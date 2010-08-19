Leipheimer victorious on Mount Nebo
Mellow Johnny's rider assumes race lead
Levi Leipheimer has claimed his second victory on home soil this week after winning the Tour of Utah’s Stage 2, atop Mount Nebo. Leipheimer’s 51 second victory over defending champion Francisco Mancebo Perez (Canyon Bicycles) on the stage moves the Mellow Johnny’s rider into the race’s overall lead.
Leipheimer’s victory came just days after he won the Leadville 100 mountain bike race, setting a record time over the course. Without any team-mates to help him in Utah Leipheimer expected he’d be out of the general classification race, but will now have the leader’s jersey to defend on tomorrow’s Stage 3 time trial.
“The last five kilometres was windy, high altitude and I’m getting sick of this high altitude feeling, it’s not very good,” Leipheimer said. “I went away and I felt good, but you do one big effort and the altitude is crazy, it makes you hurt really bad.
“I tried not to go over my limit and keep it steady,” he added. “I knew behind that they were hurting and they weren’t working together well.”
As expected the Mt Nebo ascent shook up the overall classification, with Leipheimer leading heading into his specialty the individual time trial. Leipheimer says his proven track record in the individual time trial should allow him to maintain the yellow jersey after the stage at Miller Motorsport Park on Friday.
“I took the jersey, whatever, I probably won’t hold onto it by the end of the race,” Leipheimer said. “I came here to win a stage and I saw the opportunity, so I had to take it. History has shown that I can time trial but you never know what can happen tomorrow, I should be able to keep the race lead.”
The Mt. Nebo battle for yellow
Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) was the first rider make a move at the base of stage two’s finishing climb Mt Nebo, an ascent that traveled as high as 9,345 feet. His teammate Darren Lill counter attacked and gained a sizeable lead on the field with Cesar Grajales (On The Rivet) in tow. The threatening duo forced defending champion Mancebo to chase with little help from his companions Leipheimer, Boswell and Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia).
Once the group of six riders reunited Mancebo was the next to make a move and rode clear of his climbing rivals. Leipheimer jumped across to the Spaniard and the pair set a blazing tempo mid-way up the ascent. Through the tight switchbacks and the tall Aspens, Boswell lingered in the background, a young and quiet competitor fighting to reel back the two veteran Grand Tour contenders.
“Mancebo did all the work and I sat behind with a grimacing look on my face,” Leipheimer said. “I guess he thought I was serious so he did all the work and brought back Darren. It was Darren, Phil, Boswell, Mancebo and myself. We kind of looked at each other and Mancebo hit it hard on one of the pitches. Then I went alone.”
Leipheimer made his winning move with five kilometres remaining by letting loose a monster attack, strong enough to drop Mancebo from his wheel. He showed the form he displayed at Leadville by soloing to the finish line with a more than 50-second margin. Leipheimer only needed a six seconds to Lill, the highest placed rider in the overall classification from that group, in order to take over the yellow jersey.
“I am tired but that’s ok,” said Mancebo who won the Tour de Guadeloupe on Sunday and flew to the Utah on Monday. “I didn’t know that Levi was feeling that good. With five kilometres to go he went hard and he is very strong. He attacked very, very strong. I’m still happy with my climb. I know Levi was strong today and he will be strong in the time trial tomorrow. But there is more climbing left.”
Boswell reunited with Mancebo and the pair sprinted to the finish line for the remaining podium places. Mancebo used his experience to outpace Boswell to the line for second.
“I’ve been here in Utah training for 10 days with my team,” Boswell said. “I rode pretty well at Cascade, which is where I’m from. I was going uphill well and today was a good time to test my legs. I don’t want to say that I surprised myself but at the same time knowing that I’ve been riding uphill well, it is good to actually race and ride with these guys.”
Former race leader Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) finished the climb more than 12 minutes behind. Other climbers who finished inside the top 10 include Pat McCarty (Rio Grande), Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong).
Large breakaways emerge pre-Mt Nebo
A large group of riders split off the front of the peloton in the opening kilometres of the 125.6 km event. The large split included Bradley Gehirg (Canyon Bicycles), Ben Jacques-Maynes, Frank Pipp and Peter Latham (Bissell), Larry Warbasse (BMC Racing), Ivan Dominguez and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), Ken Hanson (Team Type 1), Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly-Kenda), Taylor Kneuven (Rio Grande), Joe Dombroski, Ben King and Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong), Jay Thomson, Darren Rolfe and Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) and Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis).
The group gained a maximum advantage of 1:30 minute on the field before being reabsorbed before the first sprint zone. Prologue winner Phinney took full points in the first sprint ahead of Hanson and previous day’s winner David Tanner (Fly V Australia), who is also leading the sprint classification.
The peloton gently rolled along narrow, rural roads that wound through the valley toward the foothills of the Wasatch Mountain Range. An unfortunate accident saw USPro Road Champion George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) withdraw from the race. While Hincapie was transported to hospital, early reports suggest he suffered no broken bones.
Tanner took full points at the second sprint zone, increasing his lead in the sprint competition, ahead of Danny Summer Hill (Holowesko Partners) and Amaran.
The three riders were a part of a large breakaway that also included David Harward (Canyon Bicycles), Peter Latham (Bissell), Ivan Dominguez and Andy Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home), Ried Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Phil Gaimon (Kenda-Geargrinder), Pat McCarty (Rio Grande), Chris Jones (Team Type 1), Marc De Maar, Brad White and Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis).
The lead climbers set a fast enough tempo out of the main field to catch and pass though breakaway riders in a tactical battle on the way up the final 12 km to the top of Mt Nebo. “We caught the big group at the lower steeper parts of the climb,” Leipheimer said. “As the climb pitched up and got steeper we were pretty much all together.”
Click here for the start order and times for tomorrow's time trial.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
|3:11:43
|2
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|0:00:51
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|0:01:00
|5
|Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
|0:01:18
|6
|Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:00
|7
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|8
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|9
|Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|10
|Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:21
|12
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:02:25
|13
|Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia
|0:02:29
|14
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:02:35
|15
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|16
|Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:02:44
|17
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|18
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:38
|19
|Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:20
|20
|Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|21
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|22
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|23
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|24
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|25
|Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:49
|26
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:06:01
|27
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:06:19
|28
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|30
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|31
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|32
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|33
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|34
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|36
|Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|37
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:06:40
|38
|Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|39
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|40
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:07:31
|41
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:08:45
|42
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:08:59
|43
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy
|0:09:29
|44
|Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:09:31
|45
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|46
|Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy
|47
|Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport
|48
|Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy
|49
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:10:04
|50
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:10:15
|51
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:12:32
|52
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|53
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
|54
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:12:44
|55
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|0:13:19
|56
|Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy
|57
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|58
|Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|59
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|60
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|62
|Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|63
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|64
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|66
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|67
|Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|68
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|69
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|70
|Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|71
|Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande
|0:13:24
|72
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|73
|Francis Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:14:01
|74
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|75
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:14:47
|76
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:09
|77
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:32
|78
|David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:16:52
|79
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:26
|80
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:17:33
|82
|Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:17:46
|83
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|84
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|85
|Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|86
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|87
|Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|88
|Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|89
|K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|91
|Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia
|92
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|93
|Greg Krause (USA) V Australia
|94
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|95
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|96
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|97
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|98
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|99
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|100
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|101
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|102
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|103
|Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:18:02
|104
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:18:43
|105
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|106
|Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:21:11
|107
|Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:21:20
|108
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:21:24
|109
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:22:49
|110
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|0:22:57
|111
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|112
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:23:33
|113
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:25:33
|114
|Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:26:49
|115
|Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:27:11
|116
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:27:13
|117
|Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:27:39
|118
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy
|0:27:56
|HD
|Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:29:06
|HD
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:29:19
|HD
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Exergy
|0:30:01
|HD
|Bryson Perry (USA) Cole Sport
|0:31:00
|HD
|Remi Mcmanus (USA) Exergy
|HD
|Aaron Olsen (USA) Cole Sport
|0:32:27
|HD
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|0:33:52
|HD
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|HD
|David Brockbank (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:38:40
|DNF
|Zachary Tittensor (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|DNF
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Timothy Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Bobby Lea (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|DNF
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|5
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|3
|3
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|3
|3
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
|15
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|12
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|8
|5
|Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
|6
|6
|Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|3:12:34
|2
|Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:01:09
|3
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:01:34
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:01:44
|5
|Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:03:29
|6
|Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:03:58
|7
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:05:10
|8
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy
|0:08:38
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:11:41
|10
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|11
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
|12
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:12:28
|13
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|14
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|16
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:13:56
|17
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:35
|18
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:16:55
|19
|Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|20
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|21
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|22
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|3:12:43
|2
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:00
|3
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:01:25
|4
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:01:44
|5
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|6
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:09:04
|7
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:11:44
|8
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|0:12:19
|9
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|Francis Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:13:01
|11
|David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:15:52
|12
|Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:20:11
|13
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|0:21:57
|14
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|15
|Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:25:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
|6:40:36
|2
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|0:00:56
|3
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|0:01:16
|4
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
|0:01:34
|6
|Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:02:13
|7
|Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:17
|8
|Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:20
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|10
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:02:26
|11
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:02:29
|12
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:02:39
|13
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:02:51
|14
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:02:54
|15
|Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia
|0:02:58
|16
|Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:03:11
|17
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:03:15
|18
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45
|19
|Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:33
|20
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|21
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:04:36
|22
|Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:04:43
|23
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:04:44
|24
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|25
|Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:05:27
|26
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|0:06:36
|27
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|28
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:40
|29
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:06:42
|30
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:43
|31
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:46
|32
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:06:49
|33
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|0:06:55
|34
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:07:15
|35
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:08:01
|36
|Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:08:16
|37
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:08:33
|38
|Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:10:02
|39
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:10:34
|40
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:11:21
|41
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy
|0:11:51
|42
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:11:54
|43
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:11:55
|44
|Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:12
|45
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|0:12:53
|46
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:12:54
|47
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:12:57
|48
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:13:28
|49
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:13:36
|50
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|0:13:39
|51
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:13:42
|52
|Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy
|0:14:11
|53
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:15:21
|54
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:15:28
|55
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:15:30
|56
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:16:14
|57
|Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport
|0:17:19
|58
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|59
|K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:01
|60
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:18:03
|61
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:18:08
|62
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:14
|63
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:18:22
|64
|Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:18:31
|65
|Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande
|0:18:40
|66
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:59
|67
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:19:03
|68
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:19:08
|69
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:19:13
|70
|Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:19:19
|71
|Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:19:47
|72
|Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy
|0:20:09
|73
|Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy
|0:20:11
|74
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:20:55
|75
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:22:00
|76
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:22:46
|77
|Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:22:59
|78
|Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:23:45
|79
|Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:23:46
|80
|Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|81
|Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:26:13
|82
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:45
|83
|David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:27:34
|84
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:36
|85
|Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia
|0:28:08
|86
|Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:28:10
|87
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:29:01
|88
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|0:30:52
|89
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:30:57
|90
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:31:20
|91
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:31:42
|92
|Greg Krause (USA) V Australia
|93
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:32:38
|94
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:32:43
|95
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:32:56
|96
|Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:33:14
|97
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:33:39
|98
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy
|0:33:47
|99
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:33:57
|100
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:34:46
|101
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:35:22
|102
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|0:35:38
|103
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:35:39
|104
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:35:43
|105
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:35:50
|106
|Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:36:19
|107
|Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:38:23
|108
|Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:38:53
|109
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:38:55
|110
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:39:09
|111
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:41:17
|112
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|0:41:47
|113
|Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:42:41
|114
|Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:44:36
|115
|Francis Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:44:53
|116
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:50
|117
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:48:18
|118
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:56:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|10
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|8
|4
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|6
|5
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|5
|6
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|4
|7
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|4
|8
|Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|3
|10
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|3
|11
|K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|1
|13
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|6:41:52
|2
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:10
|3
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:01:38
|4
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:01:59
|5
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:29
|6
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:16:47
|7
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:43
|8
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:19:39
|9
|David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:26:18
|10
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|0:29:36
|11
|Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:37:37
|12
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:37:53
|13
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|0:40:31
|14
|Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:43:20
|15
|Francis Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:43:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|17
|pts
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|16
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
|15
|4
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|13
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|8
|7
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|8
|8
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|8
|9
|Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
|6
|10
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|6
|11
|Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
|4
|12
|Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|4
|13
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|4
|14
|Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|6:41:52
|2
|Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:01:04
|3
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:01:35
|4
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:01:38
|5
|Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:03:27
|6
|Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:11
|7
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy
|0:10:35
|8
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:10:38
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:10:39
|10
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:11:38
|11
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:11:41
|12
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:12:20
|13
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:14:05
|14
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:16:52
|15
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:58
|16
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:17:47
|17
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:17:52
|18
|Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:18:31
|19
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:21:30
|20
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:33:30
|21
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:34:23
|22
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|V Australia
|19:47:39
|2
|Team Holowesko Partners
|0:04:59
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:57
|4
|BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|5
|Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:08:18
|6
|Team Rio Grande
|7
|On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:08:23
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:09:45
|9
|KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:12:14
|10
|Team Type 1
|0:12:37
|11
|Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:15:46
|12
|Canyon Bicycles
|0:29:06
|13
|Exergy
|0:31:04
|14
|California Giant Berry Farms
|0:34:48
|15
|KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:39:31
|16
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:43:23
|17
|Cole Sport
|0:47:44
|18
|Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:49:49
|19
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:52:47
