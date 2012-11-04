Trending

Terpstra wins ahead of de Maar and de Gendt

End of season criterium win for Omega rider

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) closed out his season with victory in the Amstel Curaçao race. The Dutch national road champion beat Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) and Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) in a sprint finish.

Chris Froome (Team Sky), Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) and defending champion Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) all took to the start line and after rain showers the top riders quickly stamped their authority on the peloton. Marianne Vos (Rabobank) and several other female riders also took part, with Vos coming out on top.

 

