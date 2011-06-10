Keuser solos to stage win
Nechita still untouchable on GC
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Keuser (Ger)
|1:35:21
|2
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|3
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:50
|4
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:57
|5
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|6
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:01:21
|7
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|8
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:01:40
|9
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:02:10
|10
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|0:02:45
|11
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
|0:02:48
|12
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:02:51
|13
|Lars Bartlau (Ger)
|0:02:53
|14
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:02:55
|15
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|0:03:00
|16
|Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:03:12
|17
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:03:19
|18
|Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
|0:03:26
|19
|Andrea Margin (Ita)
|0:03:31
|20
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:03:50
|21
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|0:03:59
|22
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
|0:04:24
|23
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
|24
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:04:28
|25
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|0:04:31
|26
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|0:04:38
|27
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|28
|Fabio Masotti (Ita)
|0:06:00
|29
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
|0:06:08
|30
|Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania
|0:06:28
|31
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|0:06:44
|32
|Gregor Hoops (Ger)
|0:08:04
|33
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|0:08:08
|34
|Marco Fusaz (Ita)
|0:08:20
|35
|Christian Grazian (Ita)
|36
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
|0:08:22
|37
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|38
|Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
|0:10:34
|39
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
|0:10:54
|40
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|41
|David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|42
|Peter Merx (Ned)
|0:11:45
|43
|Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|0:12:04
|44
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:15:00
|45
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania
|0:15:47
|46
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
|0:15:48
|47
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania
|0:15:53
|48
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:16:44
|49
|George Wolters (Rom)
|0:16:47
|DNS
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
|DNS
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria
|1
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
|27:46:08
|2
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:19
|3
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|0:02:42
|4
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|5
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|0:05:50
|6
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:06:09
|7
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:07:30
|8
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:08:01
|9
|Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:09:08
|10
|Andrea Margin (Ita)
|0:09:14
|11
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|0:09:48
|12
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
|0:10:59
|13
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:11:01
|14
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|0:11:27
|15
|Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
|0:12:42
|16
|Fabio Masotti (Ita)
|0:12:52
|17
|Marco Fusaz (Ita)
|0:14:25
|18
|Christian Grazian (Ita)
|0:14:51
|19
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|0:16:26
|20
|Andreas Keuser (Ger)
|0:16:33
|21
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:21:54
|22
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:22:30
|23
|Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|0:23:24
|24
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:23:44
|25
|Lars Bartlau (Ger)
|0:26:54
|26
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
|0:28:13
|27
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:28:30
|28
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:29:58
|29
|Peter Merx (Ned)
|0:30:33
|30
|Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania
|0:30:54
|31
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:31:23
|32
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|0:31:57
|33
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:32:13
|34
|Gregor Hoops (Ger)
|0:34:19
|35
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|0:35:02
|36
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|0:35:16
|37
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|0:40:35
|38
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:41:47
|39
|David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:41:50
|40
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
|0:42:35
|41
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
|0:43:50
|42
|Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
|0:47:01
|43
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:50:22
|44
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
|0:53:47
|45
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania
|0:57:19
|46
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|1:02:01
|47
|George Wolters (Rom)
|1:04:18
|48
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania
|1:05:24
|49
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
|1:06:42
