Radosz takes final stage, besting break companions in the sprint
Marczynski wins the Tour with a commanding lead, caps off great few days for CCC Polsat Polkowice
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Radosz (Pol) BDC Team
|3:34:35
|2
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGZ
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|5
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|6
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|0:00:10
|7
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|8
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|9
|Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team
|10
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|11
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|12
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|13
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|14
|Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|15
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Sokól Kety
|16
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|18
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
|19
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Latvia
|20
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|22
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|23
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|24
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|25
|Adam Pierzga (Pol) Sokól Kety
|26
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) BDC Team
|27
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|28
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank BGZ
|29
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC Team
|0:00:17
|30
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|31
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Evgeniy Reshetko (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|0:03:15
|33
|Roman Koltsov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|34
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|35
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Region Poludniowy
|36
|Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|37
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|38
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) Region Poludniowy
|39
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) BDC Team
|40
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|41
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|42
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Latvia
|43
|Grzegorz Kwiatkowski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|44
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Latvia
|45
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank BGZ
|46
|Artur Detko (Pol) Bank BGZ
|47
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|48
|Alexey Velikanov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|49
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|0:05:13
|50
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Latvia
|51
|Valdis Zogota (Lat) Latvia
|0:09:09
|52
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:19:52
|53
|Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|0:22:18
|54
|Peter Renner (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|55
|Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
|56
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) Bank BGZ
|57
|Christopher Schunk (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|58
|Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|59
|Fabian Holzmeier (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|0:26:13
|60
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|61
|Kristof Zegers (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|62
|Damian Ziemianin (Pol) Region Centralny
|63
|Spas Gyurov (Bul) Team Nessebar
|64
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) BDC Team
|65
|Andrzej Gaj (Pol) Region Poludniowy
|DNF
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|DNF
|Alexey Belov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|DNF
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Bank BGZ
|DNF
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Marc Reyness Mino (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
|DNF
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|DNF
|Artis Pujatas (Lat) Latvia
|DNF
|Vadim Maslennikov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|DNF
|Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Team Nessebar
|DNF
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Team Nessebar
|DNF
|Sandro Meuriesse (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|DNF
|Marcin Ziemianek (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|DNF
|Krzysztof Tracz (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|DNF
|Lukasz Strzedula (Pol) Region Poludniowy
|DNF
|Alexander Sulimov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|DNF
|Pawel Kister (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|DNF
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sunweb - Revor
|10:44:05
|2
|Club Katusha U-23
|3
|BDC Team
|4
|PSK Whirlpool-Author
|0:00:10
|5
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|Bank Bgz
|0:03:05
|7
|Dukla Trencín Merida
|0:03:15
|8
|Baboco Cycling Team
|0:06:10
|9
|Azysa Conor WRC
|0:06:20
|10
|Latvian National Team
|11
|Samara-CSK VVS
|0:09:25
|12
|Sokól Kety
|0:22:18
|13
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:29:18
|14
|Region Poludniowy
|0:32:23
|15
|Team Marinbikes
|1:06:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10:19:01
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:30
|3
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:37
|4
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Region Poludniowy
|0:03:45
|5
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGZ
|0:05:10
|6
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|0:05:16
|7
|Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team
|0:05:21
|8
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:05:31
|9
|Robert Radosz (Pol) BDC Team
|0:05:33
|10
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|11
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:05:43
|12
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC Team
|0:05:51
|13
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:05:52
|14
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|15
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:05:53
|16
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|17
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|18
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|19
|Adam Pierzga (Pol) Sokól Kety
|20
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|21
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) BDC Team
|22
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Latvia
|23
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Sokól Kety
|24
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|25
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank BGZ
|26
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:59
|27
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:20
|28
|Artur Detko (Pol) Bank BGZ
|0:08:58
|29
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) Region Poludniowy
|30
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|31
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Latvia
|32
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) BDC Team
|0:09:07
|33
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
|0:09:19
|34
|Roman Koltsov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|0:12:27
|35
|Evgeniy Reshetko (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|0:12:43
|36
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|0:15:04
|37
|Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:15:36
|38
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|39
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|40
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:18:41
|41
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|42
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|43
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Latvia
|45
|Alexey Velikanov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|46
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank BGZ
|47
|Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|48
|Grzegorz Kwiatkowski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|49
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|0:20:30
|50
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Latvia
|0:20:39
|51
|Valdis Zogota (Lat) Latvia
|0:24:35
|52
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) BDC Team
|0:31:56
|53
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:35:18
|54
|Peter Renner (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|0:37:28
|55
|Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|0:37:35
|56
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) Bank BGZ
|0:37:44
|57
|Christopher Schunk (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|58
|Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
|59
|Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|60
|Spas Gyurov (Bul) Team Nessebar
|0:41:39
|61
|Kristof Zegers (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|62
|Andrzej Gaj (Pol) Region Poludniowy
|63
|Fabian Holzmeier (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|64
|Damian Ziemianin (Pol) Region Centralny
|65
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:41:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|30:58:54
|2
|Sunweb - Revor
|0:15:16
|3
|BDC Team
|4
|Bank Bgz
|0:18:21
|5
|Dukla Trencín Merida
|0:18:31
|6
|Club Katusha U-23
|0:24:50
|7
|Azysa Conor WRC
|0:25:27
|8
|Latvian National Team
|0:31:41
|9
|Samara-CSK VVS
|0:32:17
|10
|Baboco Cycling Team
|0:41:14
|11
|PSK Whirlpool-Author
|0:44:57
|12
|Sokól Kety
|0:47:39
|13
|Region Poludniowy
|0:52:36
|14
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|1:04:22
|15
|Team Marinbikes
|1:50:56
