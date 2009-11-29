Meeusen on top in Gieten
Szczepaniak brothers fill remaining podium spots
Belgian Tom Meeusen took a commanding win in the Superprestige race in Gieten Sunday. The Telenet Fidea rider led the race with Polish U23 champion Kacper Szczepaniak for much of the race, but a bobble on the final lap distanced the Pole.
Lubomír Petruš (BKCP Powerplus) got the hole shot and made the lead group on the first lap with teammate Jim Aernouts, Meeusen and Van Compernolle.
A heavy course and strong winds favored the patient, and Meeusen bided his time before launching an attack that only Kacper Szczepaniak could follow.
Van Compernolle led an elite chase group, but was out-sprinted by Pawel Szczepaniak for third.
|1
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:50:32
|2
|Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie
|0:00:24
|3
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Projob
|0:00:52
|4
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie
|0:01:08
|5
|Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|0:01:13
|6
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:23
|7
|Jan Denuwelaer (Bel)
|8
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
|9
|Jirí Polnický (Cze) Empella Czech Team
|0:01:31
|10
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|11
|Tijmen Eising (Ned)
|0:01:39
|12
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
|0:01:44
|13
|Lubomír Petruš (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus
|0:01:50
|14
|Stef Boden (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|15
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob
|0:02:28
|16
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned)
|0:02:35
|17
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|0:02:41
|18
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) AA Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|19
|Sascha Weber (Ger) FC Rheinland-Pfalz Flonheim
|0:02:54
|20
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Sunweb Projob Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|21
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|0:03:05
|22
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:17
|23
|Zach McDonald (USA) Classic Cycles
|0:03:23
|24
|Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Cyclocross Team Hamburg
|0:03:47
|25
|Jelle Brackman (Bel) MTB Dreamteam AArtselAAr
|0:03:56
|26
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) weishauptcycles. ch / VC Pfaffnau
|0:04:10
|27
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Easypay Cyclocross Team
|0:04:32
|28
|Edwin Arts (Ned)
|0:04:58
|29
|Kaj Slenter (Ned)
|0:05:23
|30
|Mattias Nilsson (Swe)
|0:05:28
|31
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned)
|0:05:40
|32
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank
|0:05:45
|33
|Naran Khangarid (Mgl)
|0:06:01
|34
|Dries Pauwels (Bel)
|0:06:56
|35
|Dario Stauble (Swi)
|36
|Barry Hayes (Ger) RSC Probstei
|37
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) MGLKS Blekitni Sokpol Dobraw
|38
|Baasankhuu Myagmarsuren (Mgl)
|39
|Jelmer Jubbega (Ned)
|40
|Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
|41
|Julian Van Dijk (Ned)
|42
|Gijs Strating (Ned)
|43
|Henk Bos (Ned)
|44
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned)
|45
|Brandon Mart (USA)
|46
|Dennis Van Bruggen (Ned)
|47
|Geert Kuit (Ned)
