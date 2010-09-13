Trending

Figini figures it out in Binago

Carmiooro boys claim one-two

The Trofeo Marco Rusconi podium (l-r): Luciano Barindelli, Francesco Figini and Manuele Boaro.

(Image credit: Alessandro Brambilla)
Francesco Figini (Carmiooro-Ngc-Pool Cantù) wins the Trofeo Marco Rusconi.

(Image credit: Alessandro Brambilla)

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Figini (Carmiooro-Ngc-Pool Cantù)3:39:36
2Luciano Barindelli (Carmiooro-Ngc-Pool Cantù)0:00:09
3Manuele Boaro (Trevigiani)0:00:20
4Andrea Di Corrado (De Nardi-Colpak-Bergamasca)0:00:21
5Leandro Cotesta (Palazzago)0:00:22
6Nicola Gaffurini (Delio Gallina-S.Inox)0:00:40
7Edoardo Zardini (Mantovani-Cycling Fontana)0:00:42
8Massimo Graziato (Trevigiani)0:00:58
9Davide Orrico (De Nardi-Colpak-Bergamasca)
10Filippo Fortin (Trevigiani)

 

