Richeze tops opening sprint
Argentinean in race lead
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|3:32:34
|2
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|3
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia
|4
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6
|Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|8
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|9
|Martin Hunal (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|10
|Vadim Maslennikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|11
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|12
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Czech Republic
|14
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|15
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|16
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Slovakia
|17
|Roman Bronis (Svk) AC Sparta Praha
|18
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|19
|Robert Nagy Dukla Trencin Merida
|20
|Radoslaw Romianik (Pol) BGZ
|21
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|22
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Slovakia
|23
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|24
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|25
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|26
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|27
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|28
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) BGZ
|29
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|30
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|96:00:00
|31
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel)
|0:01:00
|32
|Josef Manousek (Cze) Czech Republic
|33
|David Dvorsky (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|34
|Artur Detko (Pol) BGZ
|35
|Jakub Ehrenberger (Cze) Czech Republic
|36
|Daniel Vesely (Cze) Czech Republic
|37
|Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|38
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|39
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Loborika Favorit Team
|40
|Jindrich Dlask (Cze) Czech Republic
|41
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
|42
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|43
|Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|44
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|45
|Zico Waeytens (Bel)
|46
|Eugeny Bakhin (Rus) Russian Federation
|47
|Willem Wauters (Bel)
|48
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) LEG
|49
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) BGZ
|50
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|51
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation
|52
|Brian Bulgac (Ned)
|53
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia
|54
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|55
|Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
|56
|Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:02:59
|57
|Aleksey Velikanov (Rus) Russian Federation
|58
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|59
|Bartusevics Rihards (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|60
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia
|61
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|62
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|63
|Deni Banicek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|64
|Roman Kolstov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:01:00
|65
|Dariusz Wozniak (Pol) LEG
|0:04:53
|66
|Roman Zrelica (Svk) Slovakia
|67
|Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|68
|Manuel Fedele (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|69
|Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|70
|Joachim Tolles (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|71
|Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|72
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) BGZ
|73
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) LEG
|74
|Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
|75
|Jozef Palcak (Svk) Slovakia
|76
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|77
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) BGZ
|78
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel)
|79
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel)
|80
|Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russian Federation
|81
|Raivis Skujinš (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|82
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|83
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|84
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Slovakia
|0:08:18
|85
|Martin Frano (Svk) Slovakia
|86
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) LEG
|87
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|88
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|89
|Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|90
|Pawel Skrzeszewski (Pol)
|91
|Viktor Cerný (Cze) Czech Republic
|92
|Janis Stonis (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|93
|Kaspars Kupriss (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:17:31
