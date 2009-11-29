Image 1 of 7 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) leads Kacper Szczepaniak in Gieten. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 7 Boy Van Poppel (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 7 Ramon Sinkeldam (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 7 Tijmen Eising (Sunweb Projob) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 7 Vincent Baestaens (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 7 Boy van Poppel (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 7 Tijmen Eising (Sunweb Projob) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Belgian Tom Meeusen took a commanding win in the Superprestige race in Gieten Sunday. The Telenet Fidea rider led the race with Polish U23 champion Kacper Szczepaniak for much of the race, but a bobble on the final lap distanced the Pole.

Lubomír Petruš (BKCP Powerplus) got the hole shot and made the lead group on the first lap with teammate Jim Aernouts, Meeusen and Van Compernolle.

A heavy course and strong winds favored the patient, and Meeusen bided his time before launching an attack that only Kacper Szczepaniak could follow.

Van Compernolle led an elite chase group, but was out-sprinted by Pawel Szczepaniak for third.