Gesink thunders to time trial victory
Dutch master tightens grip on Oman lead
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) set up overall victory in the Tour of Oman on Saturday by winning the key 18.5km hilly time trial and extending his overall lead to more than a minute with just Sunday's final flat stage left to race.
The lanky Dutchman won the uphill finish to Jabal al Akhdhar on Friday and completed a dominant double by covering the roller coaster time trial course in 29 minutes and 20 seconds.
Italy's Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) was a surprise second at 16 seconds, with Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) third at 24 seconds.
The testing course was as much for climbers at is was for pure time trialists, with all the riders limited to their road bikes and high profile wheels. World champion Fabian Cancellara gained time on the flat sections and descents but lost time on the climbs and finished fourth, some 27 seconds slower than Gesink. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was fifth at 29 seconds, while Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) was 10th at 1:01.
Gesink's first time trial success
Gesink now leads Boasson Hagen by 1:13, with Visconti third at 1:19. With only Sunday's flat final stage to Muscat, which ends with nine laps on the Mattrah seafront, only a major crash or sudden illness can stop Gesink from winning.
"I'm really surprised to win this stage. It's the first time trial I've ever won in my professional career. I won the Dutch time trial as a kid but that's completely different," Gesink said after more celebrations with the Rabobank staff.
"I'm not known as one of the best time trialists in the worlds but the parcours was unusually tough, and the rolling roads really suit my riding style. I think I can really make myself suffer on a normal road bike and that's what you have to do in a time trial like this. I always ride with a high cadence and I think that was also important to keep going after the climbs."
Gesink was very focused before and during his ride.
"I told myself to keep going and you had to concentrate on what you're doing, your position and your pedaling, not on how much pain you have in your legs. It's also important to take the shortest line. It's not easy to win time trials but it's nice when you get it right."
Gesink knows he has overall success wrapped up but Rabobank could add yet another stage victory to their tally on Sunday's final stage from Qurayyat to the Mattrah Seafront.
"It's a perfect way to start the season. We've had a great race. We've won four out of five stages and we've got a good chance to win tomorrow too (with Theo Bos). It's a really special race for us," Gesink said. On Friday night the riders and staff celebrated with four bottles of champagne. There will probably be just as many tonight and even more on Sunday night after the race is over.
Disappointed rivals
While Rabobank celebrated yet again, the other teams were in a more somber mood.
Marco Pinotti was angry with himself after missing the key split in the peloton before the climb to the finish at Jabal al Akhdhar and gave it everything in the time trial. He was the fastest for a long time with 29:44, a time even Fabian Cancellara could not beat. However Visconti then went faster setting a time of 29:36.
Christian Vande Velde was a little off the pace with 30:21 but Edvald Boasson Hagen also failed to beat Visconti. He was buzzed by a helicopter mid-time trial and was caught up in a storm of dust. It probably cost him a few seconds and so a better placing on the stage but he would end up 29 seconds slower than Gesink.
The Dutchman was fastest at the intermediate point by two seconds and then blasted his way back to the finish to beat Visconti by 16 seconds. He now leads by a margin of 1:13.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:29:21
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:16
|3
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:24
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:27
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:29
|6
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:36
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:37
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|9
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:59
|10
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:01
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:04
|12
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:01:05
|13
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:10
|14
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:15
|16
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|17
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:18
|18
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|19
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:25
|20
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:27
|21
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:30
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:31
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|25
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:41
|27
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|28
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:53
|30
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:54
|31
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:56
|32
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:57
|33
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:58
|34
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:03
|35
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:02:04
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:05
|37
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:07
|38
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:08
|39
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:02:10
|40
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|41
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|42
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:17
|43
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|44
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|45
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:18
|46
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:19
|47
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:23
|48
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:27
|49
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:32
|50
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:02:34
|51
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|52
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:43
|53
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:02:45
|54
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:02:46
|55
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:48
|56
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|57
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:02:50
|58
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:51
|59
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|61
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:52
|62
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:54
|63
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:58
|64
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:00
|65
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:03
|66
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:05
|67
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|68
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:03:06
|69
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:03:09
|70
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:10
|71
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:11
|72
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|73
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:16
|74
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:18
|75
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:03:19
|76
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:03:20
|77
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|78
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|79
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:31
|80
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|81
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:03:35
|82
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:39
|83
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:40
|85
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|86
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:41
|87
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:49
|88
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|89
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|90
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:51
|91
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:57
|92
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|93
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:00
|94
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:01
|95
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:03
|96
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|97
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:04:06
|98
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:09
|99
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:12
|100
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:14
|101
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:15
|102
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|103
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:19
|104
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:04:24
|105
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:25
|106
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|107
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:31
|108
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|109
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|110
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:04:38
|111
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:54
|112
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|113
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:01
|114
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:04
|115
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|116
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:05:12
|117
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:15
|118
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|119
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|120
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:05:50
|121
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:06:10
|122
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:06:13
|123
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:17
|124
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:42
|DNS
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNS
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|12
|3
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|9
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|7
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|6
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|4
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|2
|10
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:29:21
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:29
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:36
|4
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:59
|5
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:10
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:27
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:31
|8
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|9
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:05
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:07
|11
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:08
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:02:34
|13
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|14
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:02:45
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:51
|16
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:05
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:31
|18
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:03:35
|20
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:41
|21
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:51
|22
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:57
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:01
|24
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:03
|25
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:14
|26
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:31
|27
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|28
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:54
|29
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:04
|30
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|31
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:05:50
|32
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:06:10
|33
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:06:13
|34
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:17
|35
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:30:06
|2
|HTC - Highroad
|0:00:05
|3
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:00:30
|4
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:45
|5
|Pro Team Astana
|0:02:20
|6
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:21
|7
|FDJ
|0:02:24
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:42
|9
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:03:10
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:03:15
|11
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:03:16
|12
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|13
|Geox - TMC
|0:04:36
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:05:48
|15
|Skil-Shimano
|0:08:10
|16
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|0:08:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16:44:38
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:13
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:19
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:52
|5
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:04
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:02:11
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:02:19
|9
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:51
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:02
|11
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:03:03
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:29
|13
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:52
|14
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:48
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:58
|16
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:36
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:41
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:52
|19
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:05
|20
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:52
|23
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:59
|24
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|25
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:30
|26
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:02
|27
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:07
|28
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:11
|29
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:08:18
|30
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:38
|31
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:50
|32
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:25
|33
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:09:45
|34
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:10:18
|35
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:08
|36
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:22
|37
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:15
|38
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:20
|39
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:34
|40
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:51
|41
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:12:55
|42
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:13:19
|43
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:31
|44
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:34
|45
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:13:48
|46
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:49
|47
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:50
|48
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:14:00
|49
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:11
|50
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:13
|51
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:14:20
|52
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:24
|53
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:29
|54
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:14:34
|55
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:14:42
|56
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:14:57
|57
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:15:10
|58
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:15:17
|59
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:15:18
|60
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:58
|61
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:16:14
|62
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:04
|63
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:11
|64
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:17:16
|65
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:55
|66
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:15
|67
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:18:21
|68
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:19:06
|69
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:19:13
|70
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:18
|71
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:19:43
|72
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:02
|73
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:37
|74
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:48
|75
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:21:24
|76
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:28
|77
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:58
|78
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:22:06
|79
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:20
|80
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:24:09
|81
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:16
|82
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:24:53
|83
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|84
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:25:02
|85
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:44
|86
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:54
|87
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:06
|88
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:26:14
|89
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:26:31
|90
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:26:33
|91
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:26:35
|92
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:26:41
|93
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:47
|94
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|95
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:26:59
|96
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:27:00
|97
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:27:07
|98
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:27:34
|99
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:38
|100
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:27:43
|101
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:51
|102
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:27:56
|103
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:07
|104
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:28:09
|105
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:28:29
|106
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:28:30
|107
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:28:54
|108
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:29:10
|109
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:29:34
|110
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:29:37
|111
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:29:43
|112
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:29:46
|113
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:30:26
|114
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:30:35
|115
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:30:41
|116
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:30:47
|117
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:30:54
|118
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:30:55
|119
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:32:13
|120
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:45
|121
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:04
|122
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:33:33
|123
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:34:00
|124
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:35:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16:44:38
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:13
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:58
|4
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:41
|5
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:52
|6
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:17
|7
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:52
|8
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:30
|9
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:11
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:22
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:34
|12
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:49
|13
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:11
|14
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:14:57
|15
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:17:16
|16
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:19:06
|17
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:18
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:24:09
|19
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:24:53
|20
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:47
|21
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:27:00
|23
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:38
|24
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:51
|25
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:28:09
|26
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:28:29
|27
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:29:43
|28
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:30:26
|29
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:30:47
|30
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:30:54
|31
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:30:55
|32
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:32:13
|33
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:33:33
|34
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:34:00
|35
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:35:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|41
|pts
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|24
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|24
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|19
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|14
|8
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|12
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|10
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|10
|12
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|13
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|14
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|9
|15
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|16
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|17
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|7
|18
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|19
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|7
|20
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|21
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|22
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|23
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|24
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|5
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|4
|27
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|28
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|3
|29
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|30
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|31
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|33
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2
|34
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|2
|35
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|2
|36
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|37
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|38
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|39
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|40
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1
|41
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|12
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|3
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|5
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|4
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|3
|8
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|11
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|12
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|13
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|14
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|15
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Leopard-Trek
|50:21:40
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:45
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:40
|4
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:07:43
|5
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:08:42
|6
|HTC - Highroad
|0:09:40
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:43
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:09:53
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:13:06
|10
|FDJ
|0:13:38
|11
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:21:08
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:24:52
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:25:59
|14
|Geox - TMC
|0:28:54
|15
|Skil-Shimano
|0:39:49
|16
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|0:47:25
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy