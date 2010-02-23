Image 1 of 61 The peloton hammers home on stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 61 Michele Merlo (Footon Servetto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 61 Giampaolo Caruso (Ceramica Flaminia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 61 A German team member relaxes before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 61 Thomas Voeckler (Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 61 The RadioShack team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 61 A RadioShack rider gets ready to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 61 Egor Silin (Katusha) rolls out for the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 61 The Acqua & Sapone bus was a vision in red. Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) claimed the first stage and overall lead of the Giro di Sardegna, out-sprinting the ISD-Neri pair Oscar Gatto and Giovanni Visconti on the 145km stage to Bonorva.

After coming a frustrating second place in last weekend's Trofeo Laigueglia to Francesco Ginanni, Gavazzi delivered his team its fourth victory of the season.

"One second and one first place: a good start for this season," said Gavazzi. "I'm very satisfied because, in addition to the joy for the success, there's the awareness that I trained well during the winter and that's important in view of the next races such Tirreno-Adriatico and Vuelta al Pais Vasco.

"Last year I got many important results but I got the victory only at the end of the season, this year I hit success immediately: I think it could be a sign of maturity. I thank the team that has given me constant support and believed in my qualities."

The stage took place under a bright sun and seasonable temperatures for the relatively short trek from Olbia, but the day was not without difficulty as there were a few short, sharp climbs including one 500m leg burner just before the finish line.

The peloton allowed a five man move to go clear early on the stage: Simon Clarke (ISD - Neri), Didac Ortega (Acqua & Sapone), Freddy Bichot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Leonardo Giordani (Ceramica Flaminia) were joined by Jairus Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic). The leaders gained a maximum of 4:06 on the peloton before the Liquigas-Doimo team began driving the pace to bring them back.

The gap was finally closed on the 1049m ascent to the Monte Rasu at kilometre 112.

On the run-in to the finish, there was an attack by Fortunato Baliani (Miche) and Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), which was unsuccessful, and then by Lorenzo Bernucci (Lampre - Farnese Vini) but coming into the last climb the group was all together.

The ISD team hit out hard at the crest with Gatto looking to steal the win, but Gavazzi was able to come by on the final dash to the line to get his first win of the season.

Full Results 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:16:50 2 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 4 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 7 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 8 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 9 Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 13 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 15 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 16 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 17 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 18 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 21 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 23 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 24 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 26 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 27 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 29 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 31 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 32 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 33 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 34 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 35 Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 36 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 37 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 38 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 39 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 40 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 41 José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone 42 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 43 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:00:37 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:42 45 Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:46 46 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 47 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:01:08 48 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:12 49 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:29 50 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:35 51 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:02:05 52 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:02:07 53 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 54 Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack 55 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:40 56 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 57 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 58 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 59 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:14 60 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 61 Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:08:25 62 Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:09:28 63 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:12:46 64 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:48 65 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:49 66 Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 67 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 68 Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 69 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 70 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 71 Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri 72 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 73 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 74 Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 75 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 76 Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 77 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 78 Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad 79 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 80 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 81 Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 82 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 83 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 84 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 85 Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 86 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 87 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 88 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 89 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 90 Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 91 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 92 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 93 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 94 Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 95 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:12:56 96 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:57 97 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 98 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 99 Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad 100 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 101 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 102 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 103 Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany 104 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 105 Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany 106 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 107 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 108 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 109 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 110 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad 111 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 112 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 113 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 114 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 115 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 116 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 117 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 118 Marcello Kalz (Ger) Germany 119 Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany 120 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team 121 Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 122 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 123 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 124 Marcello Barth (Ger) Germany 125 Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team NA Olegs Melehs (Lat) Meridiana Kamen Team

Sprint - Ala dei Sardi, Via Roma 1 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 2 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 3 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone

Sprint - Anela, Via Roma 1 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 3 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom

Sprint - Bono, Viale San Francisco 1 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 2 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 3 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone

Mountain 1 - Pattada (Cat. 3) 1 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 3 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone

Mountain 2 - Monte Rasu (Cat. 1) 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Teams 1 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 12:50:30 2 Team Radioshack 3 Footon-Servetto 4 Acqua & Sapone 5 Androni Giocattoli 6 Team Katusha 7 Miche 8 BBox Bouygues Telecom 9 Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:42 10 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:12 11 Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:35 12 ISD - Neri 0:02:07 13 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:14 14 Amore & Vita - Conad 0:25:38 15 Meridiana Kamen Team 0:34:03 16 Germany 0:41:35

General classification after stage 1 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:16:40 2 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:04 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:06 4 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:10 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 7 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 8 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 9 Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 13 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 15 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 16 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 17 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 18 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 21 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 23 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 24 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 26 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 27 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 29 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 31 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 32 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 33 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 34 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 35 Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 36 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 37 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 38 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 39 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 40 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 41 José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone 42 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 43 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:00:47 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:52 45 Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:56 46 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 47 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:01:18 48 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:22 49 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:39 50 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:45 51 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:02:15 52 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:02:17 53 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 54 Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack 55 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:50 56 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 57 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 58 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 59 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:24 60 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 61 Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:08:35 62 Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:09:38 63 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:12:56 64 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:58 65 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:59 66 Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 67 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 68 Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 69 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 70 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 71 Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri 72 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 73 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 74 Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 75 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 76 Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 77 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 78 Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad 79 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 80 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 81 Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 82 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 83 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 84 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 85 Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 86 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 87 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 88 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 89 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 90 Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 91 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 92 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 93 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 94 Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 95 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:13:06 96 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:16:07 97 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 98 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 99 Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad 100 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 101 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 102 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 103 Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany 104 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 105 Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany 106 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 107 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 108 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 109 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 110 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad 111 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 112 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 113 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 114 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 115 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 116 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 117 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 118 Marcello Kalz (Ger) Germany 119 Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany 120 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team 121 Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 122 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 123 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 124 Marcello Barth (Ger) Germany 125 Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team

Points classification 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 pts 2 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 8 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 4 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 4 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 7 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 2 8 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 1

Sprint classification 1 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 11 pts 2 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 10 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 3 4 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 2 5 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 1

Mountains classification 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 8 pts 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 5 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 4 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 2 6 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 1