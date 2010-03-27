Image 1 of 28 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) won the bunch sprint in the men's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 28 Fly V Australia got on the front right from the gun. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 28 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) handling the technical course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 28 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) trying hard to get a break up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 28 Fly V Australia wasn't letting anything get up the road today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 28 Today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 28 Rolling through downtown Redlands. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 28 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) gathers himself after being halted by a huge crash. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 28 Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation) was another rider who was able to avoid the crashes today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 28 A retro bike sits on display as the race goes by. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 28 The race gets a little more strung out as the end gets closer. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 28 UnitedHealthcare comes to the front with the Bahati Foundation team sitting in close behind. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 28 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) coming doing all he can to keep things strung out with one to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 28 The men (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 28 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) and Ben Day (Fly V Australia) catch up on the weeks racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 28 Ina Yoko Teuteberg (HTC-Columbia) started the day of strong surrounded by team-mates. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 28 Amber Neben (BMW-Bianchi) had her day cut out for her in the defense of the jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 28 TIBCO tried getting a rider away first thing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 28 Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) gets a break going up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 28 Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia) was in the break to help get it established. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 28 Allison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) driving the front of the main field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 28 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci) rode smart in the break to be ready for the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 28 The break turns off the palm lined course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 28 The break comes through with only one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 28 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) tacked over the leaders jersey after her commanding performance today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 28 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) ready to go on the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 28 Today's top three with Andrew Pinfold in third, Jake Keough second and Hilton Clarke in first. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 28 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) was the quickest from the lead group of eight women. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation) took another criterium victory when he outpaced teammates Jacob Keough and Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare) to the line at the City of Redlands Criterium on Saturday.

“The Bahati Foundation is a new team and it’s really exciting,” Clarke said. “The team is gelling together and it is great what Rahsaan Bahati is doing and exciting for all of us.

“UnitedHealthcare got on the front and I had Matt Rice and Jason Donald with me,” he said. “I was a little bit nervous about what their plan was, whether they were riding for Keough or Pinfold. Once Rory and Karl went with a lap to go, it didn’t matter because no one could move. I guarded my position through the chicane, backed off a bit and then really pushed through the last corner.”

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) will wear the yellow leader’s jersey into the third and final stage, the Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race. Day maintained a slim half second ahead of runner up Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and a full second ahead of Will Routely (Jelly Belly) in third.

“The boys are riding very strongly and they’ve honored me the last couple of days with the sacrifice they are making for me,” Day said. “They are all talented bike riders that could be winning stages as well. Now it’s up to me to finish this race off tomorrow.

“It’s going to be an interesting stage,” he added. “There’s a lot to be played with the time bonuses and it is such an iconic and difficult stage to race anyway. There are going to be plenty o fireworks and every rider is going to do the best they can. I’m approaching the day as an important one and I would love to win the Redlands Bicycle Classic.”

Crowds cheered as the long line of 170 professional cyclists blazed around the 1.6-kilometre circuit. The course was technical, with 11 corners and a tricky chicane close to the finish line.

Will Duggan (Team Type 1) made the first move early on in the 90-minute race. He was followed by Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home), Kyle Wamsley (Bissell) and Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society). Several riders tried to bridge across before the gap was shut down by leading team Fly V Australia.

Fly V Australia assumed its responsibility at the front of the field for the duration of the race. Its worker Jay Thomson happened to roll through during each intermediate sprint for points and by the end of the race he earned the event’s best sprinter jersey.

Danny Summerhill (Holowekso Partners) was the next to go with Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation), Cody O’Reilly (Bissell), and David Guttenplant (Mountain Khakis) in tow. The front of the field reshuffled several times before Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Lucas Euser (SpiderTech) made a clean escape.

A potentially general classification changing point of the race came when the bell rang for the mid-race sprint for time bonuses. However Candelario and Euser rolled through taking the time, uncontested by the overall contenders. Eric Marcotte (Pista Palace) took a solo flyer for three laps. As soon as he returned, Hernandez and Andres Pereyra (Jamis-Sutter Home) were the next to go.

A large crash forced nearly 20 riders to enter the mechanic’s pit with 10 laps remaining. Riders blocked up in the crash included race leader Day and runner up Jacques-Maynes, Euser, Rob Britton (Bissell) and Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare), however all riders were given a free lap.

Fly V Australia’s fast-paced tempo was taken over by UnitedHealthcare with eight laps to go. The team pushed the speed to its maximum in pursuit of the stage win. Teams Bahati Foundation, Team Type 1, Jamis-Sutter Home pulled alongside but none were able to fully overtake the UnitedHealthcare train. Pinfold rounded the final corner first with Keough on his wheel, but Clarke made it around them at the line.

“Pinfold and I are a good combination and the way each of us sprints works really well together,” Keough said. “I was the guy for today but we timed everything perfect, the team road wonderfully, absolute perfection. Unfortunately, we were still dialing in our timing on when we hit it at the end. I needed a little more pop off Pinfold’s wheel.”

Cliff-Ryan sprints to criterium win in Redlands

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci) captured her first win of the season at the City of Redlands Criterium. The Former United States of America Criterium Champion lead a nine-woman breakaway through the last half lap and converted her speed into a winning sprint ahead of TIBCO team-mates Joanne Keisanowski and Brooke Miller.

“This is awesome, I’m so happy,” Cliff-Ryan said. “It is the first win for me and the second for Colavita so we are off to a good start. Ina obviously wanted time and was working the break the whole time, luckily I got to sit in and sprint.”

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) provided the day’s highlight, moving into the overall race lead by 32 seconds ahead of Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) and 36 seconds ahead of the Rebecca Much (TIBCO).

Teutenberg started the stage 15 seconds behind former race leader Amber Neben (Dare To Be-BMW-Bianchi). She picked up the sole mid-race time bonus, before initiating a winning breakaway that gained more than a minute on the peloton which included the yellow jersey.

Teutenberg accumulated enough points during the criterium to take a commanding lead in the event’s best sprinter competition.

“It was all or nothing, it wasn’t for the stage win, it was to get as much time as possible ahead of the field,” Teutenberg said. “Now I don’t have to go for that first mountain sprint tomorrow.”

Some 100 women lined up in anticipation of one of the fastest criteriums in the country. The 1.6-kilometre circuit included 11 corners and a technical chicane, positioned approximately 500 metres from the finish line.

Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO) initiated the first breakaway of the 60-minute race and maintained a 15-second advantage for nearly 15 minutes. The peloton reeled her back in, prompting Webcor-Builders, HTC-Columbia and Colavita-Baci to launch several riders off the front.

When the mid-race time bonus bell rang HTC-Columbia rolled through with a team lead-out for Teutenberg. She took the bonus and a small gap in the field forced Neben to close it down. As soon as she made contact, Teutenberg went on the attack again.

“It was just about to close up and I gave it another try,” Teutenberg said. “Everyone was tired so that was the best time to go. It was a really good group.”

Of Teutenberg’s followers, TIBCO riders in Rebecca Much, Keisanowski and Miller worked with the German to expand the gap. Other riders in the break were Cliff-Ryan, Carroll, Joelle Numainville (Webcor-Builders) and Alexis Rhodes (Vera Bradley Foundation). Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite) fell off pace with three laps to go.

“The break was perfect for us because we had three riders, two sprinters and I was high up on GC so we really wanted to work it,” said Much. “We wanted to get the stage win and we wanted to move closer to the overall.”

Back in the field Neben was isolated without team-mates as the peloton began to shatter into several groups. The breakaway gained more than one minute on the field and Neben was forced to watch the yellow jersey slide through her fingers. Team Vera Bradley Foundation put several riders on the front to help reduce some of the time for its overall contender and best climber Alison Powers.

“When it first formed it was Evelyn and Ina and as soon as I closed it, Ina went again and I had to kind of take my medicine one way or the other,” Neben said. “I felt like I was better off keeping the closest GC people near me and hoped that the other teams with GC riders would work.

“Mara Abbott is still in the race and they have a strong team so I was hoping they would come up and ride a little quicker than they did and Robin Farina’s team too,” she added. “For me, I would rather save my energy for tomorrow.”

Cliff-Ryan attacked the breakaway with half a lap to go and held her position at the front through the tight chicane. She was the first rider out of the final corner and sprinted to the line ahead of Keisanowksi and Miller.

The women’s peloton will contest what is arguably the most difficult race in the country at tomorrow’s Sunset Circuit Race. “With the horsepower in the race yesterday I was surprised to still have the jersey,” said Neben. “I got to keep it for the crit. I will race hard tomorrow and see what happens. Ina has a super strong team that can defend that but there are a few people left that want to race.”

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 1:29:14 2 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 3 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 4 Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 5 Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 6 Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23) 7 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 8 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 9 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 10 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 11 Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 12 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 13 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 14 Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 15 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 16 Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 17 Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong) 18 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 19 Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 20 Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) 21 Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling) 22 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 23 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 24 Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) 25 Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 26 Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 27 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) 28 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 29 Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 30 Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 31 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 32 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 33 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 34 Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech) 35 Will Dugan (Team Type 1) 36 Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23) 37 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms) 38 Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 39 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 40 Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech) 41 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 42 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 43 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23) 44 Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 45 Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) 46 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23) 47 Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong) 48 Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1) 49 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 50 David Boily (Team Spidertech) 51 Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) 52 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 53 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 54 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) 55 Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy) 56 Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 57 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 58 Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong) 59 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23) 60 Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms) 61 Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 62 Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) 63 Chris Stuart (Exergy) 64 Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 65 Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 66 Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23) 67 Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling) 68 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 69 Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 70 David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 71 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation) 72 Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms) 73 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) 74 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23) 75 Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar) 76 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 77 Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities) 78 Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:22 79 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:00:27 80 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 81 Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 82 Andres Gil (Williams Cycling) 83 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 84 Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 85 Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 86 Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 87 Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 88 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 89 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 90 Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 91 Chris Hong (Exergy) 92 Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 93 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 94 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms) 95 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 96 Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 97 Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities) 98 Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities) 99 Angus Morton (Team Possabilities) 100 Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange) 101 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms) 102 Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society) 103 Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar) 104 Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation) 105 Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling) 106 Eric Boily (Team Spidertech) 107 Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace) 108 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 109 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23) 110 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 111 Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 112 Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 113 Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society) 114 Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech) 115 James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace) 116 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 117 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 118 Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 119 Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 120 Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling) 121 Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 122 Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:40 123 Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:02 124 Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:01:06 125 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:11 126 Carson Miller (Team Possabilities) 127 Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:01:16 128 Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:21 129 David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling) 130 Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling) 131 Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling) 132 Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange) 133 Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities) 0:01:28 134 Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 135 Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities) 136 Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 137 Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:29 138 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:01:30 139 Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:01:35 140 Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:02:14 141 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 142 Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar) 0:03:11 143 Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:17 144 Charly Vives (Team Spidertech) 0:03:19 145 Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 146 Kai Applequist (Exergy) 147 Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 148 Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 149 Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society) 150 Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange) 151 William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 152 Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 153 Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 154 Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society) 155 Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 156 Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:03:27 157 Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech) 0:03:34 158 Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace) 0:03:36 159 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 160 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms) 161 Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:03:42 162 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 0:04:04 163 Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:04:18 164 Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:04:42 165 Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace) 166 Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:04:50 167 Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 168 Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling) 0:05:02 169 Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace) 0:05:06 170 Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation) 0:05:14 DNF Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) DNF Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation) DNF Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation) DNF Will Mcginnis (Moontoast / Tristar) DNF Austin Arguello (Exergy) DNF Tad Hamilton (Exergy) DNF Tommy Nelson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) DNF Chris Butler (Team Possabilities) DNF Kit Karzen (NOW-MS Society)

Points - 75 Minutes remaining # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 7 pts 2 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 5 3 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 3 4 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 2 5 Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) 1

Points - 60 Minutes remaining # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 7 pts 2 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 5 3 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 3 4 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 2 5 Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) 1

Points - 45 Minutes remaining # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech) 7 pts 2 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 5 3 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 3 4 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 2 5 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 1

Points - 30 Minutes remaining # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 7 pts 2 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 5 3 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 3 4 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 2 5 Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) 1

Points - 5 Laps remaining # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 7 pts 2 Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 5 3 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 3 4 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 2 5 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 1

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:57:59 2 Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 3 Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 4 Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) 5 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia) 6 Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 7 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 8 Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 9 Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:01:12 10 Christina Smith (Veloforma) 11 Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia) 12 Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 13 Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society) 14 Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT) 15 Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 16 Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 17 Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 18 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 19 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 20 Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar) 21 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 22 Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 23 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia) 24 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 25 Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange) 26 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 27 Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar) 28 Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT) 29 Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT) 30 Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson) 31 Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia) 32 Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT) 33 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 34 Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 35 Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 36 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 37 Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 38 Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 39 Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 40 Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 41 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 42 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 43 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 44 Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson) 45 Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 46 Alice Pennington (Veloforma) 47 Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders) 48 Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 49 Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 50 Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson) 51 Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange) 52 Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 53 Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 54 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 55 Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 56 Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders) 57 Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 58 Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 59 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 60 Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 61 Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT) 62 Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 63 Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 64 Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society) 65 Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson) 66 Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 67 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 68 Whitney Shultz (Veloforma) 69 Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 70 Heather Pryor (Third Pillar) 71 Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar) 72 Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange) 73 Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 74 Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange) 75 Teri Sheasby (Veloforma) 76 Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:42 77 Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar) 0:01:59 78 Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia) 0:01:12 79 Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 0:04:39 80 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 0:05:00 81 Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society) 82 Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma) 83 Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 84 Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 85 Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 86 Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT) 87 Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:05:11 88 Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 89 Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society) 0:05:41 DNS Katie Donovan (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) DNF Leah Goldsrein (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) DNF Gwen Inglis (Treads.Com/DFT) DNF Andrea Bunnin (Specialized Mazda Samson) DNF Kathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) DNF Stacy Sims (Third Pillar) DNF Becka Hartkop (Veloforma) DNF Heather Sborz (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)

Sprint - 45 Minutes remaining # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 7 pts 2 Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 5 3 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 3 4 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 2 5 Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 1

Sprint - 30 Minutes remaining # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia) 7 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia) 5 3 Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 3 4 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 2 5 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 1

Sprint - 5 Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia) 7 pts 2 Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 5 3 Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 3 4 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 2 5 Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 1

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) 5:51:58 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:01 4 Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:02 5 Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:04 6 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:00:06 7 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:00:12 8 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:15 9 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:19 10 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:00:28 11 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 12 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 13 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:00:32 14 Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:33 15 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23) 16 Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech) 0:00:34 17 Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar) 0:00:36 18 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23) 0:00:37 19 Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 0:00:38 20 Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:39 21 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:00:41 22 Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:42 23 Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:44 24 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) 25 Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:49 26 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 27 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:50 28 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:51 29 Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) 0:00:52 30 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:00:57 31 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 32 David Boily (Team Spidertech) 0:00:58 33 Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 34 Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 35 Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:00:59 36 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:00 37 Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23) 38 Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 39 Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:01:01 40 Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) 41 Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms) 42 Will Dugan (Team Type 1) 0:01:02 43 Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling) 0:01:04 44 Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:01:06 45 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 46 Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 47 Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) 0:01:09 48 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:01:10 49 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation) 50 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) 51 Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech) 0:01:12 52 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 0:01:13 53 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:01:16 54 Angus Morton (Team Possabilities) 0:01:21 55 Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:23 56 Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:25 57 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23) 58 Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 59 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23) 0:01:26 60 Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 61 Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:27 62 Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy) 0:01:33 63 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 64 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:35 65 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23) 0:01:37 66 Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation) 67 Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:01:57 68 Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:59 69 Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 0:02:01 70 Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:02:03 71 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:02:05 72 Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23) 73 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:02:06 74 Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:02:07 75 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 0:02:09 76 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 0:02:10 77 Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech) 0:02:16 78 James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace) 0:02:18 79 Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23) 0:02:19 80 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:02:20 81 Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities) 0:02:22 82 Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling) 83 Carson Miller (Team Possabilities) 0:02:28 84 Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms) 85 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 0:02:30 86 Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1) 0:02:31 87 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:39 88 Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:41 89 David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:02:42 90 Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:45 91 Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:49 92 Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:57 93 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:03:00 94 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:03:04 95 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 0:03:08 96 Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:03:09 97 Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:03:25 98 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:26 99 Chris Stuart (Exergy) 0:03:33 100 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:03:40 101 Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:03:42 102 Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities) 0:03:45 103 Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 104 Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:52 105 Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace) 106 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:04:05 107 Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong) 0:04:07 108 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:04:12 109 Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:04:14 110 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 0:04:20 111 Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech) 0:04:40 112 Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:04:50 113 Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:54 114 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 0:04:55 115 Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:05:06 116 Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:05:10 117 Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:05:13 118 Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:05:24 119 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:05:45 120 Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:05:55 121 Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar) 0:06:04 122 David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:12 123 Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:06:34 124 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 0:06:36 125 Kai Applequist (Exergy) 0:06:41 126 Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:06:42 127 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:06:53 128 William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:07:11 129 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:07:16 130 Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:07:18 131 Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace) 0:07:19 132 Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) 0:07:23 133 Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities) 0:07:30 134 Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society) 0:07:40 135 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 0:07:50 136 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 0:08:13 137 Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:08:32 138 Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace) 0:08:40 139 Charly Vives (Team Spidertech) 0:08:41 140 Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:08:46 141 Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:09:34 142 Eric Boily (Team Spidertech) 0:09:40 143 Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:09:58 144 Andres Gil (Williams Cycling) 0:10:09 145 Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society) 0:10:32 146 Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling) 0:10:35 147 Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:10:42 148 Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:12:06 149 Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society) 0:12:58 150 Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society) 0:13:26 151 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:14:11 152 Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling) 0:14:21 153 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:14:23 154 Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities) 0:14:58 155 Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar) 0:15:17 156 Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:15:25 157 Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:16:34 158 Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:17:28 159 Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:18:20 160 Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:18:30 161 Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace) 0:18:40 162 Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:19:02 163 Chris Hong (Exergy) 0:21:24 164 Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:21:41 165 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:22:57 166 Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:23:16 167 Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities) 0:23:17 168 Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:24:42 169 Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation) 0:26:45 170 Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling) 0:26:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 20 pts 2 Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 14 3 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 13 4 Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23) 10 5 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 8 6 Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 7 7 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 7 8 Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech) 7 9 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 7 10 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 6 11 Eric Boily (Team Spidertech) 6 12 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 13 Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 5 14 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 5 15 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 5 16 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 3 17 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 3 18 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 2 19 Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 2 20 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 2 21 Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) 2 22 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 2 23 Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) 1 24 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 1 25 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 17:07:59 2 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda 3 Jamis Sutter Home/Colavit 0:00:03 4 UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxi 0:00:07 5 Fly V Australia 6 Mountain Khakis/Jittery J 7 Team Type 1 8 Holowesko Partners U23 9 Team Spidertech 10 Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 Trek-Livestrong 12 California Giant Berry Fa 13 Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc 0:00:29 14 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:34 15 Team Possabilities 0:01:01 16 Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:57 17 Hagens Berman Cycling 18 Team Pista Palace 0:02:24 19 NOW-MS Society 0:02:53 20 Ride Clean / Patentit.com 0:03:01 21 Bikereg.com / Cannondale 0:04:34 22 Exergy 0:05:30 23 Herbalife LaGrange 0:06:07 24 Williams Cycling 0:09:12 25 Moontoast / Tristar 0:17:51 26 CRCA/Foundation 0:18:24

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia) 4:15:24 2 Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:00:32 3 Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:00:39 4 Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:00:50 5 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:00:55 6 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:00:59 7 Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 0:01:01 8 Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 9 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:01:17 10 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia) 0:01:22 11 Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) 0:01:29 12 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:32 13 Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:01:33 14 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:36 15 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 0:01:46 16 Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:01:47 17 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:01:55 18 Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:02:00 19 Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia) 0:02:02 20 Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 0:02:04 21 Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:02:05 22 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:02:07 23 Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 0:02:10 24 Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:02:13 25 Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange) 0:02:18 26 Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia) 27 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 0:02:23 28 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:02:24 29 Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:02:26 30 Teri Sheasby (Veloforma) 0:02:30 31 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 0:02:35 32 Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson) 0:02:39 33 Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:02:40 34 Alice Pennington (Veloforma) 35 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:02:45 36 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 0:02:50 37 Whitney Shultz (Veloforma) 0:02:52 38 Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 0:02:55 39 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 40 Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT) 0:02:56 41 Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders) 42 Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:02:57 43 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:03:03 44 Christina Smith (Veloforma) 45 Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:03:04 46 Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 47 Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:03:05 48 Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:03:06 49 Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson) 0:03:07 50 Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 0:03:11 51 Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:03:12 52 Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 0:03:13 53 Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders) 0:03:16 54 Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar) 55 Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson) 0:03:24 56 Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar) 0:03:25 57 Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia) 0:03:27 58 Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT) 0:04:07 59 Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT) 0:04:11 60 Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson) 0:04:12 61 Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange) 0:04:40 62 Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:05:17 63 Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:05:23 64 Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 0:05:29 65 Heather Pryor (Third Pillar) 0:05:41 66 Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 0:05:56 67 Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 0:06:02 68 Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange) 0:06:16 69 Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society) 0:06:24 70 Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:06:33 71 Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 72 Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:06:34 73 Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar) 0:06:51 74 Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:08:05 75 Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 0:08:55 76 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 0:09:47 77 Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society) 0:09:52 78 Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 0:10:52 79 Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:13:02 80 Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT) 0:13:27 81 Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange) 0:13:31 82 Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society) 0:14:01 83 Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT) 0:14:38 84 Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 85 Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT) 0:15:00 86 Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar) 0:16:41 87 Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma) 0:17:37 88 Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society) 0:18:52 89 Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:20:12

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia) 33 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 12 3 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 11 4 Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 11 5 Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 7 6 Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) 7 7 Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 6 8 Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 5 9 Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia) 5 10 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 4 11 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 2 12 Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 2 13 Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 1 14 Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 1 15 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 1