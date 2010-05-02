Valverde seizes Romandie title with final stage win
Spilak holds firm, as Menchov replaces Rogers on overall podium
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) claimed his first overall victory at the Tour of Romandie by finishing the race as victor of the final stage in Sion, Switzerland, on Sunday afternoon.
Valverde outsprinted Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and stage four winner Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini). The powerful trio had escaped earlier with Denis Menchov (Rabobank) on the slopes of the Ovronnaz, a Category 1 ascent 20 kilometres before the finish. Menchov finished the stage fourth.
“I've been able to take advantage of the good condition I had in the Classics, even if I am beginning to feel a little bit tired," said Valverde after his win. "But that's normal considering the fact that I am racing since January. Now I will take a short break to rest with my family before starting training again to prepare the next objective, which should be the Dauphiné Libéré”
The eventual margin of the leading group caused a reshuffle in the final general classification. Overnight leader Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) was unable to close the gap to the leaders in the final kilometres of the stage and finished 23 seconds down, losing his grip on the yellow jersey. Valverde assumed the lead, with Spilak and Menchov moving into second and third, respectively.
"I felt very good and my legs were just perfect to counter-attack behind Antón on the final climb," said Valverde. "When [Michael] Rogers was dropped I knew my chances of winning to were good, even if Spilak and Menchov, who also very close in the classification, were still there with me.
“Today it was possible to win the race thanks to the time bonus, but it was too risky to try and win such an important race in the sprint because you never know what can happen.”
It was the second overall title of the year for Valverde, who sealed the general classification competition at the Tour Méditerranéen in February.
Rain again sends peloton packing
With a second day of torrential rain, the first hour of racing was marked by abandons. Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) departed the race after seven kilometres, one of the first of an eventual 56-rider exodus from the final stage of the race.
While their colleagues were climbing off their bikes, a lead group of six riders was climbing its way towards the first of three Category 1 summits punctuating the stage's profile. Oliver Zaugg (Liquigas-Doimo), Jean-Christophe Péraud and Charlie Wegelius (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Mauricio Ardila (Rabobank), Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack), Alexander Efimkin (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Thibaut Pinot (Française Des Jeux) were the first to crest the Anzère with a 50-second gap to the peloton.
Omega Pharma-Lotto's representation in the group swelled as Jan Bakelants joined the leaders. However, the wet conditions made the descent off the Anzère a treacherous affair and the race split up even further; Wegelius and Bakelants losing contact with the front of the race, as Péraud, Zaugg, Efimkin and Paulinho formed the selection out front.
With the obstacle of the Crans-Montana cleared, Bakelants rejoined the lead group and the quintet opened a 3:20 gap. Behind them Wegelius was still battling to make contact, with Pieter Weening (Rabobank) and Rene Mandri (AG2R-La Mondiale) also part of the chase. By the time they had passed through the first outward loop from Sion, the trio had cut the gap to just over a minute.
Caisse d'Epargne takes control
The peloton were also taking a very active interest in the chase, with Caisse d'Epargne leading the retrieval of all those in front of the main group. With 30 kilometres to race, the escapees had all been returned to the bunch. Little known Russian Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rabobank) attempted to break free, but with the final climb offering Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) a launch pad for victory, his team would have none of it.
Attacks from Artem Ovechkin (Katusha), Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and John Gadret (AG2R-La Mondiale) on the lower slopes of the final climb were met with similarly icy response. However, the Portuguese and French riders' move was enough to unsettle the front of the race, where Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) was doing his best to mark his opponents. Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) countered Machado and Gadret, and moved out to a 14-second gap.
Behind, Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank) had moved away from the Rogers group and were pressing what was now a GC-leading advantage.
By the summit of the Ovronnaz, Antón held a 21-second lead over his three chasers, with Rogers-led peloton at a further 27 seconds back. The lead group became four on the descent back in towards Sion. The cooperation of the leaders stretched their advantage out to 50 seconds, with 10 kilometres to go. Valverde claimed the final sprint point of the day, ensuring he would win the overall so long as he finished with Rogers.
But Valverde wasn't interested in matching his Australian rival. By the time they reached the final kilometre, the leaders still held a decisive gap. Aware of Valverde's sprint prowess, Antón attacked inside the final kilometre. However, the Caisse d'Epargne captain had the measure of his opponent and came past him at the line to claim his third stage victory of the season.
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3:36:19
|2
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:00:23
|6
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|8
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|9
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:39
|13
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|16
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|19
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|21
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|26
|Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:45
|27
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:11
|29
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:04:13
|30
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:17
|32
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:18
|33
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|34
|Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:06:03
|35
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|36
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|38
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|39
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:06:43
|40
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|41
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|42
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:06:45
|44
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:14
|46
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|48
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|49
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:30
|50
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam
|51
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|52
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:00
|53
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|54
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:29
|58
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|59
|Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|60
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|61
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|62
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:05
|63
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|64
|Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
|65
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|66
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|68
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|69
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|70
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:00
|71
|Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|73
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:20:03
|74
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:40
|75
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|DNF
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|DNF
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|DNF
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|DNF
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|DNF
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|DNF
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|DNF
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Cardoso M A L (Por) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|DNF
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|DNF
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|DSQ
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DSQ
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|DNS
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNS
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNS
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|DNS
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNS
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|12
|pts
|2
|Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack
|8
|3
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|4
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|1
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|pts
|2
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack
|6
|4
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|1
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|3
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|6
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|1
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack
|3
|3
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|pts
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|3
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Team Radioshack
|10:51:22
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:59
|3
|Française des Jeux
|0:02:32
|4
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:03:50
|5
|Rabobank
|0:05:59
|6
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:40
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:08:58
|8
|Footon - Servetto
|0:09:28
|9
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:11:07
|10
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:18:14
|11
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:19:43
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:03
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:27:19
|14
|Team Milram
|0:29:37
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|17:37:55
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:11
|3
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:00:21
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:35
|5
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|6
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:00:52
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:01:16
|8
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:27
|9
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:01:28
|10
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:34
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:10
|12
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:17
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:32
|14
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:47
|15
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:50
|16
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:56
|17
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:03:06
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:20
|19
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:45
|20
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:03:59
|21
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:14
|22
|Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:19
|23
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|24
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|25
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:55
|26
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:15
|27
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:08
|28
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:17
|29
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:08:23
|30
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:39
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:08:41
|32
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:32
|33
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:45
|34
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:11:12
|35
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:12:38
|36
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:24
|37
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:13:34
|38
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:13:45
|39
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:14:24
|40
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:43
|41
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:14:58
|42
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:13
|43
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:55
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:28
|45
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:16:51
|46
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:17:15
|47
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:19
|48
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:40
|49
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|0:18:03
|50
|Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:21:01
|51
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:21:17
|52
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:21:29
|53
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:22:13
|54
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:19
|55
|Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:23:28
|56
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:44
|57
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:21
|58
|Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:47
|59
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:37
|60
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:20
|61
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:27:25
|62
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:30:22
|63
|Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:30:23
|64
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:31:08
|65
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:31:18
|66
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:32:15
|67
|Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:39:19
|68
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:23
|69
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:43:14
|70
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:47:23
|71
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:48:33
|72
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:49:38
|73
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:59:08
|74
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:54
|75
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:29
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|54
|pts
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|3
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|18
|4
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|5
|Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack
|14
|6
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|8
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|9
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|8
|10
|Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|11
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|12
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|6
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|14
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|15
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|3
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|6
|4
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|7
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|8
|Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack
|3
|9
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|10
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|2
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|12
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|17:38:06
|2
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:01:17
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:21
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:09
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:07:57
|6
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:28
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:08:30
|8
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:13:23
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:32
|10
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:44
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:17
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:17:04
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:29
|14
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:22:02
|15
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:08
|16
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:09
|17
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:47:12
|18
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:18
|1
|Team Radioshack
|52:58:59
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:19
|3
|Française des Jeux
|0:03:34
|4
|Rabobank
|0:09:21
|5
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:10:59
|6
|Footon - Servetto
|0:14:14
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:16:20
|8
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:45
|9
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:21:18
|10
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:21:44
|11
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:25:36
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:35:56
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:43:20
|14
|Team Milram
|0:57:55
