Radosz takes final stage, besting break companions in the sprint

Marczynski wins the Tour with a commanding lead, caps off great few days for CCC Polsat Polkowice

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Radosz (Pol) BDC Team3:34:35
2Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGZ
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
5Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
6Matvey Zubov (Rus) Club Katusha U-230:00:10
7Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
8Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
9Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team
10Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
11Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
12Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
13Karol Domagalski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
14Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
15Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Sokól Kety
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
17Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
18Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
19Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Latvia
20Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
22Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
23Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
24Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
25Adam Pierzga (Pol) Sokól Kety
26Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) BDC Team
27Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
28Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank BGZ
29Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC Team0:00:17
30Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
31Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Evgeniy Reshetko (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS0:03:15
33Roman Koltsov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
34Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
35Adrian Kurek (Pol) Region Poludniowy
36Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
37Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
38Michael Olejnik (Pol) Region Poludniowy
39Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) BDC Team
40Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
41Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
42Janis Dakteris (Lat) Latvia
43Grzegorz Kwiatkowski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
44Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Latvia
45Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank BGZ
46Artur Detko (Pol) Bank BGZ
47Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
48Alexey Velikanov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
49Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Club Katusha U-230:05:13
50Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Latvia
51Valdis Zogota (Lat) Latvia0:09:09
52Jakub Vecera (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:19:52
53Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Marin Bikes0:22:18
54Peter Renner (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
55Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
56Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) Bank BGZ
57Christopher Schunk (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
58Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
59Fabian Holzmeier (Ger) Team Marin Bikes0:26:13
60Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
61Kristof Zegers (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
62Damian Ziemianin (Pol) Region Centralny
63Spas Gyurov (Bul) Team Nessebar
64Mateusz Komar (Pol) BDC Team
65Andrzej Gaj (Pol) Region Poludniowy
DNFSven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
DNFAlexey Belov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
DNFTomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Bank BGZ
DNFVojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFMarc Reyness Mino (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFDenys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
DNFMartin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
DNFArtis Pujatas (Lat) Latvia
DNFVadim Maslennikov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
DNFRadostin Yordanov (Bul) Team Nessebar
DNFValentin Stoenchev (Bul) Team Nessebar
DNFSandro Meuriesse (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
DNFWojciech Migdal (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
DNFMarcin Ziemianek (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
DNFKrzysztof Tracz (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
DNFLukasz Strzedula (Pol) Region Poludniowy
DNFAlexander Sulimov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
DNFPawel Kister (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
DNFWojciech Wrega (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sunweb - Revor10:44:05
2Club Katusha U-23
3BDC Team
4PSK Whirlpool-Author0:00:10
5CCC Polsat Polkowice
6Bank Bgz0:03:05
7Dukla Trencín Merida0:03:15
8Baboco Cycling Team0:06:10
9Azysa Conor WRC0:06:20
10Latvian National Team
11Samara-CSK VVS0:09:25
12Sokól Kety0:22:18
13Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:29:18
14Region Poludniowy0:32:23
15Team Marinbikes1:06:34

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10:19:01
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:30
3Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:37
4Adrian Kurek (Pol) Region Poludniowy0:03:45
5Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGZ0:05:10
6Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor0:05:16
7Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team0:05:21
8Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:05:31
9Robert Radosz (Pol) BDC Team0:05:33
10Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team0:05:36
11Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:05:43
12Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC Team0:05:51
13Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:05:52
14Karol Domagalski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
15Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:05:53
16Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
17Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
18Matvey Zubov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
19Adam Pierzga (Pol) Sokól Kety
20Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
21Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) BDC Team
22Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Latvia
23Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Sokól Kety
24Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
25Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank BGZ
26Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:59
27Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:20
28Artur Detko (Pol) Bank BGZ0:08:58
29Michael Olejnik (Pol) Region Poludniowy
30Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
31Janis Dakteris (Lat) Latvia
32Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) BDC Team0:09:07
33Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental0:09:19
34Roman Koltsov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS0:12:27
35Evgeniy Reshetko (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS0:12:43
36Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Club Katusha U-230:15:04
37Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:15:36
38Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
39Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
40Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:18:41
41Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
42Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
43Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Latvia
45Alexey Velikanov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
46Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank BGZ
47Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
48Grzegorz Kwiatkowski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
49Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Club Katusha U-230:20:30
50Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Latvia0:20:39
51Valdis Zogota (Lat) Latvia0:24:35
52Mateusz Komar (Pol) BDC Team0:31:56
53Jakub Vecera (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:35:18
54Peter Renner (Ger) Team Marin Bikes0:37:28
55Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Marin Bikes0:37:35
56Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) Bank BGZ0:37:44
57Christopher Schunk (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
58Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
59Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
60Spas Gyurov (Bul) Team Nessebar0:41:39
61Kristof Zegers (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
62Andrzej Gaj (Pol) Region Poludniowy
63Fabian Holzmeier (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
64Damian Ziemianin (Pol) Region Centralny
65Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:41:49

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CCC Polsat Polkowice30:58:54
2Sunweb - Revor0:15:16
3BDC Team
4Bank Bgz0:18:21
5Dukla Trencín Merida0:18:31
6Club Katusha U-230:24:50
7Azysa Conor WRC0:25:27
8Latvian National Team0:31:41
9Samara-CSK VVS0:32:17
10Baboco Cycling Team0:41:14
11PSK Whirlpool-Author0:44:57
12Sokól Kety0:47:39
13Region Poludniowy0:52:36
14Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy1:04:22
15Team Marinbikes1:50:56

