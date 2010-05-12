Battaglin wins Fermano battle
No local domination for Zalf Desiree
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Battaglin (G.S. Zalf Desirèe Fior)
|3:11:00
|2
|Fabio Piscopiello (Vega Prefabbricati Montappone)
|3
|Rocchetti Federico (Cicli Casati NGC Perrel)
|4
|Derik Zampedri (Team Trentino)
|5
|Paolo Centra (Futura Team Matricardi)
|6
|Diego Zanco (G.S. Zalf Desirèe Fior)
|7
|Moreno Arredondo Julian (Team SCAP Foresi)
|8
|Stefano Di Carlo (Futura Team Matricardi)
|9
|Alexander Zhdanov (Cicl. Sestese)
|10
|Maurizio Gorato (Brunero Pedalando in Langhe)
