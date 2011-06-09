Lovassy takes stage 4 sprint
Nechita safe in yellow
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|4:09:18
|2
|Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
|3
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
|4
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
|5
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|6
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|7
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|8
|Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|9
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|10
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|11
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania
|12
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|13
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
|14
|Gregor Hoops (Ger)
|15
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|16
|Peter Merx (Ned)
|17
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|18
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|19
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
|20
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|21
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
|22
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|23
|Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|24
|David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|25
|George Wolters (Rom)
|26
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|27
|Andrea Margin (Ita)
|28
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|29
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
|30
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|31
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|32
|Marco Fusaz (Ita)
|33
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
|34
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|35
|Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania
|36
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania
|37
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|38
|Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
|39
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|40
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|41
|Lars Bartlau (Ger)
|42
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|43
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) BUL
|44
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|45
|Andreas Keuser (Ger)
|46
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:00:14
|47
|Christian Grazian (Ita)
|0:00:21
|48
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
|0:00:26
|49
|Fabio Masotti (Ita)
|0:00:37
|50
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) BUL
|0:01:17
|51
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|DNF
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
|22:37:39
|2
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:03:46
|3
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|0:04:21
|4
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|0:08:53
|5
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:09:06
|6
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:09:07
|7
|Andrea Margin (Ita)
|0:09:40
|8
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:10:14
|9
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:10:15
|10
|Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:10:20
|11
|Marco Fusaz (Ita)
|0:10:23
|12
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|0:11:04
|13
|Fabio Masotti (Ita)
|0:11:16
|14
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|0:11:54
|15
|Christian Grazian (Ita)
|0:11:57
|16
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
|0:12:23
|17
|Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
|0:13:40
|18
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:14:27
|19
|Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|0:15:44
|20
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|0:16:12
|21
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:18:43
|22
|Andreas Keuser (Ger)
|0:20:56
|23
|Peter Merx (Ned)
|0:23:00
|24
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:23:53
|25
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:24:16
|26
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
|0:25:12
|27
|Gregor Hoops (Ger)
|0:26:35
|28
|Lars Bartlau (Ger)
|0:28:13
|29
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|0:28:38
|30
|Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania
|0:28:41
|31
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:29:53
|32
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|0:31:20
|33
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:32:00
|34
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:32:06
|35
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:32:16
|36
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|0:33:04
|37
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:33:06
|38
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:33:50
|39
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) BUL
|0:34:34
|40
|David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:35:09
|41
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
|0:36:05
|42
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|0:40:16
|43
|Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
|0:40:45
|44
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) BUL
|0:41:12
|45
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania
|0:41:30
|46
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
|0:43:06
|47
|George Wolters (Rom)
|0:47:51
|48
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
|0:47:59
|49
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania
|0:49:57
|50
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
|0:51:14
|51
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:51:22
