Risi/Marvulli move into race lead
Lampater/Grasmann and Rasmussen/Mørkøv remain in contention
|1
|Bruno Risi / Franco Marvulli (Swi) SalzburgerLand
|119
|pts
|2
|Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Sportregion Schladming
|108
|3
|Alex Rasmussen / Michael Mørkøv (Den) Generali
|109
|-1lap
|4
|Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) Radio Arabella
|63
|5
|Kenny de Ketele (Bel) / Roger Kluge (Ger) Emilia Romagna
|59
|-2
|6
|Sebastian Siedler / Andreas Müller (Ger) Coca Cola
|27
|-3
|7
|Danilo Hondo / Andreas Beikirch (Ger) Skill7
|35
|-5
|8
|Leigh Howard / Glenn O'Shea (Aus) ENIT
|45
|-8
|9
|Martin Blaha / Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Hermann & Schmidt
|33
|-9
|10
|Daniel Musiol / Sven Krauss (Ger) Flachau
|28
|11
|Marcel Barth / Karl Christian König (Ger) Breitsamer
|23
|-12
|12
|Benjamin Edmüller / Lars Teutenberg (Ger) Dinzler Irschenberg
|17
|13
|Christian Bach / Fabian Schaar (Ger) SES
|15
|-14
