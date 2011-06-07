Trending

Katrin Leumann celebrates her overall victory at the Alpentour.

(Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)
Dutch rider Noschy Rausch.

(Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)
Cattaneo (Ita) celebrates a hard earned win.

(Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)
Greek rider Ilias Perikilis rode well on the technical final stage.

(Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)
Alexey Medvedev won the elite men's overall at the Alpentour with some very consistent racing.

(Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)
Matthias Leisling rides on a downhill section.

(Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)

Russian Alexey Medvedev (Elettroveneta Corratec) and Swiss rider Katrin Leumann closed out as winners of the 13th Alpentour Trophy 2011. Johnny Cattaneo (Team Full Dynamix) from Italy and Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) dominated the final stage, and with a fifth place today, last year’s race winner Uwe Hochenwarter (Muskelkater Genesis Team) secured third position overall and was best Austrian in the event.

Riders faced 50km and 2,000 metres of climbing on the final day of the Alpentour but were at least faced with the prospect of sunny weather. It was a welcome change after the previous wet and cool conditions that have plagued the race.

"I love the sun," said the Italian Cattaneo. His "good legs" during today’s race compared to the previous stages. With a brilliant performance in the downhill sections the Full-Dynamix-rider was able to escape a four-man leader group, which had formed about half-way into the stage, and crossed the line as today’s stage winner with 2:14:19.

After about 20 seconds, a trio arrived: Periklis Ilias (Team Protek), who did secure his hotly desired second overall place, Medvedev and Kristian Hynek (Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling).

"Today was hard for me, because I suffered from cramping during the first downhill. Therefore I’m even more satisfied with my third place in today’s stage", said Medvedev.

Even more content was the Russian with his adopted country Italy about his overall win. He paved the way for his victory with two stage wins on Thursday and Friday and in the end he won the race with a clear lead of 8:28.

"It was an awesome race in a beautiful country with great people," said the beaming Medvedev, who admitted being a bit of an Austria-fan, hoping that his run of good luck here would go on for another week – for the European Marathon Championships in Kleinzell/Upper Austria.

Women's race

For the American Mary McConneloug, her heart’s desire came true during the final stage of the Alpentour Trophy. After 2:46:19 she crossed the finish line as the day’s fastest female rider.

"I started conservatively in the undulating valley, found good pace makers during the long climb and was very mindful of my body and energy reserves. Only on the top of the Hauser Kaibling I realized that I could do it," said the technically gifted rider.

Overall winner Katrin Leumann from Switzerland was also content.  She crossed the line in third today, with half a minute gap as second. "Actually, the Alpentour Trophy was only the replacement event for a cancelled Tour de France for mountain bikers. But now I’m really glad that I came here," said Leumann.

"It was great fun and good training for my season goal, the European and world cross country championships," said Leumann, who is the reigning European cross country champion.

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix2:14:19
2Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek0:00:19
3Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta Corratec0:00:22
4Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling0:00:24
5Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:01:15
6Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:01:24
7Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:02:03
8Hans Becking (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 10:03:31
9Jacob Nimpf (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:03:48
10Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:05:14
11Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:05:18
12Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:05:30
13Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:05:31
14Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin Deforche0:06:35
15Robert Kordez (Slo) ORBEA GEAX0:07:14
16Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Jamis0:07:27
17Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:07:31
18Stefano Dal Grande (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:07:32
19Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:07:36
20Michael Crosbie (Aus) Team Australia 10:07:59
21Frank Beemer (Ned) Storck mtb racing team0:08:29
22Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:09:14
23Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:09:39
24David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:10:08
25Andreas Kirchberger (Aut) Union Xc-Club Mühldorf0:11:25
26Matthias Grick (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at0:12:15
27Manuel Pliem (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at
28Olof Jonsson (Swi) Rocky Roads Orbea0:12:17
29Georg Koch (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:12:25
30Matjaz Budin (Slo) Orbea Geax0:12:33
31Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress0:12:37
32Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-drink Proffesional cyclocross0:12:38
33Trenton Day (Aus) Team Australia 10:12:39
34Frans Claes (Bel) Connections MTB Team0:12:40
35Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:12:56
36Paul Remy (Fra) IRWEGO Commeneal Hautes0:13:39
37Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:14:05
38Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:14:21
39Bart Brentjens (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team0:14:34
40Silva Cristobal (Chi) Quaker-Cannondale0:14:39
41Blaz Pristovnik (Slo) Orbea Geax0:16:53
42Rens de Bruin (Ned) Racing Team de Bruijn0:18:32
43Philipp Pangerl (Ger) Moooove Racing-Team0:19:23
44Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:19:28
45Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin Deforche0:19:35
46Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea0:19:36
47Ben Thomas (GBr) Torq Performance0:19:38
48Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:19:48
49Michael Zink (Aut) Racer-Team St. Jakob/W.0:20:11
50Marius Dona (Ned) Third Generation
51Rik van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 10:20:30
52Liwald Doornbos (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 10:20:31
53Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Scott Team Wein0:20:59
54Jonas de Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea0:21:10
55Kyle Ward (Aus) Team Australia 20:21:59
56Blake Harlan (USA) Team Jamis0:22:18
57Johannes Thumm (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress0:23:02
58Thomas Strobl (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.at0:24:03
59Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team ZZPR - LBS0:24:09
60Florian Bolt (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam0:24:23
61Tobias Bosshart (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam0:24:32
62Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:24:44
63Rudolf Berger (Aut) bexmo artesania cycling team0:26:40
64Alessio Zamuner (Ita) A.S.D. Lissone MTB0:26:47
65Bram Rood (Ned) Team Mitsubishi0:27:29
66Brice Scholtes (Bel) G-Skin Deforche0:27:51
67Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:29:12
68Sebastian Hilbe (Aut) Kraftstoff RV-Dornbirn0:31:46
69Josh Ibbett (GBr) Torq Performance0:32:20
70Ralf Maier (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress0:32:32
71Lacroix Dany (Bel) G-Skin Deforche20:32:56
72Josh Keep (Aus)0:35:40
73Martin Heissenberger (Aut) RC Birkfeld / Komptech0:36:40
74Kevin Cant (Bel) van goethem prorace cycling team0:37:55
75Georgios Pattes Toumanis (Gre) Team Protek0:37:57
76Mike Blewitt (Aus) MarathonMTB.com0:42:08
77Vidovic Sasa (Cro)0:46:22
78Cameron Ivory (Aus) Team Australia 10:46:34
79Joschy Rausch (Ned) Kona grassroots (Wilton cycling)0:47:29
80Dewet Marais (Squirt Lube)1:04:55

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes2:46:19
2Karin Leumann (Swi)0:00:29
3Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team0:05:50
4Annika Schirmer (Ger) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol0:14:38
5Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant0:17:37
6Christina Verhas (Aut) TREK mountainbiker.at0:20:54
7Manon van Hees (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed0:25:10
8Sonja Brodbeck (Ger) CSV MTB-Team0:48:05

Elite Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Novotny (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling2:28:17
2Mauro Bettin (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix20:03:03
3Markus Bless (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:03:37
4Andreas Gatterer (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:04:13
5Kurt Tempst (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team0:12:00
6Danny Sleecks (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team0:13:01
7Branislav Kacina (Svk) FC Team0:13:02
8Christian Süß (Ger) Ski+Bike Deggendorf0:14:08
9Micha De Vries (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 20:14:24
10Michael Weiss (Aut) Ciclopia0:16:02
11Vanni Balboni (Ita) ASD Ferretti Team Green Devil0:20:07
12Marko Frzop (Cro)0:24:23
13Erich Baumgartner (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:27:10
14Jan Vokoun (Cze) KL sport Most0:29:06
15Peter Pink (Aut) Crazy Cross Bikers0:35:08
16Pascal De Meulenaer (Bel)0:36:30
17Herbert Van Leemputten (Bel) Connections MTB Team0:40:16

Elite Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta Corratec9:00:42
2Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek0:08:28
3Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:09:09
4Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling0:09:11
5Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:11:46
6Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:14:17
7Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:16:01
8Jacob Nimpf (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:18:24
9Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:19:09
10Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:25:11
11Hans Becking (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 10:26:59
12Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:30:22
13Robert Kordez (Slo) ORBEA GEAX0:30:35
14Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:32:19
15Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin Deforche0:34:56
16Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Jamis0:35:47
17Frank Beemer (Ned) Storck mtb racing team0:37:08
18Stefano Dal Grande (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:40:42
19Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:45:38
20Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:46:42
21Frans Claes (Bel) Connections MTB Team0:47:59
22Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:48:55
23Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:50:20
24Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:51:50
25David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:51:57
26Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:52:56
27Thomas Strobl (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.at0:53:25
28Georg Koch (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:56:46
29Michael Crosbie (Aus) Team Australia 10:57:57
30Bart Brentjens (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team1:00:41
31Manuel Pliem (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at1:00:57
32Matjaz Budin (Slo) Orbea Geax1:03:12
33Paul Remy (Fra) IRWEGO Commeneal Hautes1:03:56
34Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-drink Proffesional cyclocross1:04:27
35Bram Rood (Ned) Team Mitsubishi1:05:34
36Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin Deforche1:10:53
37Olof Jonsson (Swi) Rocky Roads Orbea1:11:12
38Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress1:12:40
39Andreas Kirchberger (Aut) Union Xc-Club Mühldorf1:15:55
40Blaz Pristovnik (Slo) Orbea Geax1:17:58
41Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team1:19:44
42Rens de Bruin (Ned) Racing Team de Bruijn1:20:52
43Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team1:23:11
44Philipp Pangerl (Ger) Moooove Racing-Team1:25:04
45Johannes Thumm (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress1:25:33
46Michael Zink (Aut) Racer-Team St. Jakob/W.1:25:35
47Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team1:29:07
48Ben Thomas (GBr) Torq Performance1:33:25
49Silva Cristobal (Chi) Quaker-Cannondale1:33:51
50Tobias Bosshart (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam1:38:34
51Brice Scholtes (Bel) G-Skin Deforche1:38:41
52Alessio Zamuner (Ita) A.S.D. Lissone MTB1:39:50
53Liwald Doornbos (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 11:41:41
54Blake Harlan (USA) Team Jamis1:43:48
55Matthias Grick (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at1:44:55
56Kyle Ward (Aus) Team Australia 21:45:06
57Jonas de Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea1:45:24
58Trenton Day (Aus) Team Australia 11:46:57
59Florian Bolt (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam1:47:58
60Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team1:50:40
61Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin1:51:07
62Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Scott Team Wein1:53:13
63Rik van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 11:53:19
64Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team ZZPR - LBS1:54:17
65Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea2:00:39
66Rudolf Berger (Aut) bexmo artesania cycling team2:04:35
67Marius Dona (Ned) Third Generation2:05:55
68Kevin Cant (Bel) van goethem prorace cycling team2:14:37
69Georgios Pattes Toumanis (Gre) Team Protek2:17:34
70Cameron Ivory (Aus) Team Australia 12:17:52
71Lacroix Dany (Bel) G-Skin Deforche22:21:45
72Josh Ibbett (GBr) Torq Performance2:22:39
73Ralf Maier (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress2:22:52
74Josh Keep (Aus)2:23:50
75Martin Heissenberger (Aut) RC Birkfeld / Komptech2:50:43
76Mike Blewitt (Aus) MarathonMTB.com2:57:20
77Sebastian Hilbe (Aut) Kraftstoff RV-Dornbirn3:02:02
78Joschy Rausch (Ned) Kona grassroots (Wilton cycling)3:21:50
79Vidovic Sasa (Cro)3:28:23
80Dewet Marais (Squirt Lube)5:54:53

Elite Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karin Leumann (Swi)11:21:03
2Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes0:13:05
3Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team0:32:58
4Annika Schirmer (Ger) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol1:05:52
5Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant1:09:00
6Christina Verhas (Aut) TREK mountainbiker.at1:42:07
7Manon van Hees (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed1:52:44
8Sonja Brodbeck (Ger) CSV MTB-Team3:50:40

Elite Masters final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Novotny (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling10:05:05
2Mauro Bettin (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix20:14:28
3Markus Bless (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:20:58
4Micha De Vries (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 20:31:20
5Andreas Gatterer (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:34:00
6Kurt Tempst (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team0:44:50
7Danny Sleecks (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team0:58:36
8Christian Süß (Ger) Ski+Bike Deggendorf1:05:18
9Branislav Kacina (Svk) FC Team1:05:37
10Michael Weiss (Aut) Ciclopia1:13:25
11Vanni Balboni (Ita) ASD Ferretti Team Green Devil1:25:43
12Erich Baumgartner (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon1:27:10
13Marko Frzop (Cro)1:54:05
14Jan Vokoun (Cze) KL sport Most2:11:19
15Pascal De Meulenaer (Bel)2:26:47
16Peter Pink (Aut) Crazy Cross Bikers2:28:31
17Herbert Van Leemputten (Bel) Connections MTB Team3:07:16

