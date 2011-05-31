Image 1 of 43 Tim Gudshell (Pure Black Racing) wins the 2011 Tour of Somerville (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 2 of 43 Gavriel Epstein (Garmin Transitions) and Jermaine Burrowes (WS United Mango Seed) lead the breakaway (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 3 of 43 Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthCare) was a strong performer today (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 4 of 43 The field watches as the winning break goes up the road (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 5 of 43 The winning break, while big, had all the correct ingredients (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 6 of 43 The winning break begins to form (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 7 of 43 Third place finisher Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) in the break (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 8 of 43 SRAM Neutral Support offered an array of Specialized equipment (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 9 of 43 Jared Nieters (XO Communications) on the rivet (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 10 of 43 A moment of hesitation in the break (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 11 of 43 Team Foundation tries to reel in the breakaway (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 12 of 43 The field could see but couldn't catch the breakaway group (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 13 of 43 Michael Chauner (CykelCity) tries to bridge with four laps to go (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 14 of 43 Team Type 1 races in Tour of Somerville (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 15 of 43 Winner Tim Gudshell (Pure Black Racing) in action (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 16 of 43 Lisban Quintero (Foundation CRCA) makes one final, yet unsuccessful effort late in the race to bridge up to the break (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 17 of 43 The break was always in sight, but couldn't be caught (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 18 of 43 Team Pure Black Racing sat on everything that moved (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 19 of 43 Team Mountain Khakis missed the break and tried hard to pull them back (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 20 of 43 Second place finisher Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthCare) puts the power to the road (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 21 of 43 A gap develops at the back (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 22 of 43 Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home) looks back to check on his progress (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 23 of 43 Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis) at speed on the back-straight (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 24 of 43 Somerville is always a special place on Memorial Day, this year it was especially so. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 25 of 43 Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) works hard to bring back the break- but it is gone. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 26 of 43 The field is not working together as most of the teams have men ahead in the break. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 27 of 43 Also in the winning break, Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) does a good job of pushing the pace. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 28 of 43 Karl Menzies (United Healthcare Professional) does his best to keep the break ahead of the pack. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 29 of 43 Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis) tries to bridge the break to no avail. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 30 of 43 One hundred and seventy five men strong stretch out under the flags on this Memorial Day. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 31 of 43 The men's peloton awaits the start. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 32 of 43 Timothy Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) charges ahead on the winning break. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 33 of 43 New Zealand's Pure Black Racing pushes the pace. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 34 of 43 John Loehner (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable) (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 35 of 43 Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) launch the day's first breakaway (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 36 of 43 New Jersey State Champion, Ryan Pettit (Heart House/CCE) sends a special message (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 37 of 43 The men's podium: Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling), Tim Gudshell (Pure Black Racing) and Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthCare) (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 38 of 43 Clayton Barrows (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable) (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 39 of 43 John Minturn (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable) (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 40 of 43 Team Mountain Khakis tries to bring back the break they missed out on. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 41 of 43 Gabby Epstein represents for Garmin/Chipotle (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 42 of 43 Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable) (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 43 of 43 Timothy Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) celebrates his victory at the Tour of Somerville. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)

Timothy Gudsell secured his first victory Stateside at the National Racing Calendar’s (NRC) Tour of Somerville held on Memorial Day Monday. The New Zealander won a breakaway sprint ahead of Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) in second and Eric Young (Bissell) in third.

"I broke away in the last lap to win solo," Gudsell said. "It is my first NRC win and a good one for our team. We went into today wanting to make a breakaway because we don’t have a pure sprinter. We just wanted to be as aggressive as possible and we had four riders in the last breakaway, so we were happy with that."

The Tour of Somerville’s 67th annual Kugler-Anderson Memorial is an annual criterium held in New Jersey. Some 140 Pro-Cat 1 and 2 riders took the start line. The event's four corner circuit started on West Main Street, took a left onto Grove Steet, another left onto the back stretch on West High Street, rounded a left onto Mountain Avenue before blasting through the final corner for a 800-metre dash to the finish line.

"It was a fairly safe race but I think the last straightaway was a little sketchy," Gudsell said.

The race was highly aggressive from the start with the majority of attacks coming from Pure Black Racing, Champion System, Mountain Khakis along with a series of New Jersey, New York and surrounding regions local teams.

Those interested in a bunch sprint included the nation’s two Professional Continental teams UnitedHealthcare and Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis, which titled the day’s event.

"It was a tactical race," Gudsell said. "There were a number of teams there that wanted a bunch sprint. We were working for a breakaway and trying hard to get some of our guys in a move. There were enough other teams wanting to be in a break to make it a pretty difficult race."

An early move emerged that included one rider from UnitedHealthcare, however, it was short lived as his team was not happy with the configuration of riders in the mix. "There was only the one earlier breakaway that had eight guys in it and UnitedHealthcare had one guy in it but they didn’t seem happy with it and chased it down, " Gudsell said. "It was quite an aggressive race the whole way. But, mid way through is when we got away."

A mid to late race breakaway set sail that included roughly 20 riders. Those involved in the move were Gudsell, Menzies and Young along with James Williamson, Scott Lyttle and Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing), Alejandro Borrajo and Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home), Matt Friedmann and Kin San Wu (Champion System), Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA), Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA), Andrea Grendene and Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Clayton Barrows (Stan’s NoTubes-AXA Equitable), Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong), Eddier Godinez (Somerville Bicycle Shop), Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team) and Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare).

Gudsell jumped ahead of the breakaway on the last lap and gained a few seconds advantage heading into the finish line. He soloed to his first NRC win ahead of Menzies, who took the sprint win, and Young. "I probably finish two to four seconds ahead of the sprint from our breakaway and then our breakaway sort of split apart and the field came in behind that," Gudsell said.