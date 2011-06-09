Grazian sneaks in stage win
Nechita keeps race lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Grazian (Ita)
|3:27:52
|2
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
|0:00:01
|3
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|4
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:03
|5
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|6
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|0:00:10
|7
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|8
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:52
|9
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
|10
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|11
|Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|12
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|13
|Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
|14
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|15
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|16
|Fabio Masotti (Ita)
|17
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|18
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
|19
|Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|20
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|21
|Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
|0:00:58
|22
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|23
|Marco Fusaz (Ita)
|24
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|25
|David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|26
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|27
|Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania
|28
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|29
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|30
|Andreas Keuser (Ger)
|0:01:03
|31
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|0:01:04
|32
|Peter Merx (Ned)
|33
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|34
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|35
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
|36
|Lars Bartlau (Ger)
|37
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|38
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|39
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria
|40
|Andrea Margin (Ita)
|0:01:19
|41
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
|0:01:36
|42
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:03:02
|43
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|44
|Gregor Hoops (Ger)
|45
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|46
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
|47
|George Wolters (Rom)
|48
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania
|49
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
|50
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:05:04
|51
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania
|0:05:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
|2
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|3
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|4
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|5
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|6
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|7
|Andrea Margin (Ita)
|8
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|9
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|10
|Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|11
|Marco Fusaz (Ita)
|12
|Christian Grazian (Ita)
|13
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|14
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|15
|Fabio Masotti (Ita)
|16
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
|17
|Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
|18
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|19
|Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|20
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|21
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|22
|Andreas Keuser (Ger)
|23
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|24
|Peter Merx (Ned)
|25
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|26
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
|27
|Lars Bartlau (Ger)
|28
|Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania
|29
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|30
|Gregor Hoops (Ger)
|31
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|32
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|33
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|34
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|35
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|36
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|37
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|38
|David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|39
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
|40
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
|41
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
|42
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|43
|Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
|44
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria
|45
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
|46
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania
|47
|George Wolters (Rom)
|48
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
|49
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania
|50
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
|51
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
