Trending

Risi and Marvulli hold strong

Risi one night away from fairytale finish

Standings after night 5
1Bruno Risi/Franco Marvulli (Möbel Märki Skoda)280pts
2Leif Lampater/Christian Grasmann (Ewz)262
3 -1lapAlexander Aeschbach/Tristan Marguet (Price)242
4 -4lapsDanilo Hondo/Christian Bach (Skoda)202
5 -6lapsAndreas Müller/Sven Krauss (Riverside)119
6 -10lapsWalter Perez/Sebastian Donadio (Habegger)138
7Daniel Holloway/Sebastian Siedler (Hotel Krone Unterstrass)86
8 -13lapsAngelo Ciccone/Fabio Masotti (Assos)96
9 -16lapsPetr Lazar/Alois Kankovski (BMC Cycling)110
10 -19lapsJesper Mørkøv/Michael Larsen (Samsung)40
11-21lapsMaxime Bally/Loïc Perizzolo (Riposa)60
12 -22lapsNolan Hoffman/Dean Edwards (Atzmännig)115
DNFToni Tauler/Dario Colla (Holcim)

Latest on Cyclingnews