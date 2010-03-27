Trending

Clarke adds to Bahati win tally, Day keeps race lead

Cliff-Ryan claims the stage as race leader changes hands

Image 1 of 28

Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) won the bunch sprint in the men's race.

Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) won the bunch sprint in the men's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 28

Fly V Australia got on the front right from the gun.

Fly V Australia got on the front right from the gun.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 28

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) handling the technical course.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) handling the technical course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 28

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) trying hard to get a break up the road.

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) trying hard to get a break up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 28

Fly V Australia wasn't letting anything get up the road today.

Fly V Australia wasn't letting anything get up the road today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 28

Today

Today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 28

Rolling through downtown Redlands.

Rolling through downtown Redlands.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 28

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) gathers himself after being halted by a huge crash.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) gathers himself after being halted by a huge crash.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 28

Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation) was another rider who was able to avoid the crashes today.

Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation) was another rider who was able to avoid the crashes today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 28

A retro bike sits on display as the race goes by.

A retro bike sits on display as the race goes by.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 28

The race gets a little more strung out as the end gets closer.

The race gets a little more strung out as the end gets closer.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 28

UnitedHealthcare comes to the front with the Bahati Foundation team sitting in close behind.

UnitedHealthcare comes to the front with the Bahati Foundation team sitting in close behind.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 28

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) coming doing all he can to keep things strung out with one to go.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) coming doing all he can to keep things strung out with one to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 28

The men

The men
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 28

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) and Ben Day (Fly V Australia) catch up on the weeks racing.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) and Ben Day (Fly V Australia) catch up on the weeks racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 28

Ina Yoko Teuteberg (HTC-Columbia) started the day of strong surrounded by team-mates.

Ina Yoko Teuteberg (HTC-Columbia) started the day of strong surrounded by team-mates.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 28

Amber Neben (BMW-Bianchi) had her day cut out for her in the defense of the jersey.

Amber Neben (BMW-Bianchi) had her day cut out for her in the defense of the jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 28

TIBCO tried getting a rider away first thing.

TIBCO tried getting a rider away first thing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 28

Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) gets a break going up the road.

Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) gets a break going up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 28

Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia) was in the break to help get it established.

Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia) was in the break to help get it established.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 28

Allison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) driving the front of the main field.

Allison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) driving the front of the main field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 28

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci) rode smart in the break to be ready for the finish.

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci) rode smart in the break to be ready for the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 28

The break turns off the palm lined course.

The break turns off the palm lined course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 28

The break comes through with only one lap to go.

The break comes through with only one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 28

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) tacked over the leaders jersey after her commanding performance today.

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) tacked over the leaders jersey after her commanding performance today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 28

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) ready to go on the start line.

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) ready to go on the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 28

Today's top three with Andrew Pinfold in third, Jake Keough second and Hilton Clarke in first.

Today's top three with Andrew Pinfold in third, Jake Keough second and Hilton Clarke in first.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 28

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) was the quickest from the lead group of eight women.

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) was the quickest from the lead group of eight women.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation) took another criterium victory when he outpaced teammates Jacob Keough and Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare) to the line at the City of Redlands Criterium on Saturday.

“The Bahati Foundation is a new team and it’s really exciting,” Clarke said. “The team is gelling together and it is great what Rahsaan Bahati is doing and exciting for all of us.

“UnitedHealthcare got on the front and I had Matt Rice and Jason Donald with me,” he said. “I was a little bit nervous about what their plan was, whether they were riding for Keough or Pinfold. Once Rory and Karl went with a lap to go, it didn’t matter because no one could move. I guarded my position through the chicane, backed off a bit and then really pushed through the last corner.”

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) will wear the yellow leader’s jersey into the third and final stage, the Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race. Day maintained a slim half second ahead of runner up Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and a full second ahead of Will Routely (Jelly Belly) in third.

“The boys are riding very strongly and they’ve honored me the last couple of days with the sacrifice they are making for me,” Day said. “They are all talented bike riders that could be winning stages as well. Now it’s up to me to finish this race off tomorrow.

“It’s going to be an interesting stage,” he added. “There’s a lot to be played with the time bonuses and it is such an iconic and difficult stage to race anyway. There are going to be plenty o fireworks and every rider is going to do the best they can. I’m approaching the day as an important one and I would love to win the Redlands Bicycle Classic.”

Crowds cheered as the long line of 170 professional cyclists blazed around the 1.6-kilometre circuit. The course was technical, with 11 corners and a tricky chicane close to the finish line.

Will Duggan (Team Type 1) made the first move early on in the 90-minute race. He was followed by Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home), Kyle Wamsley (Bissell) and Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society). Several riders tried to bridge across before the gap was shut down by leading team Fly V Australia.

Fly V Australia assumed its responsibility at the front of the field for the duration of the race. Its worker Jay Thomson happened to roll through during each intermediate sprint for points and by the end of the race he earned the event’s best sprinter jersey.

Danny Summerhill (Holowekso Partners) was the next to go with Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation), Cody O’Reilly (Bissell), and David Guttenplant (Mountain Khakis) in tow. The front of the field reshuffled several times before Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Lucas Euser (SpiderTech) made a clean escape.

A potentially general classification changing point of the race came when the bell rang for the mid-race sprint for time bonuses. However Candelario and Euser rolled through taking the time, uncontested by the overall contenders. Eric Marcotte (Pista Palace) took a solo flyer for three laps. As soon as he returned, Hernandez and Andres Pereyra (Jamis-Sutter Home) were the next to go.

A large crash forced nearly 20 riders to enter the mechanic’s pit with 10 laps remaining. Riders blocked up in the crash included race leader Day and runner up Jacques-Maynes, Euser, Rob Britton (Bissell) and Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare), however all riders were given a free lap.

Fly V Australia’s fast-paced tempo was taken over by UnitedHealthcare with eight laps to go. The team pushed the speed to its maximum in pursuit of the stage win. Teams Bahati Foundation, Team Type 1, Jamis-Sutter Home pulled alongside but none were able to fully overtake the UnitedHealthcare train. Pinfold rounded the final corner first with Keough on his wheel, but Clarke made it around them at the line.

“Pinfold and I are a good combination and the way each of us sprints works really well together,” Keough said. “I was the guy for today but we timed everything perfect, the team road wonderfully, absolute perfection. Unfortunately, we were still dialing in our timing on when we hit it at the end. I needed a little more pop off Pinfold’s wheel.”

Cliff-Ryan sprints to criterium win in Redlands

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci) captured her first win of the season at the City of Redlands Criterium. The Former United States of America Criterium Champion lead a nine-woman breakaway through the last half lap and converted her speed into a winning sprint ahead of TIBCO team-mates Joanne Keisanowski and Brooke Miller.

“This is awesome, I’m so happy,” Cliff-Ryan said. “It is the first win for me and the second for Colavita so we are off to a good start. Ina obviously wanted time and was working the break the whole time, luckily I got to sit in and sprint.”

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) provided the day’s highlight, moving into the overall race lead by 32 seconds ahead of Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) and 36 seconds ahead of the Rebecca Much (TIBCO).

Teutenberg started the stage 15 seconds behind former race leader Amber Neben (Dare To Be-BMW-Bianchi). She picked up the sole mid-race time bonus, before initiating a winning breakaway that gained more than a minute on the peloton which included the yellow jersey.

Teutenberg accumulated enough points during the criterium to take a commanding lead in the event’s best sprinter competition.

“It was all or nothing, it wasn’t for the stage win, it was to get as much time as possible ahead of the field,” Teutenberg said. “Now I don’t have to go for that first mountain sprint tomorrow.”

Some 100 women lined up in anticipation of one of the fastest criteriums in the country. The 1.6-kilometre circuit included 11 corners and a technical chicane, positioned approximately 500 metres from the finish line.

Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO) initiated the first breakaway of the 60-minute race and maintained a 15-second advantage for nearly 15 minutes. The peloton reeled her back in, prompting Webcor-Builders, HTC-Columbia and Colavita-Baci to launch several riders off the front.

When the mid-race time bonus bell rang HTC-Columbia rolled through with a team lead-out for Teutenberg. She took the bonus and a small gap in the field forced Neben to close it down. As soon as she made contact, Teutenberg went on the attack again.

“It was just about to close up and I gave it another try,” Teutenberg said. “Everyone was tired so that was the best time to go. It was a really good group.”

Of Teutenberg’s followers, TIBCO riders in Rebecca Much, Keisanowski and Miller worked with the German to expand the gap. Other riders in the break were Cliff-Ryan, Carroll, Joelle Numainville (Webcor-Builders) and Alexis Rhodes (Vera Bradley Foundation). Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite) fell off pace with three laps to go.

“The break was perfect for us because we had three riders, two sprinters and I was high up on GC so we really wanted to work it,” said Much. “We wanted to get the stage win and we wanted to move closer to the overall.”

Back in the field Neben was isolated without team-mates as the peloton began to shatter into several groups. The breakaway gained more than one minute on the field and Neben was forced to watch the yellow jersey slide through her fingers. Team Vera Bradley Foundation put several riders on the front to help reduce some of the time for its overall contender and best climber Alison Powers.

“When it first formed it was Evelyn and Ina and as soon as I closed it, Ina went again and I had to kind of take my medicine one way or the other,” Neben said. “I felt like I was better off keeping the closest GC people near me and hoped that the other teams with GC riders would work.

“Mara Abbott is still in the race and they have a strong team so I was hoping they would come up and ride a little quicker than they did and Robin Farina’s team too,” she added. “For me, I would rather save my energy for tomorrow.”

Cliff-Ryan attacked the breakaway with half a lap to go and held her position at the front through the tight chicane. She was the first rider out of the final corner and sprinted to the line ahead of Keisanowksi and Miller.

The women’s peloton will contest what is arguably the most difficult race in the country at tomorrow’s Sunset Circuit Race. “With the horsepower in the race yesterday I was surprised to still have the jersey,” said Neben. “I got to keep it for the crit. I will race hard tomorrow and see what happens. Ina has a super strong team that can defend that but there are a few people left that want to race.”

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)1:29:14
2Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
3Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
4Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
5Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
6Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)
7Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
8Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
9Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
10Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
11Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
12Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
13Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
14Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
15Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
16Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
17Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
18Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
19Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
20Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
21Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling)
22Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
23Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
24Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
25Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
26Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
27Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
28Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
29Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
30Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
31Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
32Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
33Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
34Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)
35Will Dugan (Team Type 1)
36Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)
37Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)
38Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
39Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
40Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)
41Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
42Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
43Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)
44Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
45Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
46Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)
47Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)
48Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)
49Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
50David Boily (Team Spidertech)
51Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
52Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
53Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
54Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
55Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy)
56Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
57Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
58Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)
59Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)
60Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)
61Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
62Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
63Chris Stuart (Exergy)
64Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
65Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
66Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
67Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)
68Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
69Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
70David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
71Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
72Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)
73Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)
74Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)
75Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)
76Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
77Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)
78Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:22
79Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:27
80Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
81Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
82Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)
83Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
84Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
85Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
86Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
87Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
88Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
89Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
90Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
91Chris Hong (Exergy)
92Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
93Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
94Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms)
95Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
96Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
97Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)
98Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)
99Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)
100Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)
101James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)
102Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
103Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)
104Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
105Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
106Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
107Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)
108Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
109Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
110Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
111Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
112Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
113Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
114Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)
115James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)
116Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
117Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
118Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
119Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
120Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)
121Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
122Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:40
123Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:02
124Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)0:01:06
125Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:11
126Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)
127Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:01:16
128Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:21
129David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
130Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
131Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)
132Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)
133Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)0:01:28
134Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
135Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)
136Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
137Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)0:01:29
138Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:01:30
139Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:01:35
140Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)0:02:14
141Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
142Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar)0:03:11
143Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:03:17
144Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)0:03:19
145Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
146Kai Applequist (Exergy)
147Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
148Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
149Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
150Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
151William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
152Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
153Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
154Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)
155Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
156Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:03:27
157Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)0:03:34
158Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)0:03:36
159Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
160Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)
161Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:03:42
162Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)0:04:04
163Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:04:18
164Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:04:42
165Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)
166Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:04:50
167Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
168Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling)0:05:02
169Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)0:05:06
170Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation)0:05:14
DNFKyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFAlejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFDaniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFWill Mcginnis (Moontoast / Tristar)
DNFAustin Arguello (Exergy)
DNFTad Hamilton (Exergy)
DNFTommy Nelson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
DNFChris Butler (Team Possabilities)
DNFKit Karzen (NOW-MS Society)

Points - 75 Minutes remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)7pts
2Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)5
3Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)3
4Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)2
5Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)1

Points - 60 Minutes remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)7pts
2Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)5
3Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)3
4Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)2
5Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)1

Points - 45 Minutes remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)7pts
2Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)5
3Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)3
4Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)2
5Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)1

Points - 30 Minutes remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)7pts
2Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)5
3Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)3
4Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)2
5Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)1

Points - 5 Laps remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)7pts
2Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)5
3Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)3
4Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)2
5Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)1

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:57:59
2Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
3Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
4Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
5Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
6Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
7Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
8Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
9Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:01:12
10Christina Smith (Veloforma)
11Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)
12Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
13Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
14Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)
15Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
16Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
17Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
18Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
19Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
20Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)
21Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
22Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
23Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
24Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
25Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)
26Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
27Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar)
28Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)
29Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)
30Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)
31Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
32Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)
33Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
34Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
35Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
36Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
37Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
38Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
39Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
40Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
41Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
42Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
43Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
44Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)
45Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
46Alice Pennington (Veloforma)
47Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)
48Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
49Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
50Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)
51Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)
52Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
53Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
54Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
55Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
56Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
57Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
58Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
59Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
60Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
61Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)
62Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
63Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
64Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)
65Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)
66Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
67Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
68Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)
69Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
70Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)
71Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)
72Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)
73Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
74Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)
75Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)
76Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:42
77Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)0:01:59
78Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)0:01:12
79Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)0:04:39
80Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:05:00
81Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)
82Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)
83Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
84Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
85Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
86Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)
87Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:05:11
88Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
89Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)0:05:41
DNSKatie Donovan (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
DNFLeah Goldsrein (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
DNFGwen Inglis (Treads.Com/DFT)
DNFAndrea Bunnin (Specialized Mazda Samson)
DNFKathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
DNFStacy Sims (Third Pillar)
DNFBecka Hartkop (Veloforma)
DNFHeather Sborz (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)

Sprint - 45 Minutes remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)7pts
2Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)5
3Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)3
4Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)2
5Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)1

Sprint - 30 Minutes remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)7pts
2Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)5
3Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)3
4Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)2
5Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)1

Sprint - 5 Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)7pts
2Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)5
3Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)3
4Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)2
5Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)1

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)5:51:58
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
3Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:01
4Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:02
5Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:04
6Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:06
7Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:00:12
8Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:15
9Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:19
10Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:28
11Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
12Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:30
13Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:32
14Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:33
15Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)
16Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)0:00:34
17Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)0:00:36
18Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)0:00:37
19Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)0:00:38
20Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:39
21Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)0:00:41
22Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:42
23Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:44
24Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
25Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:49
26Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
27Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:50
28Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:51
29Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)0:00:52
30Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:00:57
31Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
32David Boily (Team Spidertech)0:00:58
33Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
34Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
35Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:00:59
36Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)0:01:00
37Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)
38Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
39Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:01:01
40Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
41Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)
42Will Dugan (Team Type 1)0:01:02
43Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)0:01:04
44Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:01:06
45Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
46Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
47Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)0:01:09
48Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:01:10
49Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
50Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
51Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)0:01:12
52Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)0:01:13
53Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:01:16
54Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)0:01:21
55Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:23
56Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:25
57Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
58Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
59Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)0:01:26
60Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
61Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:27
62Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy)0:01:33
63Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
64Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:01:35
65Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)0:01:37
66Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
67Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:01:57
68Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:59
69Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)0:02:01
70Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)0:02:03
71James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)0:02:05
72Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)
73Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:02:06
74Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:02:07
75Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)0:02:09
76Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)0:02:10
77Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)0:02:16
78James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)0:02:18
79Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)0:02:19
80Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)0:02:20
81Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)0:02:22
82Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling)
83Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)0:02:28
84Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)
85Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)0:02:30
86Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)0:02:31
87Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:39
88Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)0:02:41
89David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:02:42
90Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:02:45
91Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:49
92Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:57
93Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:03:00
94Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:03:04
95Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:03:08
96Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:03:09
97Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)0:03:25
98Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:26
99Chris Stuart (Exergy)0:03:33
100Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:03:40
101Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:03:42
102Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)0:03:45
103Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
104Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:03:52
105Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)
106Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:04:05
107Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)0:04:07
108Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:04:12
109Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:04:14
110Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)0:04:20
111Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)0:04:40
112Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:04:50
113Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:54
114Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)0:04:55
115Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)0:05:06
116Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)0:05:10
117Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:05:13
118Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:05:24
119Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:05:45
120Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:05:55
121Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)0:06:04
122David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:12
123Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:06:34
124Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)0:06:36
125Kai Applequist (Exergy)0:06:41
126Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:06:42
127Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:06:53
128William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:07:11
129Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)0:07:16
130Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:07:18
131Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)0:07:19
132Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)0:07:23
133Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)0:07:30
134Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)0:07:40
135Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)0:07:50
136Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)0:08:13
137Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:08:32
138Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)0:08:40
139Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)0:08:41
140Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:08:46
141Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:09:34
142Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)0:09:40
143Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:58
144Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)0:10:09
145Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)0:10:32
146Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)0:10:35
147Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:10:42
148Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:12:06
149Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)0:12:58
150Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)0:13:26
151Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:14:11
152Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)0:14:21
153Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms)0:14:23
154Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)0:14:58
155Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar)0:15:17
156Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:15:25
157Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:16:34
158Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:17:28
159Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:18:20
160Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)0:18:30
161Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)0:18:40
162Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:19:02
163Chris Hong (Exergy)0:21:24
164Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:21:41
165Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:22:57
166Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)0:23:16
167Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)0:23:17
168Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:24:42
169Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation)0:26:45
170Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling)0:26:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)20pts
2Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)14
3Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)13
4Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)10
5Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)8
6Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)7
7Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)7
8Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)7
9Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)7
10Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)6
11Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)6
12Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
13Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)5
14Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)5
15Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)5
16Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)3
17Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)3
18Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)2
19Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)2
20Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)2
21Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)2
22Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)2
23Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)1
24Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)1
25Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling17:07:59
2Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
3Jamis Sutter Home/Colavit0:00:03
4UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxi0:00:07
5Fly V Australia
6Mountain Khakis/Jittery J
7Team Type 1
8Holowesko Partners U23
9Team Spidertech
10Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Trek-Livestrong
12California Giant Berry Fa
13Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc0:00:29
14Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:34
15Team Possabilities0:01:01
16Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:01:57
17Hagens Berman Cycling
18Team Pista Palace0:02:24
19NOW-MS Society0:02:53
20Ride Clean / Patentit.com0:03:01
21Bikereg.com / Cannondale0:04:34
22Exergy0:05:30
23Herbalife LaGrange0:06:07
24Williams Cycling0:09:12
25Moontoast / Tristar0:17:51
26CRCA/Foundation0:18:24

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)4:15:24
2Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:00:32
3Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:00:39
4Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:00:50
5Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:00:55
6Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:59
7Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)0:01:01
8Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
9Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:01:17
10Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)0:01:22
11Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)0:01:29
12Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:32
13Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:01:33
14Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:36
15Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)0:01:46
16Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:01:47
17Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:01:55
18Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:02:00
19Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)0:02:02
20Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:02:04
21Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:02:05
22Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:02:07
23Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:02:10
24Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:02:13
25Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:02:18
26Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
27Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:02:23
28Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:02:24
29Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:02:26
30Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)0:02:30
31Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)0:02:35
32Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:02:39
33Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:02:40
34Alice Pennington (Veloforma)
35Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:02:45
36Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)0:02:50
37Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)0:02:52
38Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:02:55
39Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
40Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)0:02:56
41Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
42Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:02:57
43Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:03:03
44Christina Smith (Veloforma)
45Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:03:04
46Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
47Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:03:05
48Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:03:06
49Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:03:07
50Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:03:11
51Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:03:12
52Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:03:13
53Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)0:03:16
54Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)
55Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:03:24
56Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)0:03:25
57Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)0:03:27
58Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)0:04:07
59Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)0:04:11
60Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:04:12
61Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:04:40
62Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:05:17
63Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:05:23
64Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:05:29
65Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)0:05:41
66Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)0:05:56
67Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:06:02
68Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:06:16
69Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)0:06:24
70Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:06:33
71Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
72Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:06:34
73Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)0:06:51
74Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:08:05
75Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)0:08:55
76Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:09:47
77Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)0:09:52
78Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:10:52
79Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:13:02
80Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)0:13:27
81Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:13:31
82Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)0:14:01
83Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)0:14:38
84Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
85Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)0:15:00
86Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar)0:16:41
87Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)0:17:37
88Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)0:18:52
89Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:20:12

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)33pts
2Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)12
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)11
4Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)11
5Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)7
6Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)7
7Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)6
8Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)5
9Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)5
10Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)4
11Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)2
12Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)2
13Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)1
14Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)1
15Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycl12:12:51
2Colavita/Baci pb Cooking0:02:24
3Team Vera Bradley Foundat
4HTC Columbia
5Peanut Butter & Co. Twent
6Webcor Builders
7Team Nanoblur-Gears0:03:36
8Roosters P/B Edge Composi
9Veloforma
10Specialized Mazda Samson
11Specialized D4W/Bicycle H
12Treads.Com/DFT0:06:16
13Third Pillar0:06:21
14Herbalife-LaGrange0:07:41
15Trisports Cycling / Eclip0:11:34
16Dare to Be-BMW-Bianchi0:12:33
17NOW-MS Society0:22:49

 

