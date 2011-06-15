Image 1 of 23 Lyttle holds onto the leader's jersey for another day (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 23 Peloton passes typical rural Quebec scenery (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 23 V Australia spent a lot of time at the front pulling the break back (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 23 Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) was one of the strongest riders in the break (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 23 Lyttle was strong on the climbs (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 23 Philipp Mamos was the last of the break to get caught, 10K from the line (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 23 The peloton was intact on the 3 lap final circuit (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 23 Team Spidertech powered by C10 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 23 The final sprint starts (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 23 Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) wins stage two. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 23 White, Yellow and Red Jerseys together (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 23 Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 23 PureBlack Racing at the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 23 The first break attempt of stage two. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 23 There were many break attempts in the early kilometres. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 23 Spring in Quebec. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 23 GC leader Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 23 Svein Tuft at the front of Team Spidertech. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 23 The break started to splinter on the second KOM. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 23 Lyttle went to the front on the second KOM. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 23 Rob Britton (Team Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 23 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Realcyclist.com) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 23 Stage 2 podium: Shawn Milne, Martijn Verschoor, Danny Summerhill (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) took the reins on the bunch sprint and won the second stage of the Tour de Beauce on the streets of Thetford-Mines. The Dutchman, who is also a Type 1 diabetic racer, out-paced Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy) in second and Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) in third.

"My teammate Aldo [Ilesic] was in the breakaway today, normally we would sprint for him but he was a little bit tired," Verschoor said. "All the guys went early, I was a bit stuck and wanted to get out maybe 100 metres earlier. There was a little dip in the road and I was able to get out and go. I'm very happy to get the stage win today, it's my first win in two years."

Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing) maintained his overall race lead heading into the 'queen' stage three that will finish atop Mont Megantic. He is also leading the King of the Mountain (KOM) and Points classifications.

"I had a pretty stress-free day," Lyttle said. "The guys did a fantastic job and we are pretty happy. It wasn't easy after yesterday and all the attacking in the beginning today, there were some tired legs. Tomorrow is a big day and hopefully we all freshen up."

Breakaway caught before finishing circuits

The Tour de Beauce stage two offered the peloton 162km of undulating terrain through the mining region around Beauce. There were two intermediate sprints that included time bonuses, along with two KOMs and additional time bonuses at the finish line in Thetford-Mines.

PureBlack Racing assumed the front of the peloton from the start with its overall race leader and previous day's stage winner, Scott Lyttle, tucked in safely behind. There was a lot of activity at the front of the field in the opening kilometres, although no breakaway combination stuck for longer than a few seconds.

"It was a really fast start today but we were OK with a breakaway going as long as it didn't have any threatening GC people in it," Lyttle said. "We were happy to let the big breakaway go today, especially because all of the riders in it were more than 22 minutes down."

A short but steep ascent was followed with an attack from Vladisav Borisov (Amore & Vita) and Daniel Dominguez (Fuji). A chase group formed which included Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Phillip Mamos (Amore & Vita), Ian Burnett (RealCyclist.com), Rob Bush (Chipotle Development) and Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis). All riders in the move were 22:44 minutes back in the overall classification and did not pose a threat to Lyttle's overall race lead.

"We have a small group here and three of us are taking on the responsibility to try and get in moves," said Summerhill, who placed third on the day. "My teammate Rob tried to get into the moves and he did it, good job to him. We didn't have to do any work today and we are always happy to have a teammate up there to take the stress off us."

The group gained a four-minute lead and was joined by two additional riders Matthias Friedmann (Champion System) and Darren Rolfe (V Australia). However, mid-race, the breakaway was reduced to six, as three riders, Rolfe, Dominguez and Burnett, fell off the pace.

Back in the bunch, PureBlack Racing received help from V Australia in the chase and the Australian team reduced the gap by half with 40km to go.

The breakaway was soon reduced to four, Mamos, Borisov, Meier and Bush, who rode away over the final KOM ascent. However, the gap to the peloton continued to drop as the field barreled down to the three short finishing circuits.

"The V Australia guys took the initiative to bring the breakaway back after their rider Rolfe got dropped," Lyttle said. "They were keen to have a result and when their boy got dropped they got on the front and lit it up pretty hard. They controlled it to the finish until the teams with sprinters took over."

The field contested three circuits at three and half kilometres each. Teams with strong sprinters included Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis, RealCyclist.com, Kenda/5-hour Energy, V Australia, Champion System and Chipotle Development.

"The circuits were kind of jostling for position," said Milne, who placed second. "One team would go to the front and then another and it was a matter of timing it right because there was not real order. My team went to the front too and they helped me get on the front. It was a matter of waiting and hoping to get the right spot."

Full Results 1 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 3:53:57 2 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 3 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 4 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita 5 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 7 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 8 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 9 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 11 Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 12 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 13 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 14 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 15 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 16 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 17 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 18 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 19 Nick Friesen (Can) H&R Block 20 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 21 James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing 22 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 23 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 24 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain 25 Cody Canning (Can) Canada 26 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 27 Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien 28 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 29 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 30 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 31 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 32 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 33 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 34 Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 35 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 36 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 37 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 38 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 39 Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block 40 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 41 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 42 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Adam Thuss (Can) Canada 44 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 45 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada 46 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 47 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 48 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System 49 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures 50 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 51 Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia 52 Cody Campbell (Can) Canada 53 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 54 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 55 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 56 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 57 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 58 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 59 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System 60 Dustin MacBurnie (Can) H&R Block 61 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 62 Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 63 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 64 Antoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien 65 Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 66 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 67 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 68 Rob Britton (Can) Canada 69 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 70 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block 71 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 72 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 73 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 74 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita 75 Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team 76 Chris McGarity (Can) Gaspésien 77 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 78 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 79 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 80 Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block 81 Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing 82 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 83 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 84 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 85 Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block 0:00:15 86 William Blackburn (Can) Gaspésien 0:00:20 87 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain 0:00:35 88 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:41 89 Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:00:50 90 Lachlan Holmes (Aus) H&R Block 0:00:55 91 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:50 92 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:02:36 93 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 94 Philip Mooney (USA) Team Raleigh 0:09:13 95 Rigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 96 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 97 Michael Tkué (Eri) Rocky Mountain 98 François Chabot (Can) Gaspésien 99 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 100 Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 101 Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System 0:14:26 102 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures 103 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Rocky Mountain 0:14:30 104 Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 0:23:26 DNF Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Canada DNF Georg Tazreiter (Aut) Champion System DNF Philippe Nadon (Can) Rocky Mountain DNF Laurent Dallaire (Can) Rocky Mountain DNF Pierre-Étienne Boivin (Can) Rocky Mountain

Points 1 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 15 pts 2 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 14 3 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 13 4 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita 12 5 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 11 6 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 10 7 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 9 8 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 8 9 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 10 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 6 11 Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 5 12 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 4 13 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 3 14 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 2 15 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 1

Sprint 1 1 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Adam Thuss (Can) Canada 2 3 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 1

Sprint 2 1 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 3 pts 2 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 3 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 1

Mountain 1 1 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 7 pts 2 Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 5 3 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 4 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 2 5 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita 1

Mountain 2 1 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 7 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita 3 4 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 2 5 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1

Teams 1 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 12:11:48 2 Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:06:28 3 Pure Black Racing 0:22:07 4 Chipotle Development Team 0:22:34 5 Realcyclist.com 0:26:52 6 V Australia 0:28:02 7 Garneau Club Chaussures 0:43:49 8 Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis 0:44:46 9 Team Raleigh 0:45:03 10 Amore & Vita 11 Champion System 0:45:54 12 Canada 0:47:13 13 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:48:32 14 H&R Block 0:01:03 15 Rocky Mountain 0:01:07 16 Gaspésien 17 Fuji-Cyclingtime.com

General classification after stage 2 1 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 7:57:34 2 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:00:03 3 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:06 4 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:00:10 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:00:11 6 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:15 7 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 8 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 9 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:31 10 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:32 11 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 12 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 13 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 14 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:46 15 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 0:01:23 16 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 0:01:25 17 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 0:02:36 18 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:58 19 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 0:04:50 20 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 21 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 22 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:06:07 23 Lachlan Holmes (Aus) H&R Block 0:19:28 24 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:21:52 25 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:22:34 26 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:22:38 27 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:22:40 28 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:22:41 29 Adam Thuss (Can) Canada 0:22:42 30 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:22:43 31 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 32 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 0:22:44 33 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 34 Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien 35 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 36 James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing 37 Nick Friesen (Can) H&R Block 38 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain 39 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 40 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 41 Cody Canning (Can) Canada 42 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita 43 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 44 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 45 Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 46 Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia 47 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 48 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 49 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 50 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 51 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 52 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 53 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 54 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita 55 Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team 56 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures 57 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System 58 Antoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien 59 Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 60 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 61 Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 62 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System 63 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 64 Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block 65 Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 66 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 67 Cody Campbell (Can) Canada 68 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada 69 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 70 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 71 Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block 72 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 73 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 74 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 Rob Britton (Can) Canada 76 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block 77 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 78 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 79 Chris McGarity (Can) Gaspésien 80 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 81 Dustin MacBurnie (Can) H&R Block 82 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 83 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 84 Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing 85 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 86 Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block 0:22:59 87 William Blackburn (Can) Gaspésien 0:23:04 88 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain 0:23:19 89 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:25 90 Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:23:34 91 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:24:32 92 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:25:20 93 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 94 François Chabot (Can) Gaspésien 0:31:57 95 Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 96 Philip Mooney (USA) Team Raleigh 97 Michael Tkué (Eri) Rocky Mountain 98 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 99 Rigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 100 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 101 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:37:10 102 Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System 103 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Rocky Mountain 0:37:14 104 Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 0:46:10

Points classification 1 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 15 pts 2 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 15 3 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 15 4 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 14 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 14 6 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 14 7 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 13 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 13 9 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 12 10 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita 12 11 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 11 12 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 11 13 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 10 14 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 10 15 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 9 16 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 8 17 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 7 18 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 7 19 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 20 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 6 21 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 5 22 Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 5 23 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 4 24 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 4 25 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 26 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 3 27 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 3 28 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 3 29 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 2 30 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 2 31 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 32 Adam Thuss (Can) Canada 2 33 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 1 34 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 1 35 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 1

Mountains classification 1 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 27 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 17 3 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 14 4 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 12 5 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 8 6 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 7 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 6 8 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 6 9 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 5 10 Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 5 11 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 12 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 4 13 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita 4 14 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 3 15 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 2 16 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 2 17 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 1 18 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1