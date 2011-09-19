Lakata wins Adamello marathon
Bigham is successful in women's contest
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|3:02:39
|2
|Andreas Kugler (Swi)
|0:03:51
|3
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
|0:08:41
|4
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|0:08:56
|5
|Yader Zoli (Ita)
|0:09:09
|6
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|7
|Samuele Porro (Ita)
|0:10:33
|8
|Luca Ronchi (Ita)
|0:10:56
|9
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus)
|0:16:45
|10
|Stefano Dal Grande (Ita)
|0:19:50
|11
|Gregory Saw (Aus)
|0:20:26
|12
|Simone Colombo (Ita)
|0:22:32
|13
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|0:22:34
|14
|Andrea Giupponi (Ita)
|0:22:40
|15
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:23:00
|16
|David Schöggi (Aut)
|0:24:37
|17
|German Dorhmann (Arg)
|0:27:05
|18
|Maurizio Solagna (Ita)
|0:30:48
|19
|Marco Trentin (Ita)
|0:32:34
|20
|Luca Paniz (Ita)
|0:33:30
|21
|Valter Manzoni (Ita)
|0:38:24
|22
|Davide Belletti (Ita)
|0:40:26
|23
|Claus Crone (Den)
|0:40:56
|24
|Robert Wittmann (Ger)
|0:43:17
|25
|Carlo Gattavecchia (Ita)
|0:45:05
|26
|Lukas Haasis (Ger)
|0:48:16
|27
|Marco Madaschi (Ita)
|0:52:13
|28
|Carlo Merlo (Ita)
|0:55:13
|29
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:56:27
|30
|Stefano Ghezzi (Ita)
|0:59:51
|31
|Riccardo Vigano' (Ita)
|0:59:52
|32
|Samuele Rossini (Ita)
|1:00:23
|33
|Roberto Montanari (Ita)
|1:03:05
|34
|Timothy Carleton (Can)
|1:03:08
|35
|Stefano Sandrini (Ita)
|1:07:10
|36
|Martin Foger (Aut)
|1:09:49
|37
|Fabio Belotti (Ita)
|1:15:03
|38
|Stefano Pancera (Ita)
|1:18:15
|39
|Luigi Bonfanti (Ita)
|1:21:31
|40
|Mario Nava (Ita)
|1:21:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr)
|3:52:30
|2
|Michela Benzoni (Ita)
|0:03:18
|3
|Jane Nussli (GBr)
|0:04:16
|4
|Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)
|0:17:59
|5
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)
|0:33:12
|6
|Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)
|0:42:19
|7
|Chiara Mandelli (Ita)
|1:04:33
|8
|Martina Giovanniello (Ita)
|1:08:17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy