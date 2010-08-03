Image 1 of 21 Jairo Perez (Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa) soloed to victory on stage three and took over the race lead. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 21 Wilson Zambrano (Formesan - Panachi) leads the break. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 21 Wilson Zambrano (Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander) during stage three. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 21 It translates to: 'The goat of Pilluyo'... go figure. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 21 Israel Ochoa (l) and Fabio Duarte ride together. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 21 Jairo Perez celebrates on the podium as stage winner. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 21 Jairo Perez leads the points competition. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 21 The overall podium after stage three (l-r): Dalivier Ospina, Jairo Perez and Oscar Sevilla. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 21 The peloton heads through rural Colombia en route to Barrancabermeja. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 21 The day's three-man break. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 21 Julian Lopez (Super Giros) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 21 Jose Rujano (Loteria de Boyaca) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 21 Spectators cheer for the Vuelta a Colombia peloton during stage three. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 21 Carlos Betancourt (Ind Ant - Idea - Fla - Lot De Medellin) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 21 Hernan Buenahora, Santiago Botero and Felix Cardenas (l-r) immersed in conversation. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 21 A water buffalo doesn't appear too interested in the three-man break rolling past. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 21 Carlos Betancourt (Ind Ant - Idea - Fla - Lot De Medellin) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 21 The break of the day during stage three. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 21 Gerardo Rodriguez (Fuerzas Armadas - Ejercito Nacional) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 20 of 21 Race leader Oscar Sevilla rides next to teammate Julian Rodas. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 21 of 21 Vuelta a Colombia jersey holders after stage three. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The rolling stage three that took the Vuelta a Colombia from Puerto Boyacá to the town of Barrancabermeja in the oil rich Santander department ended with a surprise victory for EBSA's Jairo Perez, who claimed a solo stage win and the leader's jersey ahead of Formesan-Panachi's Wilson Zambrano and Colombia es Pasión's Dalivier Ospina.

Zambrano and Ospina finished 11 seconds and 14 seconds respectively behind Perez, with the Colombia es Pasión sprinter, Juan Pablo Forero taking fourth when the peloton sprinted to the line 2:09 later.

The top three riders were part of a breakaway that occurred within the final 40km of the stage, after Perez bridged the gap between the peloton and a three-man breakaway, which had stayed clear of the field for most of the 191km stage.

Within the final 20km, Perez made his move on the small, rolling hills outside of Colombia's oil capital, Barrancabermeja. As the race came down Barrancabermeja's Calle 52, it was Perez alone crossing the finish line on the banks of the Magdalena River.

"I felt good in this kind of stage because it's perfect for me," Perez said, of the undulating, small hills. "In this stage I went really hard. Yesterday I tried as well but there were really strong riders, but today I went in the break and won."

This is the third time Perez has won a stage in the Vuelta a Colombia and taken the leader's jersey. His first came in 1999 and his second in 2007.

"With the help of our director and our training, we have a great result for our team today," Perez said of EBSA's director, the six-time Vuelta a Colombia champ, Rafael Antonio Niño.

Perez's victory allowed him to steal the tri-color leader's jersey from Indeportes Antioquia's Óscar Sevilla who spent the day in the peloton, guarded by his team. The Spaniard and his team controlled the main field for much of the day as it rolled by the swamps and oil fields of Santander, but they were unable to reel in the breakaway before the end of the stage.

Sevilla now sits 1:23 behind Perez in third place, with Ospina 22 seconds back on Perez in second place. Sevilla's Indeportes Antioquia teammate Jannier Acevedo is in fourth, 1:32 behind the leader.

Tuesday's stage three was an anomaly in the Vuelta a Colombia, with a mostly flat layout broken only by small, short climbs and containing no categorized climbs. Stage four, however, will be the first real challenge for GC contenders in this year's Vuelta, as the race heads back to Bucaramanga, and with it the mountains.

The 172km stage features three categorized climbs and takes riders from an elevation of 180 metres at the start in Barrancabermeja to a high of 1,215 metres atop the category two Caserón de Piedra.

Wednesday's stage is a test and will show who has the legs for the mountains ahead, said last year's winner Jose Rujano of the Loteria De Boyacá squad. Rujano, who's had a rough first few days in this year's Vuelta due to mechanical problems, will most likely be in the mix tomorrow.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 4:42:47 2 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:00:11 3 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:00:14 4 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:02:09 5 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 6 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 7 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 8 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 9 Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 10 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 11 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 12 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 13 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 14 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 15 Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 16 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 17 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 18 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 19 Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 20 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 21 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 22 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 23 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 24 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 25 Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 26 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 27 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 28 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 29 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 30 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 31 Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 32 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 33 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 34 Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 35 Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros 36 Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 37 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 38 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 39 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 40 Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 41 Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 42 Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros 43 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 44 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 45 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 46 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 47 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 48 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 49 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 50 Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros 51 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 52 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 53 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 54 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 55 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 56 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 57 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 58 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 59 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 60 Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 61 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 62 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 63 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 64 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 65 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 66 Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 67 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 68 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 69 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 70 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 71 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 72 Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 73 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 74 Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 75 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 76 Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE 77 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 78 Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 79 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 80 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 81 Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 82 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 83 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 84 Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 85 Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 86 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 87 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 88 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 89 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 90 Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 91 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 92 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 93 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 94 Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 95 Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 96 Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 97 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 98 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 99 John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 100 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 101 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros 102 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 103 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 104 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 105 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 106 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 107 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 108 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 109 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 110 Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 111 Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:08:36 112 Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 113 Ricardo Alfonso (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:11:48 114 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:13:11 115 Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 116 Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:16:36

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 25 pts 2 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 20 3 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 16 4 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 14 5 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 12 6 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 10 7 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 9 8 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 8 9 Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 7 10 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 6 11 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 5 12 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 4 13 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 3 14 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 2 15 Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 1

Meta Volante 1: San Pedro De La Paz Km 54.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 5 pts 2 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 3 3 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 2 4 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1

Meta Volante de 2: Puerto Araujo Km 108.8 Bonif # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 5 pts 2 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 3 3 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 2 4 Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 1

Meta Volante de 3: Hotel Opon Km 138 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 5 pts 2 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 3 3 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 2 4 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 1

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 9:06:44 2 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:00:22 3 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:01:23 4 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:01:31 5 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 6 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 7 Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 8 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 9 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 10 John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 11 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:01:52 12 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:01:54 13 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 0:01:58 14 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:02:00 15 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 16 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 17 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 18 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 19 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 20 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 21 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 22 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:02:03 23 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:02:04 24 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:02:06 25 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:02:07 26 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 27 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 28 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 29 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 30 Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 31 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:02:08 32 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 33 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 34 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 35 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 36 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 37 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 38 Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE 39 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 40 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:02:19 41 Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 42 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 43 Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 44 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:02:29 45 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:02:30 46 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 47 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 48 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 49 Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 50 Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 51 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 52 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:02:38 53 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 0:02:46 54 Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros 55 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 56 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:03:01 57 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 58 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 59 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 60 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 61 Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 62 Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 63 Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 64 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:03:04 65 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:03:14 66 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 67 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 68 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 69 Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 70 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 71 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:03:15 72 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:03:41 73 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 74 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 75 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 76 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 77 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:03:55 78 Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 79 Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros 80 Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 81 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 82 Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 83 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:04:07 84 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:04:16 85 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:04:33 86 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:05:08 87 Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:06:02 88 Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:06:21 89 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:06:26 90 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:14:35 91 Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:15:04 92 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:15:05 93 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 0:15:18 94 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 0:15:21 95 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 96 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:15:34 97 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:15:49 98 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 99 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 100 Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:16:16 101 Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:16:30 102 Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 103 Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 104 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:17:08 105 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:17:41 106 Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:18:03 107 Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:18:22 108 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:18:53 109 Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:22:43 110 Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:23:35 111 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 0:29:48 112 Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros 113 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros 114 Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:40:28 115 Ricardo Alfonso (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:41:14 116 Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:51:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 35 pts 2 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 26 3 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 25 4 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 20 5 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 20 6 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 20 7 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 16 8 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 16 9 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 14 10 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 14 11 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 13 12 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 11 13 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 10 14 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 8 15 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 7 16 Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 7 17 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 6 18 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 6 19 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 3 20 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 3 21 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 2 22 Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros 1 23 Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 13 pts 2 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 8 3 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 8 4 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 4 5 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 4 6 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 3 7 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 2 8 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 1 9 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 1 10 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 1