Risi/Marvulli move into race lead

Lampater/Grasmann and Rasmussen/Mørkøv remain in contention

Standings after night 2
1Bruno Risi / Franco Marvulli (Swi) SalzburgerLand119pts
2Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Sportregion Schladming108
3Alex Rasmussen / Michael Mørkøv (Den) Generali109-1lap
4Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) Radio Arabella63
5Kenny de Ketele (Bel) / Roger Kluge (Ger) Emilia Romagna59-2
6Sebastian Siedler / Andreas Müller (Ger) Coca Cola27-3
7Danilo Hondo / Andreas Beikirch (Ger) Skill735-5
8Leigh Howard / Glenn O'Shea (Aus) ENIT45-8
9Martin Blaha / Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Hermann & Schmidt33-9
10Daniel Musiol / Sven Krauss (Ger) Flachau28
11Marcel Barth / Karl Christian König (Ger) Breitsamer23-12
12Benjamin Edmüller / Lars Teutenberg (Ger) Dinzler Irschenberg17
13Christian Bach / Fabian Schaar (Ger) SES15-14

