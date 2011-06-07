Image 1 of 6 Katrin Leumann celebrates her overall victory at the Alpentour. (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 2 of 6 Dutch rider Noschy Rausch. (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 3 of 6 Cattaneo (Ita) celebrates a hard earned win. (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 4 of 6 Greek rider Ilias Perikilis rode well on the technical final stage. (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 5 of 6 Alexey Medvedev won the elite men's overall at the Alpentour with some very consistent racing. (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 6 of 6 Matthias Leisling rides on a downhill section. (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)

Russian Alexey Medvedev (Elettroveneta Corratec) and Swiss rider Katrin Leumann closed out as winners of the 13th Alpentour Trophy 2011. Johnny Cattaneo (Team Full Dynamix) from Italy and Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) dominated the final stage, and with a fifth place today, last year’s race winner Uwe Hochenwarter (Muskelkater Genesis Team) secured third position overall and was best Austrian in the event.



Riders faced 50km and 2,000 metres of climbing on the final day of the Alpentour but were at least faced with the prospect of sunny weather. It was a welcome change after the previous wet and cool conditions that have plagued the race.

"I love the sun," said the Italian Cattaneo. His "good legs" during today’s race compared to the previous stages. With a brilliant performance in the downhill sections the Full-Dynamix-rider was able to escape a four-man leader group, which had formed about half-way into the stage, and crossed the line as today’s stage winner with 2:14:19.

After about 20 seconds, a trio arrived: Periklis Ilias (Team Protek), who did secure his hotly desired second overall place, Medvedev and Kristian Hynek (Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling).

"Today was hard for me, because I suffered from cramping during the first downhill. Therefore I’m even more satisfied with my third place in today’s stage", said Medvedev.

Even more content was the Russian with his adopted country Italy about his overall win. He paved the way for his victory with two stage wins on Thursday and Friday and in the end he won the race with a clear lead of 8:28.

"It was an awesome race in a beautiful country with great people," said the beaming Medvedev, who admitted being a bit of an Austria-fan, hoping that his run of good luck here would go on for another week – for the European Marathon Championships in Kleinzell/Upper Austria.

Women's race

For the American Mary McConneloug, her heart’s desire came true during the final stage of the Alpentour Trophy. After 2:46:19 she crossed the finish line as the day’s fastest female rider.

"I started conservatively in the undulating valley, found good pace makers during the long climb and was very mindful of my body and energy reserves. Only on the top of the Hauser Kaibling I realized that I could do it," said the technically gifted rider.

Overall winner Katrin Leumann from Switzerland was also content. She crossed the line in third today, with half a minute gap as second. "Actually, the Alpentour Trophy was only the replacement event for a cancelled Tour de France for mountain bikers. But now I’m really glad that I came here," said Leumann.

"It was great fun and good training for my season goal, the European and world cross country championships," said Leumann, who is the reigning European cross country champion.

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 2:14:19 2 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek 0:00:19 3 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta Corratec 0:00:22 4 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling 0:00:24 5 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:01:15 6 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:01:24 7 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:02:03 8 Hans Becking (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 0:03:31 9 Jacob Nimpf (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:03:48 10 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:05:14 11 Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:05:18 12 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:05:30 13 Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:05:31 14 Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 0:06:35 15 Robert Kordez (Slo) ORBEA GEAX 0:07:14 16 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Jamis 0:07:27 17 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:07:31 18 Stefano Dal Grande (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:07:32 19 Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:07:36 20 Michael Crosbie (Aus) Team Australia 1 0:07:59 21 Frank Beemer (Ned) Storck mtb racing team 0:08:29 22 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:09:14 23 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:09:39 24 David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:10:08 25 Andreas Kirchberger (Aut) Union Xc-Club Mühldorf 0:11:25 26 Matthias Grick (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at 0:12:15 27 Manuel Pliem (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at 28 Olof Jonsson (Swi) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:12:17 29 Georg Koch (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:12:25 30 Matjaz Budin (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:12:33 31 Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 0:12:37 32 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-drink Proffesional cyclocross 0:12:38 33 Trenton Day (Aus) Team Australia 1 0:12:39 34 Frans Claes (Bel) Connections MTB Team 0:12:40 35 Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:12:56 36 Paul Remy (Fra) IRWEGO Commeneal Hautes 0:13:39 37 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:14:05 38 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:14:21 39 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 0:14:34 40 Silva Cristobal (Chi) Quaker-Cannondale 0:14:39 41 Blaz Pristovnik (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:16:53 42 Rens de Bruin (Ned) Racing Team de Bruijn 0:18:32 43 Philipp Pangerl (Ger) Moooove Racing-Team 0:19:23 44 Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:19:28 45 Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 0:19:35 46 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:19:36 47 Ben Thomas (GBr) Torq Performance 0:19:38 48 Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:19:48 49 Michael Zink (Aut) Racer-Team St. Jakob/W. 0:20:11 50 Marius Dona (Ned) Third Generation 51 Rik van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 0:20:30 52 Liwald Doornbos (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 0:20:31 53 Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Scott Team Wein 0:20:59 54 Jonas de Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:21:10 55 Kyle Ward (Aus) Team Australia 2 0:21:59 56 Blake Harlan (USA) Team Jamis 0:22:18 57 Johannes Thumm (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 0:23:02 58 Thomas Strobl (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.at 0:24:03 59 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team ZZPR - LBS 0:24:09 60 Florian Bolt (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam 0:24:23 61 Tobias Bosshart (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam 0:24:32 62 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:24:44 63 Rudolf Berger (Aut) bexmo artesania cycling team 0:26:40 64 Alessio Zamuner (Ita) A.S.D. Lissone MTB 0:26:47 65 Bram Rood (Ned) Team Mitsubishi 0:27:29 66 Brice Scholtes (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 0:27:51 67 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:29:12 68 Sebastian Hilbe (Aut) Kraftstoff RV-Dornbirn 0:31:46 69 Josh Ibbett (GBr) Torq Performance 0:32:20 70 Ralf Maier (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 0:32:32 71 Lacroix Dany (Bel) G-Skin Deforche2 0:32:56 72 Josh Keep (Aus) 0:35:40 73 Martin Heissenberger (Aut) RC Birkfeld / Komptech 0:36:40 74 Kevin Cant (Bel) van goethem prorace cycling team 0:37:55 75 Georgios Pattes Toumanis (Gre) Team Protek 0:37:57 76 Mike Blewitt (Aus) MarathonMTB.com 0:42:08 77 Vidovic Sasa (Cro) 0:46:22 78 Cameron Ivory (Aus) Team Australia 1 0:46:34 79 Joschy Rausch (Ned) Kona grassroots (Wilton cycling) 0:47:29 80 Dewet Marais (Squirt Lube) 1:04:55

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes 2:46:19 2 Karin Leumann (Swi) 0:00:29 3 Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 0:05:50 4 Annika Schirmer (Ger) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol 0:14:38 5 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant 0:17:37 6 Christina Verhas (Aut) TREK mountainbiker.at 0:20:54 7 Manon van Hees (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 0:25:10 8 Sonja Brodbeck (Ger) CSV MTB-Team 0:48:05

Elite Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Novotny (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling 2:28:17 2 Mauro Bettin (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix2 0:03:03 3 Markus Bless (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach 0:03:37 4 Andreas Gatterer (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:04:13 5 Kurt Tempst (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team 0:12:00 6 Danny Sleecks (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team 0:13:01 7 Branislav Kacina (Svk) FC Team 0:13:02 8 Christian Süß (Ger) Ski+Bike Deggendorf 0:14:08 9 Micha De Vries (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 2 0:14:24 10 Michael Weiss (Aut) Ciclopia 0:16:02 11 Vanni Balboni (Ita) ASD Ferretti Team Green Devil 0:20:07 12 Marko Frzop (Cro) 0:24:23 13 Erich Baumgartner (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:27:10 14 Jan Vokoun (Cze) KL sport Most 0:29:06 15 Peter Pink (Aut) Crazy Cross Bikers 0:35:08 16 Pascal De Meulenaer (Bel) 0:36:30 17 Herbert Van Leemputten (Bel) Connections MTB Team 0:40:16

Elite Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta Corratec 9:00:42 2 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek 0:08:28 3 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:09:09 4 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling 0:09:11 5 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:11:46 6 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:14:17 7 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:16:01 8 Jacob Nimpf (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:18:24 9 Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:19:09 10 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:25:11 11 Hans Becking (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 0:26:59 12 Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:30:22 13 Robert Kordez (Slo) ORBEA GEAX 0:30:35 14 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:32:19 15 Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 0:34:56 16 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Jamis 0:35:47 17 Frank Beemer (Ned) Storck mtb racing team 0:37:08 18 Stefano Dal Grande (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:40:42 19 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:45:38 20 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:46:42 21 Frans Claes (Bel) Connections MTB Team 0:47:59 22 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:48:55 23 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:50:20 24 Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:51:50 25 David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:51:57 26 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:52:56 27 Thomas Strobl (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.at 0:53:25 28 Georg Koch (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:56:46 29 Michael Crosbie (Aus) Team Australia 1 0:57:57 30 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1:00:41 31 Manuel Pliem (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at 1:00:57 32 Matjaz Budin (Slo) Orbea Geax 1:03:12 33 Paul Remy (Fra) IRWEGO Commeneal Hautes 1:03:56 34 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-drink Proffesional cyclocross 1:04:27 35 Bram Rood (Ned) Team Mitsubishi 1:05:34 36 Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 1:10:53 37 Olof Jonsson (Swi) Rocky Roads Orbea 1:11:12 38 Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 1:12:40 39 Andreas Kirchberger (Aut) Union Xc-Club Mühldorf 1:15:55 40 Blaz Pristovnik (Slo) Orbea Geax 1:17:58 41 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 1:19:44 42 Rens de Bruin (Ned) Racing Team de Bruijn 1:20:52 43 Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 1:23:11 44 Philipp Pangerl (Ger) Moooove Racing-Team 1:25:04 45 Johannes Thumm (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 1:25:33 46 Michael Zink (Aut) Racer-Team St. Jakob/W. 1:25:35 47 Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 1:29:07 48 Ben Thomas (GBr) Torq Performance 1:33:25 49 Silva Cristobal (Chi) Quaker-Cannondale 1:33:51 50 Tobias Bosshart (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam 1:38:34 51 Brice Scholtes (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 1:38:41 52 Alessio Zamuner (Ita) A.S.D. Lissone MTB 1:39:50 53 Liwald Doornbos (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 1:41:41 54 Blake Harlan (USA) Team Jamis 1:43:48 55 Matthias Grick (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at 1:44:55 56 Kyle Ward (Aus) Team Australia 2 1:45:06 57 Jonas de Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 1:45:24 58 Trenton Day (Aus) Team Australia 1 1:46:57 59 Florian Bolt (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam 1:47:58 60 Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 1:50:40 61 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 1:51:07 62 Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Scott Team Wein 1:53:13 63 Rik van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 1:53:19 64 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team ZZPR - LBS 1:54:17 65 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 2:00:39 66 Rudolf Berger (Aut) bexmo artesania cycling team 2:04:35 67 Marius Dona (Ned) Third Generation 2:05:55 68 Kevin Cant (Bel) van goethem prorace cycling team 2:14:37 69 Georgios Pattes Toumanis (Gre) Team Protek 2:17:34 70 Cameron Ivory (Aus) Team Australia 1 2:17:52 71 Lacroix Dany (Bel) G-Skin Deforche2 2:21:45 72 Josh Ibbett (GBr) Torq Performance 2:22:39 73 Ralf Maier (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 2:22:52 74 Josh Keep (Aus) 2:23:50 75 Martin Heissenberger (Aut) RC Birkfeld / Komptech 2:50:43 76 Mike Blewitt (Aus) MarathonMTB.com 2:57:20 77 Sebastian Hilbe (Aut) Kraftstoff RV-Dornbirn 3:02:02 78 Joschy Rausch (Ned) Kona grassroots (Wilton cycling) 3:21:50 79 Vidovic Sasa (Cro) 3:28:23 80 Dewet Marais (Squirt Lube) 5:54:53

Elite Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karin Leumann (Swi) 11:21:03 2 Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes 0:13:05 3 Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 0:32:58 4 Annika Schirmer (Ger) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol 1:05:52 5 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant 1:09:00 6 Christina Verhas (Aut) TREK mountainbiker.at 1:42:07 7 Manon van Hees (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 1:52:44 8 Sonja Brodbeck (Ger) CSV MTB-Team 3:50:40