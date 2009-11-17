Kulhavý, Uhláriková win Střeň Cup
Czech ProTour rider František Rabon podiums in men's race
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Rubena Specialized
|2
|Alois Kankovský (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|3
|František Rabon (Cze) Columbia-HTC
|4
|Ondrej Fojtík (Cze) Volvo Auto Hase
|5
|Jan Fojtík (Cze) Volvo Auto Hase
|6
|Petr Lechner (Cze) KTM
|7
|Jan Jobánek (Cze) Merida Team
|8
|Petr Kubias (Cze) PSK Whirlpool Author
|9
|Jan Valach (Svk) ELK Haus
|10
|Kamil Vrána (Cze) Alika
|11
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool Author
|12
|Ondrej Kysel (Cze) Cyklo Mapei Kankovský
|13
|Martin Brezina (Cze) Certilo
|14
|Miroslav Zaoral (Cze) Cyklo Mapei Kankovský
|15
|Jirí Hromek (Cze) Olomouc
|1
|Katarína Uhláriková (Svk) Merida
|2
|Gabriela Slámová (Cze) Dukla Brno
|3
|Jana Kábrtová (Cze) Alpine Pro-Author Bike Team
|4
|Jirina Šcucková (Cze) Bike Team Kola Kankovský
