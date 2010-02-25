Image 1 of 32 The Giro di Sardegna peloton enjoys the pleasant weather. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 32 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) remains in the race lead at the Giro di Sardegna. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 32 It's time for Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) to raise his hands in the air to celebrate his stage win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 32 Classification leaders on the podium (l-r): Giairo Ermeti, sprint leader; Roman Kreuziger, overall leader; Przemyslaw Niemiec, mountains leader. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 32 Poland's Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 32 Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) leads the sprints classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 32 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the podium to celebrate his stage victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 32 The top three from stage three (l-r): Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia), 2nd; Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini), 1st; Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo), 3rd. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 32 Race leader Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) after finishing stage three. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 32 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins the third stage of the Giro di Sardegne. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 32 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) outsprints Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) for the victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 32 Liquigas-Doimo leads the peloton en route to Oristano. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 32 Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom), third on GC, preps for the third stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 32 Salvatore Commesso (Meridiana Kamen Team) grabs a bottle from the team car. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 32 The team of race leader Roman Kreuziger, Liquigas - Doimo, sets tempo during stage three. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 32 Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) with team manager Gianni Savio. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 32 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) takes the win on stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 32 Jersey holders on the podium after stage three (l-r): Giairo Ermeti, sprint leader; Roman Kreuziger, overall leader; Przemyslaw Niemiec, mountains leader. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 32 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 32 Enrico Rossi struggles in the wake of the Ale-Jet. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 32 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) takes his third win of the season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 32 The lovely Sardinian landscape (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 32 Ivan Rovny (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 32 Stefano Garzelli is happy to start another stage in Sardinia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 32 Chris Horner (RadioShack) at sign in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 32 Vincenzo Nibali and Roman Kreuziger are Liquigas' two favourites. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 32 Sacha Modolo (Colnago CSF Inox) has been sprinting well. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 32 The German national team signs in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 32 Robert Bartko gets a bit of face time with Miss Federica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 32 The bunch all together on stage3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 32 Robert Bartko (Germany) gets some local delicacies. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 32 The prize for the stage winner commemorates Marcello Murgia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy's Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) won the third stage of the Giro di Sardegna on Thursday after his teammates did a perfect job of chasing down a dangerous five-rider breakaway and controlling the bunch in the finale of the hilly stage.

The veteran sprinter got another excellent lead-out from new last man Danilo Hondo to beat Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) in Oristano, on the west coast of Sardinia.

Stage two winner Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) finished safely in the bunch despite a late crash and kept the overall race lead with two stages remaining of the Italian race. Chris Horner (Radioshack) remains second overall at four seconds and France's Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom) is third at six seconds. Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) is fourth and leads a group of four riders at 10 seconds.

Petacchi was forced to miss the Trofeo Laigueglia last Saturday because of a virus and was in doubt for the Giro di Sardegna. But he looked back to his best as he took his fourth win of the 2010 season. He won two stages at the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria and the GP degli Etruschi at the start of February.

"I started off the season really well and I haven't felt that good for a few years. Then I got ill and for two days, I was really ill," Petacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport after his win.

"I'm slowly getting better now and started to feel ok last night. I suffered during the stage though, because it was one of the hardest stages of the race with 2500 metres of climbing.

"I have to thank my teammates because they put their faith in me. I wasn't sure if I could go for the sprint and wanted the team to work for Hondo. But they told me to try and worked hard for me. Spezialetti and Righi did a lot of the early work with the Liquigas and Diquigiovanni teams.

"In the finale Mori and Gavazzi gave me a hand, then in the last three kilometres, Da Dalto, Bernucci and Hondo led me out. Hondo was good again, stopping the other teams from anticipating the sprint. I'm just glad I could pay them back for their hard work. I'm definitely not fully recovered but this win boosts my morale."

The stage was shaped by a five-rider break, that included former Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Michael Rasmussen (Miche), Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa-Stac Plastic), David Gutierrez (Footon-Servetto), Jose Sarmiento (Acqua& Sapone) and Evgeni Petrov (Katusha).

Liquigas-Doimo was forced to chase the break because Petrov was only 35 seconds behind Kreuziger in the overall standings. Fortunately the stage's hilly profile also took its toll and only Ermeti and Gutierrez were left out front after 125km of racing. They were carefully reeled in six kilometres from the finish thanks to Lampre also doing a lot of work on the front and Petacchi paid his teammates back for their efforts with yet another win.

The Giro di Sardegna continues on Friday with the hilly 181km fourth stage from Carbonia to Iglesia. The race ends on Saturday with the final stage from Sant' Antico to Cagliari. On Sunday the riders will complete in the one-day Sassari-Olbia race.

Full Results 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5:27:57 2 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 6 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 7 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 8 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 10 Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 11 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 12 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 14 Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad 15 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 18 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 20 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 22 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 23 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 24 Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 25 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 26 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 27 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 28 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 31 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 33 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 34 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 35 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 36 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 37 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 38 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 39 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 40 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 41 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 42 Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 43 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 44 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 45 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 46 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 47 Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 48 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 49 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 50 Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 51 Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 52 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 53 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 55 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 56 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 57 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 58 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 59 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 60 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 61 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 62 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 63 Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany 64 Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany 65 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 66 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 67 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 68 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 69 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 70 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 71 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 72 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 73 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 74 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 75 Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 76 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 78 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 79 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 80 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 81 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 82 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 83 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 84 Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:13 85 Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:15 86 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:17 87 José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone 88 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 89 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 90 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 91 Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 92 Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:00:20 93 Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri 94 Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 95 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad 96 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 97 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team 98 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 99 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 100 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 101 Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 102 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 103 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 104 Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack 105 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 106 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 107 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 108 Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri 109 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:29 110 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:53 111 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:58 112 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 113 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 114 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 115 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:29 116 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:02:34 117 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:53 118 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:05 119 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:03:06 120 Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:04:57 121 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto DNF Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany DNF Marcello Kalz (Ger) Germany DNF Marcello Barth (Ger) Germany

Points 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 pts 2 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 8 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 5 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 4 6 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 7 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2 8 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 1 - Nughedu Santa Vittoria 1 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 5 pts 2 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 3 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 2 - Samugheo via Vittorio Emanuele 1 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 5 pts 2 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 3 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1

Sprint 3 - Arborea- via Roma 1 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 5 pts 2 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 3 Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 1 - Teti -SP4 (Cat. 2) 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 pts 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 3 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 2

Teams 1 Team Radioshack 16:23:51 2 Colnago - CSF Inox 3 Team Katusha 4 Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 Liquigas-Doimo 6 Footon-Servetto 7 Ceramica Flaminia 8 Meridiana Kamen Team 9 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 10 Miche 11 ISD - Neri 12 Amore & Vita - Conad 13 Androni Giocattoli 14 BBox Bouygues Telecom 15 Germany 16 Acqua & Sapone

General classification after stage 3 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 14:18:14 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:04 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:06 4 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:00:10 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:13 9 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:17 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:25 11 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:26 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:29 13 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:33 14 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:00:34 15 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 16 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:36 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 19 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 20 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 21 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 23 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:51 24 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:53 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:09 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:16 27 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:18 28 Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:51 29 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 30 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 31 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 32 Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:02:08 33 José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone 34 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:30 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:35 36 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:50 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:03:16 38 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:33 39 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:04:37 40 Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:04:57 41 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:05:02 42 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 0:05:18 43 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:27 44 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:30 45 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:57 46 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:06:06 47 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:16 48 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:07:06 49 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:54 50 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:08:19 51 Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:08:40 52 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:13 53 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:09:23 54 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:10:05 55 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:42 56 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:12:05 57 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:12:12 58 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:12:33 59 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:14:01 60 Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:14:06 61 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:15:19 62 Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 63 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:16:24 64 Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:17:13 65 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:17:35 66 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:17:44 67 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:18:15 68 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 0:18:16 69 Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 70 Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:18:36 71 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:46 72 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:20:18 73 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:20:40 74 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:20:56 75 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:03 76 Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:21:09 77 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:22:02 78 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 79 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 80 Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:22:06 81 Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:23:11 82 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:23:51 83 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 84 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 86 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 87 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:24:06 88 Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany 89 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:24:10 90 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 91 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 92 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 93 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 0:24:17 94 Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:24:22 95 Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:24:23 96 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 0:24:27 97 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:25:07 98 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:57 99 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:27:08 100 Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:27:18 101 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 102 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 103 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 105 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 106 Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany 0:27:25 107 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 108 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:27:27 109 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:27:38 110 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 111 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 0:27:45 112 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:27:47 113 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 0:28:10 114 Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:28:30 115 Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:29:05 116 Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:29:07 117 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:29:25 118 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:31:20 119 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 0:32:37 120 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 0:32:39 121 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:33:10

Points classification 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 10 pts 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 8 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 8 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 8 7 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 8 8 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 6 9 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 6 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 12 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 15 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 4 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 3 17 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 18 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 2 19 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 21 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 1 22 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Sprints classification 1 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 28 pts 2 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 11 3 Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 10 4 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 7 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 6 6 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 5 7 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 4 9 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 2 10 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 11 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 1 12 Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 13 Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 1

Mountains classification 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 10 pts 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 8 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 8 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 5 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 4 8 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 9 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad 3 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 2 11 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 1 12 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 1