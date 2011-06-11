Trending

Clarke laps field to win Clarendon Cup

Numainville triumphs in Arlington

Image 1 of 33

Joelle Numainville (TIBCO) sprints to a win

Joelle Numainville (TIBCO) sprints to a win
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 33

Jackie Simes (Jamis) leads the break that tried to bridge up for fourth and fifth.

Jackie Simes (Jamis) leads the break that tried to bridge up for fourth and fifth.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 33

Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefits) makes a last ditch effort to get away from the field.

Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefits) makes a last ditch effort to get away from the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 33

UnitedHealthcare lines up going into the last few laps.

UnitedHealthcare lines up going into the last few laps.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 33

The two riders that tried to lap the field about to get caught.

The two riders that tried to lap the field about to get caught.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 33

UnitedHealthcare setting up for the sprint with one to go.

UnitedHealthcare setting up for the sprint with one to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 33

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates his win.

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 33

The top three women for the day.

The top three women for the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 33

Today's top three men.

Today's top three men.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 33

Freddy Rodriguez (Team Exergy) looking happy to be back racing again.

Freddy Rodriguez (Team Exergy) looking happy to be back racing again.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 33

Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) helping get the gap on the field.

Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) helping get the gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 33

A few of Clarendon's finest watching the race.

A few of Clarendon's finest watching the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 33

Patrick Moren (Amore-Vita) gets congratulations from Miss Virginia for taking the most aggressive jersey.

Patrick Moren (Amore-Vita) gets congratulations from Miss Virginia for taking the most aggressive jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 33

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) works to being back the break.

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) works to being back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 33

Joelle Numainville (TIBCO) happy after her win.

Joelle Numainville (TIBCO) happy after her win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 33

Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefits) setting himself up for an attack.

Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefits) setting himself up for an attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 33

An attack goes off the front of the womens field.

An attack goes off the front of the womens field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 33

Fans watch as the men's field goes past.

Fans watch as the men's field goes past.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 33

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) sporting her new Canadian National Champion jersey before getting second today.

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) sporting her new Canadian National Champion jersey before getting second today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 33

The women head back through the finish area.

The women head back through the finish area.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 33

Joelle Numainville (TIBCO) riding in the bunch before her win.

Joelle Numainville (TIBCO) riding in the bunch before her win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 33

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) spent most of the race in one break or another.

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) spent most of the race in one break or another.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 33

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) and Carmen Small (TIBCO) go for another breakaway attempt.

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) and Carmen Small (TIBCO) go for another breakaway attempt.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 33

Another attack on the front of the women's field.

Another attack on the front of the women's field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 33

The men roll out for 100 laps.

The men roll out for 100 laps.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 33

The three-man break that lapped the field.

The three-man break that lapped the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 33

A crash slows things up back in the bunch.

A crash slows things up back in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 33

UnitedHealthcare controlled the race from start to finish.

UnitedHealthcare controlled the race from start to finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 33

Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) patrolling the front.

Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) patrolling the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 33

Another group tried to bridge.

Another group tried to bridge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 33

Rolling through downtown Clarendon.

Rolling through downtown Clarendon.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 33

The pits stayed busy in the men's race.

The pits stayed busy in the men's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 33

Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare pb Maxxis) celebrates a win in Virginia.

Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare pb Maxxis) celebrates a win in Virginia.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) took a convincing sprint victory ahead of an early three-man breakaway that lapped the field at the National Racing Calendar (NRC) Air Force Classic Clarendon Cup on Saturday. The Australian benefitted from a team lead-out and out-paced his breakaway companion Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) who placed second on the day. His teammate Adrian Hegyvary was also in the early move and placed third on the day.

"Personally, I've always really enjoyed this event because I saw it when I first came to the US ten years ago," Clarke said. "It's so fast and there are so many corners and it's unique because there aren't too many 100 kilometre criteriums. I always look at this race and get excited about it so it was cool to win in a second time."

The Clarendon Cup kicked off its 14th edition in hot weather conditions. Race organizers allowed a feed zone to open during the men's 100 kilometre criterium. The event is well known for its one kilometre, figure-8 circuit where they men complete 100 laps. "It was really hot and I handed out more than 25 bottles today," said Tad Hamilton from Team Exergy. "There were a lot of guys cramping out there, even with the feed zone."

A three-man move that included Clarke, Hegyvary and Alzate rode off the front of the field with in the first ten laps of the race. There was little concerted effort from the participating teams to chase it back including Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis, Bissell and Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth, among others.

"The breakaway gained time right away, they were doing about 70-second laps," said Hamilton. "As soon as they were half a lap up, they were only a quarter of the way off the back of the field. There were about 100 guys in the field. The teams sent one or two guys to help work but there wasn't anything really that organized."

The trio quickly gained half a lap and 15-laps later they rejoined the back of the main peloton, and one lap ahead. "I've done this race enough to know that it's usually really hot and you won't make it to the finish line if you attack early," Clarke said. "Today when I went in the break early with Hegyvary and Alzate, I was very hesitant to work fully, but Hegyvary was going so strong that it was clear after a few laps we had a chance to lap the field. Hegyvary was the driving force in the breakaway today."

"Ideally, for us, it would have been better if the three guys didn't catch the field, because then we had to deal with the eight UnitedHealthcare guys," Hamilton said. "But, with the race being 100 kms it wasn't realistic for them to just stay out there. Once they caught the field, UnitedHealthcare was on the front and we sent one guy to help. I'm not really sure why the teams let us ride away."

Once the three riders successfully lapped the field, a flurry of attacks continued and one rider, Patrick Moren (Amore & Vita), made a solo attempt that turned into a nearly 60-lap breakaway. He was joined by a large group for several laps, however, they split apart in the closing laps and Moren remained out from with an unidentified rider from Jamis-Sutter Home. The pair were caught on the last lap and Moren earned the event's Most Aggressive Rider award.

Back in the field, UnitedHealthcare took control at the head of the peloton to ensure a victory from one of its breakaway riders. Clarke won the bunch sprint ahead of his teammate Robert Forster, who ended up placing fourth on the day. Alzate's third place in the bunch sprint lead to a second place on the day, while Hegyvary completed the podium in third place.

Numainville triumphs in Arlington

Canadian National Road Champion Joelle Numainville (TIBCO-To the Top) won the bunch sprint at the National Racing Calendar (NRC) Air Force Classic Clarendon Cup on Saturday. She out-paced Colavita Forno D'Asolo duo Leah Kirchmann, who is the Canadian National Criterium Champion, in second and Lauren Hall who placed third.

"I worked my way into position at the end of the race," Numainville said. "I was pretty confident coming into this race that I would be able to do well."

The Clarendon Cup women's field race for 50 kms held over the course of 50 laps on a one kilometre, figure-8 circuit under extremely warm temperatures. "I liked the course, it was pretty fast with a couple of fast turns on the back side," Numainville said.

"The final corner was a little tricky but I tried to think about the best strategy all race. I was positioned in second on Cath Chealtey's wheel and she was there on the last lap so I got on her wheel. But, in general the race was really hot and really fast."

The women's race was aggressive and included several short-lived breakaways. One threatening move included two riders from Colavita Forno D'Asolo and TIBCO-To the Top, one rider from Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 and another unidentified rider. The five women stayed off the front for roughly eight laps before being reabsorbed into the peloton. Both Colavita Forno D'Asolo and Tibco-To the Top has strength in numbers with eight riders per team, other aggressive teams included Cawes and Kenda.

"It was a quite aggressive race, probably one of the most aggressive races that we did this year," Numainville said. "It was really fast, our team worked really well together and everyone did a good job."

Megan Gaurnier (TIBCO-To the Top) and Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) worked their way off the front with eight laps remaining in the race. With a strong sprinter in Numainville back in the field, it was in Gaurnier's best interest not to work and the pair returned to the field with five laps to go. Cheatley lead the field around the last corner with Numainville on her wheel followed by Kirchmann and Hall.

"We figured going into the race that, although we had a strong run of results and the responsibility would be on us, we didn't have our top team sprinter, so a lot of the responsibility would be on Tibco," said Colavita Forno D'Asolo DS Rachel Heal. "It was very much a battle between us and Tibco. We initiated a lot of attacks because it was a good option for us to try and be off the front. Our plan was to have Cath do a full-lap lead-out with one lap to go for the sprinters Leah and Lauren."

Elite men results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)2:16:36
2Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
3Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
4Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
5Karl Menzies (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)
6Alexey Shmiidt (Team Type I-Sanofi Aventis)
7Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
8Martijn Vershoor (Team Type I-Sanofi Aventis)
9Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
10Patrik Moren (Amore-Vita)
11Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
12Kyle Wamsley (Bissell)
13Roman Van Uden (Pure Black)
14Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
15Phillip Mamos (Amore-Vita)
16John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis - Sutter Home)
17Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
18Sergiy Grechyn (Amore-Vita)
19Mark Langlands (Pure Black)
20Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
21Vladislav Bonsov (Amore-Vita)
22Charles Hutcheson (X/O Communications Battley Harley-Davidson)
23Mical Smit Larsen (Denmark National Team)
24James Mccoy (Pure Black)
25Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
26Bernardo Colextepoz (Amore-Vita)
27Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
28Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
29Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
30Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
31Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
32Joshua Dillon (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
33Charles Eldridge (Team Type I-Sanofi Aventis)
34Sean Barrie (X/O Communications Battley Harley-Davidson)
35Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type I-Sanofi Aventis)
36Eric Schildge (Jamis - Sutter Home)
37Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
38Andrea Grendene (Team Type I-Sanofi Aventis)
39Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
40Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
41Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
42Christian Bbertilsson (CycleCity)
43Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
44Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
45Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
46Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
47Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
48Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
49Eric Young (Bissell)
50Shane Kline (Bissell)
51Max Korus (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
52Soren Petersen (Denmark National Team)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (TIBCO)1:14:55
2Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo Pro Cycling Team)
3Lauren Hall (COLAVITA FORNO)
4Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO)
5Samantha Schneider (TIBCO)
6Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
7Modesta Vzesniauskaite (COLAVITA FORNO)
8Cath Cheatley (COLAVITA FORNO)
9Emily Thurston (Battley Harley-Davidson)
10Lauren Tomayo (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12)
11Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
12Janel Holcomb (COLAVITA FORNO)
13Carmen Small (TIBCO)
14Kelly Benjamin (COLAVITA FORNO)
15Erin Silliman (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
16Rushlee Buchanan (COLAVITA FORNO)
17Lindsay Honaker (1 - Cat2) (X/O Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
18Tara Whitten (TIBCO)
19Megan Guarnier (TIBCO)
20Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
21Monika Sattler (2 - Cat2) (X/O Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
22Lenore Pipes (GUAM NATIONAL)
23Kristin Sanders (COLAVITA FORNO)
24Emma Swatman (3 - Cat2) (Battley Harley-Davidson)
25Rachel Warner (Missing Links Coaching & Training Systems)
26Arley Kemmerer (CAWES p/b Specialized)
27Emma Mackie (TIBCO)
28Meredith Miller TIBCO

