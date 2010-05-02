Trending

Valverde seizes Romandie title with final stage win

Spilak holds firm, as Menchov replaces Rogers on overall podium

Image 1 of 7

Denis Menchov leads the successful late-stage break.

Denis Menchov leads the successful late-stage break.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 7

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) celebrates as Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) punches the air in anguish

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) celebrates as Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) punches the air in anguish
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 7

Alejandro Valverde salutes from the podium in a soggy Sion.

Alejandro Valverde salutes from the podium in a soggy Sion.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 7

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) adjusts his collar after winning the 2010 Tour of Romandie

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) adjusts his collar after winning the 2010 Tour of Romandie
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 7

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) pips Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) for the stage win

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) pips Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) for the stage win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 7

The final GC podium: Simon Spilak (2nd, Lampre-Farnese Vini), Alejandro Valverde (1st, Caisse d'Epargne) and Denis Menchov (3rd, Rabobank)

The final GC podium: Simon Spilak (2nd, Lampre-Farnese Vini), Alejandro Valverde (1st, Caisse d'Epargne) and Denis Menchov (3rd, Rabobank)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 7

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) hoists the Tour of Romandie winner's trophy aloft

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) hoists the Tour of Romandie winner's trophy aloft
(Image credit: AFP)

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) claimed his first overall victory at the Tour of Romandie by finishing the race as victor of the final stage in Sion, Switzerland, on Sunday afternoon.

Valverde outsprinted Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and stage four winner Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini). The powerful trio had escaped earlier with Denis Menchov (Rabobank) on the slopes of the Ovronnaz, a Category 1 ascent 20 kilometres before the finish. Menchov finished the stage fourth.

“I've been able to take advantage of the good condition I had in the Classics, even if I am beginning to feel a little bit tired," said Valverde after his win. "But that's normal considering the fact that I am racing since January. Now I will take a short break to rest with my family before starting training again to prepare the next objective, which should be the Dauphiné Libéré”

The eventual margin of the leading group caused a reshuffle in the final general classification. Overnight leader Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) was unable to close the gap to the leaders in the final kilometres of the stage and finished 23 seconds down, losing his grip on the yellow jersey. Valverde assumed the lead, with Spilak and Menchov moving into second and third, respectively.

"I felt very good and my legs were just perfect to counter-attack behind Antón on the final climb," said Valverde. "When [Michael] Rogers was dropped I knew my chances of winning to were good, even if Spilak and Menchov, who also very close in the classification, were still there with me.

“Today it was possible to win the race thanks to the time bonus, but it was too risky to try and win such an important race in the sprint because you never know what can happen.”

It was the second overall title of the year for Valverde, who sealed the general classification competition at the Tour Méditerranéen in February.

Rain again sends peloton packing

With a second day of torrential rain, the first hour of racing was marked by abandons. Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) departed the race after seven kilometres, one of the first of an eventual 56-rider exodus from the final stage of the race.

While their colleagues were climbing off their bikes, a lead group of six riders was climbing its way towards the first of three Category 1 summits punctuating the stage's profile. Oliver Zaugg (Liquigas-Doimo), Jean-Christophe Péraud and Charlie Wegelius (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Mauricio Ardila (Rabobank), Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack), Alexander Efimkin (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Thibaut Pinot (Française Des Jeux) were the first to crest the Anzère with a 50-second gap to the peloton.

Omega Pharma-Lotto's representation in the group swelled as Jan Bakelants joined the leaders. However, the wet conditions made the descent off the Anzère a treacherous affair and the race split up even further; Wegelius and Bakelants losing contact with the front of the race, as Péraud, Zaugg, Efimkin and Paulinho formed the selection out front.

With the obstacle of the Crans-Montana cleared, Bakelants rejoined the lead group and the quintet opened a 3:20 gap. Behind them Wegelius was still battling to make contact, with Pieter Weening (Rabobank) and Rene Mandri (AG2R-La Mondiale) also part of the chase. By the time they had passed through the first outward loop from Sion, the trio had cut the gap to just over a minute.

Caisse d'Epargne takes control

The peloton were also taking a very active interest in the chase, with Caisse d'Epargne leading the retrieval of all those in front of the main group. With 30 kilometres to race, the escapees had all been returned to the bunch. Little known Russian Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rabobank) attempted to break free, but with the final climb offering Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) a launch pad for victory, his team would have none of it.

Attacks from Artem Ovechkin (Katusha), Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and John Gadret (AG2R-La Mondiale) on the lower slopes of the final climb were met with similarly icy response. However, the Portuguese and French riders' move was enough to unsettle the front of the race, where Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) was doing his best to mark his opponents. Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) countered Machado and Gadret, and moved out to a 14-second gap.

Behind, Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank) had moved away from the Rogers group and were pressing what was now a GC-leading advantage.

By the summit of the Ovronnaz, Antón held a 21-second lead over his three chasers, with Rogers-led peloton at a further 27 seconds back. The lead group became four on the descent back in towards Sion. The cooperation of the leaders stretched their advantage out to 50 seconds, with 10 kilometres to go. Valverde claimed the final sprint point of the day, ensuring he would win the overall so long as he finished with Rogers.

But Valverde wasn't interested in matching his Australian rival. By the time they reached the final kilometre, the leaders still held a decisive gap. Aware of Valverde's sprint prowess, Antón attacked inside the final kilometre. However, the Caisse d'Epargne captain had the measure of his opponent and came past him at the line to claim his third stage victory of the season.

Full Results
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3:36:19
2Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
3Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:23
6John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
8Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
9Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
11Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:39
13Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
16Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
18Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
19Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
21Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
23Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
24Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
25Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
26Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:45
27Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:04:11
29Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:04:13
30Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:17
32Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:18
33Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
34Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack0:06:03
35Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
36Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:41
38Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
39Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:06:43
40Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
42Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:06:45
44Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:14
46Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
47Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram
48Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
49Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:30
50Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam
51Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
52Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:12:00
53Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
54Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
55Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
57Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:29
58Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
59Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
60Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
61Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
62Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:16:05
63Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
64Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
65Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
66Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
67Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
68Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
69Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
70Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:00
71Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
73Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:20:03
74Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:29:40
75Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFJean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFCharles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFRuben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFMathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFAlessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFJosé Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFDaniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFFrancis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
DNFMauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
DNFAndrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
DNFValentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
DNFMaxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
DNFScott Davis (Aus) Astana
DNFRoger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
DNFThomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
DNFMarco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
DNFMartin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFChristophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFMaxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
DNFAdam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFAndrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFJuan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFLaszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
DNFMichiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFLucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
DNFCardoso M A L (Por) Footon-Servetto
DNFMikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFGustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
DNFJaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
DNFMichael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFBert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFFrantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFSergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
DNFMurilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
DNFDennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFRobert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
DNFMarkus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
DNFDominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
DNFOscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
DNFSteve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFKirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
DSQEnrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DSQNoe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
DNSRoman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
DNSKoldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNSJussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
DNSDanilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNSRick Flens (Ned) Rabobank

Anzère - 14.5km, Category 1
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux12pts
2Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack8
3Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
4Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo2

Crans-Montana - 31.7km, Category 1
1Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto12pts
2Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack6
4Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo4
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux2

Ovronnaz - 101.2km, Category 1
1Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
3Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank6
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2

Sprint - Crans-Montana, 33.3km
1Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack3
3Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo1

Sprint - Vétroz, 114.7km
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6pts
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
3Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank1

Teams
1Team Radioshack10:51:22
2Caisse d'Epargne0:00:59
3Française des Jeux0:02:32
4AG2R - La Mondiale0:03:50
5Rabobank0:05:59
6Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:40
7Team Katusha0:08:58
8Footon - Servetto0:09:28
9Lampre - Farnese Vini0:11:07
10Liquigas - Doimo0:18:14
11Euskatel - Euskadi0:19:43
12BMC Racing Team0:23:03
13Team Saxo Bank0:27:19
14Team Milram0:29:37

Final General Classification
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne17:37:55
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:11
3Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:00:21
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:35
5Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:42
6Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:00:52
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:01:16
8Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:27
9Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam0:01:28
10Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:34
11Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:02:10
12Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:17
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:32
14Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:02:47
15Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:50
16Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:56
17Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack0:03:06
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:03:20
19John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:45
20Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack0:03:59
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:14
22Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:19
23Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:45
24Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:28
25Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:55
26Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:06:15
27Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:08:08
28Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:08:17
29Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:08:23
30Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:39
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:08:41
32Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:32
33Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:45
34Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:11:12
35Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:12:38
36Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:24
37Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:13:34
38Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:13:45
39Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:14:24
40Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:14:43
41Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam0:14:58
42Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:13
43Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:55
44Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:28
45Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:16:51
46Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:17:15
47Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:19
48Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:17:40
49Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank0:18:03
50Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:21:01
51Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:21:17
52Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:21:29
53Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:22:13
54Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:22:19
55Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:23:28
56Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:44
57Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:21
58Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:47
59Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:37
60Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:20
61Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:27:25
62Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:30:22
63Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack0:30:23
64Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:31:08
65Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:31:18
66Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:32:15
67Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack0:39:19
68Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:23
69Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:43:14
70Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:47:23
71Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:48:33
72Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:49:38
73Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:59:08
74Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:01:54
75Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:15:29

Mountains Classification
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux54pts
2Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team24
3Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank18
4Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
5Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack14
6Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
8Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale12
9Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux8
10Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne6
11Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo6
12Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack6
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
14Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
15Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank1

Points Classification
1Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team18pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
3Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux6
4Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
7Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia3
8Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack3
9Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
10Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank2
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
12Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo1

Young Riders Classification
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini17:38:06
2Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam0:01:17
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:21
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:03:09
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:07:57
6Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:28
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:08:30
8Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:13:23
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:14:32
10Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:44
11Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:17
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:17:04
13Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:17:29
14Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:22:02
15Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:22:08
16Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:09
17Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:47:12
18Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:15:18

Teams Classification
1Team Radioshack52:58:59
2Caisse d'Epargne0:00:19
3Française des Jeux0:03:34
4Rabobank0:09:21
5AG2R - La Mondiale0:10:59
6Footon - Servetto0:14:14
7Team Katusha0:16:20
8Sky Professional Cycling Team0:16:45
9Lampre - Farnese Vini0:21:18
10Liquigas - Doimo0:21:44
11Euskatel - Euskadi0:25:36
12Team Saxo Bank0:35:56
13BMC Racing Team0:43:20
14Team Milram0:57:55

 

Latest on Cyclingnews