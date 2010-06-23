Trending

Van De Walle wins second straight Halle-Ingooigem

Belgian solos to victory

Image 1 of 21

Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) celebrates his repeat victory in Halle - Ingooigem.

Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) celebrates his repeat victory in Halle - Ingooigem.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 21

Stijn Devolder, left, congratulates Quick Step teammate Jurgen Van De Walle for his victory.

Stijn Devolder, left, congratulates Quick Step teammate Jurgen Van De Walle for his victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 21

Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) is a happy man after soloing to victory.

Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) is a happy man after soloing to victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 21

Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil) finished alone in second place, 21 seconds behind Van De Walle.

Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil) finished alone in second place, 21 seconds behind Van De Walle.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 21

Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) outsprints Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) for third place.

Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) outsprints Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) for third place.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 21

James Vanlandschoot (Verandas Willems)

James Vanlandschoot (Verandas Willems)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 21

Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) shows off the latest addition to his trophy collection.

Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) shows off the latest addition to his trophy collection.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 21

Andy Cappelle (Verandas Willems)

Andy Cappelle (Verandas Willems)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 21

Top three at the 2010 Halle - Ingooigem (l-r): Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil), Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) and Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma - Lotto).

Top three at the 2010 Halle - Ingooigem (l-r): Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil), Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) and Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma - Lotto).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 21

Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) solos to victory in Halle - Ingooigem.

Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) solos to victory in Halle - Ingooigem.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 21

Maarten Wijnants (Quick Step)

Maarten Wijnants (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 21

Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil), Johan Coenen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil)

Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil), Johan Coenen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 21

Race winner Jurgen Van De Walle gets a hug from a Quick Step teammate.

Race winner Jurgen Van De Walle gets a hug from a Quick Step teammate.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 21

Kevin Van Impe, left, and winner Jurgen Van De Walle celebrate.

Kevin Van Impe, left, and winner Jurgen Van De Walle celebrate.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 21

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) en route to a ninth place finish.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) en route to a ninth place finish.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 21

Eventual second place finisher Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil) drives the pace.

Eventual second place finisher Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil) drives the pace.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 21

Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in action during the Halle - Ingooigem.

Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in action during the Halle - Ingooigem.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 21

Belgium's Kenneth Van Compernolle (Sunweb - Revor)

Belgium's Kenneth Van Compernolle (Sunweb - Revor)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 21

Belgium's Jan Kuycks (Qin Cycling Team)

Belgium's Jan Kuycks (Qin Cycling Team)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 21

Andy Cappelle (Verandas Willems) and Stijn Devolder (Quick Step)

Andy Cappelle (Verandas Willems) and Stijn Devolder (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 21

Halle-Ingooigem podium (l-r): Arnoud Van Groen, 2nd; Jurgen Van De Walle, 1st; Greg Van Avermaet, 3rd.

Halle-Ingooigem podium (l-r): Arnoud Van Groen, 2nd; Jurgen Van De Walle, 1st; Greg Van Avermaet, 3rd.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) soloed to victory today at Halle-Ingooigem, winning the 198.6km event for the second consecutive year. Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) finished alone in second place, 21 seconds behind Van De Walle, while Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the sprint for third 28 seconds later from a six-man chase group.

"I am very happy," Van De Walle said. "I am the first rider able to win two times in a row at this race which is special. This victory is great for motivation ahead of the Tour de France.

"I have to say thanks to the team and particularly to Stijn Devolder that in the final part of the race blocked all the attacks behind me."

Van De Walle was part of an eight-man escape which formed with 20km remaining in the race. Also included in the break were Van De Walle's teammate Stijn Devolder, Arnoud Van Groen and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil), Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Huub Duyn (Team Netapp), Bert Scheirlinckx (Landbouwkrediet) and Andy Cappelle (Verandas Willems).

Devolder launched an attack on the Tiegemberg, but his escape attempt was neutralised. With three kilometres remaining Van De Walle found the right moment to attack and he soloed away to victory. Van Groen set off in pursuit, but was unable to reach the Belgian and settled for second place. Van Avermaet won the sprint from the remainder of the break for third place.

Full Results
1Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step4:20:03
2Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:49
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
5Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
6Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
8Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:15
10Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:20
11Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
12Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
14Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:02:34
15Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
17Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
18Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
20Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
21Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
24Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
25Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
26Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
27Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
29Antonio Quadranti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
30Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
31Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
32Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
33Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
34Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
35Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:40
36Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
37Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:02:44
38Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp0:03:02
39Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:25
40Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:33
41Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
42Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
43James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:03:39
44Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
45Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
46Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank
47Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
48David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
49Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank
50Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
51Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
52Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
53Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
54Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
55Timothy Vangheel (Ned) Palmans - Cras
56Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
57Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
58Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
59Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank
60Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
61Jan Kuycks (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
62Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
63Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
64Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
65Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
67Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
68Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
69Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank
70Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
71Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
72Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
73Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht

Latest on Cyclingnews