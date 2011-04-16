Trending

Van Hummel wins Ronde Van Drenthe

Dutchman claims second straight stage victory

Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) topped and tailed the Ronde Van Drenthe today and adds the overall to his inflating palmares. The Dutchman again proved too strong in the sprint, this time edging out Italians Danilo Napolitano (Aqua & Sapone) and Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox).

 

Full Results
1Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:12:08
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
5Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
6Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
9David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
10Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
11Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
12Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:04
13Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
14Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
15Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
16Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
17Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
18Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
19Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
20Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
21Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
22Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
23Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
24Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
25Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
26Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
27Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
28Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
30Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
31Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
32Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:08
34Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
35Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
36Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
37Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
38Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
40Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
41Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
42Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
44Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
45Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
47Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
48Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
49Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
50Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
51Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
52James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
53Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team NSP0:00:13
54Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
55Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
56Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
57Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
58Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
59Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
60Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
61Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
62Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:16
63Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
64Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
65Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:28
66Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
67Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:42
69Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:02
70Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
71Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:19
72José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:03:35
73Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
74Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
77Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
78Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
79Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
80Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
81Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
82Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
83Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
84Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:40
85René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:07:50
86Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
87Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
88Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
89Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
90Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
91Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
92Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
93Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
94Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
95Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
96Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
97Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
98Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
99Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFBart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFMark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFDavid Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFMartin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFFrancois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFAngelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFFrancesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFRuggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFBartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFAndré Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFTomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFPawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFRobert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFDominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
DNFStefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
DNFJochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
DNFSteve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
DNFMichaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
DNFMathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
DNFSebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFSebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFBjörn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFMax Stahr (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFMatthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFFabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
DNFThomas Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
DNFLéo Menville (Fra) Team NSP
DNFMatthias Mortka (Ger) Team NSP
DNFJonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP
DNFChristian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFRick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFBas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFJeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFStefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFJan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFMarco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFMitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFCornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels

Teams
1Skil - Shimano12:36:28
2Rabobank Continental Team
3Andalucia - Caja Granada0:00:08
4Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
5Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:12
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Team Differdange/magic-sportfood
8Team Spidertech Powered by C10
9Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:16
10UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:17
11Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:21
12Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
13Vorarlberg - Corratec
14Acqua & Sapone0:00:32
15Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:06
16CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:43
17Glud & Marstrand - LRO
18Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:07:54
19Team NSP0:08:03
20Landbouwkrediet0:15:36

Final general classification
1Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano8:19:01
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
6Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
7Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
8Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
9David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
10Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
11Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:04
12Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
13Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
14Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
15Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
16Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
17Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
18Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
20Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
21Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
23Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
25Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
27Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
28Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
29Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:08
30Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
31Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
32Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
33Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
35Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
36Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
37Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
38Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
39Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
40Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
42Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
43Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:13
44Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
45Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
46Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
47Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team NSP
48Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
49Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
50Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
51Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
52Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
53Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
54Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:23
55Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
57James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
58Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
59Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:42
60Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:48
61Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:17
62Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:19
63Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:54
64Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:03:00
65Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:03:02
66Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:11
67Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:26
68José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:03:35
69Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
70Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
71Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
73Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:03:42
74Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:03:50
75Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
76Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:55
77Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:03:57
78Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:02
79Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:04:17
80Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
81Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:07:09
82Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:07:50
83Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
84Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
85Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
86Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
87Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
88Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
89Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP0:08:05
90Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
91Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
92Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:08:10
93René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:08:12
94Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:08:20
95Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:08:32
97Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:38
98Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:10:48
99Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de

Young rider classification
1Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto8:19:01
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
3Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
4Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:04
5Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
7Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
8Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:08
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
11Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
12Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:13
13Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:23
14Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:11
15Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:03:35
16Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
17Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:04:17
18Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:07:50
19Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP0:08:05
20Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:08:20

Teams classification
1Skil - Shimano24:57:07
2Rabobank Continental Team
3Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:08
4Andalucia - Caja Granada
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
6Team Differdange/magic-sportfood
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:17
8Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:21
9Vorarlberg - Corratec
10Cycling Team Jo Piels
11Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:27
12Team Spidertech Powered by C10
13Acqua & Sapone0:00:32
14Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:53
15Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:06
16CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:43
17Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:04:20
18Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:07:54
19Team NSP0:08:03
20Landbouwkrediet0:15:36

