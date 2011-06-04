Trending

Richeze tops opening sprint

Argentinean in race lead

1Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo3:32:34
2Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
3Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia
4Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
5Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
6Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
8Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
9Martin Hunal (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
10Vadim Maslennikov (Rus) Russian Federation
11Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
12Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Czech Republic
14Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
15Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
16Marek Canecky (Svk) Slovakia
17Roman Bronis (Svk) AC Sparta Praha
18Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
19Robert Nagy Dukla Trencin Merida
20Radoslaw Romianik (Pol) BGZ
21Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
22Pavol Polievka (Svk) Slovakia
23Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
24Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
25Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
26Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
27Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
28Pawel Cieslik (Pol) BGZ
29Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
30Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author96:00:00
31Jimmy Janssens (Bel)0:01:00
32Josef Manousek (Cze) Czech Republic
33David Dvorsky (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
34Artur Detko (Pol) BGZ
35Jakub Ehrenberger (Cze) Czech Republic
36Daniel Vesely (Cze) Czech Republic
37Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
38Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
39Andrej Omulec (Slo) Loborika Favorit Team
40Jindrich Dlask (Cze) Czech Republic
41Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
42Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
43Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
44Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
45Zico Waeytens (Bel)
46Eugeny Bakhin (Rus) Russian Federation
47Willem Wauters (Bel)
48Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) LEG
49Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) BGZ
50Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
51Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation
52Brian Bulgac (Ned)
53Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia
54Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
55Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
56Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:02:59
57Aleksey Velikanov (Rus) Russian Federation
58Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
59Bartusevics Rihards (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
60Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia
61Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
62Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
63Deni Banicek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
64Roman Kolstov (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:00
65Dariusz Wozniak (Pol) LEG0:04:53
66Roman Zrelica (Svk) Slovakia
67Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
68Manuel Fedele (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
69Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
70Joachim Tolles (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
71Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
72Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) BGZ
73Marek Cichosz (Pol) LEG
74Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
75Jozef Palcak (Svk) Slovakia
76Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
77Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) BGZ
78Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel)
79Thomas Sprengers (Bel)
80Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russian Federation
81Raivis Skujinš (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
82Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
83Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
84Robert Gavenda (Svk) Slovakia0:08:18
85Martin Frano (Svk) Slovakia
86Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) LEG
87Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
88Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
89Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
90Pawel Skrzeszewski (Pol)
91Viktor Cerný (Cze) Czech Republic
92Janis Stonis (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
93Kaspars Kupriss (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:17:31

1Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo3:32:24
2Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:04
3Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia0:00:06
4Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:07
5Roman Bronis (Svk) AC Sparta Praha0:00:09
6Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
7Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:10
8Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
9Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
10Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
11Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
12Martin Hunal (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
13Vadim Maslennikov (Rus) Russian Federation
14Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
15Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
16Petr Vakoc (Cze) Czech Republic
17Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
18Marek Canecky (Svk) Slovakia
19Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
20Robert Nagy Dukla Trencin Merida
21Radoslaw Romianik (Pol) BGZ
22Pavol Polievka (Svk) Slovakia
23Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
24Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
25Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
26Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
27Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
28Pawel Cieslik (Pol) BGZ
29Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
30Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
31Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:14
32Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:05
33Jimmy Janssens (Bel)0:01:10
34Josef Manousek (Cze) Czech Republic
35David Dvorsky (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
36Artur Detko (Pol) BGZ
37Jakub Ehrenberger (Cze) Czech Republic
38Daniel Vesely (Cze) Czech Republic
39Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
40Andrej Omulec (Slo) Loborika Favorit Team
41Jindrich Dlask (Cze) Czech Republic
42Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
43Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
44Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
45Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
46Zico Waeytens (Bel)
47Eugeny Bakhin (Rus) Russian Federation
48Willem Wauters (Bel)
49Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) LEG
50Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) BGZ
51Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
52Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation
53Brian Bulgac (Ned)
54Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia
55Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
56Roman Kolstov (Rus) Russian Federation
57Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:03:09
58Aleksey Velikanov (Rus) Russian Federation
59Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
60Bartusevics Rihards (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
61Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia
62Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
63Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
64Deni Banicek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
65Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:05:01
66Dariusz Wozniak (Pol) LEG0:05:03
67Roman Zrelica (Svk) Slovakia
68Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
69Manuel Fedele (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
70Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
71Joachim Tolles (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
72Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
73Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) BGZ
74Marek Cichosz (Pol) LEG
75Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
76Jozef Palcak (Svk) Slovakia
77Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) BGZ
78Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel)
79Thomas Sprengers (Bel)
80Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russian Federation
81Raivis Skujinš (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
82Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
83Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
84Robert Gavenda (Svk) Slovakia0:08:28
85Martin Frano (Svk) Slovakia
86Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) LEG
87Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
88Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
89Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
90Pawel Skrzeszewski (Pol)
91Viktor Cerný (Cze) Czech Republic
92Janis Stonis (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
93Kaspars Kupriss (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:17:41

