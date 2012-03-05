Taberlay wins cross country
Gorrell finishes first among the women
Sid Taberlay and Lindsay Gorrell rode strongly through exceptionally challenging conditions to take the wins in the second stage of the Real Insurance All Mountain Cup at Awaba on Saturday.
Like most of the Eastern seaboard, the Hunter region experienced heavy and continuous rain on Friday, and riders were confronted with a slippery, muddy course.
In the men's cross country, 2004 Olympian Taberlay led the field from the start and had a dominant win.
"I wanted to get the hole-shot and keep my eyes clean from other riders spray," said Taberlay. "I backed off once I was into the single-track into the lead. From there I wanted to nurture the bike to the finish, also to preserve the brake pads."
Taberlay was also happy that his win consolidates the win in the Olympic Cross Country series. "It's nice to win the cross country series, that win will help towards selection for the World Championships team."
Josh Carlson took home second place, riding his way up from third during the second lap.
"I had a fairly bad start, and I couldn't do a practice lap in the conditions yesterday, but once I secured second place I started to relax, it helped me conserve energy for the rest of the race," said Carlson.
Speaking of the technical nature of the conditions, Carlson said, "Descents were so tough, but then again it was so muddy that if you crashed wasn't dangerous, I think the conditions favoured my skills."
Andy Blair, the overall season leader finished in third to further his efforts toward winning the Real Insurance All Mountain Cup which will be decided tomorrow.
In the under 23s, local rider Trenton Day continued an outstanding weekend on his home course, leading both his race and the overall field on the course. An ecstatic Day said, "It was wet and slippery, and became more challenging as the race went on, but it was good to start with the Elite field and mix it up with them."
Action in the under 19s saw local Chris Aitken win from Billy Sewell and Toby Stewart.
In the elite women's race, Lindsay Gorrell took the lead from the start and was able to capitalise on her lead with a win.
Gorrell, the 2007-2008 U23 National Champion, returned to the sport in Round 2 of the Real Insurance Australian MTB Season after a four-year pause while focusing on study.
Speaking of her race, Gorrell said, "It was a fun course, the open climbs were made tougher by the conditions but I still enjoyed the race." Racing from the front is rarely easy for an athlete. "I had a idea that I was opening up a big gap but you never know what's going to happen, especially in these conditions."
Gorrell reflected positively, "I'm really happy with the win, it's completely unexpected and I'm looking forward to more racing in 2012."
Second place went to Jaclyn Shapel, who rode a consistent race making her way up from third place during lap 3. "It was tough today, wet conditions made it a race of attrition, I think Rosie (Barnes) had a mechanical, I passed her as I headed out onto my third lap."
Conditions also took their toll on the bikes. "I tried to nurse the bike to the end. I had no brake pads left by the last descent, I had to use the tree to make the last corner."
Third place in the women's field went to Rosemary Barnes.
In the U23 women's field, Amy Austin took the win in a time of 1:21.36. Close U19 racing saw Holly Harris win from Emily Parkes in second place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sid Taberlay
|1:39:29
|2
|Joshua Carlson
|0:01:25
|3
|Andrew Blair
|0:04:12
|4
|Nick Both
|0:07:37
|5
|Andrew Arthur
|0:09:06
|6
|Michael Vanos
|0:10:54
|-1lap
|Chad Gossert
|DNS
|Neil Van Der Ploeg
|DNS
|Matthew Fleming
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lindsay Gorrell
|1:42:38
|2
|Jaclyn Schapel
|0:03:09
|3
|Rosemary Barnes
|0:06:58
|4
|Sarah Holmes
|0:08:13
|5
|Sally Gabriel
|0:13:54
|DNS
|Nicola Hogan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trenton Day
|1:16:50
|2
|Cameron Ivory
|0:03:11
|3
|Kyle Ward
|0:04:13
|-2laps
|Blake Polverino
|DNF
|James Hanus
|DNS
|Sebastian Jayne
|DNS
|Daniel McDonald
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Austin
|1:21:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Aitken
|1:24:26
|2
|Toby Stewart
|0:09:08
|3
|Cameron Prosser
|0:11:54
|4
|Jacob Langham
|0:16:59
|5
|Billy Sewell
|0:17:06
|6
|Rodger Pogson-Manning
|0:19:35
|-1lap
|Cameron Andrew
|2laps
|Henry Baird
|DNF
|Ben Bradley
|DNF
|Nigel Malcolm
|DNF
|Alec Malcolm
|DNS
|Ben Comfort
|DNS
|Jack Lavis
|DNS
|Harry Lindsay
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holly Harris
|1:20:05
|2
|Emily Parkes
|0:05:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Callum Carson
|1:09:03
|2
|David Bleakley
|0:00:30
|3
|Jayden Ward
|0:01:21
|4
|Jack Jude
|0:02:49
|5
|Mitchell Greenway
|0:05:10
|6
|Hamish Prosser
|0:07:12
|7
|Tom Green
|0:11:09
|8
|Bryan Dunkin
|0:13:01
|9
|Roly Stewart
|0:13:29
|10
|Jet Turner
|0:15:50
|11
|Luke Brame
|0:21:40
|12
|Dean Madden
|0:40:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellie Wale
|0:59:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Dinham
|0:58:19
|2
|Declan Prosser
|0:09:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Enderby
|1:13:33
|2
|Dion Blair
|0:06:07
|3
|Martin Wisata
|0:13:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Harris
|1:15:55
|2
|Troy Fisher
|0:04:39
|3
|Peter Baird
|0:14:23
|DNS
|Rob Parbery
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Codner
|0:52:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNS
|Peter Heywood
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Guerrero
|1:15:45
|2
|Glen Pleffer
|0:06:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Head
|0:57:45
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy