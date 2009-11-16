Trending

Risi/Marvulli back in lead after night 4

Lampater/Grasmann 22 points behind on lead lap, Danes and Dutch at one lap

Standings after night 4
1Bruno Risi / Franco Marvulli (Swi) SalzburgerLand223pts
2Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Sportregion Schladming201
3Alex Rasmussen / Michael Mørkøv (Den) Generali217-1lap
4Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) Radio Arabella142
5Kenny de Ketele (Bel) / Roger Kluge (Ger) Emilia Romagna175-2
6Sebastian Siedler / Andreas Müller (Ger) Coca Cola58-10
7Leigh Howard / Glenn O'Shea (Aus) ENIT114-13
8Danilo Hondo / Andreas Beikirch (Ger) Skill793
9Daniel Musiol / Sven Krauss (Ger) Flachau81-19
10Martin Blaha / Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Hermann & Schmidt77
11Marcel Barth / Karl Christian König (Ger) Breitsamer95-23
12Benjamin Edmüller / Lars Teutenberg (Ger) Dinzler Irschenberg53
13Christian Bach / Fabian Schaar (Ger) SES34-25

