Trending

Lakata wins Adamello marathon

Bigham is successful in women's contest

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alban Lakata (Aut)3:02:39
2Andreas Kugler (Swi)0:03:51
3Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)0:08:41
4Michele Casagrande (Ita)0:08:56
5Yader Zoli (Ita)0:09:09
6Urs Huber (Swi)
7Samuele Porro (Ita)0:10:33
8Luca Ronchi (Ita)0:10:56
9Alexey Medvedev (Rus)0:16:45
10Stefano Dal Grande (Ita)0:19:50
11Gregory Saw (Aus)0:20:26
12Simone Colombo (Ita)0:22:32
13Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:22:34
14Andrea Giupponi (Ita)0:22:40
15Steffen Thum (Ger)0:23:00
16David Schöggi (Aut)0:24:37
17German Dorhmann (Arg)0:27:05
18Maurizio Solagna (Ita)0:30:48
19Marco Trentin (Ita)0:32:34
20Luca Paniz (Ita)0:33:30
21Valter Manzoni (Ita)0:38:24
22Davide Belletti (Ita)0:40:26
23Claus Crone (Den)0:40:56
24Robert Wittmann (Ger)0:43:17
25Carlo Gattavecchia (Ita)0:45:05
26Lukas Haasis (Ger)0:48:16
27Marco Madaschi (Ita)0:52:13
28Carlo Merlo (Ita)0:55:13
29Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:56:27
30Stefano Ghezzi (Ita)0:59:51
31Riccardo Vigano' (Ita)0:59:52
32Samuele Rossini (Ita)1:00:23
33Roberto Montanari (Ita)1:03:05
34Timothy Carleton (Can)1:03:08
35Stefano Sandrini (Ita)1:07:10
36Martin Foger (Aut)1:09:49
37Fabio Belotti (Ita)1:15:03
38Stefano Pancera (Ita)1:18:15
39Luigi Bonfanti (Ita)1:21:31
40Mario Nava (Ita)1:21:51

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr)3:52:30
2Michela Benzoni (Ita)0:03:18
3Jane Nussli (GBr)0:04:16
4Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)0:17:59
5Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)0:33:12
6Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)0:42:19
7Chiara Mandelli (Ita)1:04:33
8Martina Giovanniello (Ita)1:08:17

Latest on Cyclingnews