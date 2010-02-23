Trending

Gavazzi speeds to stage win in Sardegna

Gatto, Visconti round out all-Italian podium

Image 1 of 61

The peloton hammers home on stage 1

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 61

Michele Merlo (Footon Servetto)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 61

Giampaolo Caruso (Ceramica Flaminia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 61

A German team member relaxes before the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 61

Thomas Voeckler (Bouygues Telecom)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 61

The RadioShack team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 61

A RadioShack rider gets ready to go

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 61

Egor Silin (Katusha) rolls out for the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 61

The Acqua & Sapone bus was a vision in red.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 61

Ceramica Flaminia's bus

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 61

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 61

Colnago CSF Inox's team gear

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 61

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 61

The Katusha team had its fleet in Sardinia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 61

Leonardo Scarselli (ISD Neri)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 61

The ISD team bus

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 61

Daniel Colli (Ceramica Flaminia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 61

Enrico Rossi collects himself before the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 61

The Liquigas Doimo team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 61

Alberto Loddo (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 61

The Androni Giocattoli boys get ready for the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 61

The Lampre bus

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 61

Michele Merlo (Footon Servetto) gets ready for the start of the Giro di Sardegna.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 61

Gavazzi celebrates for the cameras

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 61

The stage 1 finish in Bonorva.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 61

Damiano Caruso (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) pushed into the top 10 on the stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 61

The course on stage 1 included some tough little climbs.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 61

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) gets the better of the ISD boys

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 61

Riders crest the hill in sight of the finish line in Bonorva.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 61

Oscar Gatto (ISD Neri) hits out on the hill to the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 61

The peloton is all lined up, waiting for the start.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 61

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre – Farnese Vini) before the start.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 61

Stage one winner Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre – Farnese Vini) celebrates.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 61

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre – Farnese Vini) wins stage 1.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 61

The Liquigas Doimo team works to control the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 61

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 61

The stage 1 podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 61

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) is congratulated by his teammate

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 61

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) celebrates his stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 61

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) wins stage 1

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 61

Leonardo Giordani (Ceramica Flaminia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 61

The stage 1 jersey wearers in Sardinia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 61

Francesco Gavazzi in the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 61

Lorenzo Bernucci (Lampre) goes on the attack on stage 1 in Sardinia.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 61

Robert Barko (Germany)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 61

Matteo Montaguti (De Rosa-Stac Plastic)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 61

Dmitry Muravyev (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 61

Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 61

Damiano Caruso (De Rosa-Stac Plastic)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 61

Huge crowds watch the finish in Bornova

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 61

Danilo Hondo (Lampre Farnese-Vini)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 61

Michael Rasmussen (Miche) makes his way to the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 61

Chris Horner (RadioShack) kicked off his 2010 season at the Tour of Sardegna

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 61

Serguei Klimov (Katusha) looks cooked as he finishes the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 61

Alberto Loddo (Androni Giocattoli) signs on

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 61

Didac Ortega (Acqua & Sapone) makes some mid-stage adjustments

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 61

BBox Bouygues Telecom cruise at the back of the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 61

Bike-eye-view: Liquigas' Robert Kiserlovski

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 61

Blue skies for the opening stage of the Tour of Sardegna

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 61

Ruggero Marzoli (Acqua & Sapone) descends

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) claimed the first stage and overall lead of the Giro di Sardegna, out-sprinting the ISD-Neri pair Oscar Gatto and Giovanni Visconti on the 145km stage to Bonorva.

After coming a frustrating second place in last weekend's Trofeo Laigueglia to Francesco Ginanni, Gavazzi delivered his team its fourth victory of the season.

"One second and one first place: a good start for this season," said Gavazzi. "I'm very satisfied because, in addition to the joy for the success, there's the awareness that I trained well during the winter and that's important in view of the next races such Tirreno-Adriatico and Vuelta al Pais Vasco.

"Last year I got many important results but I got the victory only at the end of the season, this year I hit success immediately: I think it could be a sign of maturity. I thank the team that has given me constant support and believed in my qualities."

The stage took place under a bright sun and seasonable temperatures for the relatively short trek from Olbia, but the day was not without difficulty as there were a few short, sharp climbs including one 500m leg burner just before the finish line.

The peloton allowed a five man move to go clear early on the stage: Simon Clarke (ISD - Neri), Didac Ortega (Acqua & Sapone), Freddy Bichot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Leonardo Giordani (Ceramica Flaminia) were joined by Jairus Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic). The leaders gained a maximum of 4:06 on the peloton before the Liquigas-Doimo team began driving the pace to bring them back.

The gap was finally closed on the 1049m ascent to the Monte Rasu at kilometre 112.

On the run-in to the finish, there was an attack by Fortunato Baliani (Miche) and Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), which was unsuccessful, and then by Lorenzo Bernucci (Lampre - Farnese Vini) but coming into the last climb the group was all together.

The ISD team hit out hard at the crest with Gatto looking to steal the win, but Gavazzi was able to come by on the final dash to the line to get his first win of the season.

Full Results
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:16:50
2Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
4Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
7Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
8Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
9Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
12Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
13Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
14Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
15Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
16Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
17Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
18Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
21Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
23Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
24Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
26Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
27Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
29Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
30Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
31Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
32Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
33David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
34Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
35Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
36Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
37Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
38Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
39Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
40Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
41José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
42Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
43Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:00:37
44Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:42
45Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:46
46Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
47Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:01:08
48Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:12
49Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:29
50Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:01:35
51Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:02:05
52Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:02:07
53Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
54Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack
55Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:40
56Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
57Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
58Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
59Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:14
60Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
61Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:08:25
62Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri0:09:28
63Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:12:46
64Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:12:48
65Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:12:49
66Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
67Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
68Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
69Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
70Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
71Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
72Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
73Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
74Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
75Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
76Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
77Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
78Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
79Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
80Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
81Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
82Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
83Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
84Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
85Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
86Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
87Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
88Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
89Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
90Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
91Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
92Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
93Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
94Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
95Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:12:56
96Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:57
97Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
98Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
99Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
100Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
101Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
102Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
103Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany
104Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
105Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany
106Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
107Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
108Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
109Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
110Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
111Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
112Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
113Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
114Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
115Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
116Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
117Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
118Marcello Kalz (Ger) Germany
119Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
120Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
121Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
122Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
123Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
124Marcello Barth (Ger) Germany
125Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
NAOlegs Melehs (Lat) Meridiana Kamen Team

Sprint - Ala dei Sardi, Via Roma
1Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
2Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
3Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone

Sprint - Anela, Via Roma
1Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
2Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
3Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom

Sprint - Bono, Viale San Francisco
1Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
2Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
3Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone

Mountain 1 - Pattada (Cat. 3)
1Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
2Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
3Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone

Mountain 2 - Monte Rasu (Cat. 1)
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Teams
1De Rosa - Stac Plastic12:50:30
2Team Radioshack
3Footon-Servetto
4Acqua & Sapone
5Androni Giocattoli
6Team Katusha
7Miche
8BBox Bouygues Telecom
9Liquigas-Doimo0:00:42
10Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:12
11Ceramica Flaminia0:01:35
12ISD - Neri0:02:07
13Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:14
14Amore & Vita - Conad0:25:38
15Meridiana Kamen Team0:34:03
16Germany0:41:35

General classification after stage 1
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:16:40
2Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:04
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:06
4Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:10
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
7Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
8Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
9Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
12Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
13Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
14Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
15Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
16Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
17Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
18Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
21Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
23Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
24Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
26Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
27Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
29Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
30Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
31Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
32Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
33David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
34Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
35Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
36Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
37Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
38Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
39Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
40Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
41José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
42Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
43Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:00:47
44Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:52
45Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:56
46Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
47Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:01:18
48Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:22
49Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:39
50Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:01:45
51Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:02:15
52Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:02:17
53Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
54Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack
55Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:50
56Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
57Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
58Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
59Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:24
60Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
61Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:08:35
62Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri0:09:38
63Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:12:56
64Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:12:58
65Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:12:59
66Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
67Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
68Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
69Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
70Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
71Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
72Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
73Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
74Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
75Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
76Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
77Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
78Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
79Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
80Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
81Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
82Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
83Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
84Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
85Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
86Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
87Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
88Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
89Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
90Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
91Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
92Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
93Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
94Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
95Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:13:06
96Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:16:07
97Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
98Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
99Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
100Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
101Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
102Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
103Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany
104Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
105Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany
106Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
107Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
108Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
109Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
110Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
111Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
112Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
113Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
114Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
115Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
116Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
117Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
118Marcello Kalz (Ger) Germany
119Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
120Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
121Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
122Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
123Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
124Marcello Barth (Ger) Germany
125Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team

Points classification
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10pts
2Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri8
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri6
4Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche4
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic3
7Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia2
8Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha1

Sprint classification
1Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia11pts
2Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic10
3Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri3
4Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone2
5Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom1

Mountains classification
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche8pts
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto5
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
4Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic3
5Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri2
6Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone1

Teams classification
1De Rosa - Stac Plastic12:50:30
2Team Radioshack
3Footon-Servetto
4Team Katusha
5Acqua & Sapone
6BBox Bouygues Telecom
7Androni Giocattoli
8Miche
9Liquigas-Doimo0:00:42
10Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:12
11Ceramica Flaminia0:01:35
12ISD - Neri0:02:05
13Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:14
14Amore & Vita - Conad0:25:38
15Meridiana Kamen Team0:34:03
16Germany0:41:35

 

