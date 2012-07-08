Image 1 of 36 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) kept up the Trek weekend tradition of crossing the line unzipped. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 36 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) leading up Bald Mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 36 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) descends with Wells close behind (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 36 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) rides in fourth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) leads Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 36 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) looked determined to catch the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) seemed to prefer leading up the climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 36 A BMC rider leads Michael Broderick (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 36 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) and Todd Wells (Specialized) on one of the many traverses (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 36 Mitch Hoke (Cliff Bar) descends the many switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 36 Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) riding in the top six (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 36 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) leading Todd Wells (Specialized) down the switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) unclips on one of the switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) riding behind the Subaru-Trek men on the first climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 36 Mitch Hoke (Cliff Bar) having a top 10 ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 36 The elite men's start was on a circular gravel track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 36 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) is cheered on by the fans (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 36 Defending champion Todd Wells (Specialized) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 36 The venue at Mt. Baldy ski area in Sun Valley. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 36 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) moved up to third position with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 36 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) feels at home riding rock gardens (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 36 Spencer Paxson (Kona) rides brilliantly to a seventh place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 36 Mitch Hoke (Cliff Bar) rounds a switchback (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 36 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) just before his flat tire (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) rounds a switchback (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 36 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) was glued to Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 36 Stephen Ettinger (BMC) rides to a 12th place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 36 The National Guard band was on hand for the national anthem (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 36 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) rides well in fourth position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 36 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) being interviewed by Cyclingnews (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 36 The fans were out in large numbers to watch Todd Wells and Sam Schultz battle each other. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 36 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) was locked in four-lap battle with defending champion Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 36 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) wins his first national championship in the elite category (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) raced to his first-ever elite cross country national championship title on Saturday afternoon in Sun Valley, Idaho. It was a tight two-up battle for most of the six-lap race, until his rival and defending national champion Todd Wells (Specialized) flatted with one to go.

"It feels pretty dang good. It's amazing, and I'm pumped. That was hard!" said Schultz, still catching his breath at the finish. He crossed the line in 1:48:17.

Coming out of the pit and into the final lap's climb, Schultz had 20 seconds on Wells and he extended his lead to 1:04 by the finish. Wells rode to a strong second place while the next three finishers came in on their own: Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) in third at 1:48; Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) in fourth at 2:31 and Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) in fifth at 3:05.

On the first lap, it was clear that the day's action at the front would be a battle between the two 2012 US Olympic team members: Schultz and Wells. The two were in a league of their own and decisively rode off the front.

For the first five of six laps, the two marked each other and took turns surging. At times, they were so close, they looked like they were only an inch or two from bumping wheels.

"It was a battle. We kept on going back and forth. He would come around me on the bottom of the climb and take some big pulls, and I would always nip him just before the singletrack," said Schultz. "He was descending pretty well, and I was not descending that great, so I made sure to get ahead of him before each downhill. That was my tactic, I had to do that."

On each downhill, Wells would ride Schultz closely, looking for chances to get around. "Sometimes he'd try to get by me on the inside line, but I was holding my line because I knew that was the race," said Schultz.

"I figured Schultz would be up there. He was good last year and was good last weekend when he had his best ever World Cup result in Windham," said Wells. "I figured [Ryan] Trebon and [Jeremiah] Bishop would also be good."

"The way this course is, with the steep climb at altitude, it just kind of sorts itself out. Everyone has one pace he can ride, and Schultz and I were fairly evenly matched today. We just happened to be together and ride off the front."

Wells said he tried to surge a few times on laps three, four and five. "Sam always answered. On the fifth lap, I did a surge and couldn't drop him and pulled up. Then he hit it and got maybe five seconds on me by the top. I was able to close it on him on the descent, but I knew then that I would need everything to go right in order to have a shot at it."

Unfortunately for Wells, everything didn't go right. Just after the downhill rock garden before the one to go bell, he noticed his tire going soft. He lost more time in the next rock garden - the flat one - and had to stop at the pit.

"I did catch wind of his flat," said Schultz. "I was just ahead of him. So from that point on, I was head down. It would have been real interesting if he hadn't flatted. It definitely would have come down to that last lap."

The experienced Wells, who won the title the past two years, knew he shouldn't give up. "Once I got that flat, you never know. Sam could have flatted or had cramps, so I kept pushing as hard as I could, but he rode a great race."

Schultz was nervous to be at the front and said his last lap seemed to take forever. "I was a little cautious because I didn't want to crash. It felt like I was out there alone for an hour." In reality, he was probably out there alone for about 15 minutes.

Behind Wells and Schultz, the race was for third. For a time on lap three, Bishop rode himself into third place in a bid to bridge to the leaders, but a flat cost him some time and required a stop at the pits. Afterward, he spent the rest of the race in fifth place, where he finished up.

"I was about 12 seconds from making contact when I flatted. Guess I was hanging it out," said Bishop. "I was a long way from the pit and rode the rim through some hairy sections including the rock downhill and rock garden. I was surprised I got back to fifth after all that and thank the Cannondale staff for keeping me rolling."

Horgan-Kobelski was having a good day and triumphed over Trebon.

"I felt good and very strong. I had a crash on the first lap - I was with the top two guys, just behind them and kind of pushing and on one of the first switchbacks, I crashed. The course had deteriorated from when I rode it yesterday from all the traffic on it since then. I overcooked a corner and went down. I had to meter my effort from there."

"Sam and Todd were a step ahead today, and I'm happy to get third," said JHK. "I'm so stoked for Sam. I knew it was coming and that it was just a matter of when."

Trebon was appearing in his second mountain bike race of the year. "I felt good. This is a hard course for me," he said. "I'm a big dude and going up those steep climbs, I always suffer on that stuff. I'm happy with how I rode and how the race went."

"I was kind of gunning for that third spot when I realised how fast Sam and Todd were racing, but Jeremy was just a little bit stronger on the climb today."

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) finished in sixth place and barely had time before he had to dash off to do some last minute super D practice. "I felt pretty decent. I've been kind of beat up all week and it was hard to dig super deep. It's good for Sam - it was coming. I was trying to catch Bishop and get on the podium, but that didn't happen, so then I was trying to save something for super D tomorrow morning."

The following video shows the top elite men riding through the flat rock garden on lap 2.

