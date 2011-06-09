Trending

Lovassy takes stage 4 sprint

Nechita safe in yellow

Results

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera4:09:18
2Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
3Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
4Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
5Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
6Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
7Heinrich Berger (Ger)
8Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
9Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
10Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
11Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania
12Stefan Morcov (Rom)
13Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
14Gregor Hoops (Ger)
15Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
16Peter Merx (Ned)
17Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
18Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
19Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
20Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
21Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
22Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
23Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
24David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
25George Wolters (Rom)
26Mihail Rusu (Rom)
27Andrea Margin (Ita)
28Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
29Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
30Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
31Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
32Marco Fusaz (Ita)
33Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
34Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
35Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania
36Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania
37Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
38Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
39Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
40Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
41Lars Bartlau (Ger)
42Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
43Plamen Dimov (Bul) BUL
44Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
45Andreas Keuser (Ger)
46Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:00:14
47Christian Grazian (Ita)0:00:21
48Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)0:00:26
49Fabio Masotti (Ita)0:00:37
50Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) BUL0:01:17
51Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:03:03
DNFPavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania22:37:39
2Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:03:46
3Angelo Ciccone (Ita)0:04:21
4Heinrich Berger (Ger)0:08:53
5Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:09:06
6Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:09:07
7Andrea Margin (Ita)0:09:40
8Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:10:14
9Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:10:15
10Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:10:20
11Marco Fusaz (Ita)0:10:23
12Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)0:11:04
13Fabio Masotti (Ita)0:11:16
14Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware0:11:54
15Christian Grazian (Ita)0:11:57
16Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)0:12:23
17Alessandro Calderan (Ita)0:13:40
18Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:14:27
19Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova0:15:44
20Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:16:12
21Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:18:43
22Andreas Keuser (Ger)0:20:56
23Peter Merx (Ned)0:23:00
24Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:23:53
25Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:24:16
26Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)0:25:12
27Gregor Hoops (Ger)0:26:35
28Lars Bartlau (Ger)0:28:13
29Mihail Rusu (Rom)0:28:38
30Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania0:28:41
31Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:29:53
32Stefan Morcov (Rom)0:31:20
33Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:32:00
34Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:32:06
35Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:32:16
36Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)0:33:04
37Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:33:06
38Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware0:33:50
39Plamen Dimov (Bul) BUL0:34:34
40David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:35:09
41Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)0:36:05
42Nicolae Tintea (Rom)0:40:16
43Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)0:40:45
44Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) BUL0:41:12
45Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania0:41:30
46Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)0:43:06
47George Wolters (Rom)0:47:51
48Constantin Munteanu (Rom)0:47:59
49Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania0:49:57
50Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania0:51:14
51Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:51:22

