Perez powers to solo victory, race lead
Three-rider break decides stage
The rolling stage three that took the Vuelta a Colombia from Puerto Boyacá to the town of Barrancabermeja in the oil rich Santander department ended with a surprise victory for EBSA's Jairo Perez, who claimed a solo stage win and the leader's jersey ahead of Formesan-Panachi's Wilson Zambrano and Colombia es Pasión's Dalivier Ospina.
Zambrano and Ospina finished 11 seconds and 14 seconds respectively behind Perez, with the Colombia es Pasión sprinter, Juan Pablo Forero taking fourth when the peloton sprinted to the line 2:09 later.
The top three riders were part of a breakaway that occurred within the final 40km of the stage, after Perez bridged the gap between the peloton and a three-man breakaway, which had stayed clear of the field for most of the 191km stage.
Within the final 20km, Perez made his move on the small, rolling hills outside of Colombia's oil capital, Barrancabermeja. As the race came down Barrancabermeja's Calle 52, it was Perez alone crossing the finish line on the banks of the Magdalena River.
"I felt good in this kind of stage because it's perfect for me," Perez said, of the undulating, small hills. "In this stage I went really hard. Yesterday I tried as well but there were really strong riders, but today I went in the break and won."
This is the third time Perez has won a stage in the Vuelta a Colombia and taken the leader's jersey. His first came in 1999 and his second in 2007.
"With the help of our director and our training, we have a great result for our team today," Perez said of EBSA's director, the six-time Vuelta a Colombia champ, Rafael Antonio Niño.
Perez's victory allowed him to steal the tri-color leader's jersey from Indeportes Antioquia's Óscar Sevilla who spent the day in the peloton, guarded by his team. The Spaniard and his team controlled the main field for much of the day as it rolled by the swamps and oil fields of Santander, but they were unable to reel in the breakaway before the end of the stage.
Sevilla now sits 1:23 behind Perez in third place, with Ospina 22 seconds back on Perez in second place. Sevilla's Indeportes Antioquia teammate Jannier Acevedo is in fourth, 1:32 behind the leader.
Tuesday's stage three was an anomaly in the Vuelta a Colombia, with a mostly flat layout broken only by small, short climbs and containing no categorized climbs. Stage four, however, will be the first real challenge for GC contenders in this year's Vuelta, as the race heads back to Bucaramanga, and with it the mountains.
The 172km stage features three categorized climbs and takes riders from an elevation of 180 metres at the start in Barrancabermeja to a high of 1,215 metres atop the category two Caserón de Piedra.
Wednesday's stage is a test and will show who has the legs for the mountains ahead, said last year's winner Jose Rujano of the Loteria De Boyacá squad. Rujano, who's had a rough first few days in this year's Vuelta due to mechanical problems, will most likely be in the mix tomorrow.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|4:42:47
|2
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:00:11
|3
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:00:14
|4
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:02:09
|5
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|6
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|7
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|8
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|9
|Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|10
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|11
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|12
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|13
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|14
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|15
|Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|16
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|17
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|18
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|19
|Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|20
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|21
|Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|22
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|23
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|24
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|25
|Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|26
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|27
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|28
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|29
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|30
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|31
|Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|32
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|33
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|34
|Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|35
|Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
|36
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|37
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|38
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|39
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|40
|Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|41
|Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|42
|Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
|43
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|44
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|45
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|46
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|47
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|48
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|49
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|50
|Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
|51
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|52
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|53
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|54
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|55
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|56
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|57
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|58
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|59
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|60
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|61
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|62
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|63
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|64
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|65
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|66
|Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|67
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|68
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|69
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|70
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|71
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|72
|Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|73
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|74
|Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|75
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|76
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|77
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|78
|Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|79
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|80
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|81
|Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|82
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|83
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|84
|Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|85
|Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|86
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|87
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|88
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|89
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|90
|Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|91
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|92
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|93
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|94
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|95
|Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|96
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|97
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|98
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|99
|John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|100
|Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|101
|Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros
|102
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|103
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|104
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|105
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|106
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|107
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|108
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|109
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|110
|Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|111
|Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:08:36
|112
|Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|113
|Ricardo Alfonso (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:11:48
|114
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:13:11
|115
|Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|116
|Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:16:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|25
|pts
|2
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|20
|3
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|16
|4
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|14
|5
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|12
|6
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|10
|7
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|9
|8
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|8
|9
|Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|7
|10
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|6
|11
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|5
|12
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|4
|13
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|3
|14
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|2
|15
|Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|5
|pts
|2
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|3
|3
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|2
|4
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|5
|pts
|2
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|3
|3
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|2
|4
|Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|5
|pts
|2
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|3
|3
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|2
|4
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|9:06:44
|2
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:00:22
|3
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:01:23
|4
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:01:31
|5
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|6
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|7
|Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|8
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|9
|Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|10
|John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|11
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:01:52
|12
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:01:54
|13
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:01:58
|14
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:02:00
|15
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|16
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|17
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|18
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|19
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|20
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|21
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|22
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:02:03
|23
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:02:04
|24
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:02:06
|25
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:02:07
|26
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|27
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|28
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|29
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|30
|Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|31
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:02:08
|32
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|33
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|34
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|35
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|36
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|37
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|38
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|39
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|40
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:02:19
|41
|Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|42
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|43
|Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|44
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:02:29
|45
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:02:30
|46
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|47
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|48
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|49
|Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|50
|Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|51
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|52
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:02:38
|53
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|0:02:46
|54
|Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
|55
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|56
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:03:01
|57
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|58
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|59
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|60
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|61
|Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|62
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|63
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|64
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:03:04
|65
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:03:14
|66
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|67
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|68
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|69
|Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|70
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|71
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:03:15
|72
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:03:41
|73
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|74
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|75
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|76
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|77
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:03:55
|78
|Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|79
|Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
|80
|Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|81
|Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|82
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|83
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:04:07
|84
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:04:16
|85
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:04:33
|86
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:05:08
|87
|Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:06:02
|88
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:06:21
|89
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:06:26
|90
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:14:35
|91
|Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:15:04
|92
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:15:05
|93
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|0:15:18
|94
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|0:15:21
|95
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|96
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:15:34
|97
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:15:49
|98
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|99
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|100
|Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:16:16
|101
|Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:16:30
|102
|Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|103
|Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|104
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:17:08
|105
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:17:41
|106
|Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:18:03
|107
|Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:18:22
|108
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:18:53
|109
|Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:22:43
|110
|Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:23:35
|111
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|0:29:48
|112
|Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
|113
|Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros
|114
|Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:40:28
|115
|Ricardo Alfonso (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:41:14
|116
|Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:51:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|35
|pts
|2
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|26
|3
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|25
|4
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|20
|5
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|20
|6
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|20
|7
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|16
|8
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|16
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|14
|10
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|14
|11
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|13
|12
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|11
|13
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|10
|14
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|8
|15
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|7
|16
|Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|7
|17
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|6
|18
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|6
|19
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|3
|20
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|3
|21
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|2
|22
|Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
|1
|23
|Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|13
|pts
|2
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|8
|3
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|8
|4
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|4
|5
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|4
|6
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|3
|7
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|2
|8
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|1
|9
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|1
|10
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|11
|pts
|2
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|10
|3
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|10
|4
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|9
|5
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|6
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|3
|7
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2
|8
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1
|9
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|1
|10
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|11
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|12
|Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|1
