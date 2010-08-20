Tour of Utah time trial start order
Start times for Friday's stage
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|18:00:00
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|18:00:30
|3
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|18:01:00
|4
|Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|18:01:30
|5
|Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
|18:02:00
|6
|Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|18:02:30
|7
|Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|18:03:00
|8
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|18:03:30
|9
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|18:04:00
|10
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|18:04:30
|11
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|18:05:00
|12
|Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|18:05:30
|13
|Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|18:06:00
|14
|Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|18:06:30
|15
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|18:07:00
|16
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|18:07:30
|17
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|18:08:00
|18
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|18:08:30
|19
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|18:09:00
|20
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|18:09:30
|21
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|18:10:00
|22
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|18:10:30
|23
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy
|18:11:00
|24
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|18:11:30
|25
|Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|18:12:00
|26
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|18:12:30
|27
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|18:13:00
|28
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18:13:30
|29
|Greg Krause (USA) V Australia
|18:14:00
|30
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|18:14:30
|31
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|18:15:00
|32
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|18:15:30
|33
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|18:16:00
|34
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|18:16:30
|35
|Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|18:17:00
|36
|Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia
|18:17:30
|37
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|18:18:00
|38
|David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|18:18:30
|39
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|18:19:00
|40
|Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|18:19:30
|41
|Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|18:20:00
|42
|Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|18:20:30
|43
|Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|18:21:00
|44
|Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|18:21:30
|45
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|18:22:00
|46
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|18:22:30
|47
|Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy
|18:23:00
|48
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|18:23:30
|49
|Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy
|18:24:00
|50
|Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|18:24:30
|51
|Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|18:25:00
|52
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|18:25:30
|53
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|18:26:00
|54
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|18:26:30
|55
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18:27:00
|56
|Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande
|18:27:30
|57
|Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|18:28:00
|58
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|18:28:30
|59
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18:29:00
|60
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|18:29:30
|61
|K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|18:30:00
|62
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|18:30:30
|63
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|18:31:00
|64
|Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport
|18:31:30
|65
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|18:32:00
|66
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|18:32:30
|67
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|18:33:00
|68
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|18:33:30
|69
|Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy
|18:34:00
|70
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|18:34:30
|71
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|18:35:00
|72
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|18:35:30
|73
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|18:36:00
|74
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|18:36:30
|75
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
|18:37:00
|76
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|18:37:30
|77
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|18:38:00
|78
|Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|18:38:30
|79
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|18:39:00
|80
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy
|18:39:30
|81
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|18:40:00
|82
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|18:40:30
|83
|Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|18:41:00
|84
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|18:41:30
|85
|Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|18:42:00
|86
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|18:42:30
|87
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|18:43:00
|88
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|18:43:30
|89
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|18:44:00
|90
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|18:44:30
|91
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18:45:00
|92
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|18:45:30
|93
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|18:46:00
|94
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18:46:30
|95
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|18:47:00
|96
|Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|18:47:30
|97
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|18:48:00
|98
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|18:48:30
|99
|Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|18:49:00
|100
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|18:49:30
|101
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|18:50:00
|102
|Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande
|18:50:30
|103
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18:51:00
|104
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|18:51:30
|105
|Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|18:52:00
|106
|Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia
|18:52:30
|107
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|18:53:00
|108
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|18:53:30
|109
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|18:54:00
|110
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|18:54:30
|111
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|18:55:00
|112
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18:56:00
|113
|Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|18:57:00
|114
|Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
|18:58:00
|115
|Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|18:59:00
|116
|Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
|19:00:00
|117
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|19:01:00
|118
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|19:02:00
|119
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|19:03:00
|120
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
|19:04:00
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy