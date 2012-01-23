McConnell starts off Olympic year with victory
King dominates women's contest
Dan McConnell, an Olympian from Beijing in 2008, started off this Olympic year in outstanding form by winning the Australian All Mountain Cup Olympic distance cross country race at Mt Buller ahead of Paul Van Der Ploeg and Andrew Blair. In the elite women's race, Jenni King continued her outright dominance of the 2011-2012 season with a confident win over Rebecca Henderson and Jenny Fay.
Men
McConnell was in seventh place for the first two laps, but moved through the field well. "I got off to a bit of a sluggish start, it was my first proper mountain bike race in a while, but I was able to pace it well," he said.
He also commented on the challenging Mt Buller course, "The course certainly took its toll on the field, it was a fatiguing course, climbs creep up on you, descents are hard on the upper body and you don't get much recovery, it made for a really tough race."
Second-placed and fellow Victorian Van Der Ploeg rode and worked well with McConnell at some key stages of the race. Van Der Ploeg helped make the key breakaway at the start of lap 4 from seasoned veteran Sid Taberlay.
The day marked the first race in the elite field for Van Der Ploeg after a stellar results in the U23 category. "It was pretty tough, a huge contrast to racing with the under 23 field, I liked being up there with the big boys," said Van Der Ploeg.
Blair, the season leader after Round 1 in Perth, talked about his third place. "I'm feeling really good, third places in the first two stages of the weekend and to be as close to Dan and Paul as I was, I'm pretty happy with my form."
Trenton Day won the U23 men's event.
Women
Jenni King, who dominated the women's race, seemed to be untouchable as she rode to victory ahead of Rebecca Henderson and Jenny Fay.
"I've been training hard all year, so I'm pretty happy with the win," she said. "It was a rough and challenging course, but I enjoyed the descents, they were fun."
Second-placed Henderson has been racing both road and mountain bike with a busy schedule, and had just stepped up to the elite field. "Since the new year, the racing hasn't stopped, but I'm happy to go this well."
Late last year Henderson was named the Australian 2011 Female Mountain Biker of the year based on an impressive national and international season "I was surprised to get that award, but I worked hard overseas last year."
Jess Wigan won the women's U23 event.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Anytime Fitness, Shimano, Fox, Adidas Eye
|1:38:17
|2
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Otztal, X-bionic, World Cup Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Andrew Blair (Aus) Swell Redshift MTB Team, Felt, FRM, SRAM
|0:02:08
|4
|Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda / H20 Overdrive
|0:03:53
|5
|Joshua Carlson (Aus) Australian Giant Factory team, ftptraining
|0:04:06
|6
|Adrian Jackson (Aus) Merida Flight Centre MTB Team
|0:05:18
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2Retain - Felt
|0:06:22
|8
|Matthew Fleming (Aus) Clarence St Cyclery, Shimano, Trek
|0:06:31
|9
|Peter Kutschera (Aus)
|0:08:55
|10
|Shaun Lewis (Aus)
|0:09:10
|11
|Chad Gossert (Aus)
|0:09:15
|12
|James Kennedy (Aus) Kalamunda Cycles
|0:09:48
|13
|Michael Vanos (Aus)
|0:10:16
|14
|Scott Liston (Aus) Search2Retain - Felt
|0:12:04
|15
|Nick Both (Aus) Swell-Redshift Racing
|0:12:45
|16
|Jarrod Hughes (Aus)
|0:14:10
|17
|Jarrad Burrell (Aus)
|0:14:25
|18
|Jack Lamshed (Aus) Felt Bicycles
|0:14:54
|19
|Ben Hogarth (Aus) Giant Exact MTB Team
|0:15:29
|20
|Michael Illing (Aus) Cycle Now,
|0:16:03
|21
|Grant Lebbink (Aus)
|0:16:49
|22
|Travis Frisby (Aus)
|0:19:08
|-1lap
|Anthony Shippard (Aus)
|-1lap
|Matthew Zagurski (Aus)
|-1lap
|Evan Jeffery (Aus)
|DNF
|Andrew Arthur (Aus) Endeavour Cycles
|DNS
|Eric Conliffe (Aus)
|DNS
|Dylan Cooper (Aus) Trek Concepts.com.au Fictive.com.au
|DNS
|John Groves (Aus) Apollo Bikes
|DNS
|Ondrej Slezak (Aus) Bernard Beer
|DNS
|Murray Spink (Aus) Giant Bicycles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenni King (Aus) torq nutrition
|1:37:33
|2
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness, Shimano, Trek, FOX
|0:02:08
|3
|Jenny Fay (Aus) Team Rockstar Racing
|0:02:47
|4
|Jodie Willett (Aus) For The Riders
|0:03:30
|5
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Merida Moronis Bikes Bendigo
|0:04:09
|6
|Tory Thomas (Aus) The Bicyle Superstore Albury
|0:08:16
|7
|Jessica Douglas (Aus) Torquay Cycling Factory/Giant Bikes
|0:13:06
|8
|Lindsay Gorrell (Aus)
|0:14:51
|9
|Kelly Bartlett (Aus)
|0:16:00
|10
|Felicity Wardlaw (Aus) only my partner
|0:18:03
|11
|Rosemary Barnes (Aus) Swell-Redshift
|0:23:32
|12
|Jaclyn Schapel (Aus) Giant Australia
|0:24:12
|-1lap
|Sarah Holmes (Aus) Cycleworx Avantiplus
|DNF
|Katherine O'Shea (Aus) Torq Nutrition
|DNS
|Trudy Nicholas (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig
|1:23:25
|2
|Trenton Day (Scott Bikes, Breakaway Cycles)
|0:00:18
|3
|Robbie Hucker
|0:03:11
|4
|Kyle Ward (Jet Racing, Specialized Bikes)
|0:05:27
|5
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt)
|0:06:26
|6
|Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles/Giant Bicycles Aust)
|0:06:35
|7
|Robbie Rhodes
|0:07:24
|8
|Blake Polverino
|0:07:45
|9
|Tom Goddard
|0:10:39
|10
|Sebastian Jayne (Bikeminded)
|0:13:30
|-2laps
|Ben Marshall
|DNS
|Michael Crosbie
|DNS
|Cameron Ivory
|DNS
|Rowan Brown
|DNS
|James Hanus (Scott Australia, Mitcham Cycle Centre, SASI)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jess Wigan (Sealy's Cycles)
|1:48:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Billy Sewell
|0:51:29
|2
|Ben Bradley
|0:00:31
|3
|Benjamin Forbes
|0:01:19
|4
|Ben Comfort
|0:01:24
|5
|Christopher Aitken
|0:01:38
|6
|Scott Bowden
|0:02:45
|7
|Chris Hamilton
|0:03:03
|8
|Jack Lavis
|0:03:49
|9
|Toby Stewart
|0:04:02
|10
|Tasman Nankervis
|0:04:04
|11
|Cameron Prosser
|0:05:47
|12
|Rodger Pogson-Manning
|0:05:50
|13
|Jason Lowndes
|0:06:56
|14
|Peter McKellar Stewart
|0:07:05
|15
|Harry Lindsay
|0:10:03
|16
|Joel Rogers
|0:10:21
|17
|Jordan Butler
|0:13:42
|-2laps
|Harry Herne
|DNS
|Michael Hayashi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holly Harris
|1:09:13
|2
|Emily Parkes
|0:00:10
|3
|Kyna Millan
|0:01:30
|4
|Karuna Henderson
|0:02:06
|DNF
|Ella Scanlan-Bloor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Jeffries
|0:39:34
|2
|Declan Prosser
|0:14:30
|3
|Zale Ross-Willmore
|0:20:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Tucknott
|0:48:44
|2
|Gabrielle Millan
|0:34:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reece Tucknott
|0:35:21
|2
|Simon Harrington
|0:00:35
|3
|Hamish Prosser
|0:01:39
|4
|Benjamin Green
|0:03:18
|5
|Jack Jude
|0:03:23
|6
|Mitchell Greenway
|0:04:06
|7
|Jayden Ward
|0:04:26
|8
|Dean Madden
|0:04:52
|9
|Ben Lack
|0:05:13
|10
|Roly Stewart
|0:05:43
|11
|Foley Lachal
|0:06:21
|12
|Jet Turner
|0:08:11
|13
|Tom Green
|0:10:43
|14
|Daniel Dowling
|0:13:44
|15
|Malte Adebahr
|0:17:22
|16
|Jack Gardner
|0:21:09
|DNF
|Callum Carson
|DNF
|Jack Booth
|DNF
|Josh Abbey
|DNF
|Stefan Cotroneo
|DNS
|Dru Berryman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellie Wale
|0:56:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Landon Arthur
|0:59:49
|2
|Jan Francke
|0:02:10
|3
|Phillip Bardsley-Smith
|0:03:54
|4
|Gregory Ellis
|0:08:58
|5
|Tim Rowe
|0:21:31
|DNS
|Shannon Rademaker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarrod Moroni
|0:56:34
|2
|Gavin Burland
|0:01:56
|3
|Damien Enderby
|0:02:21
|4
|Dion Blair
|0:05:06
|5
|Andrew Low
|0:07:09
|6
|Daniel Gossert
|0:16:08
|DNS
|Con Mavroudakis
|DNS
|Trevor Arnold
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhianna Farrell
|1:16:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Fenner
|0:37:08
|2
|Damon Willmore
|0:00:01
|3
|Daniel Skerry
|0:00:25
|4
|Richard Peil
|0:02:08
|5
|David Harris
|0:04:43
|6
|Rob Davis
|0:08:37
|7
|Keith Hamilton
|0:22:28
|DNS
|Micheal Chance
|DNS
|Andrew Remely
|DNS
|Michael Chance
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNS
|Sally Fenner
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Peacock
|0:38:33
|2
|John Henderson
|0:00:05
|3
|Kevin Jones
|0:02:38
|4
|Paul Verheijden
|0:07:50
|5
|John Harvey
|0:09:02
|6
|Nathan Carroll
|0:10:08
|7
|Keith McKellar Stewart
|0:10:40
|8
|Bruce Pain
|0:16:44
|DNS
|Roger Campbell
|DNS
|Scott Carson
|DNS
|David Danks
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peggy Douglass
|0:55:43
|2
|Jenny Tucknott
|0:01:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Van Der Ploeg
|0:43:11
|2
|Jason Head
|0:00:53
|3
|Lucas Sproson
|0:01:03
|DNF
|Steffan Vaivars
|DNS
|Tim Bardsley - Smith
