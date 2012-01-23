Image 1 of 68 The start of the elite men's cross country (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 2 of 68 Sid Taberlay (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 68 Dan McConnell (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 4 of 68 Neil van der Ploeg (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 5 of 68 Dan McConnell celebrates a win (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 6 of 68 Dan McConnell is interviewed after winning (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 7 of 68 Paul van der Ploeg is interviewed after the finish (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 8 of 68 Teammates Rebecca Henderson and Dan McConnell (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 9 of 68 U19 Men's podium: Ben Bradley, Billy Sewell, Benjamin Forbes (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 10 of 68 U23 Men's podium: Trenton Day, Jack Haig, Robbie Hucker (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 11 of 68 Elite men's podium: Paul van der Ploeg, Dan McConnell, Andy Blair (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 12 of 68 Jack Moroni, first veteran man (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 13 of 68 Reece Tucknott, first U17 man (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 14 of 68 Hamish Prosser in third in the U17 men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 15 of 68 Damian Enderby in third in the veteran race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 16 of 68 Mark Fenner, first master (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 17 of 68 Neil van der Ploeg in seventh (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 18 of 68 Dan McConnell leading (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 19 of 68 And the men are off! (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 20 of 68 Sid Taberlay leads the elite men's race before fading to fourth (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 21 of 68 Matt Fleming leads Peter Kutscher for 8th and 9th (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 22 of 68 Eventual winner Dan McConnell (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 23 of 68 Trenton Day rides to second among U23 men (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 24 of 68 Robbie Hucker in third in the U23 men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 25 of 68 Elite men in the snow gums (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 26 of 68 Paul van der Ploeg in second (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 27 of 68 Dan McConnel leads the race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 28 of 68 Adrian Jackson in sixth (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 29 of 68 An early puncture cost series leader Luke Fetch a win in the U23 race, but he worked his way back up to fifth. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 30 of 68 Paul van der Ploeg (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 31 of 68 Sid Taberlay (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 32 of 68 Andy Blair in third (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 33 of 68 Josh Carlson in fifth (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 34 of 68 Josh Henderson, second super master (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 35 of 68 Richard Peil, fourth master (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 36 of 68 Jenny Fay in third (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 37 of 68 Peta Mullens in fifth (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 38 of 68 Holly Harris in first among the U19 women (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 39 of 68 Emily Parkes in second in U19 women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 40 of 68 Rebecca Henderson (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 41 of 68 Jodie Willett (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 42 of 68 Ella Scanlan Bloor followed by Tory Thomas (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 43 of 68 Lindsay Gorrell in eighth (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 44 of 68 Emily Parkes in second in the U19 women's race. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 45 of 68 Sarah Holmes in 13th (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 46 of 68 Jenni King on her way to a win (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 47 of 68 Rebecca Henderson (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 48 of 68 Jenny Fay (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 49 of 68 Jenni King celebrates victory in Mt Buller (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 50 of 68 Rebecca Henderson (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 51 of 68 Rebecca Henderson (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 52 of 68 Jenni King in first (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 53 of 68 Craig Peacock, first super master (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 54 of 68 John Harvey, fifth super master (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 55 of 68 Dan van der Ploeg, first sport man (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 56 of 68 Declan Prosser, second Under 15 man (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 57 of 68 Jayden Ward, seventh in the U17 race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 58 of 68 Mark Fenner leads Damon Willmore (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 59 of 68 John Henderson, second super master man (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 60 of 68 Gavin Burland, second veteran man (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 61 of 68 Super master men's podium: John Henderson, Craig Peacock, Kevin Jones (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 62 of 68 Werner's Kona Super Jake. Most Shimano riders were on double chainrings but the course offered few opportunities to use the big ring (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 63 of 68 Veteran men's podium: Gavin Burland, Jarrod Moroni, Damian Enderby (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 64 of 68 U17 men's podium: Simon Harrington, Reece Tucknott, Hamish Prosser (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 65 of 68 Elite women's start (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 66 of 68 Katherine O'Shea, Rebecca Henderson, Tory Thomas and Peta Mullens on the start line (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 67 of 68 Rebecca Henderson in second (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 68 of 68 Elite women's cross country podium with Rebecca Henderson, Jenni King and Jenny Fay (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Dan McConnell, an Olympian from Beijing in 2008, started off this Olympic year in outstanding form by winning the Australian All Mountain Cup Olympic distance cross country race at Mt Buller ahead of Paul Van Der Ploeg and Andrew Blair. In the elite women's race, Jenni King continued her outright dominance of the 2011-2012 season with a confident win over Rebecca Henderson and Jenny Fay.

Men

McConnell was in seventh place for the first two laps, but moved through the field well. "I got off to a bit of a sluggish start, it was my first proper mountain bike race in a while, but I was able to pace it well," he said.

He also commented on the challenging Mt Buller course, "The course certainly took its toll on the field, it was a fatiguing course, climbs creep up on you, descents are hard on the upper body and you don't get much recovery, it made for a really tough race."

Second-placed and fellow Victorian Van Der Ploeg rode and worked well with McConnell at some key stages of the race. Van Der Ploeg helped make the key breakaway at the start of lap 4 from seasoned veteran Sid Taberlay.

The day marked the first race in the elite field for Van Der Ploeg after a stellar results in the U23 category. "It was pretty tough, a huge contrast to racing with the under 23 field, I liked being up there with the big boys," said Van Der Ploeg.

Blair, the season leader after Round 1 in Perth, talked about his third place. "I'm feeling really good, third places in the first two stages of the weekend and to be as close to Dan and Paul as I was, I'm pretty happy with my form."

Trenton Day won the U23 men's event.

Women

Jenni King, who dominated the women's race, seemed to be untouchable as she rode to victory ahead of Rebecca Henderson and Jenny Fay.

"I've been training hard all year, so I'm pretty happy with the win," she said. "It was a rough and challenging course, but I enjoyed the descents, they were fun."

Second-placed Henderson has been racing both road and mountain bike with a busy schedule, and had just stepped up to the elite field. "Since the new year, the racing hasn't stopped, but I'm happy to go this well."

Late last year Henderson was named the Australian 2011 Female Mountain Biker of the year based on an impressive national and international season "I was surprised to get that award, but I worked hard overseas last year."

Jess Wigan won the women's U23 event.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Anytime Fitness, Shimano, Fox, Adidas Eye 1:38:17 2 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Otztal, X-bionic, World Cup Team 0:00:29 3 Andrew Blair (Aus) Swell Redshift MTB Team, Felt, FRM, SRAM 0:02:08 4 Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda / H20 Overdrive 0:03:53 5 Joshua Carlson (Aus) Australian Giant Factory team, ftptraining 0:04:06 6 Adrian Jackson (Aus) Merida Flight Centre MTB Team 0:05:18 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2Retain - Felt 0:06:22 8 Matthew Fleming (Aus) Clarence St Cyclery, Shimano, Trek 0:06:31 9 Peter Kutschera (Aus) 0:08:55 10 Shaun Lewis (Aus) 0:09:10 11 Chad Gossert (Aus) 0:09:15 12 James Kennedy (Aus) Kalamunda Cycles 0:09:48 13 Michael Vanos (Aus) 0:10:16 14 Scott Liston (Aus) Search2Retain - Felt 0:12:04 15 Nick Both (Aus) Swell-Redshift Racing 0:12:45 16 Jarrod Hughes (Aus) 0:14:10 17 Jarrad Burrell (Aus) 0:14:25 18 Jack Lamshed (Aus) Felt Bicycles 0:14:54 19 Ben Hogarth (Aus) Giant Exact MTB Team 0:15:29 20 Michael Illing (Aus) Cycle Now, 0:16:03 21 Grant Lebbink (Aus) 0:16:49 22 Travis Frisby (Aus) 0:19:08 -1lap Anthony Shippard (Aus) -1lap Matthew Zagurski (Aus) -1lap Evan Jeffery (Aus) DNF Andrew Arthur (Aus) Endeavour Cycles DNS Eric Conliffe (Aus) DNS Dylan Cooper (Aus) Trek Concepts.com.au Fictive.com.au DNS John Groves (Aus) Apollo Bikes DNS Ondrej Slezak (Aus) Bernard Beer DNS Murray Spink (Aus) Giant Bicycles

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenni King (Aus) torq nutrition 1:37:33 2 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness, Shimano, Trek, FOX 0:02:08 3 Jenny Fay (Aus) Team Rockstar Racing 0:02:47 4 Jodie Willett (Aus) For The Riders 0:03:30 5 Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Merida Moronis Bikes Bendigo 0:04:09 6 Tory Thomas (Aus) The Bicyle Superstore Albury 0:08:16 7 Jessica Douglas (Aus) Torquay Cycling Factory/Giant Bikes 0:13:06 8 Lindsay Gorrell (Aus) 0:14:51 9 Kelly Bartlett (Aus) 0:16:00 10 Felicity Wardlaw (Aus) only my partner 0:18:03 11 Rosemary Barnes (Aus) Swell-Redshift 0:23:32 12 Jaclyn Schapel (Aus) Giant Australia 0:24:12 -1lap Sarah Holmes (Aus) Cycleworx Avantiplus DNF Katherine O'Shea (Aus) Torq Nutrition DNS Trudy Nicholas (Aus)

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig 1:23:25 2 Trenton Day (Scott Bikes, Breakaway Cycles) 0:00:18 3 Robbie Hucker 0:03:11 4 Kyle Ward (Jet Racing, Specialized Bikes) 0:05:27 5 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt) 0:06:26 6 Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles/Giant Bicycles Aust) 0:06:35 7 Robbie Rhodes 0:07:24 8 Blake Polverino 0:07:45 9 Tom Goddard 0:10:39 10 Sebastian Jayne (Bikeminded) 0:13:30 -2laps Ben Marshall DNS Michael Crosbie DNS Cameron Ivory DNS Rowan Brown DNS James Hanus (Scott Australia, Mitcham Cycle Centre, SASI)

Under 23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jess Wigan (Sealy's Cycles) 1:48:15

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell 0:51:29 2 Ben Bradley 0:00:31 3 Benjamin Forbes 0:01:19 4 Ben Comfort 0:01:24 5 Christopher Aitken 0:01:38 6 Scott Bowden 0:02:45 7 Chris Hamilton 0:03:03 8 Jack Lavis 0:03:49 9 Toby Stewart 0:04:02 10 Tasman Nankervis 0:04:04 11 Cameron Prosser 0:05:47 12 Rodger Pogson-Manning 0:05:50 13 Jason Lowndes 0:06:56 14 Peter McKellar Stewart 0:07:05 15 Harry Lindsay 0:10:03 16 Joel Rogers 0:10:21 17 Jordan Butler 0:13:42 -2laps Harry Herne DNS Michael Hayashi

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holly Harris 1:09:13 2 Emily Parkes 0:00:10 3 Kyna Millan 0:01:30 4 Karuna Henderson 0:02:06 DNF Ella Scanlan-Bloor

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Jeffries 0:39:34 2 Declan Prosser 0:14:30 3 Zale Ross-Willmore 0:20:02

Under 15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Tucknott 0:48:44 2 Gabrielle Millan 0:34:57

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reece Tucknott 0:35:21 2 Simon Harrington 0:00:35 3 Hamish Prosser 0:01:39 4 Benjamin Green 0:03:18 5 Jack Jude 0:03:23 6 Mitchell Greenway 0:04:06 7 Jayden Ward 0:04:26 8 Dean Madden 0:04:52 9 Ben Lack 0:05:13 10 Roly Stewart 0:05:43 11 Foley Lachal 0:06:21 12 Jet Turner 0:08:11 13 Tom Green 0:10:43 14 Daniel Dowling 0:13:44 15 Malte Adebahr 0:17:22 16 Jack Gardner 0:21:09 DNF Callum Carson DNF Jack Booth DNF Josh Abbey DNF Stefan Cotroneo DNS Dru Berryman

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellie Wale 0:56:28

Expert men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Landon Arthur 0:59:49 2 Jan Francke 0:02:10 3 Phillip Bardsley-Smith 0:03:54 4 Gregory Ellis 0:08:58 5 Tim Rowe 0:21:31 DNS Shannon Rademaker

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarrod Moroni 0:56:34 2 Gavin Burland 0:01:56 3 Damien Enderby 0:02:21 4 Dion Blair 0:05:06 5 Andrew Low 0:07:09 6 Daniel Gossert 0:16:08 DNS Con Mavroudakis DNS Trevor Arnold

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhianna Farrell 1:16:14

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Fenner 0:37:08 2 Damon Willmore 0:00:01 3 Daniel Skerry 0:00:25 4 Richard Peil 0:02:08 5 David Harris 0:04:43 6 Rob Davis 0:08:37 7 Keith Hamilton 0:22:28 DNS Micheal Chance DNS Andrew Remely DNS Michael Chance

Master women # Rider Name (Country) Team DNS Sally Fenner

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Peacock 0:38:33 2 John Henderson 0:00:05 3 Kevin Jones 0:02:38 4 Paul Verheijden 0:07:50 5 John Harvey 0:09:02 6 Nathan Carroll 0:10:08 7 Keith McKellar Stewart 0:10:40 8 Bruce Pain 0:16:44 DNS Roger Campbell DNS Scott Carson DNS David Danks

Super master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peggy Douglass 0:55:43 2 Jenny Tucknott 0:01:35