Brown wins downhill at African Continental Championships

Botha earns women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Brown (South Africa)0:04:45.06
2Tiaan Odendaal (South Africa)0:00:02.06
3Stefan Garlicki (South Africa)0:00:02.92
4Timothy Bentley (South Africa)0:00:03.00
5Travis Browning (South Africa)0:00:04.95
6Adi Van Der Merwe (South Africa)0:00:07.09
7Louis Smith (South Africa)0:00:12.09
8Alasdair Fey (South Africa)0:00:13.36
9Andrew Martin (South Africa)0:00:13.64
10David Hogan (South Africa)0:00:15.36
11Kelvin Purchase (South Africa)0:00:16.22
12Ryan Frerichs (South Africa)0:00:18.00
13Kyle Davids (South Africa)0:00:19.25
14Justin Burns (South Africa)0:00:19.68
15Plessis J P Du (South Africa)0:00:21.25
16Duran Van Eeden (South Africa)0:00:25.77
17Shane Martin (South Africa)0:00:26.08
18Andre Pretorius (South Africa)0:00:35.50
19Andries Van Schalkwyk (South Africa)0:00:36.80
20Steve Jackson (South Africa)0:00:38.56
21Ian Duxbury (South Africa)0:00:45.56
22Luke Evans (South Africa)0:00:48.96
23Tian Strooh (South Africa)0:00:54.76
24David Dinkelman (South Africa)0:00:56.27
25Dustin Rudman (South Africa)0:00:57.87
26Michael Reid (South Africa)0:01:00.22
27Kyle Du Toit (South Africa)0:01:18.45
28Samuel Bull (South Africa)0:01:41.49
29Wesley Auths (South Africa)0:01:42.47
30Gregg Brown (South Africa)0:03:04.76
31Elisio Ramos (South Africa)0:03:12.31

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nadia Botha (South Africa)0:06:41.11
2Kate Stephenson (South Africa)0:01:19.33

