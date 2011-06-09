Trending

Grazian sneaks in stage win

Nechita keeps race lead

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Grazian (Ita)3:27:52
2Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)0:00:01
3Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
4Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:03
5Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
6Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)0:00:10
7Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
8Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:52
9Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
10Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
11Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
12Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
13Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
14Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
15Heinrich Berger (Ger)
16Fabio Masotti (Ita)
17Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
18Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
19Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
20Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
21Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)0:00:58
22Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
23Marco Fusaz (Ita)
24Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
25David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
26Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:01
27Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania
28Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
29Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
30Andreas Keuser (Ger)0:01:03
31Nicolae Tintea (Rom)0:01:04
32Peter Merx (Ned)
33Stefan Morcov (Rom)
34Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
35Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
36Lars Bartlau (Ger)
37Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
38Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:09
39Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria
40Andrea Margin (Ita)0:01:19
41Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)0:01:36
42Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria0:03:02
43Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:04:56
44Gregor Hoops (Ger)
45Mihail Rusu (Rom)
46Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
47George Wolters (Rom)
48Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania
49Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
50Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware0:05:04
51Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania0:05:12

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
2Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
3Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
4Heinrich Berger (Ger)
5Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
6Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
7Andrea Margin (Ita)
8Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
9Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
10Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
11Marco Fusaz (Ita)
12Christian Grazian (Ita)
13Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
14Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
15Fabio Masotti (Ita)
16Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
17Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
18Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
19Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
20Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
21Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
22Andreas Keuser (Ger)
23Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
24Peter Merx (Ned)
25Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
26Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
27Lars Bartlau (Ger)
28Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania
29Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
30Gregor Hoops (Ger)
31Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
32Stefan Morcov (Rom)
33Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
34Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
35Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
36Mihail Rusu (Rom)
37Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
38David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
39Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
40Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
41Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
42Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
43Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
44Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria
45Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
46Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania
47George Wolters (Rom)
48Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
49Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania
50Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
51Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews