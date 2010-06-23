Van De Walle wins second straight Halle-Ingooigem
Belgian solos to victory
Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) soloed to victory today at Halle-Ingooigem, winning the 198.6km event for the second consecutive year. Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) finished alone in second place, 21 seconds behind Van De Walle, while Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the sprint for third 28 seconds later from a six-man chase group.
"I am very happy," Van De Walle said. "I am the first rider able to win two times in a row at this race which is special. This victory is great for motivation ahead of the Tour de France.
"I have to say thanks to the team and particularly to Stijn Devolder that in the final part of the race blocked all the attacks behind me."
Van De Walle was part of an eight-man escape which formed with 20km remaining in the race. Also included in the break were Van De Walle's teammate Stijn Devolder, Arnoud Van Groen and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil), Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Huub Duyn (Team Netapp), Bert Scheirlinckx (Landbouwkrediet) and Andy Cappelle (Verandas Willems).
Devolder launched an attack on the Tiegemberg, but his escape attempt was neutralised. With three kilometres remaining Van De Walle found the right moment to attack and he soloed away to victory. Van Groen set off in pursuit, but was unable to reach the Belgian and settled for second place. Van Avermaet won the sprint from the remainder of the break for third place.
|1
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|4:20:03
|2
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:49
|4
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|6
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:15
|10
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:20
|11
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|12
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:34
|15
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|17
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|18
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|20
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|21
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|24
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|25
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|26
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|27
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|29
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|30
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|31
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|32
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|35
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:40
|36
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|37
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:44
|38
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
|0:03:02
|39
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:25
|40
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:33
|41
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|43
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:03:39
|44
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|45
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|46
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank
|47
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|48
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank
|50
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|51
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|52
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|53
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|54
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|55
|Timothy Vangheel (Ned) Palmans - Cras
|56
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|57
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|58
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|59
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank
|60
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|61
|Jan Kuycks (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|62
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|63
|Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|64
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|65
|Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|67
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|68
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|69
|Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank
|70
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|71
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|72
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|73
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy