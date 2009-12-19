Trending

Kolesnikov grabs another Russian victory

Brenes bumps teammate out of yellow

Image 1 of 16

The stage start in San Carlos

The stage start in San Carlos
(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
Image 2 of 16

Alexander Khatuntsev (Russia) finishes the stage, but he was disqualified from the race

Alexander Khatuntsev (Russia) finishes the stage, but he was disqualified from the race
(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
Image 3 of 16

Giel Nijs (Amsterdam Team) and Alfredo Sanchez (Bufete Guzmán

Giel Nijs (Amsterdam Team) and Alfredo Sanchez (Bufete Guzmán
(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
Image 4 of 16

New race leader Gregor Brenes (BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade)

New race leader Gregor Brenes (BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade)
(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
Image 5 of 16

The peloton stays tightly packed on stage three

The peloton stays tightly packed on stage three
(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
Image 6 of 16

The peloton on stage three of the Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica

The peloton on stage three of the Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica
(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
Image 7 of 16

Sergey Kolesnikov (Russia) claimed a one second win

Sergey Kolesnikov (Russia) claimed a one second win
(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Image 8 of 16

Alfredo Sanchez (Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec) isn't going to stay away from the closing peloton

Alfredo Sanchez (Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec) isn't going to stay away from the closing peloton
(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Image 9 of 16

Alfredo Sanchez (Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec) goes it alone

Alfredo Sanchez (Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec) goes it alone
(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Image 10 of 16

Cory Wallace (Tour D’Quebec-GTH)

Cory Wallace (Tour D’Quebec-GTH)
(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Image 11 of 16

Fabricio Quiros handed the yellow jersey over to his BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade teammate Gregori Brenes

Fabricio Quiros handed the yellow jersey over to his BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade teammate Gregori Brenes
(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Image 12 of 16

Giel Nijs (Amsterdam Team) spent the day in a two-man breakaway

Giel Nijs (Amsterdam Team) spent the day in a two-man breakaway
(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Image 13 of 16

Giel Nijs (Amsterdam Team) and Alfredo Sanchez (Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec) were the breakaway of the day

Giel Nijs (Amsterdam Team) and Alfredo Sanchez (Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec) were the breakaway of the day
(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Image 14 of 16

Costa Rican Henry Raabe (Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue) finishes second

Costa Rican Henry Raabe (Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue) finishes second
(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Image 15 of 16

Jean Lachance (Tour D’Quebec-GTH )

Jean Lachance (Tour D’Quebec-GTH )
(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Image 16 of 16

BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade control the race

BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade control the race
(Image credit: Charles Brassard)

The defending champion of La Vuelta Ciclista Internacional a Costa Rica, Gregory Brenes (BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS), claimed the yellow jersey on Friday's third stage, which was won by Russian Sergey Kolesnikov.

Kolesnikov was actually the second Russian rider to cross the finish line, but was awarded the win after teammate Alexander Khatuntsev was disqualified by the race jury. According to the Chief Commissaire, Cuban Rafael Rodríguez, Kolesnikov did not complete the official course after he took a wrong turn and cut off some 20 kilometres of the stage. The judges' decision disqualified him from the stage and the rest of the competition.

Despite the incided, it didn't stop the Russian Team from claiming their second stage win in a row. Sergey Kolesnikov completed the 130.3 kilometre course on a time of 3:36:05. Costa Rican Henry Raabe (Citibank-Economy Rent a Car-Blue) and the new race leader, Gregory Brenes, finished one second further back.

Prior to the drama at the finish line, the stage's animators had been Dutchman Giel Nijs (Team Amsterdam) and local rider Alfredo Sánchez (Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez-Exeltec). They escaped from the peloton only a few kilometres into the day's race and kept the break alive for almost two hours.

Russian, Canadian and the best local sprinters immediately placed themselves in the front line. However, they were outfoxed by Kolesnikov, whose strength in the finale saw him finish with an advantage over the charging group behind.

The stage was also marked by the announcement that this year's edition of La Vuelta Ciclista Internacional a Costa Rica will be dedicated to Álvaro Duval Marin. The former General Director of the race passed away on Friday morning after a two-year battle with cancer.

Saturday's stage will be raced in memory of this long-time Costa Rican cycling authority. The longest stage of the tour will begin at la Fortuna of San Carlos and will finish 190.1 kilometres later in Liberia.

Results
1Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian National Team3:36:05
2Henry Raabe (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:00:01
3Gregori Brenes (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
4Janier Acevedo (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
5Juan Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
6Marco Salas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:02
7Jose Bonilla (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
8Federico Ramirez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
9Alexander Sanchez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
10Jesus Castaño (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
11Steven Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
12Allan Morales (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
13Paulo Vargas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
14Nicolas Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
15Pablo Araya (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
16Alexis Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
17Marconi Duran (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
18Marco Salas (CRc) Grupo Ice
19Cesar Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
20William Valencia (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
21Julian Rodas (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
22Carlos Pulgarin (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
23Fabricio Quiros (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:00:10
24Mynor Lopez (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:00:26
25Juan Solis (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
26Jose Montero (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:01:12
27Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team0:01:20
28Eddier Godinez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:01:22
29Guillermo Gonzalez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
30Esteban Castro (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
31Carlos Hernandez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
32Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
33Enrique Artavia (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
34Diego Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team
35Cory Wallace (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:01:40
36Mariano Herrera (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
37Roman Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
38Luis Rojas (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
39Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Amsterdam Team
40Allan Cordero (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:02:07
41Erick Perez (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:02:21
42Noe Alvarez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
43Renan Gonzalez (CRc) Grupo Ice
44Miguel Rojas (CRc) Grupo Ice
45Gilbert Tencio (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:03:01
46Alfredo Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team
47Douglas Offer (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
48Marvin Guzman (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:04:02
49Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian National Team0:04:05
50Jonathan Camacho (CRc) Grupo Ice0:04:12
51Daniel Rodriguez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
52Randall Aguilar (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:04:52
53Hersson Jimenez (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:05:16
54Johan Barahona (CRc) Grupo Ice0:05:30
55Lars Van Devall (Ned) Amsterdam Team
56Vincent Veilleuz (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
57Moises Hernandez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:06:42
58Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
59Jean Lachance (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:08:16
60Charles Thibault (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:08:37
61Evgeniy Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team0:08:55
62Victor Smalko (Rus) Russian National Team
63Giel Nijs (Ned) Amsterdam Team
64Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Amsterdam Team
65Luis Alvarez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:09:15
66David Vargas (CRc) Grupo Ice0:09:39
67Cody Camming (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:12:09
68Pablo Leiva (CRc) Grupo Ice0:14:47
69Marco Guillen (CRc) Grupo Ice
70Alfredo Sanchez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
71Niels Lommers (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:16:10
72Jan Lof (Ned) Amsterdam Team
73Dirk Van Der Craats (Ned) Amsterdam Team
74Jeroen Kers (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:16:13
75Eduardo Garita (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:17:40
DNFArnaud Papillon (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
DSQAlexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team
DNSAbelardo Julaju (Gua) Guatemala National Team

General classification
1Gregori Brenes (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade7:30:31
2Alexander Sanchez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:00:01
3Federico Ramirez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
4Allan Morales (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
5Henry Raabe (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:00:04
6Jose Bonilla (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:00:05
7Marconi Duran (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
8Fabricio Quiros (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:00:09
9Janier Acevedo (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:10
10William Valencia (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:11
11Jesus Castaño (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
12Nicolas Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
13Juan Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:14
14Paulo Vargas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:15
15Pablo Araya (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
16Alexis Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:16
17Cesar Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:19
18Steven Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:20
19Marco Salas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
20Julian Rodas (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
21Carlos Pulgarin (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:29
22Marco Salas (CRc) Grupo Ice0:00:47
23Juan Solis (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:00:53
24Jose Montero (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:01:11
25Guillermo Gonzalez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:01:21
26Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian National Team0:01:23
27Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:01:25
28Eddier Godinez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:01:40
29Mynor Lopez (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:01:49
30Enrique Artavia (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:01:51
31Diego Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:02:45
32Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:02:53
33Cory Wallace (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:03:05
34Roman Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:03:06
35Mariano Herrera (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
36Esteban Castro (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:03:08
37Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team0:03:14
38Luis Rojas (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:03:26
39Erick Perez (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:03:44
40Allan Cordero (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:03:53
41Carlos Hernandez (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:03:55
42Douglas Offer (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:03:58
43Alfredo Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:04:24
44Noe Alvarez (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:05:00
45Jonathan Camacho (CRc) Grupo Ice0:05:21
46Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian National Team0:05:28
47Gilbert Tencio (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:05:59
48Johan Barahona (CRc) Grupo Ice0:06:15
49Daniel Rodriguez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:06:34
50Hersson Jimenez (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:06:42
51Randall Aguilar (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:07:14
52Moises Hernandez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:07:16
53Marvin Guzman (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:07:27
54Renan Gonzalez (CRc) Grupo Ice0:10:29
55Victor Smalko (Rus) Russian National Team0:11:13
56Evgeniy Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team
57Miguel Rojas (CRc) Grupo Ice0:13:02
58Vincent Veilleuz (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:14:18
59Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:16:44
60Jean Lachance (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:17:04
61Jan Lof (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:17:23
62Jeroen Kers (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:17:26
63Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:17:31
64Eduardo Garita (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:18:16
65Lars Van Devall (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:18:18
66Charles Thibault (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:19:52
67Giel Nijs (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:21:57
68Cody Camming (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:22:28
69David Vargas (CRc) Grupo Ice0:22:47
70Alfredo Sanchez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:23:15
71Marco Guillen (CRc) Grupo Ice0:24:33
72Dirk Van Der Craats (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:24:46
73Pablo Leiva (CRc) Grupo Ice0:25:37
74Niels Lommers (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:29:58
75Luis Alvarez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:38:45

 

Latest on Cyclingnews