Tour of Utah time trial start order

Start times for Friday's stage

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling18:00:00
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team18:00:30
3Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling18:01:00
4Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition18:01:30
5Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport18:02:00
6Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles18:02:30
7Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER18:03:00
8Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport18:03:30
9Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling18:04:00
10Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles18:04:30
11Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita18:05:00
12Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition18:05:30
13Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita18:06:00
14Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling18:06:30
15Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita18:07:00
16Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling18:07:30
17Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 118:08:00
18Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling18:08:30
19Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 118:09:00
20Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG18:09:30
21Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms18:10:00
22Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling18:10:30
23Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy18:11:00
24Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 118:11:30
25Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER18:12:00
26Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling18:12:30
27Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis18:13:00
28Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies18:13:30
29Greg Krause (USA) V Australia18:14:00
30Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling18:14:30
31Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande18:15:00
32Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners18:15:30
33Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport18:16:00
34Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita18:16:30
35Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms18:17:00
36Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia18:17:30
37Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team18:18:00
38David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles18:18:30
39Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team18:19:00
40Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive18:19:30
41Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis18:20:00
42Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER18:20:30
43Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive18:21:00
44Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms18:21:30
45Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners18:22:00
46Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling18:22:30
47Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy18:23:00
48Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport18:23:30
49Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy18:24:00
50Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners18:24:30
51Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms18:25:00
52Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER18:25:30
53Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling18:26:00
54Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling18:26:30
55Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies18:27:00
56Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande18:27:30
57Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive18:28:00
58Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis18:28:30
59Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team18:29:00
60Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners18:29:30
61K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team18:30:00
62Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles18:30:30
63Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team18:31:00
64Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport18:31:30
65Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis18:32:00
66Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles18:32:30
67Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande18:33:00
68John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms18:33:30
69Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy18:34:00
70Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis18:34:30
71Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia18:35:00
72Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG18:35:30
73Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande18:36:00
74Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG18:36:30
75Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners18:37:00
76David Tanner (Aus) V Australia18:37:30
77Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG18:38:00
78Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team18:38:30
79Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG18:39:00
80Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy18:39:30
81Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling18:40:00
82Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 118:40:30
83Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive18:41:00
84Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande18:41:30
85Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition18:42:00
86Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita18:42:30
87Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER18:43:00
88Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 118:43:30
89Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande18:44:00
90Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms18:44:30
91Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies18:45:00
92Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita18:45:30
93Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 118:46:00
94Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team18:46:30
95Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 118:47:00
96Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling18:47:30
97Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 118:48:00
98James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita18:48:30
99Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive18:49:00
100Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners18:49:30
101Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team18:50:00
102Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande18:50:30
103Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team18:51:00
104Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive18:51:30
105Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition18:52:00
106Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia18:52:30
107Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners18:53:00
108Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis18:53:30
109Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners18:54:00
110Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis18:54:30
111Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita18:55:00
112Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team18:56:00
113Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG18:57:00
114Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande18:58:00
115Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition18:59:00
116Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia19:00:00
117Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team19:01:00
118Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia19:02:00
119Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles19:03:00
120Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's19:04:00