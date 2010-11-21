Trending

Havlikova solos to win in Germany

Schweizer, Hollman round out podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:44:10
2Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)0:00:38
3Birgit Hollmann (Ger)0:02:33
4Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:03:34
5Nora Schaufuss (Ger)0:04:35
6Lisa Heckmann (Ger)0:04:39
7Alexa Hüni (Ger)0:05:05
8Romy Schneider (Ger)0:05:13
9Berit Strobl (Ger)0:06:02
10Daniela Fialova (Cze)0:08:07
11Barbora Simkova (Cze)
12Cindy Hofmann (Ger)
13Michaela Istvanova (Cze)

Latest on Cyclingnews