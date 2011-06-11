Image 1 of 33 Joelle Numainville (TIBCO) sprints to a win (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 33 Jackie Simes (Jamis) leads the break that tried to bridge up for fourth and fifth. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 33 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefits) makes a last ditch effort to get away from the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 33 UnitedHealthcare lines up going into the last few laps. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 33 The two riders that tried to lap the field about to get caught. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 33 UnitedHealthcare setting up for the sprint with one to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 33 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 33 The top three women for the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 33 Today's top three men. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 33 Freddy Rodriguez (Team Exergy) looking happy to be back racing again. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 33 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) helping get the gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 33 A few of Clarendon's finest watching the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 33 Patrick Moren (Amore-Vita) gets congratulations from Miss Virginia for taking the most aggressive jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 33 Meredith Miller (TIBCO) works to being back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 33 Joelle Numainville (TIBCO) happy after her win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 33 Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefits) setting himself up for an attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 33 An attack goes off the front of the womens field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 33 Fans watch as the men's field goes past. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 33 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) sporting her new Canadian National Champion jersey before getting second today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 33 The women head back through the finish area. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 33 Joelle Numainville (TIBCO) riding in the bunch before her win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 33 Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) spent most of the race in one break or another. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 33 Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) and Carmen Small (TIBCO) go for another breakaway attempt. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 33 Another attack on the front of the women's field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 33 The men roll out for 100 laps. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 33 The three-man break that lapped the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 33 A crash slows things up back in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 33 UnitedHealthcare controlled the race from start to finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 33 Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) patrolling the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 33 Another group tried to bridge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 33 Rolling through downtown Clarendon. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 33 The pits stayed busy in the men's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 33 Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare pb Maxxis) celebrates a win in Virginia. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) took a convincing sprint victory ahead of an early three-man breakaway that lapped the field at the National Racing Calendar (NRC) Air Force Classic Clarendon Cup on Saturday. The Australian benefitted from a team lead-out and out-paced his breakaway companion Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) who placed second on the day. His teammate Adrian Hegyvary was also in the early move and placed third on the day.

"Personally, I've always really enjoyed this event because I saw it when I first came to the US ten years ago," Clarke said. "It's so fast and there are so many corners and it's unique because there aren't too many 100 kilometre criteriums. I always look at this race and get excited about it so it was cool to win in a second time."

The Clarendon Cup kicked off its 14th edition in hot weather conditions. Race organizers allowed a feed zone to open during the men's 100 kilometre criterium. The event is well known for its one kilometre, figure-8 circuit where they men complete 100 laps. "It was really hot and I handed out more than 25 bottles today," said Tad Hamilton from Team Exergy. "There were a lot of guys cramping out there, even with the feed zone."

A three-man move that included Clarke, Hegyvary and Alzate rode off the front of the field with in the first ten laps of the race. There was little concerted effort from the participating teams to chase it back including Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis, Bissell and Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth, among others.

"The breakaway gained time right away, they were doing about 70-second laps," said Hamilton. "As soon as they were half a lap up, they were only a quarter of the way off the back of the field. There were about 100 guys in the field. The teams sent one or two guys to help work but there wasn't anything really that organized."

The trio quickly gained half a lap and 15-laps later they rejoined the back of the main peloton, and one lap ahead. "I've done this race enough to know that it's usually really hot and you won't make it to the finish line if you attack early," Clarke said. "Today when I went in the break early with Hegyvary and Alzate, I was very hesitant to work fully, but Hegyvary was going so strong that it was clear after a few laps we had a chance to lap the field. Hegyvary was the driving force in the breakaway today."

"Ideally, for us, it would have been better if the three guys didn't catch the field, because then we had to deal with the eight UnitedHealthcare guys," Hamilton said. "But, with the race being 100 kms it wasn't realistic for them to just stay out there. Once they caught the field, UnitedHealthcare was on the front and we sent one guy to help. I'm not really sure why the teams let us ride away."

Once the three riders successfully lapped the field, a flurry of attacks continued and one rider, Patrick Moren (Amore & Vita), made a solo attempt that turned into a nearly 60-lap breakaway. He was joined by a large group for several laps, however, they split apart in the closing laps and Moren remained out from with an unidentified rider from Jamis-Sutter Home. The pair were caught on the last lap and Moren earned the event's Most Aggressive Rider award.

Back in the field, UnitedHealthcare took control at the head of the peloton to ensure a victory from one of its breakaway riders. Clarke won the bunch sprint ahead of his teammate Robert Forster, who ended up placing fourth on the day. Alzate's third place in the bunch sprint lead to a second place on the day, while Hegyvary completed the podium in third place.

Numainville triumphs in Arlington

Canadian National Road Champion Joelle Numainville (TIBCO-To the Top) won the bunch sprint at the National Racing Calendar (NRC) Air Force Classic Clarendon Cup on Saturday. She out-paced Colavita Forno D'Asolo duo Leah Kirchmann, who is the Canadian National Criterium Champion, in second and Lauren Hall who placed third.

"I worked my way into position at the end of the race," Numainville said. "I was pretty confident coming into this race that I would be able to do well."

The Clarendon Cup women's field race for 50 kms held over the course of 50 laps on a one kilometre, figure-8 circuit under extremely warm temperatures. "I liked the course, it was pretty fast with a couple of fast turns on the back side," Numainville said.

"The final corner was a little tricky but I tried to think about the best strategy all race. I was positioned in second on Cath Chealtey's wheel and she was there on the last lap so I got on her wheel. But, in general the race was really hot and really fast."

The women's race was aggressive and included several short-lived breakaways. One threatening move included two riders from Colavita Forno D'Asolo and TIBCO-To the Top, one rider from Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 and another unidentified rider. The five women stayed off the front for roughly eight laps before being reabsorbed into the peloton. Both Colavita Forno D'Asolo and Tibco-To the Top has strength in numbers with eight riders per team, other aggressive teams included Cawes and Kenda.

"It was a quite aggressive race, probably one of the most aggressive races that we did this year," Numainville said. "It was really fast, our team worked really well together and everyone did a good job."

Megan Gaurnier (TIBCO-To the Top) and Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) worked their way off the front with eight laps remaining in the race. With a strong sprinter in Numainville back in the field, it was in Gaurnier's best interest not to work and the pair returned to the field with five laps to go. Cheatley lead the field around the last corner with Numainville on her wheel followed by Kirchmann and Hall.

"We figured going into the race that, although we had a strong run of results and the responsibility would be on us, we didn't have our top team sprinter, so a lot of the responsibility would be on Tibco," said Colavita Forno D'Asolo DS Rachel Heal. "It was very much a battle between us and Tibco. We initiated a lot of attacks because it was a good option for us to try and be off the front. Our plan was to have Cath do a full-lap lead-out with one lap to go for the sprinters Leah and Lauren."

Elite men results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 2:16:36 2 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 3 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 4 Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 5 Karl Menzies (United Healthcare Pro Cycling) 6 Alexey Shmiidt (Team Type I-Sanofi Aventis) 7 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 8 Martijn Vershoor (Team Type I-Sanofi Aventis) 9 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 10 Patrik Moren (Amore-Vita) 11 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 12 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell) 13 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black) 14 Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 15 Phillip Mamos (Amore-Vita) 16 John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis - Sutter Home) 17 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 18 Sergiy Grechyn (Amore-Vita) 19 Mark Langlands (Pure Black) 20 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 21 Vladislav Bonsov (Amore-Vita) 22 Charles Hutcheson (X/O Communications Battley Harley-Davidson) 23 Mical Smit Larsen (Denmark National Team) 24 James Mccoy (Pure Black) 25 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 26 Bernardo Colextepoz (Amore-Vita) 27 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo) 28 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 29 Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo) 30 Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team) 31 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 32 Joshua Dillon (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 33 Charles Eldridge (Team Type I-Sanofi Aventis) 34 Sean Barrie (X/O Communications Battley Harley-Davidson) 35 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type I-Sanofi Aventis) 36 Eric Schildge (Jamis - Sutter Home) 37 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo) 38 Andrea Grendene (Team Type I-Sanofi Aventis) 39 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 40 Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 41 Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team) 42 Christian Bbertilsson (CycleCity) 43 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 44 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 45 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 46 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 47 Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 48 Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 49 Eric Young (Bissell) 50 Shane Kline (Bissell) 51 Max Korus (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 52 Soren Petersen (Denmark National Team)