Saxo) bridged across to the move and they gained nearly 14 minutes ahead of a seemingly content main peloton over the day’s fourth climb, the Bergeseweg.

With a tough 200km still ahead, the breakaway worked in unison to reach the first ascent over the Cauberg, where they picked up another minute in their quest to stay ahead of the field.

BMC led much of the initial chase from the peloton, keeping the breakaway in check for Gilbert, who proved to be in top form after winning De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne last Wednesday. “[Winning De Brabantse Pijl] was important because I am a winner and I’m always racing to win,” Gilbert said. “It was important for me to gain the trust of my team. It is also a very beautiful race and it was important on the calendar so I wanted to win it, but yes, it was also important for today.” 

Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Katusha eventually sent some of their riders to aide in BMC’s efforts to bring the gap down to a more manageable distance as the race approached the half-way point. Movistar also joined in the chase and the gap came down to eight minutes over the Vrakelberg and toward the Eyserbosweg.

For the second consecutive year, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was sidelined after an unfortunate accident with 150 km to go. The crash also involved Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), who later abandoned the race as well.

The gap continued to fall when Omega Pharma-QuickStep joined the chase over the Cauberg for the second time with roughly 80km to go. Some of the breakaway riders struggled to stay on pace after such a long effort.

With 35km to go, Boem, Van Hecke and Riblon continued on ahead in hopes of holding a small gap into the final circuits. Boem, who previously tried to make a move on his own, ended up losing contact with his two companions.

A few kilometres back, over the top of the Kruisberg, Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) made an attack to try and bridge across to the pair of leaders. He was joined by Fuglsang, Van Avermaet, Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol), but the main field followed just 20 seconds back.

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) attacked from the bunch in a bid to bridge to Voeckler’s group. Paul Martens (Belkin) and Bjorn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) also made it across.

Van Hecke and Riblon muscled over the Cauberg for the second to last time with just under two minutes ahead of Voeckler’s group and another 20 seconds ahead of the main field. But a series of attacks were beginning to start from the main bunch including a strong but short-lived move from Garmin-Sharp’s Nathan Haas.

Up the road, Weening tried to take a flyer out of Voeckler’s chase group but Fuglsang countered and eventually Van Avermaet, Leukemans, Kolobnev and Martens caught back up to the pair on the descent.

The leading duo, Van Hecke and Riblon, tried desperately to hang on to a small lead with less than 15km to go but the gap had dropped to just 30 seconds. Van Avermaet and Fuglsang were the last to remain from the chase group while the rest were reabsorbed back into the peloton.

Van Hecke, Riblon, Fuglsang and Van Avermaet united as the race headed over the Bemelerberg, however, Garmin-Sharp and Omega Pharma-QuickStep led the main field just 10 seconds behind. Ultimately, the field came back together with seven kilometres to the finish line.

Orica-GreenEdge buried themselves at the front of the field to put their favourites Gerrans and Michael Matthews in top position heading into the final climb over the Cauberg.

Gilbert launched an attack at the base of the ascent with three kilometres to go and opened an instant gap. Gerrans, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) tried to respond but it was too late, and with only a few hundred metres to go, Gilbert was on his way to winning his third Amstel Gold Race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6:25:57
2Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:05
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:06
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:10
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
10Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:12
11Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
13Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
17Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:21
20Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
21Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
22Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:23
25Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:36
26Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
28Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
31Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
32Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
33Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
35Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
36Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
37Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
39Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
42Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
43Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
45Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
47Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
48Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
49Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
50Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
51Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
52Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:32
54Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
57Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
58Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
59Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
60Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:03
61Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
62Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
63Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:54
64Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
65Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
66Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
67Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:03:07
68Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:23
69Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:32
70Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:05:36
71Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
72Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:26
73Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
74Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
75Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
76Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
77Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:45
78Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:10:00
79Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
80Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
81Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
83Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
84Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
86Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
87Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
88Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
90Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
91Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
93Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
94Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
95Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
96Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
97Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
99Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
100Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
101Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
102Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
104Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
106Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
107Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
108Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
109Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
110Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:15
111Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
113Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
114Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
115Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
116Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
117Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
118WoutPoels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
119Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
120Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
121Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
122Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:13
123Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFBruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFNicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFMichael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
DNFMichel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFThomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
DNFSebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
DNFDaniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFNelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFImanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJohn Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
DNFJesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJosé Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFBenat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFZdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFJulian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
DNFMathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFKoen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFJoaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFSergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Team Sky
DNFJoshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
DNFDanny Pate (USA) Team Sky
DNFBen Swift (GBr) Team Sky
DNFGeraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
DNFAndy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
DNFKristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFHaimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFNicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFOmar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAndrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFBartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFLukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFAdrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFAdrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFSylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFEliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFWesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMarco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFNico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJames Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNFEnrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNFEdoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF

 

