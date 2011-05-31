Trending

Gudsell wins first NRC with Tour of Somerville

Menzies and Young complete podium

Image 1 of 43

Tim Gudshell (Pure Black Racing) wins the 2011 Tour of Somerville

Tim Gudshell (Pure Black Racing) wins the 2011 Tour of Somerville
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 2 of 43

Gavriel Epstein (Garmin Transitions) and Jermaine Burrowes (WS United Mango Seed) lead the breakaway

Gavriel Epstein (Garmin Transitions) and Jermaine Burrowes (WS United Mango Seed) lead the breakaway
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 3 of 43

Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthCare) was a strong performer today

Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthCare) was a strong performer today
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 4 of 43

The field watches as the winning break goes up the road

The field watches as the winning break goes up the road
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 5 of 43

The winning break, while big, had all the correct ingredients

The winning break, while big, had all the correct ingredients
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 6 of 43

The winning break begins to form

The winning break begins to form
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 7 of 43

Third place finisher Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) in the break

Third place finisher Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) in the break
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 8 of 43

SRAM Neutral Support offered an array of Specialized equipment

SRAM Neutral Support offered an array of Specialized equipment
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 9 of 43

Jared Nieters (XO Communications) on the rivet

Jared Nieters (XO Communications) on the rivet
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 10 of 43

A moment of hesitation in the break

A moment of hesitation in the break
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 11 of 43

Team Foundation tries to reel in the breakaway

Team Foundation tries to reel in the breakaway
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 12 of 43

The field could see but couldn't catch the breakaway group

The field could see but couldn't catch the breakaway group
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 13 of 43

Michael Chauner (CykelCity) tries to bridge with four laps to go

Michael Chauner (CykelCity) tries to bridge with four laps to go
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 14 of 43

Team Type 1 races in Tour of Somerville

Team Type 1 races in Tour of Somerville
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 15 of 43

Winner Tim Gudshell (Pure Black Racing) in action

Winner Tim Gudshell (Pure Black Racing) in action
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 16 of 43

Lisban Quintero (Foundation CRCA) makes one final, yet unsuccessful effort late in the race to bridge up to the break

Lisban Quintero (Foundation CRCA) makes one final, yet unsuccessful effort late in the race to bridge up to the break
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 17 of 43

The break was always in sight, but couldn't be caught

The break was always in sight, but couldn't be caught
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 18 of 43

Team Pure Black Racing sat on everything that moved

Team Pure Black Racing sat on everything that moved
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 19 of 43

Team Mountain Khakis missed the break and tried hard to pull them back

Team Mountain Khakis missed the break and tried hard to pull them back
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 20 of 43

Second place finisher Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthCare) puts the power to the road

Second place finisher Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthCare) puts the power to the road
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 21 of 43

A gap develops at the back

A gap develops at the back
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 22 of 43

Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home) looks back to check on his progress

Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home) looks back to check on his progress
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 23 of 43

Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis) at speed on the back-straight

Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis) at speed on the back-straight
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 24 of 43

Somerville is always a special place on Memorial Day, this year it was especially so.

Somerville is always a special place on Memorial Day, this year it was especially so.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 25 of 43

Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) works hard to bring back the break- but it is gone.

Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) works hard to bring back the break- but it is gone.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 26 of 43

The field is not working together as most of the teams have men ahead in the break.

The field is not working together as most of the teams have men ahead in the break.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 27 of 43

Also in the winning break, Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) does a good job of pushing the pace.

Also in the winning break, Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) does a good job of pushing the pace.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 28 of 43

Karl Menzies (United Healthcare Professional) does his best to keep the break ahead of the pack.

Karl Menzies (United Healthcare Professional) does his best to keep the break ahead of the pack.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 29 of 43

Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis) tries to bridge the break to no avail.

Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis) tries to bridge the break to no avail.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 30 of 43

One hundred and seventy five men strong stretch out under the flags on this Memorial Day.

One hundred and seventy five men strong stretch out under the flags on this Memorial Day.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 31 of 43

The men's peloton awaits the start.

The men's peloton awaits the start.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 32 of 43

Timothy Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) charges ahead on the winning break.

Timothy Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) charges ahead on the winning break.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 33 of 43

New Zealand's Pure Black Racing pushes the pace.

New Zealand's Pure Black Racing pushes the pace.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 34 of 43

John Loehner (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)

John Loehner (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 35 of 43

Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) launch the day's first breakaway

Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) launch the day's first breakaway
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 36 of 43

New Jersey State Champion, Ryan Pettit (Heart House/CCE) sends a special message

New Jersey State Champion, Ryan Pettit (Heart House/CCE) sends a special message
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 37 of 43

The men's podium: Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling), Tim Gudshell (Pure Black Racing) and Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthCare)

The men's podium: Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling), Tim Gudshell (Pure Black Racing) and Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthCare)
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 38 of 43

Clayton Barrows (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)

Clayton Barrows (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 39 of 43

John Minturn (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)

John Minturn (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 40 of 43

Team Mountain Khakis tries to bring back the break they missed out on.

Team Mountain Khakis tries to bring back the break they missed out on.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 41 of 43

Gabby Epstein represents for Garmin/Chipotle

Gabby Epstein represents for Garmin/Chipotle
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 42 of 43

Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)

Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 43 of 43

Timothy Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) celebrates his victory at the Tour of Somerville.

Timothy Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) celebrates his victory at the Tour of Somerville.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)

Timothy Gudsell secured his first victory Stateside at the National Racing Calendar’s (NRC) Tour of Somerville held on Memorial Day Monday. The New Zealander won a breakaway sprint ahead of Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) in second and Eric Young (Bissell) in third.

"I broke away in the last lap to win solo," Gudsell said. "It is my first NRC win and a good one for our team. We went into today wanting to make a breakaway because we don’t have a pure sprinter. We just wanted to be as aggressive as possible and we had four riders in the last breakaway, so we were happy with that."

The Tour of Somerville’s 67th annual Kugler-Anderson Memorial is an annual criterium held in New Jersey. Some 140 Pro-Cat 1 and 2 riders took the start line. The event's four corner circuit started on West Main Street, took a left onto Grove Steet, another left onto the back stretch on West High Street, rounded a left onto Mountain Avenue before blasting through the final corner for a 800-metre dash to the finish line.

"It was a fairly safe race but I think the last straightaway was a little sketchy," Gudsell said.

The race was highly aggressive from the start with the majority of attacks coming from Pure Black Racing, Champion System, Mountain Khakis along with a series of New Jersey, New York and surrounding regions local teams.

Those interested in a bunch sprint included the nation’s two Professional Continental teams UnitedHealthcare and Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis, which titled the day’s event.

"It was a tactical race," Gudsell said. "There were a number of teams there that wanted a bunch sprint. We were working for a breakaway and trying hard to get some of our guys in a move. There were enough other teams wanting to be in a break to make it a pretty difficult race."

An early move emerged that included one rider from UnitedHealthcare, however, it was short lived as his team was not happy with the configuration of riders in the mix. "There was only the one earlier breakaway that had eight guys in it and UnitedHealthcare had one guy in it but they didn’t seem happy with it and chased it down, " Gudsell said. "It was quite an aggressive race the whole way. But, mid way through is when we got away."

A mid to late race breakaway set sail that included roughly 20 riders. Those involved in the move were Gudsell, Menzies and Young along with James Williamson, Scott Lyttle and Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing), Alejandro Borrajo and Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home), Matt Friedmann and Kin San Wu (Champion System), Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA), Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA), Andrea Grendene and Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Clayton Barrows (Stan’s NoTubes-AXA Equitable), Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong), Eddier Godinez (Somerville Bicycle Shop), Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team) and Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare).

Gudsell jumped ahead of the breakaway on the last lap and gained a few seconds advantage heading into the finish line. He soloed to his first NRC win ahead of Menzies, who took the sprint win, and Young. "I probably finish two to four seconds ahead of the sprint from our breakaway and then our breakaway sort of split apart and the field came in behind that," Gudsell said.

 

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)1:48:36
2Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
3Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
4Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
5Matthias Friedemann (Team Champion System)
6Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling/Proairhfa)
7Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)
8Andrea Grendene (Team Type 1-Development)
9Clayton Barrows (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
10James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)
11Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
12Eddier Godinez (Somerville Bicycle Shop)
13Charles Hutcheson (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
14Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
15Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
16Kin San Wu (Team Champion System)
17Ben King (Team Type 1)
18Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
19Boy Vanpoppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
20Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)
21Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1)
22Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
23Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
24Stalin Quiterio (James Vincent / Jv Racing)
25Georg Tazreiter (Team Champion System)
26Colin Jaskiewicz
27Geron Williams (Continental Cycle Club)
28Matteo Dal-Cin (Euro-Sports.Ca/ The Foodery)
29Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
30Holger Burkhardt (Team Champion System)
31Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
32John Durso (Ofoto)
33Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)
34Alessandro Bazzana (V Australia)
35Gabriel Acaba (Crca / L-Raphael.Com - Leopard)
36Roselvert Marte Quezada (GS Mengoni)
37Aaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall)
38Anthony Taylor (Crca / L-Raphael.Com - Leopard)
39Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
40Luciano Bezerra (Novane Studios/Greenwood Floor)
41Adam Carr (Twinsix)
42Barry Miller (Mike Fraysse Sports)
43Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
44Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
45Rodney Santiago (Champion System Racing)
46Stephan Dioslaki (Team Metra / Cycles 54 P/B Wen)
47Greg Leach (Team Metra / Cycles 54 P/B Wen)
48Paul Chooweenam (Team Alanis)
49Wyatt Stoup (Dynaflo Racing)
50Robert Kamppila (Ca Pools/Dewalt)
51Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
52Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
53Joris Boillat (Team Champion System)
54Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
55Randy Smargiassi (Team Lionofflanders.Com)
56John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis-Sutter Homes)
57Ryan Pettit (Heart House/Cce)
58Chris Williams (Team Champion System)
59Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)
60Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
61Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / Fusionthink)
62Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents P/B Don Beyer V)
63Guillermo Gonzalez (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
64Michael Chauner (Cyklecity)
65Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)
66Igor Volshteyn (Crca/Jonathan Adler Racing)
67John Loehner (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
68Nicholas Keough (Www.Keoughcyclocross.Com)
69Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
70Todd Scheske (Mvp Health Care)
71Nikolai Masluk (Team Metra/ Cycles 54 P/B Wend)
72Glen Rendall (Ride With Rendall)
73Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
74Lynn Murray (CRCA / L-Raphael.Com - Leopard)
75Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
76Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
77Casey Roth (Ride With Rendall)
78Jim Tsilemos (Ride With Rendall)
79Unknown Rider
80Sean Melcher (Northeastern Hardware)
81Lucas Binder (Sklz P/B Pista Palace)
82Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
83Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home)
84Austin Roach (Metlife Cycling Team)
85Gavriel Epstein
86Ronald Larose Iii (Ccns Www.Charlescoaching.Com)
87Nik Reinert (Van Dessel)
88Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
89Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
90Enno Quast (Www.Keoughcyclocross.Com)
91Aaron Hubbell (Nuvo Cultural Trail)
92John Minturn (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
93Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
94Anthony Lowe (Die Hard - Think Racing)
95Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
96Jared Nieters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
97Tim Rugg (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
98Gilberth Gomez-Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
99Ryan Dewald (Bikyle/Mazur Coaching)
100Tim Brown (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
101Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
102Roberto Torres-Aguiar (Champion System Racing)
103Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport)
DNFZoltan Tisza (Champion System Racing)
DNFDave Jordan (Crca / L-Raphael.Com - Leopard)
DNFSteven Black (Haymarket Bicycles)
DNFFranklin Burgos (Jv Racing)
DNFRyan Nye (Mvp Health Care)
DNFWes Kline (Project U23 P/B Bike Loft East)
DNFMason Hanrahan (Ride With Rendall)
DNFDaniel Zmolik (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
DNFChristopher Johnson (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
DNFGeoff Smith (Watchung Wheelmen)
DNFChris Tirone
DNFAlexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
DNFMichael Jenks (Heart House/Cadv/Cc Evesham)
DNFAnibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
DNFSterling Magnell (McGuire Cycling Team)
DNFJ Gabriel Lloyd (Metlife Cycling Team)
DNFRafal Urzedowski (Northeastern Hardware)
DNFKen Walsh (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Rac)
DNFKiernan Orange (Ride With Rendall)
DNFJoe Whitman (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
DNFRyan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
DNFAdam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
DNFNeil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
DNFTravis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
DNFJerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
DNFBenjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
DNFEdwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
DNFHorace Burrowes (W.S. United Mangoseed Restaurant)
DNFIggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios)
DNFDavid Sommerville (Ws United Mango Seed Restaraunt)
DNFJermaine Burrowes (Ws United/Mangoseed Restaurant)
DNFPaul Burrowes (Ws United/Mangoseed Restaurant)
DNFFernando Antogna
DNFMichael Smith Larsen
DNFAndrew Troy
DNFRodney Myers
DNFChristopher Bernard
DNFMark Light (Liberty Cycle)
DNFGodfrey Pollydome (Flying Ace)

 

