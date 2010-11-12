Trending

Teklehaimanot takes time trial championship

U23 riders earn gold, silver overall

Daniel Teklehaimanot checks his bike the start

(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Press conference for African Continental Championships men's time trial (l-r): Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg, Daniel Teklehaimanot and Azzedine Lagab.

(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Local hero Adrien Niyonshuti warms up before the time trial

(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Namibian rider Dan Craven starts the African Champs time trial

(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Raoul Hervé Mbah from Cameroon is ready to start

(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

Elite/U23 Full Results
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea)0:44:37.83
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)0:00:50.95
3Azzedine Lagab (Algeria)0:02:23.92
4Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)0:02:24.03
5Dan Craven (Namibia)0:02:31.51
6Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Ethiopia)0:03:01.85
7Frekalsi Debesai (Eritrea)0:03:14.64
8Abdelmalek Madani (Algeria)0:03:34.28
9Mouhcine Lahsaini (Morocco)0:03:36.14
10Yannick Lincoln (Mauritius)0:03:36.93
11Gabriel Combrinck (South Africa)0:03:48.36
12Abdelati Saadoune (Morocco)0:03:53.29
13Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)0:04:17.16
14Estifanos Gebresilassie (Ethiopia)0:04:56.81
15Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egypt)0:05:16.21
16David Martin (Zimbabwe)0:05:37.69
17Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)0:05:41.36
18Samuel Mwangi (Kenya)0:05:53.14
19Issiaka Cisse (Ivory Coast)0:06:06.28
20Paul Agorir (Kenya)0:06:07.46
21Issiaka Fofana (Ivory Coast)0:06:39.69
22Trust Munangandu (Zambia)0:07:11.62
23Obert Chembe (Zambia)0:07:39.19
24Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egypt)0:07:51.27
25Martinien Tega (Cameroon)0:08:32.05
26Andy Rose (Seychelles)0:08:55.75
27Raoul Herve Mbah (Cameroon)0:09:18.27
28Glenn Morgan (Zimbabwe)0:09:46.88
29Henry Tetteh Djangmah (Ghana)0:10:14.63
30Samuel Anim (Ghana)0:10:15.75
31David Matovu (Uganda)0:11:33.27
32Simon Brierley (Seychelles)0:13:15.66
33Sebastian Kigongo Semakula (Uganda)0:15:05.96

U23 classification
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea)0:44:37.83
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)0:00:50.95
3Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Ethiopia)0:03:01.85
4Estifanos Gebresilassie (Ethiopia)0:04:56.81
5Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya)0:05:41.36
6Issiaka Cisse (Ivory Coast)0:06:06.28
7Obert Chembe (Zambia)0:07:39.19
8Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egypt)0:07:51.27
9Raoul Herve Mbah (Cameroon)0:09:18.27
10Samuel Anim (Ghana)0:10:15.75

