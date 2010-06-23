Image 1 of 21 Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) celebrates his repeat victory in Halle - Ingooigem. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 21 Stijn Devolder, left, congratulates Quick Step teammate Jurgen Van De Walle for his victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 21 Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) is a happy man after soloing to victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 21 Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil) finished alone in second place, 21 seconds behind Van De Walle. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) outsprints Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) for third place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 21 James Vanlandschoot (Verandas Willems) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 21 Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) shows off the latest addition to his trophy collection. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 21 Andy Cappelle (Verandas Willems) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 21 Top three at the 2010 Halle - Ingooigem (l-r): Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil), Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) and Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma - Lotto). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 21 Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) solos to victory in Halle - Ingooigem. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 21 Maarten Wijnants (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 21 Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil), Johan Coenen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 21 Race winner Jurgen Van De Walle gets a hug from a Quick Step teammate. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 21 Kevin Van Impe, left, and winner Jurgen Van De Walle celebrate. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 21 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) en route to a ninth place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 21 Eventual second place finisher Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil) drives the pace. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 21 Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in action during the Halle - Ingooigem. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 21 Belgium's Kenneth Van Compernolle (Sunweb - Revor) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 21 Belgium's Jan Kuycks (Qin Cycling Team) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 21 Andy Cappelle (Verandas Willems) and Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 21 Halle-Ingooigem podium (l-r): Arnoud Van Groen, 2nd; Jurgen Van De Walle, 1st; Greg Van Avermaet, 3rd. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) soloed to victory today at Halle-Ingooigem, winning the 198.6km event for the second consecutive year. Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) finished alone in second place, 21 seconds behind Van De Walle, while Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the sprint for third 28 seconds later from a six-man chase group.

"I am very happy," Van De Walle said. "I am the first rider able to win two times in a row at this race which is special. This victory is great for motivation ahead of the Tour de France.

"I have to say thanks to the team and particularly to Stijn Devolder that in the final part of the race blocked all the attacks behind me."

Van De Walle was part of an eight-man escape which formed with 20km remaining in the race. Also included in the break were Van De Walle's teammate Stijn Devolder, Arnoud Van Groen and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil), Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Huub Duyn (Team Netapp), Bert Scheirlinckx (Landbouwkrediet) and Andy Cappelle (Verandas Willems).

Devolder launched an attack on the Tiegemberg, but his escape attempt was neutralised. With three kilometres remaining Van De Walle found the right moment to attack and he soloed away to victory. Van Groen set off in pursuit, but was unable to reach the Belgian and settled for second place. Van Avermaet won the sprint from the remainder of the break for third place.