Image 1 of 16 The stage start in San Carlos (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 2 of 16 Alexander Khatuntsev (Russia) finishes the stage, but he was disqualified from the race (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 3 of 16 Giel Nijs (Amsterdam Team) and Alfredo Sanchez (Bufete Guzmán (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 4 of 16 New race leader Gregor Brenes (BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade) (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 5 of 16 The peloton stays tightly packed on stage three (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 6 of 16 The peloton on stage three of the Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 7 of 16 Sergey Kolesnikov (Russia) claimed a one second win (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 8 of 16 Alfredo Sanchez (Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec) isn't going to stay away from the closing peloton (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 9 of 16 Alfredo Sanchez (Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec) goes it alone (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 10 of 16 Cory Wallace (Tour D’Quebec-GTH) (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 11 of 16 Fabricio Quiros handed the yellow jersey over to his BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade teammate Gregori Brenes (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 12 of 16 Giel Nijs (Amsterdam Team) spent the day in a two-man breakaway (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 13 of 16 Giel Nijs (Amsterdam Team) and Alfredo Sanchez (Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec) were the breakaway of the day (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 14 of 16 Costa Rican Henry Raabe (Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue) finishes second (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 15 of 16 Jean Lachance (Tour D’Quebec-GTH ) (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 16 of 16 BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade control the race (Image credit: Charles Brassard)

The defending champion of La Vuelta Ciclista Internacional a Costa Rica, Gregory Brenes (BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS), claimed the yellow jersey on Friday's third stage, which was won by Russian Sergey Kolesnikov.

Kolesnikov was actually the second Russian rider to cross the finish line, but was awarded the win after teammate Alexander Khatuntsev was disqualified by the race jury. According to the Chief Commissaire, Cuban Rafael Rodríguez, Kolesnikov did not complete the official course after he took a wrong turn and cut off some 20 kilometres of the stage. The judges' decision disqualified him from the stage and the rest of the competition.

Despite the incided, it didn't stop the Russian Team from claiming their second stage win in a row. Sergey Kolesnikov completed the 130.3 kilometre course on a time of 3:36:05. Costa Rican Henry Raabe (Citibank-Economy Rent a Car-Blue) and the new race leader, Gregory Brenes, finished one second further back.

Prior to the drama at the finish line, the stage's animators had been Dutchman Giel Nijs (Team Amsterdam) and local rider Alfredo Sánchez (Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez-Exeltec). They escaped from the peloton only a few kilometres into the day's race and kept the break alive for almost two hours.





Russian, Canadian and the best local sprinters immediately placed themselves in the front line. However, they were outfoxed by Kolesnikov, whose strength in the finale saw him finish with an advantage over the charging group behind.

The stage was also marked by the announcement that this year's edition of La Vuelta Ciclista Internacional a Costa Rica will be dedicated to Álvaro Duval Marin. The former General Director of the race passed away on Friday morning after a two-year battle with cancer.

Saturday's stage will be raced in memory of this long-time Costa Rican cycling authority. The longest stage of the tour will begin at la Fortuna of San Carlos and will finish 190.1 kilometres later in Liberia.

Results 1 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian National Team 3:36:05 2 Henry Raabe (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 0:00:01 3 Gregori Brenes (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 4 Janier Acevedo (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 5 Juan Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 6 Marco Salas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 0:00:02 7 Jose Bonilla (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 8 Federico Ramirez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 9 Alexander Sanchez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 10 Jesus Castaño (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 11 Steven Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 12 Allan Morales (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 13 Paulo Vargas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 14 Nicolas Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 15 Pablo Araya (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 16 Alexis Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 17 Marconi Duran (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 18 Marco Salas (CRc) Grupo Ice 19 Cesar Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 20 William Valencia (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 21 Julian Rodas (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 22 Carlos Pulgarin (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 23 Fabricio Quiros (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 0:00:10 24 Mynor Lopez (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:00:26 25 Juan Solis (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 26 Jose Montero (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 0:01:12 27 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:01:20 28 Eddier Godinez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 0:01:22 29 Guillermo Gonzalez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 30 Esteban Castro (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 31 Carlos Hernandez (Gua) Guatemala National Team 32 Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 33 Enrique Artavia (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 34 Diego Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team 35 Cory Wallace (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 0:01:40 36 Mariano Herrera (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 37 Roman Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 38 Luis Rojas (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 39 Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Amsterdam Team 40 Allan Cordero (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 0:02:07 41 Erick Perez (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:02:21 42 Noe Alvarez (Gua) Guatemala National Team 43 Renan Gonzalez (CRc) Grupo Ice 44 Miguel Rojas (CRc) Grupo Ice 45 Gilbert Tencio (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 0:03:01 46 Alfredo Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team 47 Douglas Offer (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 48 Marvin Guzman (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 0:04:02 49 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian National Team 0:04:05 50 Jonathan Camacho (CRc) Grupo Ice 0:04:12 51 Daniel Rodriguez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 52 Randall Aguilar (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 0:04:52 53 Hersson Jimenez (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 0:05:16 54 Johan Barahona (CRc) Grupo Ice 0:05:30 55 Lars Van Devall (Ned) Amsterdam Team 56 Vincent Veilleuz (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 57 Moises Hernandez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 0:06:42 58 Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 59 Jean Lachance (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 0:08:16 60 Charles Thibault (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 0:08:37 61 Evgeniy Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:08:55 62 Victor Smalko (Rus) Russian National Team 63 Giel Nijs (Ned) Amsterdam Team 64 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Amsterdam Team 65 Luis Alvarez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 0:09:15 66 David Vargas (CRc) Grupo Ice 0:09:39 67 Cody Camming (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 0:12:09 68 Pablo Leiva (CRc) Grupo Ice 0:14:47 69 Marco Guillen (CRc) Grupo Ice 70 Alfredo Sanchez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 71 Niels Lommers (Ned) Amsterdam Team 0:16:10 72 Jan Lof (Ned) Amsterdam Team 73 Dirk Van Der Craats (Ned) Amsterdam Team 74 Jeroen Kers (Ned) Amsterdam Team 0:16:13 75 Eduardo Garita (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 0:17:40 DNF Arnaud Papillon (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH DSQ Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team DNS Abelardo Julaju (Gua) Guatemala National Team