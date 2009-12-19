Kolesnikov grabs another Russian victory
Brenes bumps teammate out of yellow
The defending champion of La Vuelta Ciclista Internacional a Costa Rica, Gregory Brenes (BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS), claimed the yellow jersey on Friday's third stage, which was won by Russian Sergey Kolesnikov.
Kolesnikov was actually the second Russian rider to cross the finish line, but was awarded the win after teammate Alexander Khatuntsev was disqualified by the race jury. According to the Chief Commissaire, Cuban Rafael Rodríguez, Kolesnikov did not complete the official course after he took a wrong turn and cut off some 20 kilometres of the stage. The judges' decision disqualified him from the stage and the rest of the competition.
Despite the incided, it didn't stop the Russian Team from claiming their second stage win in a row. Sergey Kolesnikov completed the 130.3 kilometre course on a time of 3:36:05. Costa Rican Henry Raabe (Citibank-Economy Rent a Car-Blue) and the new race leader, Gregory Brenes, finished one second further back.
Prior to the drama at the finish line, the stage's animators had been Dutchman Giel Nijs (Team Amsterdam) and local rider Alfredo Sánchez (Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez-Exeltec). They escaped from the peloton only a few kilometres into the day's race and kept the break alive for almost two hours.
Russian, Canadian and the best local sprinters immediately placed themselves in the front line. However, they were outfoxed by Kolesnikov, whose strength in the finale saw him finish with an advantage over the charging group behind.
The stage was also marked by the announcement that this year's edition of La Vuelta Ciclista Internacional a Costa Rica will be dedicated to Álvaro Duval Marin. The former General Director of the race passed away on Friday morning after a two-year battle with cancer.
Saturday's stage will be raced in memory of this long-time Costa Rican cycling authority. The longest stage of the tour will begin at la Fortuna of San Carlos and will finish 190.1 kilometres later in Liberia.
|1
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian National Team
|3:36:05
|2
|Henry Raabe (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:00:01
|3
|Gregori Brenes (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|4
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|5
|Juan Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|6
|Marco Salas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:02
|7
|Jose Bonilla (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|8
|Federico Ramirez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|9
|Alexander Sanchez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|10
|Jesus Castaño (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|11
|Steven Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|12
|Allan Morales (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|13
|Paulo Vargas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|14
|Nicolas Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|15
|Pablo Araya (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|16
|Alexis Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|17
|Marconi Duran (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|18
|Marco Salas (CRc) Grupo Ice
|19
|Cesar Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|20
|William Valencia (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|21
|Julian Rodas (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|22
|Carlos Pulgarin (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|23
|Fabricio Quiros (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:00:10
|24
|Mynor Lopez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:00:26
|25
|Juan Solis (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|26
|Jose Montero (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:01:12
|27
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:01:20
|28
|Eddier Godinez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:01:22
|29
|Guillermo Gonzalez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|30
|Esteban Castro (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|31
|Carlos Hernandez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|32
|Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|33
|Enrique Artavia (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|34
|Diego Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|35
|Cory Wallace (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:01:40
|36
|Mariano Herrera (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|37
|Roman Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|38
|Luis Rojas (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|39
|Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|40
|Allan Cordero (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:02:07
|41
|Erick Perez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:02:21
|42
|Noe Alvarez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|43
|Renan Gonzalez (CRc) Grupo Ice
|44
|Miguel Rojas (CRc) Grupo Ice
|45
|Gilbert Tencio (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:03:01
|46
|Alfredo Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|47
|Douglas Offer (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|48
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:04:02
|49
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:04:05
|50
|Jonathan Camacho (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:04:12
|51
|Daniel Rodriguez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|52
|Randall Aguilar (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:04:52
|53
|Hersson Jimenez (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:05:16
|54
|Johan Barahona (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:05:30
|55
|Lars Van Devall (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|56
|Vincent Veilleuz (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|57
|Moises Hernandez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:06:42
|58
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|59
|Jean Lachance (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:08:16
|60
|Charles Thibault (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:08:37
|61
|Evgeniy Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:08:55
|62
|Victor Smalko (Rus) Russian National Team
|63
|Giel Nijs (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|64
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|65
|Luis Alvarez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:09:15
|66
|David Vargas (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:09:39
|67
|Cody Camming (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:12:09
|68
|Pablo Leiva (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:14:47
|69
|Marco Guillen (CRc) Grupo Ice
|70
|Alfredo Sanchez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|71
|Niels Lommers (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:16:10
|72
|Jan Lof (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|73
|Dirk Van Der Craats (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|74
|Jeroen Kers (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:16:13
|75
|Eduardo Garita (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:17:40
|DNF
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|DSQ
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team
|DNS
|Abelardo Julaju (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|1
|Gregori Brenes (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|7:30:31
|2
|Alexander Sanchez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:00:01
|3
|Federico Ramirez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|4
|Allan Morales (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|5
|Henry Raabe (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:00:04
|6
|Jose Bonilla (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:00:05
|7
|Marconi Duran (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|8
|Fabricio Quiros (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:00:09
|9
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:10
|10
|William Valencia (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:11
|11
|Jesus Castaño (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|12
|Nicolas Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|13
|Juan Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:14
|14
|Paulo Vargas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:15
|15
|Pablo Araya (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|16
|Alexis Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:16
|17
|Cesar Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:19
|18
|Steven Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:20
|19
|Marco Salas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|20
|Julian Rodas (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|21
|Carlos Pulgarin (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:29
|22
|Marco Salas (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:00:47
|23
|Juan Solis (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:00:53
|24
|Jose Montero (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:01:11
|25
|Guillermo Gonzalez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:01:21
|26
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:01:23
|27
|Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:01:25
|28
|Eddier Godinez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:01:40
|29
|Mynor Lopez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:01:49
|30
|Enrique Artavia (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:01:51
|31
|Diego Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:02:45
|32
|Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:02:53
|33
|Cory Wallace (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:03:05
|34
|Roman Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:03:06
|35
|Mariano Herrera (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|36
|Esteban Castro (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:03:08
|37
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:03:14
|38
|Luis Rojas (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:03:26
|39
|Erick Perez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:03:44
|40
|Allan Cordero (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:03:53
|41
|Carlos Hernandez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:03:55
|42
|Douglas Offer (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:03:58
|43
|Alfredo Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:04:24
|44
|Noe Alvarez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:05:00
|45
|Jonathan Camacho (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:05:21
|46
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:05:28
|47
|Gilbert Tencio (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:05:59
|48
|Johan Barahona (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:06:15
|49
|Daniel Rodriguez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:06:34
|50
|Hersson Jimenez (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:06:42
|51
|Randall Aguilar (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:07:14
|52
|Moises Hernandez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:07:16
|53
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:07:27
|54
|Renan Gonzalez (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:10:29
|55
|Victor Smalko (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:11:13
|56
|Evgeniy Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team
|57
|Miguel Rojas (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:13:02
|58
|Vincent Veilleuz (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:14:18
|59
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:16:44
|60
|Jean Lachance (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:17:04
|61
|Jan Lof (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:17:23
|62
|Jeroen Kers (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:17:26
|63
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:17:31
|64
|Eduardo Garita (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:18:16
|65
|Lars Van Devall (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:18:18
|66
|Charles Thibault (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:19:52
|67
|Giel Nijs (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:21:57
|68
|Cody Camming (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:22:28
|69
|David Vargas (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:22:47
|70
|Alfredo Sanchez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:23:15
|71
|Marco Guillen (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:24:33
|72
|Dirk Van Der Craats (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:24:46
|73
|Pablo Leiva (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:25:37
|74
|Niels Lommers (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:29:58
|75
|Luis Alvarez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:38:45
