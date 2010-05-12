Trending

Battaglin wins Fermano battle

No local domination for Zalf Desiree

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Battaglin (G.S. Zalf Desirèe Fior)3:11:00
2Fabio Piscopiello (Vega Prefabbricati Montappone)
3Rocchetti Federico (Cicli Casati NGC Perrel)
4Derik Zampedri (Team Trentino)
5Paolo Centra (Futura Team Matricardi)
6Diego Zanco (G.S. Zalf Desirèe Fior)
7Moreno Arredondo Julian (Team SCAP Foresi)
8Stefano Di Carlo (Futura Team Matricardi)
9Alexander Zhdanov (Cicl. Sestese)
10Maurizio Gorato (Brunero Pedalando in Langhe)

