Trending

Verschoor takes stage 2 over Milne

Lyttle remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 23

Lyttle holds onto the leader's jersey for another day

Lyttle holds onto the leader's jersey for another day
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 23

Peloton passes typical rural Quebec scenery

Peloton passes typical rural Quebec scenery
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 23

V Australia spent a lot of time at the front pulling the break back

V Australia spent a lot of time at the front pulling the break back
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 23

Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) was one of the strongest riders in the break

Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) was one of the strongest riders in the break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 23

Lyttle was strong on the climbs

Lyttle was strong on the climbs
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 23

Philipp Mamos was the last of the break to get caught, 10K from the line

Philipp Mamos was the last of the break to get caught, 10K from the line
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 23

The peloton was intact on the 3 lap final circuit

The peloton was intact on the 3 lap final circuit
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 23

Team Spidertech powered by C10

Team Spidertech powered by C10
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 23

The final sprint starts

The final sprint starts
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 23

Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) wins stage two.

Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) wins stage two.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 23

White, Yellow and Red Jerseys together

White, Yellow and Red Jerseys together
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 23

Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)

Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 23

PureBlack Racing at the front of the peloton.

PureBlack Racing at the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 23

The first break attempt of stage two.

The first break attempt of stage two.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 23

There were many break attempts in the early kilometres.

There were many break attempts in the early kilometres.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 23

Spring in Quebec.

Spring in Quebec.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 23

GC leader Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing)

GC leader Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 23

Svein Tuft at the front of Team Spidertech.

Svein Tuft at the front of Team Spidertech.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 23

The break started to splinter on the second KOM.

The break started to splinter on the second KOM.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 23

Lyttle went to the front on the second KOM.

Lyttle went to the front on the second KOM.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 23

Rob Britton (Team Canada)

Rob Britton (Team Canada)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 23

Francisco Mancebo Perez (Realcyclist.com)

Francisco Mancebo Perez (Realcyclist.com)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 23

Stage 2 podium: Shawn Milne, Martijn Verschoor, Danny Summerhill

Stage 2 podium: Shawn Milne, Martijn Verschoor, Danny Summerhill
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) took the reins on the bunch sprint and won the second stage of the Tour de Beauce on the streets of Thetford-Mines. The Dutchman, who is also a Type 1 diabetic racer, out-paced Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy) in second and Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) in third.

"My teammate Aldo [Ilesic] was in the breakaway today, normally we would sprint for him but he was a little bit tired," Verschoor said. "All the guys went early, I was a bit stuck and wanted to get out maybe 100 metres earlier. There was a little dip in the road and I was able to get out and go. I'm very happy to get the stage win today, it's my first win in two years."

Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing) maintained his overall race lead heading into the 'queen' stage three that will finish atop Mont Megantic. He is also leading the King of the Mountain (KOM) and Points classifications.

"I had a pretty stress-free day," Lyttle said. "The guys did a fantastic job and we are pretty happy. It wasn't easy after yesterday and all the attacking in the beginning today, there were some tired legs. Tomorrow is a big day and hopefully we all freshen up."

Breakaway caught before finishing circuits

The Tour de Beauce stage two offered the peloton 162km of undulating terrain through the mining region around Beauce. There were two intermediate sprints that included time bonuses, along with two KOMs and additional time bonuses at the finish line in Thetford-Mines.

PureBlack Racing assumed the front of the peloton from the start with its overall race leader and previous day's stage winner, Scott Lyttle, tucked in safely behind. There was a lot of activity at the front of the field in the opening kilometres, although no breakaway combination stuck for longer than a few seconds.

"It was a really fast start today but we were OK with a breakaway going as long as it didn't have any threatening GC people in it," Lyttle said. "We were happy to let the big breakaway go today, especially because all of the riders in it were more than 22 minutes down."

A short but steep ascent was followed with an attack from Vladisav Borisov (Amore & Vita) and Daniel Dominguez (Fuji). A chase group formed which included Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Phillip Mamos (Amore & Vita), Ian Burnett (RealCyclist.com), Rob Bush (Chipotle Development) and Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis). All riders in the move were 22:44 minutes back in the overall classification and did not pose a threat to Lyttle's overall race lead.

"We have a small group here and three of us are taking on the responsibility to try and get in moves," said Summerhill, who placed third on the day. "My teammate Rob tried to get into the moves and he did it, good job to him. We didn't have to do any work today and we are always happy to have a teammate up there to take the stress off us."

The group gained a four-minute lead and was joined by two additional riders Matthias Friedmann (Champion System) and Darren Rolfe (V Australia). However, mid-race, the breakaway was reduced to six, as three riders, Rolfe, Dominguez and Burnett, fell off the pace.

Back in the bunch, PureBlack Racing received help from V Australia in the chase and the Australian team reduced the gap by half with 40km to go.

The breakaway was soon reduced to four, Mamos, Borisov, Meier and Bush, who rode away over the final KOM ascent. However, the gap to the peloton continued to drop as the field barreled down to the three short finishing circuits.

"The V Australia guys took the initiative to bring the breakaway back after their rider Rolfe got dropped," Lyttle said. "They were keen to have a result and when their boy got dropped they got on the front and lit it up pretty hard. They controlled it to the finish until the teams with sprinters took over."

The field contested three circuits at three and half kilometres each. Teams with strong sprinters included Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis, RealCyclist.com, Kenda/5-hour Energy, V Australia, Champion System and Chipotle Development.

"The circuits were kind of jostling for position," said Milne, who placed second. "One team would go to the front and then another and it was a matter of timing it right because there was not real order. My team went to the front too and they helped me get on the front. It was a matter of waiting and hoping to get the right spot."

Full Results
1Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis3:53:57
2Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
4Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
5Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
6Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
7Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
8Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
9Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
11Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
12Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
13Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
14Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
15Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
16Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
17Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
18Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
19Nick Friesen (Can) H&R Block
20Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
21James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
22Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
23Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
24Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain
25Cody Canning (Can) Canada
26Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
27Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien
28Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
29Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
30Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
31Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
32Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
33Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
34Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
35Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
36Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
37Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
38Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
39Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block
40Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
41Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
42Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
44Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
45Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada
46Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
47Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
48Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
49Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
50Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
51Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
52Cody Campbell (Can) Canada
53Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
54Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
55Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
56Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
57Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
58Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
59Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
60Dustin MacBurnie (Can) H&R Block
61David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
62Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
63Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
64Antoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien
65Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
66Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
67Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
68Rob Britton (Can) Canada
69Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
70Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block
71Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
72Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
73Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
74Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
75Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
76Chris McGarity (Can) Gaspésien
77William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
78Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
79Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
80Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block
81Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing
82Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
83Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
84James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
85Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block0:00:15
86William Blackburn (Can) Gaspésien0:00:20
87Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain0:00:35
88Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:41
89Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:00:50
90Lachlan Holmes (Aus) H&R Block0:00:55
91Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:50
92Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:02:36
93Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
94Philip Mooney (USA) Team Raleigh0:09:13
95Rigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
96James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
97Michael Tkué (Eri) Rocky Mountain
98François Chabot (Can) Gaspésien
99Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
100Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
101Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System0:14:26
102Sam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
103Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Rocky Mountain0:14:30
104Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com0:23:26
DNFJacob Schwingboth (Can) Canada
DNFGeorg Tazreiter (Aut) Champion System
DNFPhilippe Nadon (Can) Rocky Mountain
DNFLaurent Dallaire (Can) Rocky Mountain
DNFPierre-Étienne Boivin (Can) Rocky Mountain

Points
1Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis15pts
2Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder14
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team13
4Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita12
5Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis11
6Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis10
7Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System9
8Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada8
9Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
10Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System6
11Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team5
12Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures4
13Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita3
14Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia2
15Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia1

Sprint 1
1Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3pts
2Adam Thuss (Can) Canada2
3Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh1

Sprint 2
1Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team3pts
2Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
3Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita1

Mountain 1
1Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita7pts
2Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com5
3Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
4Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team2
5Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita1

Mountain 2
1Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita7pts
2Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita3
4Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team2
5Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Teams
1Team Spidertech Powered By C1012:11:48
2Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:06:28
3Pure Black Racing0:22:07
4Chipotle Development Team0:22:34
5Realcyclist.com0:26:52
6V Australia0:28:02
7Garneau Club Chaussures0:43:49
8Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis0:44:46
9Team Raleigh0:45:03
10Amore & Vita
11Champion System0:45:54
12Canada0:47:13
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:48:32
14H&R Block0:01:03
15Rocky Mountain0:01:07
16Gaspésien
17Fuji-Cyclingtime.com

General classification after stage 2
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing7:57:34
2Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:03
3Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:06
4Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures0:00:10
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:00:11
6Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:00:15
7Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
8Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
9Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:31
10Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:00:32
11Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
12Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
13Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
14Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:46
15Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System0:01:23
16Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia0:01:25
17Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada0:02:36
18Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:58
19Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:04:50
20Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
21Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
22Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:06:07
23Lachlan Holmes (Aus) H&R Block0:19:28
24Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:21:52
25Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:22:34
26Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:22:38
27Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:22:40
28Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:22:41
29Adam Thuss (Can) Canada0:22:42
30Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:22:43
31Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
32Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia0:22:44
33Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
34Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien
35Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
36James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
37Nick Friesen (Can) H&R Block
38Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain
39Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
40Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
41Cody Canning (Can) Canada
42Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
43Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
44Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
45Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
46Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
47Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
48Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
49Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
50Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
51Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
52Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
53Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
54Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
55Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
56Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
57Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
58Antoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien
59Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
60Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
61Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
62Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
63Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
64Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block
65Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
66Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
67Cody Campbell (Can) Canada
68Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada
69Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
70Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
71Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block
72Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
73Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
74Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75Rob Britton (Can) Canada
76Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block
77Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
78Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
79Chris McGarity (Can) Gaspésien
80David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
81Dustin MacBurnie (Can) H&R Block
82William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
83Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
84Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing
85James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
86Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block0:22:59
87William Blackburn (Can) Gaspésien0:23:04
88Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain0:23:19
89Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:25
90Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:23:34
91Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:24:32
92Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:25:20
93Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
94François Chabot (Can) Gaspésien0:31:57
95Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
96Philip Mooney (USA) Team Raleigh
97Michael Tkué (Eri) Rocky Mountain
98James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
99Rigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
100Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
101Sam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures0:37:10
102Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
103Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Rocky Mountain0:37:14
104Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com0:46:10

Points classification
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing15pts
2Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis15
3Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing15
4Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder14
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team14
6Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada14
7Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1013
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team13
9Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures12
10Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita12
11Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team11
12Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis11
13Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System10
14Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis10
15Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis9
16Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C108
17Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C107
18Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder7
19Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
20Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System6
21Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team5
22Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team5
23Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh4
24Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures4
25Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
26Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team3
27Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita3
28Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita3
29Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder2
30Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia2
31Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
32Adam Thuss (Can) Canada2
33Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh1
34Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia1
35Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita1

Mountains classification
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing27pts
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team17
3Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita14
4Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh12
5Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team8
6Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
7Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures6
8Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder6
9Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team5
10Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com5
11Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C104
12Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team4
13Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita4
14Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita3
15Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing2
16Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System2
17Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder1
18Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Teams classification
1Team Spidertech Powered By C1023:53:39
2Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:06:28
3Pure Black Racing0:22:07
4Chipotle Development Team0:22:34
5Realcyclist.com0:26:52
6V Australia0:28:02
7Garneau Club Chaussures0:43:49
8Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis0:44:46
9Amore & Vita0:45:03
10Team Raleigh
11Champion System0:45:54
12Canada0:47:13
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:48:32
14H&R Block0:01:03
15Gaspésien0:01:07
16Fuji-Cyclingtime.com0:01:16
17Rocky Mountain0:01:22

Latest on Cyclingnews