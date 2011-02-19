Trending

Gesink thunders to time trial victory

Dutch master tightens grip on Oman lead

Image 1 of 17

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) poses the with the Dutch flag

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) poses the with the Dutch flag
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 2 of 17

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is about to start his time trial

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is about to start his time trial
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 3 of 17

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) raced the time trial in the green points jersey

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) raced the time trial in the green points jersey
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 4 of 17

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo)

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 5 of 17

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli)

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 6 of 17

Cancellara in his Leopard Trek world time trial champion's skinsuit

Cancellara in his Leopard Trek world time trial champion's skinsuit
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 7 of 17

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) focuses for the start of the time trial

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) focuses for the start of the time trial
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 8 of 17

Michael Schar (BMC) at speed

Michael Schar (BMC) at speed
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 9 of 17

Australian time trial champion Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo)

Australian time trial champion Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 10 of 17

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek)

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 11 of 17

Lars Boom finds some inspiration for the time trial in the spectacular view across the sea

Lars Boom finds some inspiration for the time trial in the spectacular view across the sea
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 12 of 17

Mark McNally and Mark Cavendish pre-time trial

Mark McNally and Mark Cavendish pre-time trial
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 13 of 17

Andre Finn (An Post Sean Kelly)

Andre Finn (An Post Sean Kelly)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 14 of 17

Taylor Phinney shows off his US time trial champion's skinsuit

Taylor Phinney shows off his US time trial champion's skinsuit
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 15 of 17

Bernhard Hinault puts a point across to former UCI president Hein Verbruggen

Bernhard Hinault puts a point across to former UCI president Hein Verbruggen
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 16 of 17

The time trial was a rare chance to see Thor Hushovd in regular Garmin-Cervelo colours

The time trial was a rare chance to see Thor Hushovd in regular Garmin-Cervelo colours
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 17 of 17

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is congratulated after winning the time trial and setting up overall victory at the Tour of Oman

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is congratulated after winning the time trial and setting up overall victory at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) set up overall victory in the Tour of Oman on Saturday by winning the key 18.5km hilly time trial and extending his overall lead to more than a minute with just Sunday's final flat stage left to race.

The lanky Dutchman won the uphill finish to Jabal al Akhdhar on Friday and completed a dominant double by covering the roller coaster time trial course in 29 minutes and 20 seconds.

Italy's Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) was a surprise second at 16 seconds, with Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) third at 24 seconds.

The testing course was as much for climbers at is was for pure time trialists, with all the riders limited to their road bikes and high profile wheels. World champion Fabian Cancellara gained time on the flat sections and descents but lost time on the climbs and finished fourth, some 27 seconds slower than Gesink. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was fifth at 29 seconds, while Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) was 10th at 1:01.

Gesink's first time trial success

Gesink now leads Boasson Hagen by 1:13, with Visconti third at 1:19. With only Sunday's flat final stage to Muscat, which ends with nine laps on the Mattrah seafront, only a major crash or sudden illness can stop Gesink from winning.

"I'm really surprised to win this stage. It's the first time trial I've ever won in my professional career. I won the Dutch time trial as a kid but that's completely different," Gesink said after more celebrations with the Rabobank staff.

"I'm not known as one of the best time trialists in the worlds but the parcours was unusually tough, and the rolling roads really suit my riding style. I think I can really make myself suffer on a normal road bike and that's what you have to do in a time trial like this. I always ride with a high cadence and I think that was also important to keep going after the climbs."

Gesink was very focused before and during his ride.

"I told myself to keep going and you had to concentrate on what you're doing, your position and your pedaling, not on how much pain you have in your legs. It's also important to take the shortest line. It's not easy to win time trials but it's nice when you get it right."

Gesink knows he has overall success wrapped up but Rabobank could add yet another stage victory to their tally on Sunday's final stage from Qurayyat to the Mattrah Seafront.

"It's a perfect way to start the season. We've had a great race. We've won four out of five stages and we've got a good chance to win tomorrow too (with Theo Bos). It's a really special race for us," Gesink said. On Friday night the riders and staff celebrated with four bottles of champagne. There will probably be just as many tonight and even more on Sunday night after the race is over.

Disappointed rivals

While Rabobank celebrated yet again, the other teams were in a more somber mood.

Marco Pinotti was angry with himself after missing the key split in the peloton before the climb to the finish at Jabal al Akhdhar and gave it everything in the time trial. He was the fastest for a long time with 29:44, a time even Fabian Cancellara could not beat. However Visconti then went faster setting a time of 29:36.

Christian Vande Velde was a little off the pace with 30:21 but Edvald Boasson Hagen also failed to beat Visconti. He was buzzed by a helicopter mid-time trial and was caught up in a storm of dust. It probably cost him a few seconds and so a better placing on the stage but he would end up 29 seconds slower than Gesink.

The Dutchman was fastest at the intermediate point by two seconds and then blasted his way back to the finish to beat Visconti by 16 seconds. He now leads by a margin of 1:13.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:29:21
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:16
3Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:00:24
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:27
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:29
6Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:36
7Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:00:37
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:43
9Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:00:59
10Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:01
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:04
12Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:01:05
13Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:10
14Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:15
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:16
17Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:18
18Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:23
19Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:25
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:27
21Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
22Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:01:30
23Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:01:31
24Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:40
25Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
26Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:41
27Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:43
28Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:49
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:53
30Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:54
31Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:56
32Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:01:57
33David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:58
34Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:02:03
35Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:02:04
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:05
37Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:02:07
38Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:02:08
39David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:10
40Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
41Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:12
42Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:17
43Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
44Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
45Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:02:18
46Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:02:19
47Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:23
48Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:27
49Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:02:32
50Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:34
51Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:42
52Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:43
53Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:45
54Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:02:46
55Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:48
56Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
57Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:02:50
58Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:51
59Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
61Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:52
62Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:54
63Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:58
64Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:00
65Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:03
66Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:05
67Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
68Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:03:06
69Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:03:09
70Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:03:10
71Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:11
72Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:14
73Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:16
74Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:03:18
75Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:03:19
76Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC0:03:20
77Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:23
78Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:29
79Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:03:31
80Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
81Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:03:35
82John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:39
83Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
84Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:40
85Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
86Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:41
87Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:03:49
88Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
89Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
90Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:51
91Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:03:57
92Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
93Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:00
94Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:04:01
95Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:03
96Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
97Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:04:06
98Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:04:09
99Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:12
100Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:14
101Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:04:15
102Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
103Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:19
104Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:04:24
105Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:25
106Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:30
107Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:31
108Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:33
109Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:37
110Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:04:38
111Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:54
112Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
113Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:05:01
114Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:05:04
115Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:10
116Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:05:12
117Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:05:15
118Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:20
119Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:21
120Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:05:50
121Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:06:10
122Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:06:13
123Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:06:17
124Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:42
DNSKoen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNSHeinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points stage:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli12
3Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad9
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek7
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling6
6Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
7Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad4
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
9Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ2
10Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Combativity:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1

Young rider:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:29:21
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:29
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:36
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:00:59
5Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:10
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:27
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:01:31
8Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:40
9Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:05
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:02:07
11Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:02:08
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:34
13Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:42
14Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:45
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:51
16Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:05
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:03:31
18Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
19Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:03:35
20Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:41
21Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:51
22Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:57
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:04:01
24Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:03
25Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:14
26Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:31
27Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:37
28Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:54
29Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:05:04
30Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:20
31Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:05:50
32Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:06:10
33Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:06:13
34Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:06:17
35Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:42

Teams:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team1:30:06
2HTC - Highroad0:00:05
3Team Leopard-Trek0:00:30
4Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:45
5Pro Team Astana0:02:20
6Sky Procycling0:02:21
7FDJ0:02:24
8Lampre - ISD0:02:42
9Team Garmin - Cervelo0:03:10
10Katusha Team0:03:15
11Bmc Racing Team0:03:16
12Quick Step Cycling Team0:04:22
13Geox - TMC0:04:36
14Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:05:48
15Skil-Shimano0:08:10
16An Post-Sean Kelly0:08:33

General classification after stage 5:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16:44:38
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:13
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:19
4Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:01:52
5Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:04
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:02:11
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:13
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:02:19
9Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:51
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:02
11Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:03:03
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:29
13Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:52
14Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:48
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:04:58
16Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:05:36
17Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:05:41
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:05:52
19Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:05
20Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:17
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:52
23Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:06:59
24Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:20
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:30
26Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:02
27Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:08:07
28Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:08:11
29David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:08:18
30Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:08:38
31Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:50
32Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:25
33Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:09:45
34Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:10:18
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:08
36Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:22
37Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:15
38Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:20
39Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:12:34
40Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:51
41Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:12:55
42Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:13:19
43Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:13:31
44Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:13:34
45Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:13:48
46Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:49
47Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:50
48Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:14:00
49Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:14:11
50Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:14:13
51David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:14:20
52Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:14:24
53Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:14:29
54Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:14:34
55Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:14:42
56Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:14:57
57Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC0:15:10
58Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:15:17
59Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:15:18
60Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:58
61Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:16:14
62Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:04
63Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:11
64Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:17:16
65Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:17:55
66Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:18:15
67Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:18:21
68Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:19:06
69Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:19:13
70Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:19:18
71Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:19:43
72Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:02
73Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:20:37
74Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ0:20:48
75Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:21:24
76Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:21:28
77Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:58
78Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:22:06
79Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:20
80Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:09
81Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:16
82Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:24:53
83Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
84Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:25:02
85Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:44
86Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:25:54
87Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:06
88Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:26:14
89Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team0:26:31
90Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:26:33
91Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:26:35
92Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:26:41
93Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:26:47
94Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
95Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:26:59
96Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:27:00
97Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:27:07
98Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:27:34
99Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:27:38
100Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:27:43
101Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:27:51
102Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:27:56
103John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:07
104Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:28:09
105Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:28:29
106Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:28:30
107Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:28:54
108Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:29:10
109Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:29:34
110Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:29:37
111Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:29:43
112Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:29:46
113Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:30:26
114Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:30:35
115Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:30:41
116Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:30:47
117Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:30:54
118Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:30:55
119Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:32:13
120Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:45
121Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:04
122Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:33:33
123Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:34:00
124Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:35:21

Young rider:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16:44:38
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:13
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:04:58
4Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:05:41
5Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:05:52
6Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:17
7Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:52
8Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:30
9Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:08:11
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:22
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:13:34
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:49
13Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:14:11
14Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:14:57
15Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:17:16
16Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:19:06
17Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:19:18
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:09
19Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:24:53
20Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:26:47
21Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
22Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:27:00
23Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:27:38
24Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:27:51
25Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:28:09
26Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:28:29
27Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:29:43
28Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:30:26
29Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:30:47
30Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:30:54
31Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:30:55
32Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:32:13
33Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:33:33
34Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:34:00
35Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:35:21

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling41pts
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team30
3Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team30
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad24
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek24
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli19
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad14
8Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC12
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
10Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD10
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli10
12Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team10
13Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team9
14Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad9
15Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano9
16Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
17Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad7
18Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
19Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek7
20Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
22Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
23Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly6
24Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ5
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek4
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana4
27Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team4
28Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC3
29Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
30Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
31Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
32Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3
33Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2
34Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ2
35Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana2
36Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
37Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
38Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1
39Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1
40Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD1
41Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC12pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
3Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
4Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly6
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana4
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC3
8Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2
10Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
11Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
12Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
13Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1
14Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1
15Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Leopard-Trek50:21:40
2Sky Procycling0:02:45
3BMC Racing Team0:06:40
4Team Garmin - Cervelo0:07:43
5Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:08:42
6HTC - Highroad0:09:40
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:43
8Pro Team Astana0:09:53
9Lampre - ISD0:13:06
10FDJ0:13:38
11Quick Step Cycling Team0:21:08
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:24:52
13Katusha Team0:25:59
14Geox - TMC0:28:54
15Skil-Shimano0:39:49
16An Post-Sean Kelly0:47:25

 

