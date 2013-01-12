Owen wins US junior 'cross title
Eighth consecutive title for junior phenom
Falling temperatures started to thicken the Wisconsin mud and freeze sections of the course before the start of the Junior 17-18 Men’s race at US Cyclo-cross Nationals. Logan Owen (Team Redline) went into today’s race with a firm plan to send the top ranked junior rider in the world, Mathieu van der Poel, a clear message that he would have a serious challenger at the upcoming world championships in Louisville, Kentucky. Owen took the lead on the first hill and didn't let up until he crossed the finish line two minutes ahead of his closest competitor.
"I went out there and made a statement to van der Poel that I'm riding strong," said Owen after the race. "I want to show him that I am going to at least stay with him at Louisville and give him a run for his money."
A pile up in the first turn of the race caused by a slippery road surface gave the front row starters an uncluttered path through the hole-shot. Several riders including Curtis White (Hot Tubes) Logan Owen, and Maxx Chance (Clif Bar) used the opportunity to grab a clean line through the first muddy sections of the course.
Owen quickly established a sizable lead with his metronome-like pace on the steep Koppen-Badger hill that heads into the top of the course. Curtis White provided a brief challenge to Owen before settling into a battle for second with Peter Goguen (C.F. Racing P/B Trek Portsmouth.) "I was trying to stay with Logan," said White. "I got the hole shot, and there was some bumping, but that's racing. Then Logan just kind of rode away."
Owen pitted several times and determined that his Redline equipped with DI2 shifting to be the right bike for the day. "The DI2 was working awesome," said Owen about his bikes ability to maneuver through the thickening mud. "That stuff works way better in the mud than mechanical shifting."
After a brief scare from Skyler Mackey (Team Soundpony), White settled into a protracted battle with Goguen, who was also riding a bike set up with DI2 shifting. "After that second pit I just put a few bike lengths into him and then just started to chip away at him bit by bit," said White who is pre-selected for Worlds in Louisville based on his current World Cup finishes. "A lot of places there is just no line, you just had to power through it, and you were just slipping and sliding."
As Owen went into the last lap he appeared to have a mechanical problem and decided to run his bike to the pit from a close-by 180-degree turn. "I was trying to get my gloves off," laughed Owen when asked about his troubles. "I just stopped in the pit and took my gloves off. They were getting too muddy."
For Owen, his 8th national championship is part of his build up to the world championships scheduled for Louisville, Kentucky on February 2nd. "I'm feeling great, I'm ready to go to Louisville," said Owen about his chances heading into Worlds. "I'm on really good form right now, and hopefully I can hold it into Worlds."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Owen (Team Redline)
|0:43:19
|2
|Curtis White (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:01:58
|3
|Peter Goguen (C.F. Racing)
|0:02:24
|4
|David Lombardo (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:04:30
|5
|Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:04:56
|6
|Josey Weik (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|0:05:00
|7
|Maxx Chance (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|0:05:16
|8
|Ian McPherson (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|0:05:40
|9
|Nolan Brady (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)
|0:05:44
|10
|Ian Haupt (My Wife Inc)
|0:06:10
|11
|Tyler Schwartz (SDG Felt)
|0:06:22
|12
|Garrett Gerchar (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:08:11
|13
|Gunner Dygert (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT/Indianapolis Cycling Club)
|0:08:26
|14
|John Francisco (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:08:43
|15
|Dylan Vance (901 Racing)
|0:09:31
|16
|Earl Gage (JBV Coaching)
|0:09:49
|17
|Ethan Furois (Gopher Wheelmen)
|0:10:00
|18
|Douglas Hall (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)
|0:10:41
|19
|Nevin Whittemore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:12:17
|-1lap
|Keegan Sotebeer (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|-1lap
|Colin Catlin (Gopher Wheelmen)
|-1lap
|Skyler Mackey (Team Soundpony)
|-1lap
|Nicholas Torraca (Mad Duck Racing)
|-1lap
|Stephen Bassett (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team/Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross)
|-1lap
|Nolan McQueen (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross)
|-1lap
|Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo)
|-1lap
|David Hart (County Cycles/Gopher Wheelmen)
|-1lap
|Garrett Roth (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|-1lap
|Eli Hemming (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|-1lap
|Andrew Bailey (Dean Endurance MTB/Piney Flats Bicycles/Tri Cities Road Club)
|-1lap
|Luke Beemer (Midwest Development Cycling Inc.)
|-1lap
|Andris Delins (County Cycles/Gopher Wheelmen)
|-1lap
|Nolan Tankersley (MSG Cyclocross/Tri Cities Road Club)
|-1lap
|Isaac Jonas (KCOI U20)
|-2laps
|David OBrien (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)
|-2laps
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM/Matrix Cycling Club)
|-2laps
|Spencer Downing (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|-2laps
|Ryan Ramirez (The Pony Shop)
|-2laps
|Ryan Munko (UPMC Cycling Performance)
|-2laps
|Michael Gaines (Gopher Wheelmen)
|-2laps
|Daniel Santos (Red Zone Cycling)
|-2laps
|Eric Botos (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|-2laps
|Sam Winters (Dire Wolf Racing)
|-2laps
|Brian Gaines (Gopher Wheelmen)
|-2laps
|Lane Johnson (KCOI U20)
|-2laps
|Cameron Hooyer ()
|DNF
|Nathaniel Morse (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|DNF
|Tom Mosby (Cyclocrossracing.com)
|DNF
|Jacob Schilling (Team Mack Racing/Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD)
|DNF
|Taylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico)
