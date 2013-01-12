Image 1 of 32 Logan Owen (Redline) wins the Junior Men's 17-18 USA National Championship, his eighth consecutive title in the junior ranks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 32 Juniors chasing the leaders on the pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 32 USA Champion Katie Comton watches the racing action from her warm-up tent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 32 The media mobbed junior men's champion Logan Owen at the end of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 32 Many riders appeared to be either injured or have mechanical problems after crashing on the ice at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 32 Nolan McQueen (Bob’'s Red Mill) and Isaac Jonas fighting for dry footing on a descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 32 Ryan Ramirez (The Pony Shop) on the long descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 32 The temperatures were dropping throughout the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 32 Garrett Gerchar (Boulder Junior Cycling) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 32 Riders descend a slick track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 32 Isaac Jonas (KCOI U20) descending in the mud (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 32 Riders begin the big descent off the ridge (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 32 Curtis White (Hot Tubes) on his last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 32 Peter Goguen (CF Racing p/b Portsmouth Trek) finishing up in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 32 Curtis White (Hot Tubes) takes the hole shot while carnage takes place behind the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 32 Maxx Chance (Clif Bar) on a steep muddy climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 32 Nolan Brady (Revel Consulting/RAD Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 32 Skyler Mackey (Team Soundpony) riding a climb that many had to run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 32 Multiple crashes occurred as riders hit ice near the start/finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 32 Junior men's front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 32 Laura Keough getting ready to cheer for her brother Peter (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 32 Junior men rounding a tight muddy turn (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 32 At times running was faster than riding today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 32 Spencer Downing (Clif Bar) got caught up in the crash at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 32 Peter Goguen (CF Racing p/b Portsmouth Trek) running the barriers in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 32 Curtis White (Hot Tubes) chasing Goguen in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 32 Mud built up on the bikes even on the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 32 Ian McPherson (Clif Bar) running the barriers on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 32 Curtis White (Hot Tubes) leading Goguen on lap two up one of the climbs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 32 Logan Owen (Redline) opened a massive lead early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 32 Logan Owen (Redline) answering questions by the media at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 32 Logan Owen (Redline) running the barriers on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Falling temperatures started to thicken the Wisconsin mud and freeze sections of the course before the start of the Junior 17-18 Men’s race at US Cyclo-cross Nationals. Logan Owen (Team Redline) went into today’s race with a firm plan to send the top ranked junior rider in the world, Mathieu van der Poel, a clear message that he would have a serious challenger at the upcoming world championships in Louisville, Kentucky. Owen took the lead on the first hill and didn't let up until he crossed the finish line two minutes ahead of his closest competitor.

"I went out there and made a statement to van der Poel that I'm riding strong," said Owen after the race. "I want to show him that I am going to at least stay with him at Louisville and give him a run for his money."

A pile up in the first turn of the race caused by a slippery road surface gave the front row starters an uncluttered path through the hole-shot. Several riders including Curtis White (Hot Tubes) Logan Owen, and Maxx Chance (Clif Bar) used the opportunity to grab a clean line through the first muddy sections of the course.

Owen quickly established a sizable lead with his metronome-like pace on the steep Koppen-Badger hill that heads into the top of the course. Curtis White provided a brief challenge to Owen before settling into a battle for second with Peter Goguen (C.F. Racing P/B Trek Portsmouth.) "I was trying to stay with Logan," said White. "I got the hole shot, and there was some bumping, but that's racing. Then Logan just kind of rode away."

Owen pitted several times and determined that his Redline equipped with DI2 shifting to be the right bike for the day. "The DI2 was working awesome," said Owen about his bikes ability to maneuver through the thickening mud. "That stuff works way better in the mud than mechanical shifting."

After a brief scare from Skyler Mackey (Team Soundpony), White settled into a protracted battle with Goguen, who was also riding a bike set up with DI2 shifting. "After that second pit I just put a few bike lengths into him and then just started to chip away at him bit by bit," said White who is pre-selected for Worlds in Louisville based on his current World Cup finishes. "A lot of places there is just no line, you just had to power through it, and you were just slipping and sliding."

As Owen went into the last lap he appeared to have a mechanical problem and decided to run his bike to the pit from a close-by 180-degree turn. "I was trying to get my gloves off," laughed Owen when asked about his troubles. "I just stopped in the pit and took my gloves off. They were getting too muddy."

For Owen, his 8th national championship is part of his build up to the world championships scheduled for Louisville, Kentucky on February 2nd. "I'm feeling great, I'm ready to go to Louisville," said Owen about his chances heading into Worlds. "I'm on really good form right now, and hopefully I can hold it into Worlds."

Full Results