Robert Gesink (Rabobank) set up overall victory in the Tour of Oman on Saturday by winning the key 18.5km hilly time trial and extending his overall lead to more than a minute with just Sunday's final flat stage left to race.

The lanky Dutchman won the uphill finish to Jabal al Akhdhar on Friday and completed a dominant double by covering the roller coaster time trial course in 29 minutes and 20 seconds.

Italy's Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) was a surprise second at 16 seconds, with Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) third at 24 seconds.

The testing course was as much for climbers at is was for pure time trialists, with all the riders limited to their road bikes and high profile wheels. World champion Fabian Cancellara gained time on the flat sections and descents but lost time on the climbs and finished fourth, some 27 seconds slower than Gesink. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was fifth at 29 seconds, while Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) was 10th at 1:01.

Gesink's first time trial success

Gesink now leads Boasson Hagen by 1:13, with Visconti third at 1:19. With only Sunday's flat final stage to Muscat, which ends with nine laps on the Mattrah seafront, only a major crash or sudden illness can stop Gesink from winning.

"I'm really surprised to win this stage. It's the first time trial I've ever won in my professional career. I won the Dutch time trial as a kid but that's completely different," Gesink said after more celebrations with the Rabobank staff.

"I'm not known as one of the best time trialists in the worlds but the parcours was unusually tough, and the rolling roads really suit my riding style. I think I can really make myself suffer on a normal road bike and that's what you have to do in a time trial like this. I always ride with a high cadence and I think that was also important to keep going after the climbs."

Gesink was very focused before and during his ride.

"I told myself to keep going and you had to concentrate on what you're doing, your position and your pedaling, not on how much pain you have in your legs. It's also important to take the shortest line. It's not easy to win time trials but it's nice when you get it right."

Gesink knows he has overall success wrapped up but Rabobank could add yet another stage victory to their tally on Sunday's final stage from Qurayyat to the Mattrah Seafront.

"It's a perfect way to start the season. We've had a great race. We've won four out of five stages and we've got a good chance to win tomorrow too (with Theo Bos). It's a really special race for us," Gesink said. On Friday night the riders and staff celebrated with four bottles of champagne. There will probably be just as many tonight and even more on Sunday night after the race is over.

Disappointed rivals

While Rabobank celebrated yet again, the other teams were in a more somber mood.

Marco Pinotti was angry with himself after missing the key split in the peloton before the climb to the finish at Jabal al Akhdhar and gave it everything in the time trial. He was the fastest for a long time with 29:44, a time even Fabian Cancellara could not beat. However Visconti then went faster setting a time of 29:36.

Christian Vande Velde was a little off the pace with 30:21 but Edvald Boasson Hagen also failed to beat Visconti. He was buzzed by a helicopter mid-time trial and was caught up in a storm of dust. It probably cost him a few seconds and so a better placing on the stage but he would end up 29 seconds slower than Gesink.

The Dutchman was fastest at the intermediate point by two seconds and then blasted his way back to the finish to beat Visconti by 16 seconds. He now leads by a margin of 1:13.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:29:21 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:16 3 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:00:24 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:27 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:29 6 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:36 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:00:37 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:43 9 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:00:59 10 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:01 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:04 12 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:01:05 13 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:10 14 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:15 16 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:16 17 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:18 18 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:23 19 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:25 20 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:27 21 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 22 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:01:30 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:31 24 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:40 25 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 26 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:41 27 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:43 28 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:49 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:53 30 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:54 31 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:01:56 32 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:01:57 33 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:58 34 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:02:03 35 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:02:04 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:05 37 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:02:07 38 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:02:08 39 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:02:10 40 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 41 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:12 42 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:17 43 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 44 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 45 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:02:18 46 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:02:19 47 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:23 48 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:27 49 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:02:32 50 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:02:34 51 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:42 52 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:43 53 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:02:45 54 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:02:46 55 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:48 56 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 57 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:02:50 58 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:51 59 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 61 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:52 62 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:54 63 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:58 64 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:00 65 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:03 66 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:05 67 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 68 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:03:06 69 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:03:09 70 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:03:10 71 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:11 72 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:14 73 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:16 74 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:03:18 75 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:03:19 76 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:03:20 77 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:23 78 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:29 79 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:03:31 80 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 81 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 0:03:35 82 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:39 83 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 84 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:40 85 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 86 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:41 87 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:03:49 88 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:50 89 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 90 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:51 91 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:03:57 92 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 93 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:00 94 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:04:01 95 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:03 96 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 97 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:04:06 98 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:04:09 99 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:12 100 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:14 101 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:04:15 102 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 103 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:19 104 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:04:24 105 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:25 106 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:30 107 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:31 108 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:33 109 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:37 110 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:04:38 111 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:54 112 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 113 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:05:01 114 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:05:04 115 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:10 116 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:05:12 117 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:05:15 118 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:20 119 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:21 120 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:05:50 121 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:06:10 122 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:06:13 123 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:06:17 124 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:42 DNS Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNS Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points stage: # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 12 3 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 9 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 7 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 6 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 4 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 9 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 2 10 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Combativity: # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1

Young rider: # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:29:21 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:29 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:36 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:00:59 5 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:10 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:27 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:31 8 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:40 9 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:05 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:02:07 11 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:02:08 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:02:34 13 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:42 14 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:02:45 15 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:51 16 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:05 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:03:31 18 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 0:03:35 20 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:41 21 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:51 22 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:57 23 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:04:01 24 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:03 25 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:14 26 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:31 27 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:37 28 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:54 29 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:05:04 30 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:20 31 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:05:50 32 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:06:10 33 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:06:13 34 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:06:17 35 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:42

Teams: # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 1:30:06 2 HTC - Highroad 0:00:05 3 Team Leopard-Trek 0:00:30 4 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:45 5 Pro Team Astana 0:02:20 6 Sky Procycling 0:02:21 7 FDJ 0:02:24 8 Lampre - ISD 0:02:42 9 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:03:10 10 Katusha Team 0:03:15 11 Bmc Racing Team 0:03:16 12 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:04:22 13 Geox - TMC 0:04:36 14 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:05:48 15 Skil-Shimano 0:08:10 16 An Post-Sean Kelly 0:08:33

General classification after stage 5: # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16:44:38 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:13 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:19 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:01:52 5 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:04 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:02:11 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:13 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:02:19 9 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:51 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:02 11 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:03:03 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:29 13 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:52 14 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:48 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:04:58 16 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:05:36 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:05:41 18 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:05:52 19 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:05 20 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:17 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:52 23 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:06:59 24 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:20 25 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:30 26 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:02 27 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:08:07 28 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:08:11 29 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:08:18 30 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:08:38 31 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:50 32 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:25 33 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:09:45 34 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:10:18 35 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:08 36 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:22 37 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:15 38 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:20 39 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:12:34 40 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:51 41 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:12:55 42 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:13:19 43 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:13:31 44 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:13:34 45 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:13:48 46 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:49 47 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:50 48 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:14:00 49 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:14:11 50 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:14:13 51 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:14:20 52 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:14:24 53 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:14:29 54 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:14:34 55 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:14:42 56 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:14:57 57 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:15:10 58 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:15:17 59 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:15:18 60 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:15:58 61 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:16:14 62 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:04 63 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:11 64 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:17:16 65 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:17:55 66 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:18:15 67 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:18:21 68 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 0:19:06 69 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:19:13 70 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:19:18 71 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:19:43 72 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:02 73 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:20:37 74 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 0:20:48 75 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:21:24 76 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:21:28 77 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:58 78 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:22:06 79 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:22:20 80 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:09 81 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:16 82 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:24:53 83 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 84 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:25:02 85 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:44 86 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:25:54 87 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:06 88 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:26:14 89 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 0:26:31 90 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:26:33 91 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:26:35 92 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:26:41 93 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:26:47 94 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 95 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:26:59 96 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:27:00 97 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:27:07 98 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:27:34 99 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:27:38 100 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:27:43 101 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:27:51 102 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:27:56 103 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:07 104 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:28:09 105 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:28:29 106 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:28:30 107 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:28:54 108 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:29:10 109 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:29:34 110 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:29:37 111 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:29:43 112 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:29:46 113 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:30:26 114 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:30:35 115 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:30:41 116 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:30:47 117 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:30:54 118 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:30:55 119 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:32:13 120 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:45 121 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:04 122 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:33:33 123 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:34:00 124 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:35:21

Young rider: # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16:44:38 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:13 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:04:58 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:05:41 5 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:05:52 6 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:17 7 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:52 8 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:30 9 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:08:11 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:22 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:13:34 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:49 13 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:14:11 14 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:14:57 15 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:17:16 16 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 0:19:06 17 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:19:18 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:09 19 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:24:53 20 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:26:47 21 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:27:00 23 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:27:38 24 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:27:51 25 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:28:09 26 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:28:29 27 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:29:43 28 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:30:26 29 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:30:47 30 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:30:54 31 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:30:55 32 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:32:13 33 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:33:33 34 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:34:00 35 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:35:21

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 41 pts 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 24 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 24 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 19 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 14 8 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 12 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 10 11 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 10 12 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 13 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 14 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 9 15 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 16 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 17 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 7 18 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 19 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 7 20 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 21 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 22 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 23 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 24 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 4 27 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 4 28 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 3 29 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 30 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 31 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 32 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 33 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2 34 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 2 35 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 2 36 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 37 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 38 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 39 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1 40 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1 41 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 12 pts 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 3 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 4 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 4 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 3 8 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 10 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 11 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 12 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 13 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 14 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1 15 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1