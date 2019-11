Image 1 of 27 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team) lays down the law. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 27 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team) takes the win. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 27 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team) celebrates his win. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 27 Swiss U23 champion Arnaud Grand (Telenet - Fidea) in full flight. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 27 Michael Boroš (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor) on the course. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 27 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team was in the thick of the action. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 27 Corné van Kessel in his Dutch champion jersey. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 27 Vincent Baestaens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) finished second on the day. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 27 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team) sets the pace. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 27 Gert-Jan Bosman (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team) on the front. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 27 The riders faced snow as well as a difficult course. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 27 Winner Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team) on the podium with Vincent Baestaens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) and Tijmen Eising (Sunweb-Revor). (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 27 Corné van Kessel battles with the conditions. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 27 The riders dismount ahead of an obstacle. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 27 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team) was aggressive throughout his winning ride. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 27 Vinnie Braet (Sunweb-Revor) worked hard throughout. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 27 Belgian U23 champion Jim Aernouts (BKCP - Powerplus) in action. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 27 Swiss U23 champion Arnaud Grand (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 19 of 27 Eventual third place finisher Tijmen Eising (Sunweb -Revor) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 20 of 27 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team) en route to victory in Gieten. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 21 of 27 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team) is the reigning U23 European 'cross champion. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 22 of 27 European U23 champion Lars van der Haar (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team) makes quick work of the stairs. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 23 of 27 Tijmen Eising (Sunweb - Revor) on the attack, followed by Lars van der Haar (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 24 of 27 Belgian U23 champion Jim Aernouts (BKCP - Powerplus) on the front. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 25 of 27 Gert-Jan Bosman (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team) runs the stairs. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 26 of 27 The U23 men's race featured a large front group for the duration of the event. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 27 of 27 Tijmen Eising (Sunweb -Revor) finished the day on the podium. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team) won the fifth round of the Superprestige Series in Gieten, The Netherlands. The European U23 'cross champion outsprinted a large front group which stayed together throughout the event. Belgium's Vincent Baestaens (Telenet-Fidea) finished second while Tijmen Eising (Sunweb-Revor) rounded out the top three in third.

Eising and Mike Teunissen (Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team) were the most aggressive during the race, but neither was able to force a selection heading into the finale.

"When it comes to sprints, I do stand my ground," said Van der Haar. "I ended up in second position on the road and then I knew it was as good as won. It was a nice end to a nervous match in which too many riders were in the leading group."

The victory was doubly good for Van der Haar as the Dutchman moved into the Superprestige Series lead by one point over previous leader Jim Aernouts (BKCP-Powerplus). Aernouts, the Belgian U23 'cross champion, could only manage a ninth place finish in Gieten and surrendered the lead by the slimmest of margins.

Full Results 1 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 0:47:50 2 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 3 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor 4 Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.nl 5 Marcel Meisen (Ger) 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 7 Corné van Kessel (Ned) 8 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 9 Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 10 Tim Merlier (Bel) 11 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 12 Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 13 Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 14 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 15 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 16 Twan van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl 17 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) ZZPR.nl 18 Kenneth Hansen (Den) 19 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) 20 Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 21 Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) 22 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 23 Max Walsleben (Ger) 24 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 25 Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín 26 Jelle Brackman (Bel) MTB dreamteam 0:00:35 27 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:00:45 28 Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:50 29 Angelo De Clercq (Bel) 0:00:55 30 Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 0:01:05 31 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) 0:01:10 32 Radek Polnicky (Cze) 0:01:20 33 Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:01:30 34 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:35 35 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N 0:01:40 36 Jonas Guddal (Den) 0:02:35 37 Geert van deer Horst (Ned) 0:03:10 38 Bart Barkhuis (Ned) WV Meteoor Assen-Roden 0:03:50 39 Allan Veenstra (Ned) 0:04:00 40 Peio Goikoetxea (Spa) -2laps 41 Lars Maris (Ned) -3laps 42 Erwin Ketellapper (Ned) -5laps