Image 1 of 24 Sid Taberlay leads the elite men (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 2 of 24 Trenton Day in first among the U23 men (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 3 of 24 Trenton Day (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 4 of 24 Sid Taberlay (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 5 of 24 Sid Taberlay (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 6 of 24 Sarah Holmes in fourth (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 7 of 24 Rosemary Barnes in third (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 8 of 24 Rosemary Barnes (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 9 of 24 Lindsay Gorrell on the way to winning the elite women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 10 of 24 Lindsay Gorrell (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 11 of 24 Lindsay Gorrell (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 12 of 24 Josh Carlson in second (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 13 of 24 Jaclyn Schapel in second (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 14 of 24 Holly Harris, first U19 woman (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 15 of 24 Holly Harris (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 16 of 24 Emily Parkes in second in the U19 women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 17 of 24 Emily Parkes (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 18 of 24 Ellie Wale finishes up (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 19 of 24 Ellie Wale in first among the U17 women (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 20 of 24 David Bleakley (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 21 of 24 Damien Enderby, 1st vet man (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 22 of 24 Damien Enderby (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 23 of 24 Christopher Aitken leads the U19 men (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 24 of 24 Amy Austin (Image credit: Russ Baker)

Sid Taberlay and Lindsay Gorrell rode strongly through exceptionally challenging conditions to take the wins in the second stage of the Real Insurance All Mountain Cup at Awaba on Saturday.

Like most of the Eastern seaboard, the Hunter region experienced heavy and continuous rain on Friday, and riders were confronted with a slippery, muddy course.

In the men's cross country, 2004 Olympian Taberlay led the field from the start and had a dominant win.

"I wanted to get the hole-shot and keep my eyes clean from other riders spray," said Taberlay. "I backed off once I was into the single-track into the lead. From there I wanted to nurture the bike to the finish, also to preserve the brake pads."

Taberlay was also happy that his win consolidates the win in the Olympic Cross Country series. "It's nice to win the cross country series, that win will help towards selection for the World Championships team."

Josh Carlson took home second place, riding his way up from third during the second lap.

"I had a fairly bad start, and I couldn't do a practice lap in the conditions yesterday, but once I secured second place I started to relax, it helped me conserve energy for the rest of the race," said Carlson.

Speaking of the technical nature of the conditions, Carlson said, "Descents were so tough, but then again it was so muddy that if you crashed wasn't dangerous, I think the conditions favoured my skills."

Andy Blair, the overall season leader finished in third to further his efforts toward winning the Real Insurance All Mountain Cup which will be decided tomorrow.

In the under 23s, local rider Trenton Day continued an outstanding weekend on his home course, leading both his race and the overall field on the course. An ecstatic Day said, "It was wet and slippery, and became more challenging as the race went on, but it was good to start with the Elite field and mix it up with them."

Action in the under 19s saw local Chris Aitken win from Billy Sewell and Toby Stewart.

In the elite women's race, Lindsay Gorrell took the lead from the start and was able to capitalise on her lead with a win.

Gorrell, the 2007-2008 U23 National Champion, returned to the sport in Round 2 of the Real Insurance Australian MTB Season after a four-year pause while focusing on study.

Speaking of her race, Gorrell said, "It was a fun course, the open climbs were made tougher by the conditions but I still enjoyed the race." Racing from the front is rarely easy for an athlete. "I had a idea that I was opening up a big gap but you never know what's going to happen, especially in these conditions."

Gorrell reflected positively, "I'm really happy with the win, it's completely unexpected and I'm looking forward to more racing in 2012."

Second place went to Jaclyn Shapel, who rode a consistent race making her way up from third place during lap 3. "It was tough today, wet conditions made it a race of attrition, I think Rosie (Barnes) had a mechanical, I passed her as I headed out onto my third lap."

Conditions also took their toll on the bikes. "I tried to nurse the bike to the end. I had no brake pads left by the last descent, I had to use the tree to make the last corner."

Third place in the women's field went to Rosemary Barnes.

In the U23 women's field, Amy Austin took the win in a time of 1:21.36. Close U19 racing saw Holly Harris win from Emily Parkes in second place.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sid Taberlay 1:39:29 2 Joshua Carlson 0:01:25 3 Andrew Blair 0:04:12 4 Nick Both 0:07:37 5 Andrew Arthur 0:09:06 6 Michael Vanos 0:10:54 -1lap Chad Gossert DNS Neil Van Der Ploeg DNS Matthew Fleming

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lindsay Gorrell 1:42:38 2 Jaclyn Schapel 0:03:09 3 Rosemary Barnes 0:06:58 4 Sarah Holmes 0:08:13 5 Sally Gabriel 0:13:54 DNS Nicola Hogan

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trenton Day 1:16:50 2 Cameron Ivory 0:03:11 3 Kyle Ward 0:04:13 -2laps Blake Polverino DNF James Hanus DNS Sebastian Jayne DNS Daniel McDonald

Under 23 Female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Austin 1:21:36

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Aitken 1:24:26 2 Toby Stewart 0:09:08 3 Cameron Prosser 0:11:54 4 Jacob Langham 0:16:59 5 Billy Sewell 0:17:06 6 Rodger Pogson-Manning 0:19:35 -1lap Cameron Andrew 2laps Henry Baird DNF Ben Bradley DNF Nigel Malcolm DNF Alec Malcolm DNS Ben Comfort DNS Jack Lavis DNS Harry Lindsay

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holly Harris 1:20:05 2 Emily Parkes 0:05:38

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Callum Carson 1:09:03 2 David Bleakley 0:00:30 3 Jayden Ward 0:01:21 4 Jack Jude 0:02:49 5 Mitchell Greenway 0:05:10 6 Hamish Prosser 0:07:12 7 Tom Green 0:11:09 8 Bryan Dunkin 0:13:01 9 Roly Stewart 0:13:29 10 Jet Turner 0:15:50 11 Luke Brame 0:21:40 12 Dean Madden 0:40:07

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellie Wale 0:59:38

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Dinham 0:58:19 2 Declan Prosser 0:09:23

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Enderby 1:13:33 2 Dion Blair 0:06:07 3 Martin Wisata 0:13:22

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Harris 1:15:55 2 Troy Fisher 0:04:39 3 Peter Baird 0:14:23 DNS Rob Parbery

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Codner 0:52:57

Grand master men # Rider Name (Country) Team DNS Peter Heywood

Expert men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Guerrero 1:15:45 2 Glen Pleffer 0:06:44