Verschoor takes stage 2 over Milne
Lyttle remains in leader's jersey
Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) took the reins on the bunch sprint and won the second stage of the Tour de Beauce on the streets of Thetford-Mines. The Dutchman, who is also a Type 1 diabetic racer, out-paced Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy) in second and Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) in third.
"My teammate Aldo [Ilesic] was in the breakaway today, normally we would sprint for him but he was a little bit tired," Verschoor said. "All the guys went early, I was a bit stuck and wanted to get out maybe 100 metres earlier. There was a little dip in the road and I was able to get out and go. I'm very happy to get the stage win today, it's my first win in two years."
Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing) maintained his overall race lead heading into the 'queen' stage three that will finish atop Mont Megantic. He is also leading the King of the Mountain (KOM) and Points classifications.
"I had a pretty stress-free day," Lyttle said. "The guys did a fantastic job and we are pretty happy. It wasn't easy after yesterday and all the attacking in the beginning today, there were some tired legs. Tomorrow is a big day and hopefully we all freshen up."
Breakaway caught before finishing circuits
The Tour de Beauce stage two offered the peloton 162km of undulating terrain through the mining region around Beauce. There were two intermediate sprints that included time bonuses, along with two KOMs and additional time bonuses at the finish line in Thetford-Mines.
PureBlack Racing assumed the front of the peloton from the start with its overall race leader and previous day's stage winner, Scott Lyttle, tucked in safely behind. There was a lot of activity at the front of the field in the opening kilometres, although no breakaway combination stuck for longer than a few seconds.
"It was a really fast start today but we were OK with a breakaway going as long as it didn't have any threatening GC people in it," Lyttle said. "We were happy to let the big breakaway go today, especially because all of the riders in it were more than 22 minutes down."
A short but steep ascent was followed with an attack from Vladisav Borisov (Amore & Vita) and Daniel Dominguez (Fuji). A chase group formed which included Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Phillip Mamos (Amore & Vita), Ian Burnett (RealCyclist.com), Rob Bush (Chipotle Development) and Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis). All riders in the move were 22:44 minutes back in the overall classification and did not pose a threat to Lyttle's overall race lead.
"We have a small group here and three of us are taking on the responsibility to try and get in moves," said Summerhill, who placed third on the day. "My teammate Rob tried to get into the moves and he did it, good job to him. We didn't have to do any work today and we are always happy to have a teammate up there to take the stress off us."
The group gained a four-minute lead and was joined by two additional riders Matthias Friedmann (Champion System) and Darren Rolfe (V Australia). However, mid-race, the breakaway was reduced to six, as three riders, Rolfe, Dominguez and Burnett, fell off the pace.
Back in the bunch, PureBlack Racing received help from V Australia in the chase and the Australian team reduced the gap by half with 40km to go.
The breakaway was soon reduced to four, Mamos, Borisov, Meier and Bush, who rode away over the final KOM ascent. However, the gap to the peloton continued to drop as the field barreled down to the three short finishing circuits.
"The V Australia guys took the initiative to bring the breakaway back after their rider Rolfe got dropped," Lyttle said. "They were keen to have a result and when their boy got dropped they got on the front and lit it up pretty hard. They controlled it to the finish until the teams with sprinters took over."
The field contested three circuits at three and half kilometres each. Teams with strong sprinters included Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis, RealCyclist.com, Kenda/5-hour Energy, V Australia, Champion System and Chipotle Development.
"The circuits were kind of jostling for position," said Milne, who placed second. "One team would go to the front and then another and it was a matter of timing it right because there was not real order. My team went to the front too and they helped me get on the front. It was a matter of waiting and hoping to get the right spot."
|1
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|3:53:57
|2
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|4
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|5
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|7
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|8
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
|9
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|11
|Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|12
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|13
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|14
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|15
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|16
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|17
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|18
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|19
|Nick Friesen (Can) H&R Block
|20
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|21
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|22
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|23
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|24
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain
|25
|Cody Canning (Can) Canada
|26
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|27
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien
|28
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|29
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|30
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|31
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|32
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|33
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|34
|Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|35
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|36
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|37
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|38
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|39
|Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block
|40
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|41
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
|42
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
|44
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|45
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada
|46
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|47
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|48
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
|49
|Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
|50
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|51
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
|52
|Cody Campbell (Can) Canada
|53
|Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|54
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|55
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|56
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|57
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|58
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|59
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|60
|Dustin MacBurnie (Can) H&R Block
|61
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|62
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|63
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|64
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien
|65
|Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|66
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|67
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|68
|Rob Britton (Can) Canada
|69
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|70
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block
|71
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|72
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|73
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|74
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|75
|Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|76
|Chris McGarity (Can) Gaspésien
|77
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|78
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|79
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|80
|Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block
|81
|Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|82
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|83
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|84
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|85
|Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block
|0:00:15
|86
|William Blackburn (Can) Gaspésien
|0:00:20
|87
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain
|0:00:35
|88
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|89
|Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|90
|Lachlan Holmes (Aus) H&R Block
|0:00:55
|91
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:50
|92
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|93
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|94
|Philip Mooney (USA) Team Raleigh
|0:09:13
|95
|Rigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|96
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|97
|Michael Tkué (Eri) Rocky Mountain
|98
|François Chabot (Can) Gaspésien
|99
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|100
|Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|101
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
|0:14:26
|102
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
|103
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Rocky Mountain
|0:14:30
|104
|Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|0:23:26
|DNF
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Georg Tazreiter (Aut) Champion System
|DNF
|Philippe Nadon (Can) Rocky Mountain
|DNF
|Laurent Dallaire (Can) Rocky Mountain
|DNF
|Pierre-Étienne Boivin (Can) Rocky Mountain
|1
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|15
|pts
|2
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|14
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|13
|4
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|12
|5
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|11
|6
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|10
|7
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|9
|8
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
|8
|9
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|6
|11
|Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|4
|13
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|3
|14
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|2
|15
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|1
|1
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
|2
|3
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|1
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|3
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|1
|1
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|7
|pts
|2
|Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|5
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|2
|5
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|1
|1
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|7
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|3
|4
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|2
|5
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|1
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|12:11:48
|2
|Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:06:28
|3
|Pure Black Racing
|0:22:07
|4
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:22:34
|5
|Realcyclist.com
|0:26:52
|6
|V Australia
|0:28:02
|7
|Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:43:49
|8
|Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis
|0:44:46
|9
|Team Raleigh
|0:45:03
|10
|Amore & Vita
|11
|Champion System
|0:45:54
|12
|Canada
|0:47:13
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:48:32
|14
|H&R Block
|0:01:03
|15
|Rocky Mountain
|0:01:07
|16
|Gaspésien
|17
|Fuji-Cyclingtime.com
|1
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|7:57:34
|2
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:00:03
|3
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:06
|4
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:00:10
|5
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:15
|7
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|8
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|9
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:31
|10
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:32
|11
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|13
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|14
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:46
|15
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|0:01:23
|16
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|0:01:25
|17
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
|0:02:36
|18
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:58
|19
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:04:50
|20
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|21
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|22
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:06:07
|23
|Lachlan Holmes (Aus) H&R Block
|0:19:28
|24
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:21:52
|25
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:22:34
|26
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:22:38
|27
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:22:40
|28
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:22:41
|29
|Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
|0:22:42
|30
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:22:43
|31
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|32
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|0:22:44
|33
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|34
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien
|35
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|36
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|37
|Nick Friesen (Can) H&R Block
|38
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain
|39
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|40
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|41
|Cody Canning (Can) Canada
|42
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|43
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|44
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|45
|Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|46
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
|47
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|48
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|49
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|50
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|51
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|52
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|53
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|54
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|55
|Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|56
|Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
|57
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|58
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien
|59
|Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|60
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|61
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|62
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
|63
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|64
|Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block
|65
|Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|66
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|67
|Cody Campbell (Can) Canada
|68
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada
|69
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|70
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|71
|Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block
|72
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|73
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|74
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|75
|Rob Britton (Can) Canada
|76
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block
|77
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|78
|Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|79
|Chris McGarity (Can) Gaspésien
|80
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|81
|Dustin MacBurnie (Can) H&R Block
|82
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|83
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|84
|Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|85
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|86
|Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block
|0:22:59
|87
|William Blackburn (Can) Gaspésien
|0:23:04
|88
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain
|0:23:19
|89
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:25
|90
|Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:23:34
|91
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:24:32
|92
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:25:20
|93
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|94
|François Chabot (Can) Gaspésien
|0:31:57
|95
|Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|96
|Philip Mooney (USA) Team Raleigh
|97
|Michael Tkué (Eri) Rocky Mountain
|98
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|99
|Rigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|100
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|101
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:37:10
|102
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
|103
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Rocky Mountain
|0:37:14
|104
|Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|0:46:10
|1
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|15
|pts
|2
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|15
|3
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|15
|4
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|14
|5
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|14
|6
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
|14
|7
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|13
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|13
|9
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
|12
|10
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|12
|11
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|11
|12
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|11
|13
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|10
|14
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|10
|15
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|9
|16
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|8
|17
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|7
|18
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|7
|19
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|20
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|6
|21
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|5
|22
|Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|4
|24
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|4
|25
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|26
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|3
|27
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|3
|28
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|3
|29
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|2
|30
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|2
|31
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|32
|Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
|2
|33
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|34
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|1
|35
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|1
|1
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|27
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|14
|4
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|12
|5
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|8
|6
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|7
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
|6
|8
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|6
|9
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|5
|11
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|12
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|4
|13
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|4
|14
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|3
|15
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|2
|16
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|2
|17
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|1
|18
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|1
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|23:53:39
|2
|Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:06:28
|3
|Pure Black Racing
|0:22:07
|4
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:22:34
|5
|Realcyclist.com
|0:26:52
|6
|V Australia
|0:28:02
|7
|Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:43:49
|8
|Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis
|0:44:46
|9
|Amore & Vita
|0:45:03
|10
|Team Raleigh
|11
|Champion System
|0:45:54
|12
|Canada
|0:47:13
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:48:32
|14
|H&R Block
|0:01:03
|15
|Gaspésien
|0:01:07
|16
|Fuji-Cyclingtime.com
|0:01:16
|17
|Rocky Mountain
|0:01:22
