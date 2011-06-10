Van Emden pips Kittel for prologue win
Rabobank rider in race lead with slim lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:01
|4
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:00:03
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:06
|8
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:07
|12
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|13
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:08
|15
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|17
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:09
|19
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:10
|21
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|25
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:11
|26
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|27
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|30
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|31
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|35
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:13
|36
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|37
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:14
|38
|Wouter Haan (Ned) Netherlands
|39
|Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|40
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|42
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|43
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:15
|44
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|45
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|47
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:16
|49
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|50
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|51
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|52
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|54
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|55
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|56
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:18
|57
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|58
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|59
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|61
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|62
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:19
|63
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|64
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|65
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|66
|Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|67
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|68
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:20
|70
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|71
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:21
|72
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|74
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|75
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|76
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|77
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|78
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:22
|79
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|80
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|81
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:23
|82
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|83
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|84
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|86
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|87
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:24
|88
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|89
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|90
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|91
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|92
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:25
|93
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|94
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|95
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|96
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:26
|97
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|98
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|99
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|101
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:27
|102
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|103
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:28
|104
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|105
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:29
|106
|Johannes Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|107
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:30
|108
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|109
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|110
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:32
|111
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|112
|Peter Schep (Ned) Netherlands
|113
|Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:33
|114
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|115
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:34
|116
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:35
|117
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|119
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|120
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|121
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|122
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:39
|123
|Lotto Petrus (Nam) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|124
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|125
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:43
|126
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:45
|127
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:49
|128
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:50
|129
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:00
|130
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:05
|131
|Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:11
|132
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:16
|133
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|134
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
