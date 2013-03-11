Brown wins downhill at African Continental Championships
Botha earns women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hayden Brown (South Africa)
|0:04:45.06
|2
|Tiaan Odendaal (South Africa)
|0:00:02.06
|3
|Stefan Garlicki (South Africa)
|0:00:02.92
|4
|Timothy Bentley (South Africa)
|0:00:03.00
|5
|Travis Browning (South Africa)
|0:00:04.95
|6
|Adi Van Der Merwe (South Africa)
|0:00:07.09
|7
|Louis Smith (South Africa)
|0:00:12.09
|8
|Alasdair Fey (South Africa)
|0:00:13.36
|9
|Andrew Martin (South Africa)
|0:00:13.64
|10
|David Hogan (South Africa)
|0:00:15.36
|11
|Kelvin Purchase (South Africa)
|0:00:16.22
|12
|Ryan Frerichs (South Africa)
|0:00:18.00
|13
|Kyle Davids (South Africa)
|0:00:19.25
|14
|Justin Burns (South Africa)
|0:00:19.68
|15
|Plessis J P Du (South Africa)
|0:00:21.25
|16
|Duran Van Eeden (South Africa)
|0:00:25.77
|17
|Shane Martin (South Africa)
|0:00:26.08
|18
|Andre Pretorius (South Africa)
|0:00:35.50
|19
|Andries Van Schalkwyk (South Africa)
|0:00:36.80
|20
|Steve Jackson (South Africa)
|0:00:38.56
|21
|Ian Duxbury (South Africa)
|0:00:45.56
|22
|Luke Evans (South Africa)
|0:00:48.96
|23
|Tian Strooh (South Africa)
|0:00:54.76
|24
|David Dinkelman (South Africa)
|0:00:56.27
|25
|Dustin Rudman (South Africa)
|0:00:57.87
|26
|Michael Reid (South Africa)
|0:01:00.22
|27
|Kyle Du Toit (South Africa)
|0:01:18.45
|28
|Samuel Bull (South Africa)
|0:01:41.49
|29
|Wesley Auths (South Africa)
|0:01:42.47
|30
|Gregg Brown (South Africa)
|0:03:04.76
|31
|Elisio Ramos (South Africa)
|0:03:12.31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nadia Botha (South Africa)
|0:06:41.11
|2
|Kate Stephenson (South Africa)
|0:01:19.33
