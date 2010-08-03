Trending

Perez powers to solo victory, race lead

Three-rider break decides stage

Image 1 of 21

Jairo Perez (Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa) soloed to victory on stage three and took over the race lead.

Jairo Perez (Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa) soloed to victory on stage three and took over the race lead.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 21

Wilson Zambrano (Formesan - Panachi) leads the break.

Wilson Zambrano (Formesan - Panachi) leads the break.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 21

Wilson Zambrano (Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander) during stage three.

Wilson Zambrano (Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander) during stage three.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 21

It translates to: 'The goat of Pilluyo'... go figure.

It translates to: 'The goat of Pilluyo'... go figure.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 21

Israel Ochoa (l) and Fabio Duarte ride together.

Israel Ochoa (l) and Fabio Duarte ride together.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 21

Jairo Perez celebrates on the podium as stage winner.

Jairo Perez celebrates on the podium as stage winner.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 21

Jairo Perez leads the points competition.

Jairo Perez leads the points competition.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 21

The overall podium after stage three (l-r): Dalivier Ospina, Jairo Perez and Oscar Sevilla.

The overall podium after stage three (l-r): Dalivier Ospina, Jairo Perez and Oscar Sevilla.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 21

The peloton heads through rural Colombia en route to Barrancabermeja.

The peloton heads through rural Colombia en route to Barrancabermeja.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 21

The day's three-man break.

The day's three-man break.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 21

Julian Lopez (Super Giros)

Julian Lopez (Super Giros)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 21

Jose Rujano (Loteria de Boyaca)

Jose Rujano (Loteria de Boyaca)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 21

Spectators cheer for the Vuelta a Colombia peloton during stage three.

Spectators cheer for the Vuelta a Colombia peloton during stage three.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 21

Carlos Betancourt (Ind Ant - Idea - Fla - Lot De Medellin)

Carlos Betancourt (Ind Ant - Idea - Fla - Lot De Medellin)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 21

Hernan Buenahora, Santiago Botero and Felix Cardenas (l-r) immersed in conversation.

Hernan Buenahora, Santiago Botero and Felix Cardenas (l-r) immersed in conversation.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 21

A water buffalo doesn't appear too interested in the three-man break rolling past.

A water buffalo doesn't appear too interested in the three-man break rolling past.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 21

Carlos Betancourt (Ind Ant - Idea - Fla - Lot De Medellin)

Carlos Betancourt (Ind Ant - Idea - Fla - Lot De Medellin)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 21

The break of the day during stage three.

The break of the day during stage three.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 21

Gerardo Rodriguez (Fuerzas Armadas - Ejercito Nacional)

Gerardo Rodriguez (Fuerzas Armadas - Ejercito Nacional)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 21

Race leader Oscar Sevilla rides next to teammate Julian Rodas.

Race leader Oscar Sevilla rides next to teammate Julian Rodas.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 21

Vuelta a Colombia jersey holders after stage three.

Vuelta a Colombia jersey holders after stage three.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The rolling stage three that took the Vuelta a Colombia from Puerto Boyacá to the town of Barrancabermeja in the oil rich Santander department ended with a surprise victory for EBSA's Jairo Perez, who claimed a solo stage win and the leader's jersey ahead of Formesan-Panachi's Wilson Zambrano and Colombia es Pasión's Dalivier Ospina.

Zambrano and Ospina finished 11 seconds and 14 seconds respectively behind Perez, with the Colombia es Pasión sprinter, Juan Pablo Forero taking fourth when the peloton sprinted to the line 2:09 later.

The top three riders were part of a breakaway that occurred within the final 40km of the stage, after Perez bridged the gap between the peloton and a three-man breakaway, which had stayed clear of the field for most of the 191km stage.

Within the final 20km, Perez made his move on the small, rolling hills outside of Colombia's oil capital, Barrancabermeja. As the race came down Barrancabermeja's Calle 52, it was Perez alone crossing the finish line on the banks of the Magdalena River.

"I felt good in this kind of stage because it's perfect for me," Perez said, of the undulating, small hills. "In this stage I went really hard. Yesterday I tried as well but there were really strong riders, but today I went in the break and won."

This is the third time Perez has won a stage in the Vuelta a Colombia and taken the leader's jersey. His first came in 1999 and his second in 2007.

"With the help of our director and our training, we have a great result for our team today," Perez said of EBSA's director, the six-time Vuelta a Colombia champ, Rafael Antonio Niño.

Perez's victory allowed him to steal the tri-color leader's jersey from Indeportes Antioquia's Óscar Sevilla who spent the day in the peloton, guarded by his team. The Spaniard and his team controlled the main field for much of the day as it rolled by the swamps and oil fields of Santander, but they were unable to reel in the breakaway before the end of the stage.

Sevilla now sits 1:23 behind Perez in third place, with Ospina 22 seconds back on Perez in second place. Sevilla's Indeportes Antioquia teammate Jannier Acevedo is in fourth, 1:32 behind the leader.

Tuesday's stage three was an anomaly in the Vuelta a Colombia, with a mostly flat layout broken only by small, short climbs and containing no categorized climbs. Stage four, however, will be the first real challenge for GC contenders in this year's Vuelta, as the race heads back to Bucaramanga, and with it the mountains.

The 172km stage features three categorized climbs and takes riders from an elevation of 180 metres at the start in Barrancabermeja to a high of 1,215 metres atop the category two Caserón de Piedra.

Wednesday's stage is a test and will show who has the legs for the mountains ahead, said last year's winner Jose Rujano of the Loteria De Boyacá squad. Rujano, who's had a rough first few days in this year's Vuelta due to mechanical problems, will most likely be in the mix tomorrow.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa4:42:47
2Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:00:11
3Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:00:14
4Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:02:09
5Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
6Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
7Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
8Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
9Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
10Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
11Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
12Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
13Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
14Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
15Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
16Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
17Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
18Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
19Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
20Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
21Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
22Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
23Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
24William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
25Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
26Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
27Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
28Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
29Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
30Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
31Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
32Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
33Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
34Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
35Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
36Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
37Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
38Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
39John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
40Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
41Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
42Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
43Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
44Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
45Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
46Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
47Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
48Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
49Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
50Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
51Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
52Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
53Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
54Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
55Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
56Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
57Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
58Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
59Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
60Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
61Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
62Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
63Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
64Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
65Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
66Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
67Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
68Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
69Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
70Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
71Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
72Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
73Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
74Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
75Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
76Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
77Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
78Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
79Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
80Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
81Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
82Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
83Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
84Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
85Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
86Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
87Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
88Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
89Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
90Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
91Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
92Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
93Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
94Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
95Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
96Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
97Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
98Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
99John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
100Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
101Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros
102Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
103Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
104Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
105Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
106Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
107Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
108Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
109Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
110Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
111Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:08:36
112Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
113Ricardo Alfonso (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:11:48
114Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:13:11
115Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
116Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:16:36

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa25pts
2Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander20
3Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47216
4Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca14
5Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47212
6Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE10
7Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander9
8Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America8
9Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo7
10Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin6
11Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler5
12Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin4
13Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros3
14Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa2
15Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander1

Meta Volante 1: San Pedro De La Paz Km 54.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo5pts
2Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros3
3Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander2
4Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1

Meta Volante de 2: Puerto Araujo Km 108.8 Bonif
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros5pts
2Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander3
3Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo2
4Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional1

Meta Volante de 3: Hotel Opon Km 138
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander5pts
2Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros3
3Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo2
4Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa9:06:44
2Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:00:22
3Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:01:23
4Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:01:31
5Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
6Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
7Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
8Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
9Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
10John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
11Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:01:52
12Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:01:54
13Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE0:01:58
14Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:02:00
15Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
16Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
17John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
18Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
19Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
20Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
21Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
22Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:02:03
23Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:02:04
24Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:02:06
25Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:02:07
26Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
27Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
28Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
29Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
30Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
31Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE0:02:08
32Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
33Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
34Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
35Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
36Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
37Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
38Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
39Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
40Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:02:19
41Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
42Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
43Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
44Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:02:29
45Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:02:30
46Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
47Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
48Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
49Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
50Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
51Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
52Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:02:38
53Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros0:02:46
54Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
55Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
56Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:03:01
57Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
58Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
59Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
60Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
61Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
62Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
63Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
64Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:03:04
65Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:03:14
66Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
67Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
68Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
69Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
70Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
71Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:03:15
72Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:03:41
73Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
74Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
75Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
76Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
77Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:03:55
78Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
79Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
80Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
81Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
82Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
83Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:04:07
84Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:04:16
85Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:04:33
86Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:05:08
87Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:06:02
88Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:06:21
89Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:06:26
90William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:14:35
91Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:15:04
92Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:15:05
93Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros0:15:18
94Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros0:15:21
95Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
96Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:15:34
97Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:15:49
98Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
99Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
100Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:16:16
101Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:16:30
102Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
103Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
104Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:17:08
105Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:17:41
106Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:18:03
107Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:18:22
108Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:18:53
109Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:22:43
110Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:23:35
111Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros0:29:48
112Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
113Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros
114Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:40:28
115Ricardo Alfonso (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:41:14
116Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:51:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE35pts
2Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca26
3Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa25
4Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin20
5Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander20
6Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47220
7Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47216
8Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia16
9Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin14
10Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler14
11Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander13
12Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin11
13Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional10
14Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America8
15Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa7
16Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo7
17Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin6
18Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia6
19Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros3
20Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros3
21Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia2
22Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros1
23Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia13pts
2Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa8
3Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander8
4Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca4
5Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler4
6Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo3
7Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander2
8Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE1
9Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America1
10Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros1

Metas volantes classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros11pts
2Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia10
3Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander10
4Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo9
5Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia5
6Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin3
7Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722
8Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1
9Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin1
10Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1
11Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1
12Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional1

