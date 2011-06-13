Caethoven wins final stage
Kittel wraps up overall from Bos
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|4:34:51
|2
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|3
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|5
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|9
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|13
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|14
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|16
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|18
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|20
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|23
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|25
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|26
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|28
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|29
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|31
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|32
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|34
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|36
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|38
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|40
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|41
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|43
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|44
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|45
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|46
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|48
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|50
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|51
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|52
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|54
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|55
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|56
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|58
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|59
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|60
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|63
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|64
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|65
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|66
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|70
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|71
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|73
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|74
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|75
|Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|76
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|77
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:09
|78
|Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|79
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
|80
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:15
|81
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:18
|82
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:27
|83
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|84
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|85
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:47
|86
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:50
|88
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:55
|89
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:03
|91
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:14
|92
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|94
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|95
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:28
|96
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:11
|97
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:42
|98
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|99
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:05:19
|100
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|101
|Peter Schep (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:49
|102
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:51
|103
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:05:54
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|DNF
|Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|DNF
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|DNF
|Johannes Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|DNF
|Lotto Petrus (Nam) MTN Qhubeka
|DNF
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|DNF
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|DNF
|Wouter Haan (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|4
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|5
|pts
|2
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|2
|4
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|25
|pts
|2
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|23
|3
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|19
|5
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17
|6
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|14
|8
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|13
|9
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|12
|10
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|12
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|9
|13
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|8
|14
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|15
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|16
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|17
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|4
|18
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|3
|19
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|20
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|4:34:51
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|6
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|7
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|10
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|14
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|16
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|18
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|19
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|21
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|22
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|23
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|24
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|25
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|28
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|30
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|31
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|32
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|34
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|35
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|37
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|39
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:09
|40
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
|41
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:27
|42
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:55
|43
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:03
|44
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:14
|45
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:11
|46
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:42
|47
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:19
|48
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:05:54
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Landbouwkrediet
|13:44:33
|2
|Veranda`s Willems - Accent
|3
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|4
|Skil - Shimano
|5
|Netherlands
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|9
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|10
|Andalucia - Caja Granada
|11
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|FDJ
|13
|BKCP - Powerplus
|14
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Leopard-Trek
|0:00:54
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|8:58:09
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:11
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:12
|9
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:14
|10
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:15
|12
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:17
|13
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:19
|17
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:20
|18
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|19
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|20
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|21
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|22
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|23
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:22
|24
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:23
|26
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|28
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|29
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:24
|31
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|33
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|34
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|35
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:25
|36
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|37
|Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:28
|38
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:29
|41
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:30
|42
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|43
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|44
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|45
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|46
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|48
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:32
|49
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|50
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:33
|51
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|52
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:34
|53
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:35
|55
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|57
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|58
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
|59
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:36
|60
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|61
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:37
|62
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|63
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|64
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:38
|65
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|66
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|67
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|68
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|69
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:40
|70
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|71
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:41
|72
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|73
|Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|74
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|75
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:43
|76
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:44
|77
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:45
|78
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:46
|79
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:48
|80
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:50
|81
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:57
|82
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:06
|83
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:15
|84
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:18
|85
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|86
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|87
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:30
|88
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:31
|89
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:43
|90
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:49
|91
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|92
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:55
|93
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:57
|95
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:03:20
|96
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:03:25
|97
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:04:00
|98
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:31
|99
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:06:18
|100
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:06:31
|101
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:07:28
|102
|Peter Schep (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:35
|103
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:08:14
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|3
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|5
|4
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|5
|5
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|5
|6
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|7
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|10
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|11
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|12
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|14
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|62
|pts
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|4
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|29
|5
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|6
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|25
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|25
|8
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|9
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|21
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|19
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|19
|12
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|19
|13
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|18
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|15
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17
|16
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|17
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|18
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|15
|19
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|15
|20
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|14
|21
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|22
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|12
|23
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|12
|24
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|25
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|10
|26
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|9
|27
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|9
|28
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|29
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|8
|30
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|31
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|7
|32
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|33
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|34
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|35
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|5
|36
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|4
|37
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|38
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|39
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|40
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|8:58:09
|2
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:06
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:12
|5
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:14
|6
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:17
|7
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|9
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:20
|11
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:21
|12
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:22
|13
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:23
|14
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:24
|15
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:25
|16
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|17
|Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:28
|18
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:29
|19
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:30
|20
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|21
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|22
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|23
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:33
|24
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|25
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:34
|26
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:35
|28
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|29
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|30
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:36
|32
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:37
|33
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|34
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:38
|35
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:40
|36
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|38
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|39
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:44
|40
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:46
|41
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:31
|42
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:43
|43
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:49
|44
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:03:25
|45
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:04:00
|46
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:31
|47
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:06:18
|48
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:08:14
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skil - Shimano
|26:54:52
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Veranda`s Willems - Accent
|0:00:13
|4
|Netherlands
|0:00:21
|5
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:25
|6
|FDJ
|7
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:28
|8
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:35
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:40
|11
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:41
|12
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:50
|13
|Andalucia - Caja Granada
|0:00:56
|14
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:04
|15
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:08
|16
|Leopard-Trek
|0:01:14
