Image 1 of 7 Denis Menchov leads the successful late-stage break. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 7 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) celebrates as Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) punches the air in anguish (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 7 Alejandro Valverde salutes from the podium in a soggy Sion. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 7 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) adjusts his collar after winning the 2010 Tour of Romandie (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 7 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) pips Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) for the stage win (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 7 The final GC podium: Simon Spilak (2nd, Lampre-Farnese Vini), Alejandro Valverde (1st, Caisse d'Epargne) and Denis Menchov (3rd, Rabobank) (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 7 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) hoists the Tour of Romandie winner's trophy aloft (Image credit: AFP)

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) claimed his first overall victory at the Tour of Romandie by finishing the race as victor of the final stage in Sion, Switzerland, on Sunday afternoon.

Valverde outsprinted Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and stage four winner Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini). The powerful trio had escaped earlier with Denis Menchov (Rabobank) on the slopes of the Ovronnaz, a Category 1 ascent 20 kilometres before the finish. Menchov finished the stage fourth.

“I've been able to take advantage of the good condition I had in the Classics, even if I am beginning to feel a little bit tired," said Valverde after his win. "But that's normal considering the fact that I am racing since January. Now I will take a short break to rest with my family before starting training again to prepare the next objective, which should be the Dauphiné Libéré”

The eventual margin of the leading group caused a reshuffle in the final general classification. Overnight leader Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) was unable to close the gap to the leaders in the final kilometres of the stage and finished 23 seconds down, losing his grip on the yellow jersey. Valverde assumed the lead, with Spilak and Menchov moving into second and third, respectively.

"I felt very good and my legs were just perfect to counter-attack behind Antón on the final climb," said Valverde. "When [Michael] Rogers was dropped I knew my chances of winning to were good, even if Spilak and Menchov, who also very close in the classification, were still there with me.

“Today it was possible to win the race thanks to the time bonus, but it was too risky to try and win such an important race in the sprint because you never know what can happen.”

It was the second overall title of the year for Valverde, who sealed the general classification competition at the Tour Méditerranéen in February.

Rain again sends peloton packing

With a second day of torrential rain, the first hour of racing was marked by abandons. Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) departed the race after seven kilometres, one of the first of an eventual 56-rider exodus from the final stage of the race.

While their colleagues were climbing off their bikes, a lead group of six riders was climbing its way towards the first of three Category 1 summits punctuating the stage's profile. Oliver Zaugg (Liquigas-Doimo), Jean-Christophe Péraud and Charlie Wegelius (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Mauricio Ardila (Rabobank), Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack), Alexander Efimkin (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Thibaut Pinot (Française Des Jeux) were the first to crest the Anzère with a 50-second gap to the peloton.

Omega Pharma-Lotto's representation in the group swelled as Jan Bakelants joined the leaders. However, the wet conditions made the descent off the Anzère a treacherous affair and the race split up even further; Wegelius and Bakelants losing contact with the front of the race, as Péraud, Zaugg, Efimkin and Paulinho formed the selection out front.

With the obstacle of the Crans-Montana cleared, Bakelants rejoined the lead group and the quintet opened a 3:20 gap. Behind them Wegelius was still battling to make contact, with Pieter Weening (Rabobank) and Rene Mandri (AG2R-La Mondiale) also part of the chase. By the time they had passed through the first outward loop from Sion, the trio had cut the gap to just over a minute.

Caisse d'Epargne takes control

The peloton were also taking a very active interest in the chase, with Caisse d'Epargne leading the retrieval of all those in front of the main group. With 30 kilometres to race, the escapees had all been returned to the bunch. Little known Russian Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rabobank) attempted to break free, but with the final climb offering Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) a launch pad for victory, his team would have none of it.

Attacks from Artem Ovechkin (Katusha), Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and John Gadret (AG2R-La Mondiale) on the lower slopes of the final climb were met with similarly icy response. However, the Portuguese and French riders' move was enough to unsettle the front of the race, where Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) was doing his best to mark his opponents. Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) countered Machado and Gadret, and moved out to a 14-second gap.

Behind, Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank) had moved away from the Rogers group and were pressing what was now a GC-leading advantage.

By the summit of the Ovronnaz, Antón held a 21-second lead over his three chasers, with Rogers-led peloton at a further 27 seconds back. The lead group became four on the descent back in towards Sion. The cooperation of the leaders stretched their advantage out to 50 seconds, with 10 kilometres to go. Valverde claimed the final sprint point of the day, ensuring he would win the overall so long as he finished with Rogers.

But Valverde wasn't interested in matching his Australian rival. By the time they reached the final kilometre, the leaders still held a decisive gap. Aware of Valverde's sprint prowess, Antón attacked inside the final kilometre. However, the Caisse d'Epargne captain had the measure of his opponent and came past him at the line to claim his third stage victory of the season.

Full Results 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3:36:19 2 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:00:23 6 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 8 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 9 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 11 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:39 13 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 16 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 18 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 19 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 21 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 23 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 24 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 25 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 26 Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:45 27 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:04:11 29 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:04:13 30 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:17 32 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:18 33 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 34 Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack 0:06:03 35 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 36 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:41 38 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 39 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:06:43 40 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 41 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 42 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:06:45 44 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:14 46 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram 48 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 49 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:30 50 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam 51 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 52 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:12:00 53 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 54 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 55 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:29 58 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 59 Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 60 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 61 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 62 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:16:05 63 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 64 Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack 65 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 66 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 68 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 69 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 70 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:00 71 Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 73 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:20:03 74 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:29:40 75 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo DNF José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne DNF David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam DNF Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step DNF Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana DNF Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana DNF Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana DNF Scott Davis (Aus) Astana DNF Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam DNF Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step DNF Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam DNF Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step DNF Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana DNF Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step DNF Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha DNF Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank DNF Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions DNF Cardoso M A L (Por) Footon-Servetto DNF Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank DNF Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank DNF Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana DNF Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step DNF Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions DNF Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions DNF Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank DNF Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank DNF Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram DNF Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram DNF Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram DNF Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam DNF Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions DSQ Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini DSQ Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto DNS Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo DNS Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNS Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux DNS Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNS Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank

Anzère - 14.5km, Category 1 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 12 pts 2 Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack 8 3 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 4 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 2

Crans-Montana - 31.7km, Category 1 1 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 pts 2 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack 6 4 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 4 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2

Ovronnaz - 101.2km, Category 1 1 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 3 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 6 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2

Sprint - Crans-Montana, 33.3km 1 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack 3 3 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Sprint - Vétroz, 114.7km 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 pts 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 3 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 1

Teams 1 Team Radioshack 10:51:22 2 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:59 3 Française des Jeux 0:02:32 4 AG2R - La Mondiale 0:03:50 5 Rabobank 0:05:59 6 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:40 7 Team Katusha 0:08:58 8 Footon - Servetto 0:09:28 9 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:11:07 10 Liquigas - Doimo 0:18:14 11 Euskatel - Euskadi 0:19:43 12 BMC Racing Team 0:23:03 13 Team Saxo Bank 0:27:19 14 Team Milram 0:29:37

Final General Classification 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 17:37:55 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:11 3 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:21 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:35 5 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:42 6 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:00:52 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:01:16 8 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:27 9 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 0:01:28 10 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:34 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:10 12 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:17 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:32 14 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:47 15 Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:50 16 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:56 17 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:03:06 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:03:20 19 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:45 20 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:03:59 21 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:14 22 Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:19 23 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:45 24 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:28 25 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:55 26 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:06:15 27 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:08:08 28 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:08:17 29 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:08:23 30 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:39 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:08:41 32 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:32 33 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:45 34 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:11:12 35 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:12:38 36 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:24 37 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:13:34 38 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:13:45 39 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:14:24 40 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:43 41 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam 0:14:58 42 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:13 43 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:55 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:28 45 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:16:51 46 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:17:15 47 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:19 48 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:17:40 49 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 0:18:03 50 Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:21:01 51 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:21:17 52 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:21:29 53 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:22:13 54 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:22:19 55 Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:23:28 56 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:44 57 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:21 58 Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:47 59 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:37 60 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:20 61 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:27:25 62 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:30:22 63 Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack 0:30:23 64 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:31:08 65 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:31:18 66 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:32:15 67 Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:39:19 68 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:23 69 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:43:14 70 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:47:23 71 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:48:33 72 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:49:38 73 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:59:08 74 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:01:54 75 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:15:29

Mountains Classification 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 54 pts 2 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 3 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 18 4 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 5 Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack 14 6 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 8 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 12 9 Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 8 10 Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 6 11 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 6 12 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 6 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 14 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 15 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 1

Points Classification 1 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 3 Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 6 4 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 7 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 8 Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack 3 9 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 10 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 2 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 12 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Young Riders Classification 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 17:38:06 2 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 0:01:17 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:21 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:03:09 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:07:57 6 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:28 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:08:30 8 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:13:23 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:32 10 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:44 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:17 12 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:17:04 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:17:29 14 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:22:02 15 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:22:08 16 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:09 17 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:47:12 18 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:15:18