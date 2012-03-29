Image 1 of 29 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized celebrate as they cross the line to win stage 4 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 2 of 29 Kevin Evans & David George of Team 360Life (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 3 of 29 Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of Songo-36One-Specialized (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 4 of 29 Kevin Evans of Team 360Life, Karl Platt of Bulls, Burry Stander of Songo-36One-Specialized and David George of Team 360Life (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 5 of 29 Racers during stage 4 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 6 of 29 The lead bunch during stage 4 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 7 of 29 The race leaves Caledon during stage 4 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 8 of 29 The overall leaders of all categories lead the field out of stage 4 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 9 of 29 Neil MacDonald and Waylon Woolcock of RE:CM crest the Kleinrivierberge (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 10 of 29 Riders leave Caledon during stage 4 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 11 of 29 Robert Mennen of Topeak Ergon Racing leads the field up the first climb during stage 4 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 29 Raynard Tissink (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 13 of 29 Arianne and Eric Kleinhans of Contego 28E lead the mixed teams (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 29 Sally Bingham and Ester Suss of Wheels for Life lead the ladies (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 15 of 29 A rider pushes his bike during stage 4 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 16 of 29 A fire rages in a field as riders battle the head wind during stage 4 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 17 of 29 Arianne and Eric Kleinhans of Contego 28E lead the mixed teams during stage 4 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 18 of 29 Cygan Arkadiusz of Skandia Szik Eska pushes his bike (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 19 of 29 Henry Fagan of Henry Fagan & Partners leads a group over the Shaw's mountain (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 20 of 29 Riders during stage 4 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 21 of 29 Kevin Evans and David George (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 22 of 29 Riders make their way over the Shaw's mountain (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 23 of 29 Riders pass through farmlands during stage 4 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 24 of 29 Werner Leitner and Swen Sundberg of Team Abu Dhabi Triathlon wind through singletrack (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 25 of 29 Ester Suss and Sally Bigham of Team Wheels4Life enjoy a comfortable lead in the ladies' race (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 26 of 29 Burry Stander of Team 36One-Songo-Specialized relaxed and smiling during stage 4 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 27 of 29 Mark Eltringham and Gavin Shnier make their way through the burned mountain side just outide Caledon (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 28 of 29 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized win stage 4 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 29 of 29 David George of 360Life and Kevin Evans 360Life embrace after finishing second on stage 4 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

Men's category

The indomitable Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (Team 36One-Songo-Specialized) won another stage at the Cape Epic on Thursday. Stage 4 was their fourth stage win at this year's event, and the pair finished in a time of 4:42.30.

"Our pace wasn't that fast today, but not because we were chilling," said Stander. "It was unrelenting out there. It was sandy, rocky big climbs and the wind made it even harder. Nothing comes easy at the Cape Epic. All the teams shared in the work and even with the wind, nobody tried to hide or miss their turn in front."

Teammate Sauser said, "The stage was shorter than yesterday, but I think the wattage was higher! I don't like this wind, but I liked the climbs. We try our best every day and if we increase our lead, it's a bonus. I feel comfortable though with three days to go. We're getting closer to the routes I know pretty well, because it's so close to Stellenbosch. That will also help, as it's very difficult to plan if you don't know the route."

The tenacious South Africans Kevin Evans and David George (360Life) were hot on 360ne-Songo-Specialized's heels in second place at 44 seconds. Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) were third at 2:41.

"I know we have to look at the bigger picture, but it would be great to win at least one stage," said Evans. "As they (Stander and Sauser) said yesterday, there are no gifts in this race and a podium finish overall is first prize for us. Today was a bit frustrating, especially on the big climb. We put in the effort to take the gap, but the other teams stayed with us. The wind was terrible in the last 30km - and as if the stage wasn't hard enough, my father (Leon Evans, route designer) managed to also organise some wind. The rain forecast for tomorrow wouldn't be the worst as it would at least settle the dust."

George said, "It was the same two teams doing most of the forcing. There was a strong crosswind, which made it trickier and that's where road tactics come into play, which is my game. The three teams at the front were keen to get a time gap and we were all committed to it."

Kugler commented on the tough day. "I felt strong in the beginning, but near the end I could feel I was losing power in my body. I think today everyone had to go at his own limit. The wind was super strong. Basically, the guys in front are stronger than we are."

Genze also struggled. "It was very difficult and the tempo was high from the word go. Also, my legs didn't feel good. Today was just not my day, but at the last long steep climb, I saw that the other riders were also taking some strain, and that motivated me again."

The Bulls 2 team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme again finished in fourth with Kevin van Hoovels and Sebastien Carabin (Versluys-Craft) in fifth.

Stander and Sauser remain in the overall lead, now by 25:01, with Evans and George moving up five positions to second place overall. Genze and Kugler are in third place overall, only 27 seconds behind Evans and George. Dietsch and Boehme are in fourth place overall with Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) in fifth. Urs Huber and Konny Looser (Stöckli Pro) are now placed sixth overall with previous winners of the event Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm (Bulls 1 team) in eighth place overall.

"Firstly, Dr Evil must think about making the Cape Epic more enjoyable and decide whether it's for mountain bikers or runners," said Platt. "Thanks for the beautiful scenery, but we couldn't really enjoy it because we had to watch where we walked so that we didn't fall. Today's stage was super hard and the terrain was more for walking than cycling. That's not good for motivation - all this walking. There's a lot of nice mountain bike trails out here. We suffered, but we're still motivated for tomorrow. We'll try every day - if it's good, it's great, and if not, that happens also."

Sahm explained further. "Today was not a good day for us - in fact, it was even worse than bad. I have nothing in my legs at the moment. I suffered like hell with a heart rate of 143, but nothing happened. I don't know the reason for that and find it very frustrating. I'll stay in the same routine, have a massage and good sleep, and we'll see what happens tomorrow. We take it day by day."

For the second day in a row, the African Leader special jerseys were won by Evans and George of 360Life.

Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of Exxaro Academy 9 are still the leaders in the Exxaro Development special jersey.

Women's category

Sally Bigham and Esther Süss (Wheels4Life) won the women's category for the fifth day in a row in a time of 5:50:12, ahead of Biogen Brigehouse's Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler at 6:20. They were followed by Ivonne Kraft and Elisabeth Brandau (notebooksbilliger.de) at 25:08.

Bigham and Süss lead Ralph and Gässler by 41:07. MTN Qhubeka's Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nuessli are now in third place overall.

"The start was so fast today, that it killed me," said Süss . "I eventually recovered and could find a good rhythm. In the flat I didn't have enough power and Sally had to wait for me. But every day I sit on the bike and give my best."

Bigham said, "Today's course was really nice. There was more singletrack, some really nice views and trails. In fact, today was my favourite stage. The wind made the end really difficult, but fortunately I did a lot my training in the wind, which of course helped a lot."

Mixed category

The Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the mixed category for the fourth day in a row in 5:40:24, followed by first-time podium finishers Klaas Vanmoortel and Inne Gantois of BAiK-Peak Performance Brugge in 6:02:23. Russell de Jager and Andrea Huser (Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab) finished in third place in 6:08:09 with Pieter Venter and Leana de Jager of Attix5 in fourth place in 6:18:31.

The Kleinhans of Contego 28E lead Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing (Centurion Vaude) by 1:40:42. Venter and de Jager remain in third place overall.

Erik Kleinhans said, "It was very hard out there today. Not only because of our tired legs from yesterday, but the first half of the route was loose sand and rocky climbs and the second half we battled with the wind. It's not always easy to ride the mixed, but Ariane is just so strong. I leave her on the climbs because she's more than capable and doesn't really need my help. I know when I have to help and when not."

Wife and teammate Ariane said, "I'm so happy with the result. Winning our fourth stage is amazing. It's also great to have a big lead, because anything can still happen and it's still a long way to Lourensford Wine Estate."

Vanmoortel spoke of his first podium finish. "We came back this year to see if we can at least finish on the podium in one stage. After finishing fourth a few times and yesterday's stomach problems Inne had, we thought it was all over for that dream. But we had such a good day today and Inne was so strong. I think it was her best day on a bike ever."

Gantois said, "To finally get on the podium is very exciting. It's all we wanted from this year's Cape Epic."

Master's category

For the third consecutive day, the masters' category was won by Robert Sim and Nico Pfitzenmaier of the Robert Daniel Momsen team in 5:22:17, followed by the World Bicycle Relief team of Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers in 5:31.25. In third place was the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey in 5:44:32.

Sim and Pfitzenmaier lead Enthoven and Impey by 45:59. Brentjens and Weevers are in third place overall.

"Today was a tough stage. The pace was high at the start and the lactic acid built up in our legs in the first 10km," said Pfitzenmaier. "The landscape was beautiful. Later this morning, the wind was howling and you had to fight against it. That was a bit hectic. Rob also sliced his tyre and we needed to replace his tube, but we managed to consolidate our lead, which is good."

Sim said, "A stick speared my tyre and the hole was too big just to plug. I was worried that we used most of our equipment, but these things happen. Fortunately we came home safely.'

In his first year not racing the elite category, Brentjens said, "It's very different riding in the masters category. The elite teams are much stronger. If you compare it, we're slow. I actually think I prefer riding in the men's. South Africa is a lovely country, the terrain is nice, and the best riders in the world compete. But you have to compete as a team."

Weevers said, "I've participated in many races in Europe - some of the toughest one's we have - but nothing compares to this. It's a little bit heavy for me."

Stage 4 route

The route took riders over 105km with 2600m of climbing from Caledon back to Caledon. Two major climbs jabbed upwards on the day's route profile. The first was the loose, long and steep Babylonstoren. Then it was the brutal, stony ascent to Charlie's Heaven and riders should have been used to false peaks by then.

With views as far as Cape Point and Cape Agulhas, it was worth going through hell to get to the top. Danger lay ahead on the rough, steep ascent, with jagged rocks and deep ruts on the washed-out road. The run into the finish included open farm roads, fast paths along a railway line, some tight singletrack past the tiny village of Middleton and a few hundred metres of trails through Caledon's botanical gardens.

Stage 5: Caledon to Oak Valley/Elgin (119km, 2350m of climbing)

Dr. Evil has one aim on stage 5: to get riders to that farmed Oak Valley singletrack as soon as possible. So it's a fast, flowing start, before heading to the fynbos-lined mountain tracks. As they edge closer to Elgin/Grabouw, riders' morale will be buoyed by the striking views from the Highlands Plateau onto the Botrivier Lagoon and Kleinmond Beach. A steady 10-kilomtre climb will take them through the Kogelberg Nature Reserve, famous for its biodiversity and rare fynbos. Then, it will be a combination of new and old flowing singletrack through Lebanon, Thandi and Oak Valley on some unforgettable loops in apple country. But be warned, the last few steep singletrack climbs will throw some devastating combination punches to the legs in the final push towards the lush fields of the race village in Oak Valley.

Brief Provisional Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 4:42:30 2 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 0:00:44 3 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:02:41 4 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:05:20 5 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 0:05:26 6 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 0:06:37 7 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:09:17 8 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:14:53 9 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 0:15:23 10 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 0:20:06

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 5:50:12 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:06:20 3 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 0:25:08 4 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 0:29:23 5 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 0:32:47 6 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 0:51:48 7 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:52:44 8 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 1:21:05 9 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 1:33:05 10 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 1:54:15

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E 5:40:24 2 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge 0:21:59 3 Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab 0:27:45 4 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 0:38:07 5 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1 0:47:27 6 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend 1:08:53 7 Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude 1:10:54 8 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport 1:20:55 9 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 1:30:12 10 Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed 1:32:32

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen 5:22:17 2 Jan Weevers (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned) World Bicycle Relief 0:09:08 3 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft 0:22:15 4 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2 0:29:11 5 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk 0:29:49 6 Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1 0:32:36 7 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist 0:40:27 8 Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba 0:43:51 9 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt 0:44:29 10 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life 0:48:38

Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 20:20:03 2 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 0:25:01 3 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:25:28 4 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:28:07 5 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:28:15 6 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 0:33:58 7 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 0:34:23 8 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:36:47 9 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 1:15:15 10 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 1:32:17

Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 24:01:04 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:41:06 3 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 1:41:09 4 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 1:57:00 5 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 2:59:50 6 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 3:11:16 7 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 3:30:43 8 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 5:07:26 9 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 5:55:15 10 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 7:23:58

Mixed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E 23:30:30 2 Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude 1:40:41 3 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 2:08:02 4 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge 2:12:26 5 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1 2:34:46 6 Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab 3:03:41 7 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend 3:44:30 8 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport 4:03:25 9 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 6:00:51 10 Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed 6:37:19