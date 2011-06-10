Trending

Van Emden pips Kittel for prologue win

Rabobank rider in race lead with slim lead

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:37
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:01
4Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:03
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:04
7Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:06
8Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
10Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
11Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:07
12Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
13Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
14Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:08
15Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
16Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
17Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:09
19Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
20Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:10
21Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
24Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
25Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:11
26Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
27Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
28Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
30Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12
31Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
32Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
33Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
34Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
35Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:13
36Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
37Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:14
38Wouter Haan (Ned) Netherlands
39Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
40Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
41Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
42Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
43Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:15
44Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
45Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
47Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
48Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:16
49Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
50Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
51Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
52Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
53Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
54Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
55Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
56Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:18
57Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
58Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
59Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
61Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
62Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:19
63Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
64Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
65Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
66Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
67Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
68Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:20
70Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
71Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:21
72Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
74Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
75Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
76Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
77Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
78Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:22
79Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
80Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
81Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:00:23
82Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
83Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
84Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
86Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
87Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:24
88Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
89Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
90Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
91Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
92Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands0:00:25
93William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
94Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
95Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
96Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:26
97Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
98Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
99Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
101Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:27
102Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
103Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:28
104Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
105Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:29
106Johannes Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
107Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:30
108Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
109Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
110Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:32
111Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
112Peter Schep (Ned) Netherlands
113Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:33
114Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
115Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:34
116Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:35
117Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
119Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
120Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
121Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
122Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:39
123Lotto Petrus (Nam) MTN Qhubeka0:00:40
124Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
125Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:43
126Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:45
127Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:49
128David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:50
129José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:00
130Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:05
131Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:11
132Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:16
133Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
134Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano23
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano21
4Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek19
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team17
6Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
7Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent14
8Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
9Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano12
10Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ11
11Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent10
12Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent9
13Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands8
14Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke7
15Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano6
16Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus5
17Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
18Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
19Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
20Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:37
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:01
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:03
4Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:06
5Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
6Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:08
7Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
8Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:09
9Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands0:00:10
10Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:11
11Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
12Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
15Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands0:00:12
16Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:00:13
17Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:14
18Wouter Haan (Ned) Netherlands
19Phillip Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
20Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:15
21Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:16
22Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
23Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
24Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
25Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:18
26Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
27Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
29Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:19
30Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
31Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
32Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:20
34Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:21
36Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
37Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:22
38Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
39Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:23
40Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
41Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
43Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
44Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:24
45Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:25
46Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:26
47Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands0:00:27
49Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:00:28
50Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:29
51Johannes Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
52Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:30
53Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
54Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:32
55Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
56Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:33
57Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:35
58Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
59Lotto Petrus (Nam) MTN Qhubeka0:00:40
60Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
61Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:45
62David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:50
63José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:00
64Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:05
65Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:01:16
66Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:58
2Skil - Shimano
3Veranda`s Willems - Accent0:00:13
4Leopard-Trek0:00:20
5Nationale baanselectie Nederland0:00:21
6Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:25
7FDJ
8Landbouwkrediet0:00:28
9BKCP - Powerplus0:00:33
10Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:34
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
12Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:40
14MTN Qhubeka Cycling Team0:00:44
15Andalucia - Caja Granada0:00:48
16Cycling Team Jo Piels
17Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:00
18Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:01:03

