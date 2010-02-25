Trending

Petacchi jets to stage win in Oristano

Rossi, Guarnieri blasted in bunch sprint

Image 1 of 32

The Giro di Sardegna peloton enjoys the pleasant weather.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 32

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) remains in the race lead at the Giro di Sardegna.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 32

It's time for Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) to raise his hands in the air to celebrate his stage win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 32

Classification leaders on the podium (l-r): Giairo Ermeti, sprint leader; Roman Kreuziger, overall leader; Przemyslaw Niemiec, mountains leader.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 32

Poland's Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) leads the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 32

Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) leads the sprints classification.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 32

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the podium to celebrate his stage victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 32

The top three from stage three (l-r): Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia), 2nd; Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini), 1st; Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo), 3rd.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 32

Race leader Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) after finishing stage three.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 32

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins the third stage of the Giro di Sardegne.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 32

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) outsprints Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) for the victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 32

Liquigas-Doimo leads the peloton en route to Oristano.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 32

Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom), third on GC, preps for the third stage.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 32

Salvatore Commesso (Meridiana Kamen Team) grabs a bottle from the team car.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 32

The team of race leader Roman Kreuziger, Liquigas - Doimo, sets tempo during stage three.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 32

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) with team manager Gianni Savio.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 32

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) takes the win on stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 32

Jersey holders on the podium after stage three (l-r): Giairo Ermeti, sprint leader; Roman Kreuziger, overall leader; Przemyslaw Niemiec, mountains leader.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 32

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 32

Enrico Rossi struggles in the wake of the Ale-Jet.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 32

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) takes his third win of the season.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 32

The lovely Sardinian landscape

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 32

Ivan Rovny (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 32

Stefano Garzelli is happy to start another stage in Sardinia.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 32

Chris Horner (RadioShack) at sign in

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 32

Vincenzo Nibali and Roman Kreuziger are Liquigas' two favourites.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 32

Sacha Modolo (Colnago CSF Inox) has been sprinting well.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 32

The German national team signs in

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 32

Robert Bartko gets a bit of face time with Miss Federica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 32

The bunch all together on stage3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 32

Robert Bartko (Germany) gets some local delicacies.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 32

The prize for the stage winner commemorates Marcello Murgia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy's Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) won the third stage of the Giro di Sardegna on Thursday after his teammates did a perfect job of chasing down a dangerous five-rider breakaway and controlling the bunch in the finale of the hilly stage.

The veteran sprinter got another excellent lead-out from new last man Danilo Hondo to beat Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) in Oristano, on the west coast of Sardinia.

Stage two winner Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) finished safely in the bunch despite a late crash and kept the overall race lead with two stages remaining of the Italian race. Chris Horner (Radioshack) remains second overall at four seconds and France's Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom) is third at six seconds. Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) is fourth and leads a group of four riders at 10 seconds.

Petacchi was forced to miss the Trofeo Laigueglia last Saturday because of a virus and was in doubt for the Giro di Sardegna. But he looked back to his best as he took his fourth win of the 2010 season. He won two stages at the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria and the GP degli Etruschi at the start of February.

"I started off the season really well and I haven't felt that good for a few years. Then I got ill and for two days, I was really ill," Petacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport after his win.

"I'm slowly getting better now and started to feel ok last night. I suffered during the stage though, because it was one of the hardest stages of the race with 2500 metres of climbing.

"I have to thank my teammates because they put their faith in me. I wasn't sure if I could go for the sprint and wanted the team to work for Hondo. But they told me to try and worked hard for me. Spezialetti and Righi did a lot of the early work with the Liquigas and Diquigiovanni teams.

"In the finale Mori and Gavazzi gave me a hand, then in the last three kilometres, Da Dalto, Bernucci and Hondo led me out. Hondo was good again, stopping the other teams from anticipating the sprint. I'm just glad I could pay them back for their hard work. I'm definitely not fully recovered but this win boosts my morale."

The stage was shaped by a five-rider break, that included former Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Michael Rasmussen (Miche), Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa-Stac Plastic), David Gutierrez (Footon-Servetto), Jose Sarmiento (Acqua& Sapone) and Evgeni Petrov (Katusha).

Liquigas-Doimo was forced to chase the break because Petrov was only 35 seconds behind Kreuziger in the overall standings. Fortunately the stage's hilly profile also took its toll and only Ermeti and Gutierrez were left out front after 125km of racing. They were carefully reeled in six kilometres from the finish thanks to Lampre also doing a lot of work on the front and Petacchi paid his teammates back for their efforts with yet another win.

The Giro di Sardegna continues on Friday with the hilly 181km fourth stage from Carbonia to Iglesia. The race ends on Saturday with the final stage from Sant' Antico to Cagliari. On Sunday the riders will complete in the one-day Sassari-Olbia race. 

Full Results
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5:27:57
2Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
5Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
6Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
7Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
8Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
10Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
12Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
14Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
15Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
16Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
17Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
18Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
20Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
22Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
23Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
24Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
25Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
26Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
27Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
28Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
31Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
32Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
33Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
34Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
35Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
36Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
37Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
38Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
39Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
40Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
41Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
42Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
43Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
44Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
45Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
46Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
47Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
48Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
49Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
50Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
51Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
52Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
53Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
54Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
55Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
56Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
57Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
58Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
59Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
60Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
61Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
62Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
63Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany
64Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany
65Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
66Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
67Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
68Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
69Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
70Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
71Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
72Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
73Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
74Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
75Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
76Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
77Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
78Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
79Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
80Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
81Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
82Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
83Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
84Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:13
85Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:15
86Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:17
87José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
88Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
89Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
90Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
91Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
92Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad0:00:20
93Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
94Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
95Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
96Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
97Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
98Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
99Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
100Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
101Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
102Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
103Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
104Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack
105Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
106Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
107Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
108Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
109Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:29
110Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:53
111Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:58
112Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
113Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
114Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
115Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:02:29
116Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:02:34
117David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:53
118Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:05
119Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:03:06
120Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:04:57
121Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
DNFErik Mohs (Ger) Germany
DNFMarcello Kalz (Ger) Germany
DNFMarcello Barth (Ger) Germany

Points
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10pts
2Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia8
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
5Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack4
6Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic3
7Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto2
8Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprint 1 - Nughedu Santa Vittoria
1Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic5pts
2David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
3Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprint 2 - Samugheo via Vittorio Emanuele
1Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic5pts
2Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha3
3David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto1

Sprint 3 - Arborea- via Roma
1Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic5pts
2David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
3Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 1 - Teti -SP4 (Cat. 2)
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5pts
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto3
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche2

Teams
1Team Radioshack16:23:51
2Colnago - CSF Inox
3Team Katusha
4Lampre-Farnese Vini
5Liquigas-Doimo
6Footon-Servetto
7Ceramica Flaminia
8Meridiana Kamen Team
9De Rosa - Stac Plastic
10Miche
11ISD - Neri
12Amore & Vita - Conad
13Androni Giocattoli
14BBox Bouygues Telecom
15Germany
16Acqua & Sapone

General classification after stage 3
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo14:18:14
2Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:04
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:06
4Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:00:10
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:13
9Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:17
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:25
11Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:26
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:29
13Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:33
14Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:00:34
15Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
16Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:36
18Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
19Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
20Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
21Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
23Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:51
24Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:53
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:09
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:16
27Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:18
28Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:51
29Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
30Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
31Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
32Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:02:08
33José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
34Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:30
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:02:35
36Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:50
37Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:03:16
38Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:33
39Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:04:37
40Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack0:04:57
41Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:05:02
42Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:05:18
43Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:27
44Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:30
45Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:05:57
46Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:06:06
47Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:16
48Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:07:06
49Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:54
50David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:08:19
51Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:08:40
52Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:09:13
53Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:09:23
54Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:10:05
55Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:10:42
56Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:12:05
57Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:12:12
58Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:33
59Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:14:01
60Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:14:06
61Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:15:19
62Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
63Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:16:24
64Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:17:13
65Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad0:17:35
66Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:17:44
67Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:18:15
68Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany0:18:16
69Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
70Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad0:18:36
71Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:46
72Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team0:20:18
73Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:20:40
74Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:20:56
75Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:03
76Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri0:21:09
77Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche0:22:02
78Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
79Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
80Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:22:06
81Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri0:23:11
82Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:23:51
83Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
84Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
85Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
86Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
87Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:24:06
88Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany
89Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri0:24:10
90Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
91Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
92Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
93Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany0:24:17
94Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:24:22
95Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:24:23
96Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto0:24:27
97Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:25:07
98Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:57
99Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:08
100Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:27:18
101Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
102Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
103Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
104Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
105Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
106Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany0:27:25
107Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
108Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:27:27
109Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:27:38
110Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
111Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany0:27:45
112Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:27:47
113Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone0:28:10
114Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:28:30
115Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:29:05
116Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:29:07
117Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad0:29:25
118Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:31:20
119Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche0:32:37
120Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche0:32:39
121Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:33:10

Points classification
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo10pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack8
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic8
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri8
7Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia8
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom6
9Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche6
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri6
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6
12Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
15Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack4
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack3
17Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic3
18Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia2
19Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto2
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
21Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha1
22Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprints classification
1Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic28pts
2Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia11
3Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia10
4David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto7
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic6
6Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad5
7Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha4
8Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri4
9Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone2
10Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
11Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom1
12Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
13Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic1

Mountains classification
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche10pts
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo8
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto8
5Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack5
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom4
8Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic3
9Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad3
10Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri2
11Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone1
12Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic1

Teams classification
1Team Radioshack42:55:36
2De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:07
3BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:28
4Liquigas-Doimo0:00:57
5Androni Giocattoli0:01:58
6Team Katusha0:02:09
7Footon-Servetto0:03:21
8Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:42
9ISD - Neri0:05:25
10Miche0:06:05
11Ceramica Flaminia0:06:17
12Acqua & Sapone0:07:10
13Colnago - CSF Inox0:10:00
14Amore & Vita - Conad0:36:28
15Meridiana Kamen Team0:46:55
16Germany1:05:45

