Van Hummel wins Ronde Van Drenthe
Dutchman claims second straight stage victory
Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) topped and tailed the Ronde Van Drenthe today and adds the overall to his inflating palmares. The Dutchman again proved too strong in the sprint, this time edging out Italians Danilo Napolitano (Aqua & Sapone) and Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox).
|1
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:12:08
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|9
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|10
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|11
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:04
|13
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|14
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|15
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|17
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|18
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|19
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|20
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|21
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|22
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|23
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|24
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|25
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
|26
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|27
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|28
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|30
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|31
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|32
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:08
|34
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|35
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|36
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|37
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|38
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|41
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|42
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|44
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|45
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|47
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|48
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|49
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|50
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|51
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|52
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|53
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team NSP
|0:00:13
|54
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|55
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|56
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|58
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|59
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|60
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|61
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|62
|Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:16
|63
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|64
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|65
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|66
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|67
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:42
|69
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:02
|70
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:19
|72
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:03:35
|73
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|74
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|77
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|78
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|79
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|80
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|81
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|82
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|83
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|84
|Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:40
|85
|René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:07:50
|86
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|87
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|88
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|89
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|90
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|91
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|92
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|93
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|94
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|95
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|96
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|97
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|98
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|99
|Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|DNF
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|DNF
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|DNF
|Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|DNF
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Max Stahr (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
|DNF
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|DNF
|Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP
|DNF
|Matthias Mortka (Ger) Team NSP
|DNF
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP
|DNF
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|Skil - Shimano
|12:36:28
|2
|Rabobank Continental Team
|3
|Andalucia - Caja Granada
|0:00:08
|4
|Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|5
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:12
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Team Differdange/magic-sportfood
|8
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|9
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:16
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|11
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:21
|12
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|13
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|14
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:32
|15
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:06
|16
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:43
|17
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|18
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:07:54
|19
|Team NSP
|0:08:03
|20
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:15:36
|1
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8:19:01
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|7
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|10
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|11
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:04
|12
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|14
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
|15
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|16
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|17
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|18
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|20
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|21
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|23
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|25
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|27
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|28
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|29
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:08
|30
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|31
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|32
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|33
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|35
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|36
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|37
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|38
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|39
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|40
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|41
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|42
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|44
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|45
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|46
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|47
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team NSP
|48
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|49
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|50
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|51
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|52
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|53
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|54
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:23
|55
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|57
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|58
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|59
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:42
|60
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:48
|61
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:17
|62
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:19
|63
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:54
|64
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:03:00
|65
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:03:02
|66
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:11
|67
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:26
|68
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:03:35
|69
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|70
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|71
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|73
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:03:42
|74
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:03:50
|75
|Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|76
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:55
|77
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:03:57
|78
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:02
|79
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:04:17
|80
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|81
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:07:09
|82
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:07:50
|83
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|84
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|85
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|86
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|87
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|88
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|89
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|0:08:05
|90
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|91
|Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|92
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:08:10
|93
|René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:08:12
|94
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:08:20
|95
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:08:32
|97
|Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:38
|98
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:10:48
|99
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|1
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8:19:01
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|3
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|7
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:08
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|11
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|12
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:13
|13
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:23
|14
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:11
|15
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:03:35
|16
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|17
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:04:17
|18
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:07:50
|19
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|0:08:05
|20
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:08:20
|1
|Skil - Shimano
|24:57:07
|2
|Rabobank Continental Team
|3
|Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:08
|4
|Andalucia - Caja Granada
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Team Differdange/magic-sportfood
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|8
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:21
|9
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|10
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|11
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:27
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|13
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:32
|14
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:53
|15
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:06
|16
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:43
|17
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:04:20
|18
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:07:54
|19
|Team NSP
|0:08:03
|20
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:15:36
