Trending

Leipheimer victorious on Mount Nebo

Mellow Johnny's rider assumes race lead

Image 1 of 40

Levi Leipheimer wins on Mt. Nebo at Tour of Utah.

Levi Leipheimer wins on Mt. Nebo at Tour of Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 40

The break was really mooving today.

The break was really mooving today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 40

Bissell and Fly V Australia put in a hard effort to bring back the break.

Bissell and Fly V Australia put in a hard effort to bring back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 40

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) still going hard at the front.

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) still going hard at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 40

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) trying to make the gap to the chase group grow.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) trying to make the gap to the chase group grow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 40

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) still off by himself in the mountains.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) still off by himself in the mountains.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 40

Ian Boswell (Bissell) put in a great ride at the today to take over the best young rider jersey.

Ian Boswell (Bissell) put in a great ride at the today to take over the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 40

Jeff Louder (BMC) leads another chase group.

Jeff Louder (BMC) leads another chase group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 40

The chase group heads higher up the climb.

The chase group heads higher up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 40

The front group gets higher on the road and shatters the field.

The front group gets higher on the road and shatters the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 40

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) puts in one last hard effort at the front.

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) puts in one last hard effort at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 40

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) comes to the front of the lead group.

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) comes to the front of the lead group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 40

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) going hard at the front.

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) going hard at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 40

The front group was fighting hard all the way up.

The front group was fighting hard all the way up.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 40

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) focused on the road ahead with riders chasing behind.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) focused on the road ahead with riders chasing behind.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 40

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) takes over the yellow jersey.

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) takes over the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 40

The beginning of the attacks that blow the race apart.

The beginning of the attacks that blow the race apart.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 40

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) leaves behind the rest of the field.

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) leaves behind the rest of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 40

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) launches his race winning attack.

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) launches his race winning attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 40

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) gets some encouragement on the climb.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) gets some encouragement on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 40

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) gets away by himself.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) gets away by himself.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 40

The group gets rolling in the morning.

The group gets rolling in the morning.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 40

Mike Freedman (Team Give) doing his share of the work on the front of the break.

Mike Freedman (Team Give) doing his share of the work on the front of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 40

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) leads out the group in the morning.

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) leads out the group in the morning.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 40

The clouds got pretty scary looking for a while.

The clouds got pretty scary looking for a while.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 40

Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) leading at the front of the break.

Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) leading at the front of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 40

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) made it into todays long break away.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) made it into todays long break away.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 40

Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) leads the peloton after the break.

Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) leads the peloton after the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 40

George Hincapie (BMC) all smiles before the race.

George Hincapie (BMC) all smiles before the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 40

Fly V Australia always present in the big moves.

Fly V Australia always present in the big moves.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 40

Riding through one of the tight canyons on the way to Mt. Nebo.

Riding through one of the tight canyons on the way to Mt. Nebo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 40

Cesar Grajales (On the Rivet) tries an attack on the lead group.

Cesar Grajales (On the Rivet) tries an attack on the lead group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 40

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) comes to the front of what is left of the attacks.

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) comes to the front of what is left of the attacks.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 40

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) cruising along on the climb.

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) cruising along on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 40

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) puts the pressure on at the front.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) puts the pressure on at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 40

The bunch gets strung out.

The bunch gets strung out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 40

David Tanner (Fly V Australia) didn't rest on his win yesterday and got into the early break.

David Tanner (Fly V Australia) didn't rest on his win yesterday and got into the early break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 38 of 40

Brad White (UnitedHelthcare-Maxxis) strings out the break.

Brad White (UnitedHelthcare-Maxxis) strings out the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 39 of 40

The bunch cruises along a lake on the way to Nebo.

The bunch cruises along a lake on the way to Nebo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 40 of 40

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) answers some questions for the crowd.

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) answers some questions for the crowd.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Levi Leipheimer has claimed his second victory on home soil this week after winning the Tour of Utah’s Stage 2, atop Mount Nebo. Leipheimer’s 51 second victory over defending champion Francisco Mancebo Perez (Canyon Bicycles) on the stage moves the Mellow Johnny’s rider into the race’s overall lead.

Leipheimer’s victory came just days after he won the Leadville 100 mountain bike race, setting a record time over the course. Without any team-mates to help him in Utah Leipheimer expected he’d be out of the general classification race, but will now have the leader’s jersey to defend on tomorrow’s Stage 3 time trial.

“The last five kilometres was windy, high altitude and I’m getting sick of this high altitude feeling, it’s not very good,” Leipheimer said. “I went away and I felt good, but you do one big effort and the altitude is crazy, it makes you hurt really bad.

“I tried not to go over my limit and keep it steady,” he added. “I knew behind that they were hurting and they weren’t working together well.”

As expected the Mt Nebo ascent shook up the overall classification, with Leipheimer leading heading into his specialty the individual time trial. Leipheimer says his proven track record in the individual time trial should allow him to maintain the yellow jersey after the stage at Miller Motorsport Park on Friday.

“I took the jersey, whatever, I probably won’t hold onto it by the end of the race,” Leipheimer said. “I came here to win a stage and I saw the opportunity, so I had to take it. History has shown that I can time trial but you never know what can happen tomorrow, I should be able to keep the race lead.”

The Mt. Nebo battle for yellow

Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) was the first rider make a move at the base of stage two’s finishing climb Mt Nebo, an ascent that traveled as high as 9,345 feet. His teammate Darren Lill counter attacked and gained a sizeable lead on the field with Cesar Grajales (On The Rivet) in tow. The threatening duo forced defending champion Mancebo to chase with little help from his companions Leipheimer, Boswell and Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia).

Once the group of six riders reunited Mancebo was the next to make a move and rode clear of his climbing rivals. Leipheimer jumped across to the Spaniard and the pair set a blazing tempo mid-way up the ascent. Through the tight switchbacks and the tall Aspens, Boswell lingered in the background, a young and quiet competitor fighting to reel back the two veteran Grand Tour contenders.

“Mancebo did all the work and I sat behind with a grimacing look on my face,” Leipheimer said. “I guess he thought I was serious so he did all the work and brought back Darren. It was Darren, Phil, Boswell, Mancebo and myself. We kind of looked at each other and Mancebo hit it hard on one of the pitches. Then I went alone.”

Leipheimer made his winning move with five kilometres remaining by letting loose a monster attack, strong enough to drop Mancebo from his wheel. He showed the form he displayed at Leadville by soloing to the finish line with a more than 50-second margin. Leipheimer only needed a six seconds to Lill, the highest placed rider in the overall classification from that group, in order to take over the yellow jersey.

“I am tired but that’s ok,” said Mancebo who won the Tour de Guadeloupe on Sunday and flew to the Utah on Monday. “I didn’t know that Levi was feeling that good. With five kilometres to go he went hard and he is very strong. He attacked very, very strong. I’m still happy with my climb. I know Levi was strong today and he will be strong in the time trial tomorrow. But there is more climbing left.”

Boswell reunited with Mancebo and the pair sprinted to the finish line for the remaining podium places. Mancebo used his experience to outpace Boswell to the line for second.

“I’ve been here in Utah training for 10 days with my team,” Boswell said. “I rode pretty well at Cascade, which is where I’m from. I was going uphill well and today was a good time to test my legs. I don’t want to say that I surprised myself but at the same time knowing that I’ve been riding uphill well, it is good to actually race and ride with these guys.”

Former race leader Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) finished the climb more than 12 minutes behind. Other climbers who finished inside the top 10 include Pat McCarty (Rio Grande), Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong).

Large breakaways emerge pre-Mt Nebo

A large group of riders split off the front of the peloton in the opening kilometres of the 125.6 km event. The large split included Bradley Gehirg (Canyon Bicycles), Ben Jacques-Maynes, Frank Pipp and Peter Latham (Bissell), Larry Warbasse (BMC Racing), Ivan Dominguez and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), Ken Hanson (Team Type 1), Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly-Kenda), Taylor Kneuven (Rio Grande), Joe Dombroski, Ben King and Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong), Jay Thomson, Darren Rolfe and Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) and Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis).

The group gained a maximum advantage of 1:30 minute on the field before being reabsorbed before the first sprint zone. Prologue winner Phinney took full points in the first sprint ahead of Hanson and previous day’s winner David Tanner (Fly V Australia), who is also leading the sprint classification.

The peloton gently rolled along narrow, rural roads that wound through the valley toward the foothills of the Wasatch Mountain Range. An unfortunate accident saw USPro Road Champion George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) withdraw from the race. While Hincapie was transported to hospital, early reports suggest he suffered no broken bones.

Tanner took full points at the second sprint zone, increasing his lead in the sprint competition, ahead of Danny Summer Hill (Holowesko Partners) and Amaran.

The three riders were a part of a large breakaway that also included David Harward (Canyon Bicycles), Peter Latham (Bissell), Ivan Dominguez and Andy Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home), Ried Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Phil Gaimon (Kenda-Geargrinder), Pat McCarty (Rio Grande), Chris Jones (Team Type 1), Marc De Maar, Brad White and Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis).

The lead climbers set a fast enough tempo out of the main field to catch and pass though breakaway riders in a tactical battle on the way up the final 12 km to the top of Mt Nebo. “We caught the big group at the lower steeper parts of the climb,” Leipheimer said. “As the climb pitched up and got steeper we were pretty much all together.”

Click here for the start order and times for tomorrow's time trial.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's3:11:43
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:00:51
3Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
4Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia0:01:00
5Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia0:01:18
6Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:00
7Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
8Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
9Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
10Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:21
12Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:02:25
13Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia0:02:29
14Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:02:35
15Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
16Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:02:44
17Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
18Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:38
19Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:20
20Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
21Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
22James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
23Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
24Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
25Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:04:49
26Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:01
27Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:06:19
28Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
30Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
31Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
32Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
33Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
34Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
36Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
37Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:06:40
38Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:07:19
39Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
40Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande0:07:31
41Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:08:45
42Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:08:59
43Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy0:09:29
44Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:09:31
45Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
46Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy
47Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport
48Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy
49Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:10:04
50Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:10:15
51Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:12:32
52Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
53Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
54Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:12:44
55Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:13:19
56Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy
57Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
58Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
59Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
60Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
61Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
62Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
63Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
64Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
66Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
67Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
68Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
69David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
70Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
71Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande0:13:24
72Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
73Francis Jackson (USA) Cole Sport0:14:01
74Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
75John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:14:47
76Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:09
77Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:16:32
78David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:16:52
79Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:17:26
80Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
81Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:17:33
82Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:17:46
83Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
84Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
85Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
86Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
87Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
88Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
89K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
90Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
91Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia
92Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
93Greg Krause (USA) V Australia
94Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
95Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
96Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
97Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
98Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
99Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
100Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
101Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
102Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
103Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:18:02
104Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:18:43
105Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
106Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:21:11
107Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:21:20
108Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:21:24
109Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:22:49
110Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:22:57
111Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
112Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:23:33
113Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:25:33
114Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:26:49
115Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:27:11
116Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:27:13
117Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:27:39
118Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy0:27:56
HDJoshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:29:06
HDJulian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:29:19
HDKevin Rowe (USA) Exergy0:30:01
HDBryson Perry (USA) Cole Sport0:31:00
HDRemi Mcmanus (USA) Exergy
HDAaron Olsen (USA) Cole Sport0:32:27
HDAaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia0:33:52
HDAdrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
HDDavid Brockbank (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:38:40
DNFZachary Tittensor (USA) Canyon Bicycles
DNFGeorge Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFIan Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFTimothy Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
DNFBobby Lea (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
DNFChase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG5pts
2Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 13
3David Tanner (Aus) V Australia1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tanner (Aus) V Australia5pts
2Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners3
3Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita1

Climb 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's15pts
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles12
3Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team10
4Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia8
5Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia6
6Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande4

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team3:12:34
2Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:09
3Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:34
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:44
5Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:03:29
6Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:03:58
7Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:05:10
8Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy0:08:38
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:11:41
10Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
11Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
12Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:12:28
13Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
14Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
16John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:13:56
17Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:16:35
18Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:16:55
19Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
20Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
21Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
22Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners

Best Utah rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia3:12:43
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:00
3Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:25
4Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:01:44
5Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:38
6Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:09:04
7Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:11:44
8Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:12:19
9Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Francis Jackson (USA) Cole Sport0:13:01
11David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:15:52
12Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:20:11
13Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:21:57
14Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
15Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:25:49

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's6:40:36
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:00:56
3Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia0:01:16
4Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
5Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia0:01:34
6Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:02:13
7Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:17
8Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:20
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
10Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:02:26
11Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:02:29
12Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:02:39
13Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners0:02:51
14Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:02:54
15Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia0:02:58
16Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:03:11
17Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:03:15
18Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
19Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:33
20Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:04:35
21Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:04:36
22Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:04:43
23James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:04:44
24Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
25Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:05:27
26Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:06:36
27Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
28Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:40
29Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:06:42
30Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:43
31Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:46
32Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:06:49
33Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:06:55
34Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:07:15
35Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:08:01
36Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:08:16
37Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:08:33
38Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:10:02
39Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:10:34
40Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:11:21
41Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy0:11:51
42Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:11:54
43Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:11:55
44Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:12:12
45David Tanner (Aus) V Australia0:12:53
46Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners0:12:54
47Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:12:57
48Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande0:13:28
49Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:13:36
50Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia0:13:39
51Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:13:42
52Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy0:14:11
53John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:15:21
54Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande0:15:28
55Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:15:30
56Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:16:14
57Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport0:17:19
58Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
59K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:18:01
60Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:18:03
61Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:18:08
62Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:14
63Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:18:22
64Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:18:31
65Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande0:18:40
66Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:59
67Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:19:03
68Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:19:08
69Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:19:13
70Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:19:19
71Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:19:47
72Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy0:20:09
73Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy0:20:11
74Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:20:55
75Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:22:00
76Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:22:46
77Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:22:59
78Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:23:45
79Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:23:46
80Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
81Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:26:13
82Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:26:45
83David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:27:34
84Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:27:36
85Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia0:28:08
86Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:28:10
87Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:29:01
88Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:30:52
89Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:30:57
90Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:31:20
91Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:31:42
92Greg Krause (USA) V Australia
93Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:32:38
94Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:32:43
95Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:32:56
96Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:33:14
97Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:33:39
98Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy0:33:47
99Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:33:57
100Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:34:46
101Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:35:22
102Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:35:38
103Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:35:39
104Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:35:43
105Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:35:50
106Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:36:19
107Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:38:23
108Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:38:53
109Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:38:55
110Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:39:09
111Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:41:17
112Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:41:47
113Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:42:41
114Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:44:36
115Francis Jackson (USA) Cole Sport0:44:53
116Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:47:50
117Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:48:18
118Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:56:05

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tanner (Aus) V Australia16pts
2Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG10
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG8
4Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 16
5Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling5
6Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners4
7Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners4
8Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team3
9Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
10Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 13
11K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team2
12Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita1
13Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita1

Best Utah rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia6:41:52
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:10
3Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:38
4Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:01:59
5Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:29
6Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:16:47
7Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:43
8Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:19:39
9David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:26:18
10Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:29:36
11Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:37:37
12Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:37:53
13Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:40:31
14Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:43:20
15Francis Jackson (USA) Cole Sport0:43:37

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles17pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG16
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's15
4Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG13
5Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team10
6Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia8
7David Tanner (Aus) V Australia8
8Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis8
9Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia6
10Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER6
11Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande4
12Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition4
13Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 14
14Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition2

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team6:41:52
2Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:04
3Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:35
4Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:38
5Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:03:27
6Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:04:11
7Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy0:10:35
8Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:10:38
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:10:39
10Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners0:11:38
11Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:11:41
12Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:12:20
13John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:14:05
14Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:16:52
15Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:58
16Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:17:47
17Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:17:52
18Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:18:31
19Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:21:30
20Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:33:30
21Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:34:23
22Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:46:34

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1V Australia19:47:39
2Team Holowesko Partners0:04:59
3BMC Racing Team0:07:57
4BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:08:09
5Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:08:18
6Team Rio Grande
7On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:08:23
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:09:45
9KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:12:14
10Team Type 10:12:37
11Trek-LIVESTRONG0:15:46
12Canyon Bicycles0:29:06
13Exergy0:31:04
14California Giant Berry Farms0:34:48
15KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:39:31
16Hagens Berman Cycling0:43:23
17Cole Sport0:47:44
18Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:49:49
19Kelly Benefit Strategies0:52:47

Latest on Cyclingnews