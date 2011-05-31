Gudsell wins first NRC with Tour of Somerville
Menzies and Young complete podium
Timothy Gudsell secured his first victory Stateside at the National Racing Calendar’s (NRC) Tour of Somerville held on Memorial Day Monday. The New Zealander won a breakaway sprint ahead of Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) in second and Eric Young (Bissell) in third.
"I broke away in the last lap to win solo," Gudsell said. "It is my first NRC win and a good one for our team. We went into today wanting to make a breakaway because we don’t have a pure sprinter. We just wanted to be as aggressive as possible and we had four riders in the last breakaway, so we were happy with that."
The Tour of Somerville’s 67th annual Kugler-Anderson Memorial is an annual criterium held in New Jersey. Some 140 Pro-Cat 1 and 2 riders took the start line. The event's four corner circuit started on West Main Street, took a left onto Grove Steet, another left onto the back stretch on West High Street, rounded a left onto Mountain Avenue before blasting through the final corner for a 800-metre dash to the finish line.
"It was a fairly safe race but I think the last straightaway was a little sketchy," Gudsell said.
The race was highly aggressive from the start with the majority of attacks coming from Pure Black Racing, Champion System, Mountain Khakis along with a series of New Jersey, New York and surrounding regions local teams.
Those interested in a bunch sprint included the nation’s two Professional Continental teams UnitedHealthcare and Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis, which titled the day’s event.
"It was a tactical race," Gudsell said. "There were a number of teams there that wanted a bunch sprint. We were working for a breakaway and trying hard to get some of our guys in a move. There were enough other teams wanting to be in a break to make it a pretty difficult race."
An early move emerged that included one rider from UnitedHealthcare, however, it was short lived as his team was not happy with the configuration of riders in the mix. "There was only the one earlier breakaway that had eight guys in it and UnitedHealthcare had one guy in it but they didn’t seem happy with it and chased it down, " Gudsell said. "It was quite an aggressive race the whole way. But, mid way through is when we got away."
A mid to late race breakaway set sail that included roughly 20 riders. Those involved in the move were Gudsell, Menzies and Young along with James Williamson, Scott Lyttle and Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing), Alejandro Borrajo and Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home), Matt Friedmann and Kin San Wu (Champion System), Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA), Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA), Andrea Grendene and Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Clayton Barrows (Stan’s NoTubes-AXA Equitable), Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong), Eddier Godinez (Somerville Bicycle Shop), Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team) and Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare).
Gudsell jumped ahead of the breakaway on the last lap and gained a few seconds advantage heading into the finish line. He soloed to his first NRC win ahead of Menzies, who took the sprint win, and Young. "I probably finish two to four seconds ahead of the sprint from our breakaway and then our breakaway sort of split apart and the field came in behind that," Gudsell said.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
|1:48:36
|2
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|3
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|4
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|5
|Matthias Friedemann (Team Champion System)
|6
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling/Proairhfa)
|7
|Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)
|8
|Andrea Grendene (Team Type 1-Development)
|9
|Clayton Barrows (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
|10
|James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)
|11
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|12
|Eddier Godinez (Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|13
|Charles Hutcheson (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|14
|Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
|15
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|16
|Kin San Wu (Team Champion System)
|17
|Ben King (Team Type 1)
|18
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|19
|Boy Vanpoppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|20
|Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|21
|Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1)
|22
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|23
|Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|24
|Stalin Quiterio (James Vincent / Jv Racing)
|25
|Georg Tazreiter (Team Champion System)
|26
|Colin Jaskiewicz
|27
|Geron Williams (Continental Cycle Club)
|28
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Euro-Sports.Ca/ The Foodery)
|29
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|30
|Holger Burkhardt (Team Champion System)
|31
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|32
|John Durso (Ofoto)
|33
|Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|34
|Alessandro Bazzana (V Australia)
|35
|Gabriel Acaba (Crca / L-Raphael.Com - Leopard)
|36
|Roselvert Marte Quezada (GS Mengoni)
|37
|Aaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall)
|38
|Anthony Taylor (Crca / L-Raphael.Com - Leopard)
|39
|Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|40
|Luciano Bezerra (Novane Studios/Greenwood Floor)
|41
|Adam Carr (Twinsix)
|42
|Barry Miller (Mike Fraysse Sports)
|43
|Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|44
|Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|45
|Rodney Santiago (Champion System Racing)
|46
|Stephan Dioslaki (Team Metra / Cycles 54 P/B Wen)
|47
|Greg Leach (Team Metra / Cycles 54 P/B Wen)
|48
|Paul Chooweenam (Team Alanis)
|49
|Wyatt Stoup (Dynaflo Racing)
|50
|Robert Kamppila (Ca Pools/Dewalt)
|51
|Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|52
|Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|53
|Joris Boillat (Team Champion System)
|54
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
|55
|Randy Smargiassi (Team Lionofflanders.Com)
|56
|John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis-Sutter Homes)
|57
|Ryan Pettit (Heart House/Cce)
|58
|Chris Williams (Team Champion System)
|59
|Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)
|60
|Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
|61
|Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / Fusionthink)
|62
|Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents P/B Don Beyer V)
|63
|Guillermo Gonzalez (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|64
|Michael Chauner (Cyklecity)
|65
|Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|66
|Igor Volshteyn (Crca/Jonathan Adler Racing)
|67
|John Loehner (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
|68
|Nicholas Keough (Www.Keoughcyclocross.Com)
|69
|Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|70
|Todd Scheske (Mvp Health Care)
|71
|Nikolai Masluk (Team Metra/ Cycles 54 P/B Wend)
|72
|Glen Rendall (Ride With Rendall)
|73
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
|74
|Lynn Murray (CRCA / L-Raphael.Com - Leopard)
|75
|Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
|76
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|77
|Casey Roth (Ride With Rendall)
|78
|Jim Tsilemos (Ride With Rendall)
|79
|Unknown Rider
|80
|Sean Melcher (Northeastern Hardware)
|81
|Lucas Binder (Sklz P/B Pista Palace)
|82
|Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
|83
|Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|84
|Austin Roach (Metlife Cycling Team)
|85
|Gavriel Epstein
|86
|Ronald Larose Iii (Ccns Www.Charlescoaching.Com)
|87
|Nik Reinert (Van Dessel)
|88
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|89
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|90
|Enno Quast (Www.Keoughcyclocross.Com)
|91
|Aaron Hubbell (Nuvo Cultural Trail)
|92
|John Minturn (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
|93
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|94
|Anthony Lowe (Die Hard - Think Racing)
|95
|Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
|96
|Jared Nieters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|97
|Tim Rugg (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|98
|Gilberth Gomez-Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|99
|Ryan Dewald (Bikyle/Mazur Coaching)
|100
|Tim Brown (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|101
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|102
|Roberto Torres-Aguiar (Champion System Racing)
|103
|Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport)
|DNF
|Zoltan Tisza (Champion System Racing)
|DNF
|Dave Jordan (Crca / L-Raphael.Com - Leopard)
|DNF
|Steven Black (Haymarket Bicycles)
|DNF
|Franklin Burgos (Jv Racing)
|DNF
|Ryan Nye (Mvp Health Care)
|DNF
|Wes Kline (Project U23 P/B Bike Loft East)
|DNF
|Mason Hanrahan (Ride With Rendall)
|DNF
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
|DNF
|Christopher Johnson (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
|DNF
|Geoff Smith (Watchung Wheelmen)
|DNF
|Chris Tirone
|DNF
|Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
|DNF
|Michael Jenks (Heart House/Cadv/Cc Evesham)
|DNF
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Sterling Magnell (McGuire Cycling Team)
|DNF
|J Gabriel Lloyd (Metlife Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Rafal Urzedowski (Northeastern Hardware)
|DNF
|Ken Walsh (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Rac)
|DNF
|Kiernan Orange (Ride With Rendall)
|DNF
|Joe Whitman (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
|DNF
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|DNF
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|DNF
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|DNF
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|DNF
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|DNF
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|DNF
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|DNF
|Horace Burrowes (W.S. United Mangoseed Restaurant)
|DNF
|Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios)
|DNF
|David Sommerville (Ws United Mango Seed Restaraunt)
|DNF
|Jermaine Burrowes (Ws United/Mangoseed Restaurant)
|DNF
|Paul Burrowes (Ws United/Mangoseed Restaurant)
|DNF
|Fernando Antogna
|DNF
|Michael Smith Larsen
|DNF
|Andrew Troy
|DNF
|Rodney Myers
|DNF
|Christopher Bernard
|DNF
|Mark Light (Liberty Cycle)
|DNF
|Godfrey Pollydome (Flying Ace)
