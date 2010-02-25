Petacchi jets to stage win in Oristano
Rossi, Guarnieri blasted in bunch sprint
Italy's Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) won the third stage of the Giro di Sardegna on Thursday after his teammates did a perfect job of chasing down a dangerous five-rider breakaway and controlling the bunch in the finale of the hilly stage.
The veteran sprinter got another excellent lead-out from new last man Danilo Hondo to beat Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) in Oristano, on the west coast of Sardinia.
Stage two winner Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) finished safely in the bunch despite a late crash and kept the overall race lead with two stages remaining of the Italian race. Chris Horner (Radioshack) remains second overall at four seconds and France's Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom) is third at six seconds. Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) is fourth and leads a group of four riders at 10 seconds.
Petacchi was forced to miss the Trofeo Laigueglia last Saturday because of a virus and was in doubt for the Giro di Sardegna. But he looked back to his best as he took his fourth win of the 2010 season. He won two stages at the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria and the GP degli Etruschi at the start of February.
"I started off the season really well and I haven't felt that good for a few years. Then I got ill and for two days, I was really ill," Petacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport after his win.
"I'm slowly getting better now and started to feel ok last night. I suffered during the stage though, because it was one of the hardest stages of the race with 2500 metres of climbing.
"I have to thank my teammates because they put their faith in me. I wasn't sure if I could go for the sprint and wanted the team to work for Hondo. But they told me to try and worked hard for me. Spezialetti and Righi did a lot of the early work with the Liquigas and Diquigiovanni teams.
"In the finale Mori and Gavazzi gave me a hand, then in the last three kilometres, Da Dalto, Bernucci and Hondo led me out. Hondo was good again, stopping the other teams from anticipating the sprint. I'm just glad I could pay them back for their hard work. I'm definitely not fully recovered but this win boosts my morale."
The stage was shaped by a five-rider break, that included former Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Michael Rasmussen (Miche), Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa-Stac Plastic), David Gutierrez (Footon-Servetto), Jose Sarmiento (Acqua& Sapone) and Evgeni Petrov (Katusha).
Liquigas-Doimo was forced to chase the break because Petrov was only 35 seconds behind Kreuziger in the overall standings. Fortunately the stage's hilly profile also took its toll and only Ermeti and Gutierrez were left out front after 125km of racing. They were carefully reeled in six kilometres from the finish thanks to Lampre also doing a lot of work on the front and Petacchi paid his teammates back for their efforts with yet another win.
The Giro di Sardegna continues on Friday with the hilly 181km fourth stage from Carbonia to Iglesia. The race ends on Saturday with the final stage from Sant' Antico to Cagliari. On Sunday the riders will complete in the one-day Sassari-Olbia race.
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5:27:57
|2
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|6
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|7
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|8
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|10
|Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|12
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|14
|Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|15
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|18
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|20
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|22
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|24
|Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|25
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|26
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|27
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|31
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|33
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|34
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|35
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|36
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|37
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|38
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|39
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|40
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|41
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|42
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|43
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|44
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|45
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|46
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|47
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|48
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|49
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|50
|Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|51
|Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|53
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|55
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|56
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|57
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|58
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|59
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|60
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|61
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|62
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|63
|Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany
|64
|Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany
|65
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|66
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|67
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|68
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|69
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|70
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
|71
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|72
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|73
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|74
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|75
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|76
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|78
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|79
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|80
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|81
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|82
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|83
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|84
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:13
|85
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:15
|86
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:17
|87
|José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|88
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|89
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|90
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|91
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|92
|Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:00:20
|93
|Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|94
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|95
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
|96
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|97
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
|98
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|99
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|100
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|101
|Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|102
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|103
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|104
|Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack
|105
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|106
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|107
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|108
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|109
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:29
|110
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:53
|111
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:58
|112
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|113
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|114
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|115
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:29
|116
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:02:34
|117
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:53
|118
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:05
|119
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:03:06
|120
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:04:57
|121
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Marcello Kalz (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Marcello Barth (Ger) Germany
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|pts
|2
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|8
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|5
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|4
|6
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|7
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2
|8
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|5
|pts
|2
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|3
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|5
|pts
|2
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1
|1
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|5
|pts
|2
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|3
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|pts
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|3
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|2
|1
|Team Radioshack
|16:23:51
|2
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Footon-Servetto
|7
|Ceramica Flaminia
|8
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|9
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|10
|Miche
|11
|ISD - Neri
|12
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|13
|Androni Giocattoli
|14
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|Germany
|16
|Acqua & Sapone
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|14:18:14
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:04
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:06
|4
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:00:10
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:13
|9
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:17
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:25
|11
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:26
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:29
|13
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:33
|14
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:00:34
|15
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|16
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:36
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|19
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|20
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|21
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|23
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:51
|24
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:53
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:09
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:16
|27
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:18
|28
|Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:51
|29
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|30
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|31
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|32
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:02:08
|33
|José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|34
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:30
|35
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:35
|36
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:50
|37
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:03:16
|38
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:33
|39
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:04:37
|40
|Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:04:57
|41
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:05:02
|42
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|0:05:18
|43
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:27
|44
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:30
|45
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:57
|46
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:06:06
|47
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:16
|48
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:07:06
|49
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:54
|50
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:19
|51
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:08:40
|52
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:13
|53
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:09:23
|54
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:10:05
|55
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:42
|56
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:12:05
|57
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:12:12
|58
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:33
|59
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:14:01
|60
|Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:14:06
|61
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:15:19
|62
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|63
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:16:24
|64
|Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:17:13
|65
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:17:35
|66
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:17:44
|67
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:18:15
|68
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
|0:18:16
|69
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|70
|Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:18:36
|71
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:46
|72
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:20:18
|73
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:20:40
|74
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:20:56
|75
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:03
|76
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:21:09
|77
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:22:02
|78
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|79
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|80
|Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:22:06
|81
|Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:23:11
|82
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:23:51
|83
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|84
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|86
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|87
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:24:06
|88
|Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany
|89
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:24:10
|90
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|91
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|92
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|93
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|0:24:17
|94
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:24:22
|95
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:24:23
|96
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|0:24:27
|97
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:25:07
|98
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:57
|99
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:08
|100
|Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:27:18
|101
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|102
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|103
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|105
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|106
|Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany
|0:27:25
|107
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|108
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:27:27
|109
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:27:38
|110
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|111
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|0:27:45
|112
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:27:47
|113
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|0:28:10
|114
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:28:30
|115
|Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:29:05
|116
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:29:07
|117
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:29:25
|118
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:31:20
|119
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|0:32:37
|120
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|0:32:39
|121
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:33:10
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|8
|6
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|8
|7
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|8
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|9
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|6
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|11
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|12
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|15
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|4
|16
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|3
|17
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|18
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|19
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|21
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|22
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|28
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|11
|3
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|10
|4
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|7
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|6
|6
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|5
|7
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|4
|9
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|10
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|11
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|12
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|13
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|10
|pts
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|8
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|8
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|9
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
|3
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|2
|11
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|12
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1
|1
|Team Radioshack
|42:55:36
|2
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:07
|3
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:28
|4
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:57
|5
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:58
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:02:09
|7
|Footon-Servetto
|0:03:21
|8
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:42
|9
|ISD - Neri
|0:05:25
|10
|Miche
|0:06:05
|11
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:06:17
|12
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:10
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:10:00
|14
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:36:28
|15
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:46:55
|16
|Germany
|1:05:45
