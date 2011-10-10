Trending

Jorge wins in Algarve by just over one minute

Capinteiro fastest among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Jorge Fernandes (Por)4:12:07
2Tiago Dias (Por)0:01:09
3Gonçalo Brito (Por)0:11:50
4Bruno António Martins Almeida (Por)0:17:13
5Helio Roberto Valerio Ramos (Por)0:28:33
6Pedro Reto (Por)0:30:41
7Bruno Miguel Correia Silva (Por)0:35:39
8Pedro Correia (Por)1:29:09
9Michel António Pereira Custódio (Por)1:30:45
10Paulo Alexandre Duarte Martins (Por)1:49:18

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Celina Carpinteiro (Por)5:24:30
2Rute Costa (Por)0:25:49
3Joana Filipa Patrício (Por)1:10:08

