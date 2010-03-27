Clarke adds to Bahati win tally, Day keeps race lead
Cliff-Ryan claims the stage as race leader changes hands
Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation) took another criterium victory when he outpaced teammates Jacob Keough and Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare) to the line at the City of Redlands Criterium on Saturday.
“The Bahati Foundation is a new team and it’s really exciting,” Clarke said. “The team is gelling together and it is great what Rahsaan Bahati is doing and exciting for all of us.
“UnitedHealthcare got on the front and I had Matt Rice and Jason Donald with me,” he said. “I was a little bit nervous about what their plan was, whether they were riding for Keough or Pinfold. Once Rory and Karl went with a lap to go, it didn’t matter because no one could move. I guarded my position through the chicane, backed off a bit and then really pushed through the last corner.”
Ben Day (Fly V Australia) will wear the yellow leader’s jersey into the third and final stage, the Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race. Day maintained a slim half second ahead of runner up Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and a full second ahead of Will Routely (Jelly Belly) in third.
“The boys are riding very strongly and they’ve honored me the last couple of days with the sacrifice they are making for me,” Day said. “They are all talented bike riders that could be winning stages as well. Now it’s up to me to finish this race off tomorrow.
“It’s going to be an interesting stage,” he added. “There’s a lot to be played with the time bonuses and it is such an iconic and difficult stage to race anyway. There are going to be plenty o fireworks and every rider is going to do the best they can. I’m approaching the day as an important one and I would love to win the Redlands Bicycle Classic.”
Crowds cheered as the long line of 170 professional cyclists blazed around the 1.6-kilometre circuit. The course was technical, with 11 corners and a tricky chicane close to the finish line.
Will Duggan (Team Type 1) made the first move early on in the 90-minute race. He was followed by Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home), Kyle Wamsley (Bissell) and Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society). Several riders tried to bridge across before the gap was shut down by leading team Fly V Australia.
Fly V Australia assumed its responsibility at the front of the field for the duration of the race. Its worker Jay Thomson happened to roll through during each intermediate sprint for points and by the end of the race he earned the event’s best sprinter jersey.
Danny Summerhill (Holowekso Partners) was the next to go with Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation), Cody O’Reilly (Bissell), and David Guttenplant (Mountain Khakis) in tow. The front of the field reshuffled several times before Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Lucas Euser (SpiderTech) made a clean escape.
A potentially general classification changing point of the race came when the bell rang for the mid-race sprint for time bonuses. However Candelario and Euser rolled through taking the time, uncontested by the overall contenders. Eric Marcotte (Pista Palace) took a solo flyer for three laps. As soon as he returned, Hernandez and Andres Pereyra (Jamis-Sutter Home) were the next to go.
A large crash forced nearly 20 riders to enter the mechanic’s pit with 10 laps remaining. Riders blocked up in the crash included race leader Day and runner up Jacques-Maynes, Euser, Rob Britton (Bissell) and Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare), however all riders were given a free lap.
Fly V Australia’s fast-paced tempo was taken over by UnitedHealthcare with eight laps to go. The team pushed the speed to its maximum in pursuit of the stage win. Teams Bahati Foundation, Team Type 1, Jamis-Sutter Home pulled alongside but none were able to fully overtake the UnitedHealthcare train. Pinfold rounded the final corner first with Keough on his wheel, but Clarke made it around them at the line.
“Pinfold and I are a good combination and the way each of us sprints works really well together,” Keough said. “I was the guy for today but we timed everything perfect, the team road wonderfully, absolute perfection. Unfortunately, we were still dialing in our timing on when we hit it at the end. I needed a little more pop off Pinfold’s wheel.”
Cliff-Ryan sprints to criterium win in Redlands
Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci) captured her first win of the season at the City of Redlands Criterium. The Former United States of America Criterium Champion lead a nine-woman breakaway through the last half lap and converted her speed into a winning sprint ahead of TIBCO team-mates Joanne Keisanowski and Brooke Miller.
“This is awesome, I’m so happy,” Cliff-Ryan said. “It is the first win for me and the second for Colavita so we are off to a good start. Ina obviously wanted time and was working the break the whole time, luckily I got to sit in and sprint.”
Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) provided the day’s highlight, moving into the overall race lead by 32 seconds ahead of Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) and 36 seconds ahead of the Rebecca Much (TIBCO).
Teutenberg started the stage 15 seconds behind former race leader Amber Neben (Dare To Be-BMW-Bianchi). She picked up the sole mid-race time bonus, before initiating a winning breakaway that gained more than a minute on the peloton which included the yellow jersey.
Teutenberg accumulated enough points during the criterium to take a commanding lead in the event’s best sprinter competition.
“It was all or nothing, it wasn’t for the stage win, it was to get as much time as possible ahead of the field,” Teutenberg said. “Now I don’t have to go for that first mountain sprint tomorrow.”
Some 100 women lined up in anticipation of one of the fastest criteriums in the country. The 1.6-kilometre circuit included 11 corners and a technical chicane, positioned approximately 500 metres from the finish line.
Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO) initiated the first breakaway of the 60-minute race and maintained a 15-second advantage for nearly 15 minutes. The peloton reeled her back in, prompting Webcor-Builders, HTC-Columbia and Colavita-Baci to launch several riders off the front.
When the mid-race time bonus bell rang HTC-Columbia rolled through with a team lead-out for Teutenberg. She took the bonus and a small gap in the field forced Neben to close it down. As soon as she made contact, Teutenberg went on the attack again.
“It was just about to close up and I gave it another try,” Teutenberg said. “Everyone was tired so that was the best time to go. It was a really good group.”
Of Teutenberg’s followers, TIBCO riders in Rebecca Much, Keisanowski and Miller worked with the German to expand the gap. Other riders in the break were Cliff-Ryan, Carroll, Joelle Numainville (Webcor-Builders) and Alexis Rhodes (Vera Bradley Foundation). Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite) fell off pace with three laps to go.
“The break was perfect for us because we had three riders, two sprinters and I was high up on GC so we really wanted to work it,” said Much. “We wanted to get the stage win and we wanted to move closer to the overall.”
Back in the field Neben was isolated without team-mates as the peloton began to shatter into several groups. The breakaway gained more than one minute on the field and Neben was forced to watch the yellow jersey slide through her fingers. Team Vera Bradley Foundation put several riders on the front to help reduce some of the time for its overall contender and best climber Alison Powers.
“When it first formed it was Evelyn and Ina and as soon as I closed it, Ina went again and I had to kind of take my medicine one way or the other,” Neben said. “I felt like I was better off keeping the closest GC people near me and hoped that the other teams with GC riders would work.
“Mara Abbott is still in the race and they have a strong team so I was hoping they would come up and ride a little quicker than they did and Robin Farina’s team too,” she added. “For me, I would rather save my energy for tomorrow.”
Cliff-Ryan attacked the breakaway with half a lap to go and held her position at the front through the tight chicane. She was the first rider out of the final corner and sprinted to the line ahead of Keisanowksi and Miller.
The women’s peloton will contest what is arguably the most difficult race in the country at tomorrow’s Sunset Circuit Race. “With the horsepower in the race yesterday I was surprised to still have the jersey,” said Neben. “I got to keep it for the crit. I will race hard tomorrow and see what happens. Ina has a super strong team that can defend that but there are a few people left that want to race.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|1:29:14
|2
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|3
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|4
|Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|5
|Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)
|7
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|8
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|9
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|10
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|11
|Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|12
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|13
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|14
|Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|15
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|16
|Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|17
|Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
|18
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|19
|Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|20
|Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|21
|Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling)
|22
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|23
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|24
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|25
|Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|26
|Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|27
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|28
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|29
|Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|30
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|31
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|32
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|33
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|34
|Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)
|35
|Will Dugan (Team Type 1)
|36
|Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)
|37
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)
|38
|Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|39
|Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|40
|Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)
|41
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|42
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|43
|Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)
|44
|Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|45
|Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
|46
|Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)
|47
|Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)
|48
|Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)
|49
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|50
|David Boily (Team Spidertech)
|51
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|52
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
|53
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|54
|Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
|55
|Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy)
|56
|Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|57
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|58
|Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)
|59
|Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)
|60
|Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)
|61
|Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|62
|Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
|63
|Chris Stuart (Exergy)
|64
|Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|65
|Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|66
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|67
|Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)
|68
|Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|69
|Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|70
|David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|71
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|72
|Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)
|73
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)
|74
|Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)
|75
|Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)
|76
|Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|77
|Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)
|78
|Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:22
|79
|Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:27
|80
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|81
|Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|82
|Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)
|83
|Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|84
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|85
|Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|86
|Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|87
|Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|88
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|89
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|90
|Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|91
|Chris Hong (Exergy)
|92
|Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|93
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|94
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms)
|95
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|96
|Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|97
|Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)
|98
|Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)
|99
|Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)
|100
|Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)
|101
|James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)
|102
|Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
|103
|Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)
|104
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|105
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|106
|Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
|107
|Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)
|108
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|109
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
|110
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|111
|Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|112
|Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|113
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
|114
|Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)
|115
|James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)
|116
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|117
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|118
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|119
|Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|120
|Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)
|121
|Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|122
|Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|123
|Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:02
|124
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:01:06
|125
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:11
|126
|Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)
|127
|Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:01:16
|128
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:21
|129
|David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|130
|Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|131
|Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)
|132
|Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)
|133
|Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)
|0:01:28
|134
|Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|135
|Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)
|136
|Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|137
|Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)
|0:01:29
|138
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:01:30
|139
|Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:01:35
|140
|Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:02:14
|141
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|142
|Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar)
|0:03:11
|143
|Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:17
|144
|Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)
|0:03:19
|145
|Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|146
|Kai Applequist (Exergy)
|147
|Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|148
|Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|149
|Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
|150
|Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
|151
|William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|152
|Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|153
|Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|154
|Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)
|155
|Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|156
|Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:03:27
|157
|Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)
|0:03:34
|158
|Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)
|0:03:36
|159
|Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|160
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)
|161
|Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:03:42
|162
|Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|0:04:04
|163
|Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:04:18
|164
|Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:04:42
|165
|Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)
|166
|Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:04:50
|167
|Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|168
|Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling)
|0:05:02
|169
|Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)
|0:05:06
|170
|Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:05:14
|DNF
|Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Will Mcginnis (Moontoast / Tristar)
|DNF
|Austin Arguello (Exergy)
|DNF
|Tad Hamilton (Exergy)
|DNF
|Tommy Nelson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)
|DNF
|Kit Karzen (NOW-MS Society)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|7
|pts
|2
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|5
|3
|Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|3
|4
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|2
|5
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|7
|pts
|2
|Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|5
|3
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|3
|4
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|2
|5
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)
|7
|pts
|2
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|5
|3
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|3
|4
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|2
|5
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|7
|pts
|2
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
|5
|3
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|3
|4
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|2
|5
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|7
|pts
|2
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|5
|3
|Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|3
|4
|Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|2
|5
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:57:59
|2
|Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|3
|Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|5
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|6
|Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|7
|Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|8
|Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|9
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:01:12
|10
|Christina Smith (Veloforma)
|11
|Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)
|12
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|13
|Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
|14
|Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)
|15
|Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|16
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|17
|Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|18
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|19
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|20
|Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)
|21
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|22
|Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|23
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
|24
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|25
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|26
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|27
|Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar)
|28
|Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)
|29
|Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)
|30
|Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|31
|Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
|32
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)
|33
|Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|34
|Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|35
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|36
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|37
|Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|38
|Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|39
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|40
|Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|41
|Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
|42
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|43
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|44
|Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|45
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|46
|Alice Pennington (Veloforma)
|47
|Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)
|48
|Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|49
|Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|50
|Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|51
|Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|52
|Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|53
|Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|54
|Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|55
|Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|56
|Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
|57
|Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|58
|Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|59
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
|60
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|61
|Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)
|62
|Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|63
|Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|64
|Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)
|65
|Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|66
|Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|67
|Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|68
|Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)
|69
|Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|70
|Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)
|71
|Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)
|72
|Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|73
|Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|74
|Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|75
|Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)
|76
|Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:01:42
|77
|Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)
|0:01:59
|78
|Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)
|0:01:12
|79
|Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|0:04:39
|80
|Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:05:00
|81
|Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)
|82
|Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)
|83
|Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|84
|Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|85
|Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|86
|Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)
|87
|Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|0:05:11
|88
|Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|89
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|0:05:41
|DNS
|Katie Donovan (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|DNF
|Leah Goldsrein (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|DNF
|Gwen Inglis (Treads.Com/DFT)
|DNF
|Andrea Bunnin (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|DNF
|Kathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|DNF
|Stacy Sims (Third Pillar)
|DNF
|Becka Hartkop (Veloforma)
|DNF
|Heather Sborz (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|7
|pts
|2
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|5
|3
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|3
|4
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|2
|5
|Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|7
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)
|5
|3
|Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|3
|4
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|2
|5
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|7
|pts
|2
|Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|5
|3
|Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|3
|4
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|2
|5
|Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|5:51:58
|2
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|3
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:01
|4
|Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:02
|5
|Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:04
|6
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:06
|7
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:00:12
|8
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:15
|9
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:19
|10
|Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:28
|11
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|12
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:30
|13
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:32
|14
|Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:33
|15
|Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)
|16
|Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)
|0:00:34
|17
|Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)
|0:00:36
|18
|Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:00:37
|19
|Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|0:00:38
|20
|Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:39
|21
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:00:41
|22
|Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:42
|23
|Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:44
|24
|Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
|25
|Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:49
|26
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|27
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:50
|28
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:51
|29
|Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
|0:00:52
|30
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:00:57
|31
|Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|32
|David Boily (Team Spidertech)
|0:00:58
|33
|Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|34
|Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|35
|Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:00:59
|36
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
|0:01:00
|37
|Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)
|38
|Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|39
|Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:01:01
|40
|Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|41
|Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)
|42
|Will Dugan (Team Type 1)
|0:01:02
|43
|Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)
|0:01:04
|44
|Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:01:06
|45
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|46
|Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|47
|Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
|0:01:09
|48
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:01:10
|49
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|50
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|51
|Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)
|0:01:12
|52
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|0:01:13
|53
|Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:01:16
|54
|Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)
|0:01:21
|55
|Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:23
|56
|Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:25
|57
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
|58
|Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|59
|Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:01:26
|60
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|61
|Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:27
|62
|Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy)
|0:01:33
|63
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|64
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:35
|65
|Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:01:37
|66
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|67
|Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:01:57
|68
|Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:59
|69
|Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|0:02:01
|70
|Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:02:03
|71
|James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:02:05
|72
|Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)
|73
|Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:02:06
|74
|Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:02:07
|75
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|0:02:09
|76
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|0:02:10
|77
|Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)
|0:02:16
|78
|James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)
|0:02:18
|79
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:02:19
|80
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:02:20
|81
|Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)
|0:02:22
|82
|Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling)
|83
|Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)
|0:02:28
|84
|Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)
|85
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|0:02:30
|86
|Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)
|0:02:31
|87
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:02:39
|88
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
|0:02:41
|89
|David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:02:42
|90
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:45
|91
|Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:02:49
|92
|Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:02:57
|93
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:03:00
|94
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:03:04
|95
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|0:03:08
|96
|Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:03:09
|97
|Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:03:25
|98
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:03:26
|99
|Chris Stuart (Exergy)
|0:03:33
|100
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:03:40
|101
|Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:03:42
|102
|Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)
|0:03:45
|103
|Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|104
|Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:52
|105
|Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)
|106
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:04:05
|107
|Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:04:07
|108
|Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:04:12
|109
|Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:04:14
|110
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|0:04:20
|111
|Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)
|0:04:40
|112
|Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:04:50
|113
|Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:04:54
|114
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|0:04:55
|115
|Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:05:06
|116
|Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:05:10
|117
|Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:05:13
|118
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:05:24
|119
|Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:05:45
|120
|Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:05:55
|121
|Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)
|0:06:04
|122
|David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:06:12
|123
|Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:06:34
|124
|Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|0:06:36
|125
|Kai Applequist (Exergy)
|0:06:41
|126
|Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:06:42
|127
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:06:53
|128
|William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:07:11
|129
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:07:16
|130
|Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:07:18
|131
|Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)
|0:07:19
|132
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|0:07:23
|133
|Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)
|0:07:30
|134
|Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
|0:07:40
|135
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:07:50
|136
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|0:08:13
|137
|Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:08:32
|138
|Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)
|0:08:40
|139
|Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)
|0:08:41
|140
|Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:08:46
|141
|Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:09:34
|142
|Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
|0:09:40
|143
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:09:58
|144
|Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)
|0:10:09
|145
|Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)
|0:10:32
|146
|Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)
|0:10:35
|147
|Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:10:42
|148
|Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:12:06
|149
|Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)
|0:12:58
|150
|Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
|0:13:26
|151
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:14:11
|152
|Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)
|0:14:21
|153
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:14:23
|154
|Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)
|0:14:58
|155
|Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar)
|0:15:17
|156
|Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:15:25
|157
|Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:16:34
|158
|Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:17:28
|159
|Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:18:20
|160
|Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:18:30
|161
|Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)
|0:18:40
|162
|Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:19:02
|163
|Chris Hong (Exergy)
|0:21:24
|164
|Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:21:41
|165
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:22:57
|166
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:23:16
|167
|Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)
|0:23:17
|168
|Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:24:42
|169
|Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:26:45
|170
|Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling)
|0:26:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|20
|pts
|2
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|14
|3
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|13
|4
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|10
|5
|Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|8
|6
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|7
|7
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|7
|8
|Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)
|7
|9
|Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|7
|10
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|6
|11
|Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
|6
|12
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|5
|13
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|5
|14
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
|5
|15
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|5
|16
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|3
|17
|Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|3
|18
|Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|2
|19
|Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|2
|20
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|2
|21
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|2
|22
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|2
|23
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|1
|24
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|1
|25
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|17:07:59
|2
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|3
|Jamis Sutter Home/Colavit
|0:00:03
|4
|UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxi
|0:00:07
|5
|Fly V Australia
|6
|Mountain Khakis/Jittery J
|7
|Team Type 1
|8
|Holowesko Partners U23
|9
|Team Spidertech
|10
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|Trek-Livestrong
|12
|California Giant Berry Fa
|13
|Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc
|0:00:29
|14
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|15
|Team Possabilities
|0:01:01
|16
|Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:57
|17
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|18
|Team Pista Palace
|0:02:24
|19
|NOW-MS Society
|0:02:53
|20
|Ride Clean / Patentit.com
|0:03:01
|21
|Bikereg.com / Cannondale
|0:04:34
|22
|Exergy
|0:05:30
|23
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:06:07
|24
|Williams Cycling
|0:09:12
|25
|Moontoast / Tristar
|0:17:51
|26
|CRCA/Foundation
|0:18:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|4:15:24
|2
|Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:00:32
|3
|Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:00:39
|4
|Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:00:50
|5
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:00:55
|6
|Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:00:59
|7
|Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|0:01:01
|8
|Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|9
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:01:17
|10
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
|0:01:22
|11
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|0:01:29
|12
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:01:32
|13
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:01:33
|14
|Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:01:36
|15
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|0:01:46
|16
|Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:01:47
|17
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:01:55
|18
|Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:02:00
|19
|Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)
|0:02:02
|20
|Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:02:04
|21
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:02:05
|22
|Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:02:07
|23
|Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:02:10
|24
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:02:13
|25
|Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|0:02:18
|26
|Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
|27
|Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:02:23
|28
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:02:24
|29
|Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:02:26
|30
|Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)
|0:02:30
|31
|Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
|0:02:35
|32
|Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:02:39
|33
|Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:02:40
|34
|Alice Pennington (Veloforma)
|35
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:02:45
|36
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
|0:02:50
|37
|Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)
|0:02:52
|38
|Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:02:55
|39
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|40
|Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:02:56
|41
|Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
|42
|Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:02:57
|43
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:03:03
|44
|Christina Smith (Veloforma)
|45
|Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|0:03:04
|46
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|47
|Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:03:05
|48
|Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:03:06
|49
|Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:03:07
|50
|Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:03:11
|51
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:03:12
|52
|Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:03:13
|53
|Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)
|0:03:16
|54
|Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)
|55
|Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:03:24
|56
|Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)
|0:03:25
|57
|Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)
|0:03:27
|58
|Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:04:07
|59
|Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:04:11
|60
|Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:04:12
|61
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|0:04:40
|62
|Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:05:17
|63
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:05:23
|64
|Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:05:29
|65
|Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)
|0:05:41
|66
|Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|0:05:56
|67
|Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:06:02
|68
|Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|0:06:16
|69
|Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
|0:06:24
|70
|Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|0:06:33
|71
|Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|72
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:06:34
|73
|Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)
|0:06:51
|74
|Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:08:05
|75
|Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|0:08:55
|76
|Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:09:47
|77
|Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)
|0:09:52
|78
|Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:10:52
|79
|Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:13:02
|80
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:13:27
|81
|Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|0:13:31
|82
|Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)
|0:14:01
|83
|Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:14:38
|84
|Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|85
|Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:15:00
|86
|Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar)
|0:16:41
|87
|Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)
|0:17:37
|88
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|0:18:52
|89
|Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:20:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|33
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|12
|3
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|11
|4
|Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|11
|5
|Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|7
|6
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|7
|7
|Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|6
|8
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|5
|9
|Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)
|5
|10
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|4
|11
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|2
|12
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|2
|13
|Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|1
|14
|Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|1
|15
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycl
|12:12:51
|2
|Colavita/Baci pb Cooking
|0:02:24
|3
|Team Vera Bradley Foundat
|4
|HTC Columbia
|5
|Peanut Butter & Co. Twent
|6
|Webcor Builders
|7
|Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:03:36
|8
|Roosters P/B Edge Composi
|9
|Veloforma
|10
|Specialized Mazda Samson
|11
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle H
|12
|Treads.Com/DFT
|0:06:16
|13
|Third Pillar
|0:06:21
|14
|Herbalife-LaGrange
|0:07:41
|15
|Trisports Cycling / Eclip
|0:11:34
|16
|Dare to Be-BMW-Bianchi
|0:12:33
|17
|NOW-MS Society
|0:22:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy