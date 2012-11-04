Image 1 of 23 Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 23 The rain helped to split the field (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 23 The eventual race winner leads the field (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 23 Marianne Vos (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 23 Marianne Vos (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 23 Ellen van Dijk leads Marianne Vos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 23 The eventual race winner leads the field (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 23 The women's podium of Ellen van Dijk, Marianne Vos and Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 23 Ellen van Dijk leads Marianne Vos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 23 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 23 The peloton head out at the start of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 23 Joaquím Rodríguez tests Froome on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 23 de Maar, Terpstra and de Gendt (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 23 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 23 The Curacao startline (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 23 The Curacao startline (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 23 The Curacao startline (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 23 Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 23 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 23 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads Rodriguez and Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 23 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 23 Marianne Vos (Rabobank) and Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 23 On the startline of the criterium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) closed out his season with victory in the Amstel Curaçao race. The Dutch national road champion beat Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) and Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) in a sprint finish.

Chris Froome (Team Sky), Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) and defending champion Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) all took to the start line and after rain showers the top riders quickly stamped their authority on the peloton. Marianne Vos (Rabobank) and several other female riders also took part, with Vos coming out on top.