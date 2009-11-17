Trending

Kulhavý, Uhláriková win Střeň Cup

Czech ProTour rider František Rabon podiums in men's race

Image 1 of 25

Frantisek Rabon (Columbia-HTC),left, and Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas).

Frantisek Rabon (Columbia-HTC),left, and Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas).
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 2 of 25

Petr Lechner (KTM), Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Specialized), left to right.

Petr Lechner (KTM), Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Specialized), left to right.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 3 of 25

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Specialized) in front.

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Specialized) in front.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 4 of 25

Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool-Author)

Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool-Author)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 5 of 25

Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha)

Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 6 of 25

Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha)

Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 7 of 25

Frantisek Rabon (Columbia-HTC)

Frantisek Rabon (Columbia-HTC)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 8 of 25

Teammates Petr Kubias, left, and Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool-Author).

Teammates Petr Kubias, left, and Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool-Author).
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 9 of 25

Petr Kubias (PSK Whirlpool-Author)

Petr Kubias (PSK Whirlpool-Author)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 10 of 25

Ján Valach (ELK Haus)

Ján Valach (ELK Haus)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 11 of 25

Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool-Author)

Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool-Author)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 12 of 25

Tomas Konecny, ex-pro from Team T-Mobile.

Tomas Konecny, ex-pro from Team T-Mobile.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 13 of 25

Gabriela Slámová (Dukla Brno) and Lubor Tesar.

Gabriela Slámová (Dukla Brno) and Lubor Tesar.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 14 of 25

Jaroslav Kulhavý (Rubena Specialized) finishes first in the elite men's race.

Jaroslav Kulhavý (Rubena Specialized) finishes first in the elite men's race.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 15 of 25

Alois Kankovský (ASC Dukla Praha)

Alois Kankovský (ASC Dukla Praha)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 16 of 25

Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool-Author) finishes in 11th place.

Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool-Author) finishes in 11th place.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 17 of 25

Jirina Scuckova (Bike Team Kola Kankovský), left, and Jana Kabrtova (Alpine Pro-Author Bike Team) finish together.

Jirina Scuckova (Bike Team Kola Kankovský), left, and Jana Kabrtova (Alpine Pro-Author Bike Team) finish together.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 18 of 25

Frantisek Rabon (Columbia-HTC)

Frantisek Rabon (Columbia-HTC)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 19 of 25

Tomas Konecny, ex-pro from Team T-Mobile

Tomas Konecny, ex-pro from Team T-Mobile
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 20 of 25

Petr Kubias (PSK Whirlpool-Author)

Petr Kubias (PSK Whirlpool-Author)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 21 of 25

Teammates Stanislav Kozubek and Petr Kubias (PSK Whirlpool-Author).

Teammates Stanislav Kozubek and Petr Kubias (PSK Whirlpool-Author).
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 22 of 25

Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool-Author) hoses off his bike.

Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool-Author) hoses off his bike.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 23 of 25

Start of the elite men's event.

Start of the elite men's event.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 24 of 25

The elite men's podiuim.

The elite men's podiuim.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 25 of 25

František Rabon (Columbia-HTC)

František Rabon (Columbia-HTC)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)

Elite men
1Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Rubena Specialized
2Alois Kankovský (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
3František Rabon (Cze) Columbia-HTC
4Ondrej Fojtík (Cze) Volvo Auto Hase
5Jan Fojtík (Cze) Volvo Auto Hase
6Petr Lechner (Cze) KTM
7Jan Jobánek (Cze) Merida Team
8Petr Kubias (Cze) PSK Whirlpool Author
9Jan Valach (Svk) ELK Haus
10Kamil Vrána (Cze) Alika
11Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool Author
12Ondrej Kysel (Cze) Cyklo Mapei Kankovský
13Martin Brezina (Cze) Certilo
14Miroslav Zaoral (Cze) Cyklo Mapei Kankovský
15Jirí Hromek (Cze) Olomouc

Elite women
1Katarína Uhláriková (Svk) Merida
2Gabriela Slámová (Cze) Dukla Brno
3Jana Kábrtová (Cze) Alpine Pro-Author Bike Team
4Jirina Šcucková (Cze) Bike Team Kola Kankovský

Latest on Cyclingnews