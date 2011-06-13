Trending

Caethoven wins final stage

Kittel wraps up overall from Bos

Stage 2 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent4:34:51
2Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
3Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
5Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
6Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
8Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
9Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
10Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
12Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
13Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
14Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
15Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
16Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
17Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
18Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
19Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
20Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
22Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
23Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
25Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
26Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
27Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
28Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
29Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
31Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
32Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
33Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
34Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
36Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
37Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
38Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
40Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
41Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
43Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
44Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
45Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
46Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
48Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
49Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
50Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
51Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
52Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
53Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
54Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
55Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
56Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
57Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
58Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
59Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
60Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
61Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
63Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
64Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
65Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
66Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
70Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
71Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
72Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
73Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
74Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
75Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
76Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
77Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:09
78Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
79Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
80Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:15
81Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:18
82Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:27
83David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
84William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
85Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands0:00:47
86Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:50
88Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:55
89Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:03
91Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:14
92Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
94Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
95Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:01:28
96José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:11
97Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:42
98Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
99Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:05:19
100Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
101Peter Schep (Ned) Netherlands0:05:49
102Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:51
103Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:05:54
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFEgidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
DNFGrégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFSven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFOtavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFEmanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFIngmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
DNFChristian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFJoop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFJan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFCornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFArran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
DNFDylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
DNFJohannes Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
DNFLotto Petrus (Nam) MTN Qhubeka
DNFDennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
DNFMartin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
DNFWouter Haan (Ned) Netherlands
DNFRene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
DNFMartin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ3
3Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
4Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek5pts
2Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ2
4Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent25pts
2Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus23
3Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo21
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek19
5Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet17
6Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano14
8Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly13
9Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada12
10Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet11
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands10
12Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent9
13Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels8
14Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands7
15Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
16Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
17Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus4
18Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ3
19Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
20Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus4:34:51
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
3Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
5Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
6Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
7Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
8Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
9Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
10Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
11Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
13Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
14Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
15Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
16Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
18Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
19Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
20Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
21Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
22Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
23Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
24Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
25Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
28Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
30Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
31Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
32Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
33Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
34Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
35Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
37Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
39Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:09
40Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
41David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:27
42Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:55
43Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:03
44Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:14
45José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:11
46Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:42
47Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:05:19
48Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:05:54

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Landbouwkrediet13:44:33
2Veranda`s Willems - Accent
3Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
4Skil - Shimano
5Netherlands
6Rabobank Cycling Team
7Cycling Team Jo Piels
8Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
9Cycling Team De Rijke
10Andalucia - Caja Granada
11Team Garmin-Cervelo
12FDJ
13BKCP - Powerplus
14Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Leopard-Trek0:00:54

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano8:58:09
2Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:04
3Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:11
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
8Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:12
9Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:14
10Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:00:15
12Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands0:00:17
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
16Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:19
17Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:20
18Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
19Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
20Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
21Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
22Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
23Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:22
24Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
25Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:23
26Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
27Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
28Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
29Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:24
31Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
33Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
34Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
35Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:25
36Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
37Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:28
38Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
39Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
40Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:29
41Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:30
42Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
43Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
44Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
45Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
46Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
48Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:32
49Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
50Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands0:00:33
51Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
52Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:34
53Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:35
55Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
57Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
58Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
59Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:36
60Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
61Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:00:37
62Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
63Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
64Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:38
65Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
66Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
67Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
68Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
69Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:40
70Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
71Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:41
72Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
73Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
74Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
75Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:43
76Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:44
77Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:45
78Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:46
79Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:48
80Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:50
81Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:57
82William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:06
83Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:15
84Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands0:01:18
85Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:21
86Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
87Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:30
88David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:31
89Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:43
90Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:49
91Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
92Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:55
93Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:01:57
95Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:03:20
96José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:03:25
97Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:04:00
98Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:05:31
99Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:06:18
100Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:06:31
101Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:07:28
102Peter Schep (Ned) Netherlands0:07:35
103Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:08:14

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5pts
2Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
3Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano5
4Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek5
5Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ5
6Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
7Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
8Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
9Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
10Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
11Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
12Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
13Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1
14Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano62pts
2Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team53
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet32
4Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus29
5Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team28
6Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent25
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano25
8Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo21
9Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent21
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ19
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek19
12Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands19
13Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly18
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team17
15Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet17
16Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands17
17Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands17
18Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly15
19Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ15
20Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent14
21Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
22Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada12
23Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano12
24Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
25Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent10
26Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent9
27Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke9
28Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet8
29Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels8
30Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands8
31Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke7
32Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
33Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano6
34Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
35Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus5
36Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus4
37Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
38Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
39Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
40Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano8:58:09
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:06
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:12
5Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:14
6Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands0:00:17
7Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
9Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
10Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:20
11Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:21
12Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:22
13Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:23
14Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:24
15Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:25
16Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
17Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:28
18Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:29
19Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:30
20Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
21Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
22Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
23Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands0:00:33
24Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
25Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:34
26Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:35
28Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
29Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
30Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
31Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:36
32Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:37
33Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
34Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:38
35Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:40
36Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
38Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
39Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:44
40Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:46
41David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:31
42Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:43
43Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:49
44José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:03:25
45Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:04:00
46Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:05:31
47Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:06:18
48Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:08:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skil - Shimano26:54:52
2Rabobank Cycling Team
3Veranda`s Willems - Accent0:00:13
4Netherlands0:00:21
5Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:25
6FDJ
7Landbouwkrediet0:00:28
8Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:35
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:40
11BKCP - Powerplus0:00:41
12Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:50
13Andalucia - Caja Granada0:00:56
14Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:04
15Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:08
16Leopard-Trek0:01:14

