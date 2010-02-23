Gavazzi speeds to stage win in Sardegna
Gatto, Visconti round out all-Italian podium
Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) claimed the first stage and overall lead of the Giro di Sardegna, out-sprinting the ISD-Neri pair Oscar Gatto and Giovanni Visconti on the 145km stage to Bonorva.
After coming a frustrating second place in last weekend's Trofeo Laigueglia to Francesco Ginanni, Gavazzi delivered his team its fourth victory of the season.
"One second and one first place: a good start for this season," said Gavazzi. "I'm very satisfied because, in addition to the joy for the success, there's the awareness that I trained well during the winter and that's important in view of the next races such Tirreno-Adriatico and Vuelta al Pais Vasco.
"Last year I got many important results but I got the victory only at the end of the season, this year I hit success immediately: I think it could be a sign of maturity. I thank the team that has given me constant support and believed in my qualities."
The stage took place under a bright sun and seasonable temperatures for the relatively short trek from Olbia, but the day was not without difficulty as there were a few short, sharp climbs including one 500m leg burner just before the finish line.
The peloton allowed a five man move to go clear early on the stage: Simon Clarke (ISD - Neri), Didac Ortega (Acqua & Sapone), Freddy Bichot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Leonardo Giordani (Ceramica Flaminia) were joined by Jairus Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic). The leaders gained a maximum of 4:06 on the peloton before the Liquigas-Doimo team began driving the pace to bring them back.
The gap was finally closed on the 1049m ascent to the Monte Rasu at kilometre 112.
On the run-in to the finish, there was an attack by Fortunato Baliani (Miche) and Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), which was unsuccessful, and then by Lorenzo Bernucci (Lampre - Farnese Vini) but coming into the last climb the group was all together.
The ISD team hit out hard at the crest with Gatto looking to steal the win, but Gavazzi was able to come by on the final dash to the line to get his first win of the season.
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:16:50
|2
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|4
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|7
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|8
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|9
|Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|13
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|15
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|16
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|21
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|22
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|24
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|26
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|27
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|29
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|31
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|34
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|35
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|36
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|37
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|38
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|40
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|41
|José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|42
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|43
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:00:37
|44
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:42
|45
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:46
|46
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|47
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:01:08
|48
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:12
|49
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:29
|50
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:35
|51
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:02:05
|52
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:02:07
|53
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|54
|Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack
|55
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:40
|56
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|57
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|58
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|59
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:14
|60
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|61
|Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:08:25
|62
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:09:28
|63
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:12:46
|64
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:48
|65
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:49
|66
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|67
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|68
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|69
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|70
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|71
|Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|72
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|73
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|74
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|75
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|76
|Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|77
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|78
|Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|79
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|80
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|81
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|83
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|84
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|85
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|86
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|87
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|88
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|89
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|90
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|91
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|92
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|93
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
|94
|Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|95
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:12:56
|96
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:57
|97
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|98
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|99
|Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|100
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|101
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|102
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|103
|Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany
|104
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|105
|Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany
|106
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|107
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|108
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|109
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|110
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
|111
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|112
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|114
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|115
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|116
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|117
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|118
|Marcello Kalz (Ger) Germany
|119
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|120
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
|121
|Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|122
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|123
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|124
|Marcello Barth (Ger) Germany
|125
|Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|NA
|Olegs Melehs (Lat) Meridiana Kamen Team
|1
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|2
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|3
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|3
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|2
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|3
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|3
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|12:50:30
|2
|Team Radioshack
|3
|Footon-Servetto
|4
|Acqua & Sapone
|5
|Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Miche
|8
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|9
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:42
|10
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:12
|11
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:35
|12
|ISD - Neri
|0:02:07
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:14
|14
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:25:38
|15
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:34:03
|16
|Germany
|0:41:35
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:16:40
|2
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:04
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:06
|4
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:10
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|7
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|8
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|9
|Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|13
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|15
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|16
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|21
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|22
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|24
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|26
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|27
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|29
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|31
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|34
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|35
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|36
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|37
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|38
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|40
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|41
|José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|42
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|43
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|44
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:52
|45
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:56
|46
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|47
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:01:18
|48
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:22
|49
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:39
|50
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:45
|51
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:02:15
|52
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:02:17
|53
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|54
|Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack
|55
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:50
|56
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|57
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|58
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|59
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:24
|60
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|61
|Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:08:35
|62
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:09:38
|63
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:12:56
|64
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:58
|65
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:59
|66
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|67
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|68
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|69
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|70
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|71
|Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|72
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|73
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|74
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|75
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|76
|Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|77
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|78
|Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|79
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|80
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|81
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|83
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|84
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|85
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|86
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|87
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|88
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|89
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|90
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|91
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|92
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|93
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
|94
|Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|95
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:13:06
|96
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:16:07
|97
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|98
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|99
|Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|100
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|101
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|102
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|103
|Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany
|104
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|105
|Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany
|106
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|107
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|108
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|109
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|110
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
|111
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|112
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|114
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|115
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|116
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|117
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|118
|Marcello Kalz (Ger) Germany
|119
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|120
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
|121
|Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|122
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|123
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|124
|Marcello Barth (Ger) Germany
|125
|Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|pts
|2
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|8
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|4
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|4
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|7
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|8
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|11
|pts
|2
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|10
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|3
|4
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|5
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|8
|pts
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|5
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|4
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|2
|6
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|1
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|12:50:30
|2
|Team Radioshack
|3
|Footon-Servetto
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|Acqua & Sapone
|6
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Miche
|9
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:42
|10
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:12
|11
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:35
|12
|ISD - Neri
|0:02:05
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:14
|14
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:25:38
|15
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:34:03
|16
|Germany
|0:41:35
