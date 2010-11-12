Teklehaimanot takes time trial championship
U23 riders earn gold, silver overall
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea)
|0:44:37.83
|2
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)
|0:00:50.95
|3
|Azzedine Lagab (Algeria)
|0:02:23.92
|4
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)
|0:02:24.03
|5
|Dan Craven (Namibia)
|0:02:31.51
|6
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Ethiopia)
|0:03:01.85
|7
|Frekalsi Debesai (Eritrea)
|0:03:14.64
|8
|Abdelmalek Madani (Algeria)
|0:03:34.28
|9
|Mouhcine Lahsaini (Morocco)
|0:03:36.14
|10
|Yannick Lincoln (Mauritius)
|0:03:36.93
|11
|Gabriel Combrinck (South Africa)
|0:03:48.36
|12
|Abdelati Saadoune (Morocco)
|0:03:53.29
|13
|Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)
|0:04:17.16
|14
|Estifanos Gebresilassie (Ethiopia)
|0:04:56.81
|15
|Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egypt)
|0:05:16.21
|16
|David Martin (Zimbabwe)
|0:05:37.69
|17
|Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)
|0:05:41.36
|18
|Samuel Mwangi (Kenya)
|0:05:53.14
|19
|Issiaka Cisse (Ivory Coast)
|0:06:06.28
|20
|Paul Agorir (Kenya)
|0:06:07.46
|21
|Issiaka Fofana (Ivory Coast)
|0:06:39.69
|22
|Trust Munangandu (Zambia)
|0:07:11.62
|23
|Obert Chembe (Zambia)
|0:07:39.19
|24
|Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egypt)
|0:07:51.27
|25
|Martinien Tega (Cameroon)
|0:08:32.05
|26
|Andy Rose (Seychelles)
|0:08:55.75
|27
|Raoul Herve Mbah (Cameroon)
|0:09:18.27
|28
|Glenn Morgan (Zimbabwe)
|0:09:46.88
|29
|Henry Tetteh Djangmah (Ghana)
|0:10:14.63
|30
|Samuel Anim (Ghana)
|0:10:15.75
|31
|David Matovu (Uganda)
|0:11:33.27
|32
|Simon Brierley (Seychelles)
|0:13:15.66
|33
|Sebastian Kigongo Semakula (Uganda)
|0:15:05.96
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea)
|0:44:37.83
|2
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)
|0:00:50.95
|3
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Ethiopia)
|0:03:01.85
|4
|Estifanos Gebresilassie (Ethiopia)
|0:04:56.81
|5
|Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)
|0:05:41.36
|6
|Issiaka Cisse (Ivory Coast)
|0:06:06.28
|7
|Obert Chembe (Zambia)
|0:07:39.19
|8
|Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egypt)
|0:07:51.27
|9
|Raoul Herve Mbah (Cameroon)
|0:09:18.27
|10
|Samuel Anim (Ghana)
|0:10:15.75
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy