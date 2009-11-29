Trending

Meeusen on top in Gieten

Szczepaniak brothers fill remaining podium spots

Image 1 of 7

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) leads Kacper Szczepaniak in Gieten.

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) leads Kacper Szczepaniak in Gieten.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 7

Boy Van Poppel (Rabobank)

Boy Van Poppel (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 7

Ramon Sinkeldam (Rabobank)

Ramon Sinkeldam (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 7

Tijmen Eising (Sunweb Projob)

Tijmen Eising (Sunweb Projob)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 7

Vincent Baestaens (Telenet Fidea)

Vincent Baestaens (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 7

Boy van Poppel (Rabobank)

Boy van Poppel (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 7

Tijmen Eising (Sunweb Projob)

Tijmen Eising (Sunweb Projob)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Belgian Tom Meeusen took a commanding win in the Superprestige race in Gieten Sunday. The Telenet Fidea rider led the race with Polish U23 champion Kacper Szczepaniak for much of the race, but a bobble on the final lap distanced the Pole.

Lubomír Petruš (BKCP Powerplus) got the hole shot and made the lead group on the first lap with teammate Jim Aernouts, Meeusen and Van Compernolle.

A heavy course and strong winds favored the patient, and Meeusen bided his time before launching an attack that only Kacper Szczepaniak could follow. 

Van Compernolle led an elite chase group, but was out-sprinted by Pawel Szczepaniak for third.

Full Results
1Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:50:32
2Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie0:00:24
3Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Projob0:00:52
4Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie0:01:08
5Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:01:13
6Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:23
7Jan Denuwelaer (Bel)
8Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
9Jirí Polnický (Cze) Empella Czech Team0:01:31
10Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:36
11Tijmen Eising (Ned)0:01:39
12Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)0:01:44
13Lubomír Petruš (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus0:01:50
14Stef Boden (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:02:10
15Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob0:02:28
16Maurits Lammertink (Ned)0:02:35
17Wietse Bosmans (Bel)0:02:41
18Mitchell Huenders (Ned) AA Cycling Team0:02:50
19Sascha Weber (Ger) FC Rheinland-Pfalz Flonheim0:02:54
20Twan van den Brand (Ned) Sunweb Projob Cycling Team0:02:58
21Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire0:03:05
22Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank0:03:17
23Zach McDonald (USA) Classic Cycles0:03:23
24Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Cyclocross Team Hamburg0:03:47
25Jelle Brackman (Bel) MTB Dreamteam AArtselAAr0:03:56
26Lukas Winterberg (Swi) weishauptcycles. ch / VC Pfaffnau0:04:10
27Sven Beelen (Bel) Easypay Cyclocross Team0:04:32
28Edwin Arts (Ned)0:04:58
29Kaj Slenter (Ned)0:05:23
30Mattias Nilsson (Swe)0:05:28
31Kobus Hereijgers (Ned)0:05:40
32Boy van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank0:05:45
33Naran Khangarid (Mgl)0:06:01
34Dries Pauwels (Bel)0:06:56
35Dario Stauble (Swi)
36Barry Hayes (Ger) RSC Probstei
37Kamil Gradek (Pol) MGLKS Blekitni Sokpol Dobraw
38Baasankhuu Myagmarsuren (Mgl)
39Jelmer Jubbega (Ned)
40Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
41Julian Van Dijk (Ned)
42Gijs Strating (Ned)
43Henk Bos (Ned)
44Stefan Poutsma (Ned)
45Brandon Mart (USA)
46Dennis Van Bruggen (Ned)
47Geert Kuit (Ned)

